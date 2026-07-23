ShimmerScreen Launches New Website Featuring Architectural Ball Chain Curtains, Room Dividers, Interior/Exterior Design Applications, and Decorative Metal Chain Systems

The Redesigned Website Reflects the Next Generation of Family Leadership While Making It Easier Than Ever for Architects, Interior Designers, and Commercial Clients to Discover Custom Architectural Ball Chain Solutions

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / ShimmerScreen, the premier manufacturer of architectural ball chain curtain systems and decorative metal chain products, proudly announces the launch of its newly redesigned website, www.ShimmerScreen.com. The new site offers a modern, intuitive experience that allows architects, interior designers, hospitality professionals, commercial property owners, builders, and homeowners to explore the company's complete portfolio of custom architectural chain curtain systems and decorative metal design solutions.

The redesigned website features expanded project galleries showcasing hundreds of installations across luxury hotels, restaurants, casinos, corporate headquarters, retail environments, airports, museums, sports venues, convention centers, healthcare facilities, entertainment venues, and high-end residential projects. Visitors can also explore the many ways ShimmerScreen is used throughout today's architectural spaces, including room dividers, decorative chain curtains, window treatments, ceiling features, wall accents, lighting installations, privacy screens, architectural screening systems, trade show displays, and custom decorative applications.

The new website also includes expanded technical resources, finish options, installation photography, project inspiration galleries, and an easy-to-use online form where architects and designers can request custom quotations and product samples.

The launch represents far more than a website redesign. It marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for one of America's most respected family-owned manufacturing companies. Along with a refreshed logo and updated brand identity, the launch celebrates Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s transition into its fifth generation of family ownership.

Earlier this year, Bill Taubner Jr. and Catherine Taubner officially joined the family business, continuing a legacy that began nearly nine decades ago. Both graduated from Villanova University with degrees in Chemical Engineering before beginning careers in finance in New York City. They now join their father, Bill Taubner Sr., President of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., to help lead the company's continued growth while honoring the craftsmanship, innovation, and customer service that have defined the business since 1938.

"Seeing the fifth generation join our family business is incredibly meaningful," said Bill Taubner Sr., President of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc." Our company has always been built on innovation, quality, and long-term relationships with our customers. The launch of this new website represents both our history and our future. We're proud to continue investing in ShimmerScreen while making it even easier for architects and designers around the world to discover what's possible with our products."

About ShimmerScreen

ShimmerScreen is the industry's leading architectural ball chain curtain system, offering custom decorative metal chain curtains, architectural room dividers, privacy screens, window treatments, ceiling features, lighting elements, and architectural screening solutions for commercial and residential environments. Architects and interior designers specify ShimmerScreen for projects where they want to define spaces without sacrificing light, visibility, airflow, or openness.

Originally conceived in 2002 by Bill Taubner Sr., ShimmerScreen transformed an industrial product into an innovative architectural design material. By reimagining traditional metal ball chain as a decorative architectural element, ShimmerScreen created an entirely new design category that has since been incorporated into thousands of projects throughout the world.

Today, ShimmerScreen installations can be found in luxury hotels, Fortune 500 corporate headquarters, casinos, airports, museums, upscale restaurants, retail stores, entertainment venues, healthcare facilities, sports arenas, and private residences across North America and around the globe. Every installation is custom engineered and manufactured to meet the exact specifications of each project.

Unlike distributors or importers, ShimmerScreen is manufactured exclusively by Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., providing complete control over quality, production schedules, finishes, and lead times. Whether a project requires a small decorative feature or a multi-story architectural installation, ShimmerScreen offers unmatched flexibility, engineering expertise, and dependable delivery.

About Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Founded in 1938 by Franz Taubner and his son, Val Taubner, Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. began in a small garage in the Bronx, New York, with a simple vision: manufacture the highest quality metal ball chain in America. Through hard work, continuous innovation, and an unwavering commitment to customer service, that small family business steadily grew into the world's largest manufacturer of metal ball chain.

Today, nearly 90 years later, Ball Chain remains proudly family-owned and operated. Now in its fifth generation of leadership, the company continues to manufacture millions of feet of metal ball chain every week from its 70,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing facility in Mount Vernon, New York. Ball Chain is the only manufacturer of metal ball chain in the United States and supplies products to customers throughout North America and around the world.

The company serves a diverse range of industries including architecture and interior design, military, government, aerospace, industrial manufacturing, promotional products, retail, medical, and consumer products. Ball Chain has proudly supplied the United States Armed Forces with the iconic military dog tag chains worn by generations of American service members, continuing a tradition that spans decades.

In addition to ShimmerScreen, Ball Chain's family of companies includes LogoTags, one of America's leading manufacturers of custom challenge coins, military coins, medals, dog tags, and promotional products. Across every division, the company remains committed to American manufacturing, exceptional quality, innovation, and providing customers with industry-leading products backed by responsive service.

To learn more about ShimmerScreen's architectural chain curtain systems, decorative metal room dividers, and custom architectural screening solutions, visit www.ShimmerScreen.com.

Additional Links

Request a Quote and/or Sample

Browse Project Galleries

Contact Us

Contact Information

Bill Taubner Jr., EVP

(W) 914-664-7500 ext. 104

(C) 914-414-6733

wft@shimmerscreen.com

Cath Taubner, EVP

(W) 914-664-7500 ext. 119

(C) 914-826-1628

cath@shimmerscreen.com

SOURCE: ShimmerScreen

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/shimmerscreenr-launches-new-website-featuring-architectural-ball-chain-1193356