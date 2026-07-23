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WKN: A0B8S2 | ISIN: US5178341070 | Ticker-Symbol: LCR
Tradegate
23.07.26 | 15:40
40,750 Euro
+2,72 % +1,080
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LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
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39,68039,83017:15
39,96040,18016:50
ACCESS Newswire
23.07.2026 16:38 Uhr
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Las Vegas Sands: In Pursuit of Excellence in Sustainability: Sands' Energy Conservation Programs Contribute to Carbon Emission Reduction

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / Las Vegas Sands

In closing its most recent corporate responsibility reporting period spanning 2021-2025, Sands had surpassed all of its environmental targets, and one of the areas in which the company excelled was carbon emissions reduction.

By the end of 2025, Sands had reduced its scope 1 and 2 emissions by 54% from a 2018 base year, achieving its Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)-validated 17.5% reduction target as well as its 1.5°C-aligned 30% reduction target, in line with the United Nations Paris Agreement.

Along with green energy certificate purchases and broader progress in power grid decarbonization, a key factor in achieving this performance was the company's energy conservation initiatives. Aggregate energy savings totaled nearly 34,000 MWh at Marina Bay Sands and approximately 39,000 MWh at Sands China.

"Our regions' energy conservation initiatives have balanced the world-class experience we offer to guests with our global sustainability commitment," Katarina Tesarova, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer, said. "We align our emissions-reduction initiatives with the operational complexity and specialized requirements of large-scale integrated resorts. The commitment of our properties to excellence in both areas is why we were able to achieve our environmental goals and still exceed guest expectations."

Pursuing Excellence

Sands implemented a dual strategy of making strategic infrastructure upgrades, while pursuing operational efficiencies.

In Singapore, Marina Bay Sands realized 51% of its five-year energy savings through retrofits and upgrades to air-side equipment, which entails heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. These improvements spanned operational areas such as the casino; retail spaces; meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) venues; and entertainment zones.

Ongoing LED lighting projects also contributed to total energy savings, with upgrades implemented in the resort's casino, ArtScience Museum, company-owned restaurants, and select MICE areas and back-of-house locations.

An air-side optimization project conducted in 2025 allowed Marina Bay Sands to reduce energy consumption by over 4,000 MWh alone, while improving air quality standards through strategies such as adjusting equipment schedules and usage to optimize indoor air circulation in its multi-level casino.

In Macao, Sands China drove energy reduction through enhancements to the company's central chiller plant, which included cooling tower upgrades, optimization initiatives and adoption of advanced control systems. In the past five years, these efforts accounted for 45% of Sands China's total energy savings. Operational projects, such as equipment resizing and optimization to better match actual needs, contributed to another 44% of Sands China's energy savings.

The company's cooling system initiatives focused on ventilation systems in car parks, The Londoner Macao and The Parisian Macao theaters, The Venetian Macao's mall and exposition hall, the Shoppes at Londoner retail mall, and back-of-house office areas. In all areas, Sands China ensured that minimization of energy use did not compromise operational standards and air quality.

Looking Ahead

Moving into 2026, Marina Bay Sands has been working to improve ventilation efficiency through fan motor and filter upgrades. Sands China began electrifying kitchen operations by replacing a large gas soup kettle with an electric model and continues to transition equipment in its Team Member dining room and banquet kitchens in 2026.

Global energy conservation strategies are guided by the Sands ECO360 global sustainability program. To learn more about Sands' environmental initiatives, read the latest ESG report: https://www.sands.com/resources/reports/.

Find more stories and multimedia from Las Vegas Sands at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Las Vegas Sands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/las-vegas-sands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Las Vegas Sands



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/in-pursuit-of-excellence-in-sustainability-sands-energy-conservation-programs-contribute-to-1195325

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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