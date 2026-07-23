Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - As conversations around diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) became more challenging since last year, The Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion (CCDI) helped more organizations across Canada build more inclusive workplaces through bilingual practical resources, learning and support.

CCDI's 2025 Impact Report

The national charity recently launched its impact report demonstrating the outstanding achievements it accomplished in 2025. CCDI expanded its national reach, equipping more employers, leaders and practitioners with hands-on learning, trusted resources and evidence-based and comprehensive guidance to build more inclusive workplaces.

Sartaj Sarkaria, President and CEO assures that education is the main driver to create meaningful impact. She stated: "Employers, community leaders and practitioners have a critical role to play in building a more inclusive Canada especially in today's polarized climate. As the trusted source on DEIA nationally, we are committed to empower them with the knowledge, resources and support they need to drive lasting change in workplaces, schools and communities. Our impact demonstrates the growing demand in practical DEIA education and reinforces our responsibility to continue to shape the national dialogue towards a more equitable and just society."

Major Achievements

The organization welcomed new leadership and strategic direction as it continues to evolve in the right direction by focusing on a culture of integrity and collaboration. During the transition, CCDI participated in 37 new speaking engagements and community consultations.

CCDI also strengthened its reach as trusted source in DEIA by increasing its impact both in education and engagement in 2025. Through events, webinars, newsletter, podcasts, resources, and across social channels, CCDI continued to support people across Canada who are trying to lead inclusion in workplaces with real constraints as well as in their different communities. Other CCDI's programs such as Employers Partners Program, Canadian Certified Inclusion Professional (CCIP) or See Different for the youth helped people building DEIA knowledge and leadership over time.

Key Statistics in Education and Engagement

Education

17,000 participants engaged in DEIA learning

89% attendee satisfaction with CCDI events

670+ Youth changemakers nurtured through 29 See Different program sessions

program sessions 170 professional holders of the CCIP designation advancing inclusion

92 new resources in English and French

Engagement

268,000+ website engagements

83,000+ followers on social platforms

23,000+ subscribers to the most-read DEIA newsletter

4,400+ downloads of the Leader Talks podcasts

3400+ vetted resources in Canada's largest DEIA e-library

Read the Impact Report

Sartaj Sarkaria, President and CEO

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CCDI 2025 Impact Report

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About Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion

The Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion is a national charity established in 2013 with the mandate to build a more inclusive Canada. CCDI offers a comprehensive suite of bilingual services including webinars and conferences, community of practice events, research and resources on diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) in the workplace, the Canadian Certified Inclusion Professionals (CCIP.D) certification, the See Different youth education and ambassador programs, and networking opportunities throughout the year. We are committed to educating workplaces, schools, and communities on DEIA and to shaping the national dialogue towards a more equitable and just society for all. More info: https://www.ccdi.ca

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Source: Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion (CCDI)