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PR Newswire
23.07.2026 16:48 Uhr
37 Leser
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Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

MIDDLETOWN, Md., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company" or "CHF") (OTC: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), reported a net loss of $1.1 million, or ($0.37) per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and net income of $1.8 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2026, reflecting the impact of a strategic securities portfolio repositioning completed during the quarter.

On May 18, 2026, the Bank executed an investment portfolio repositioning strategy to strengthen the balance sheet, increase future earnings, and enhance shareholder value. The Bank sold securities classified as both available-for-sale ("AFS") and held-to-maturity ("HTM") with an amortized cost balance of $77.3 million and a weighted average yield of 2.73%. The sale of the securities resulted in a pre-tax loss of $5.4 million ($3.9 million after-tax loss), which was recognized in the second quarter of 2026. HTM securities not sold were reclassified to AFS on the transaction date.

As of June 30, 2026, the Bank had reinvested $57.0 million of the transaction's $68.3 million proceeds. The Bank intends to reinvest the remaining proceeds prior to the end of the third quarter of 2026 and estimates a weighted average tax-equivalent yield associated with the fully invested proceeds of 5.10%.

Also, during the second quarter of 2026, several senior officers of the Bank retired and one-time severance and other benefit costs totaling $337 thousand were incurred.

The following table presents selected comparative operating performance measurements for the periods indicated, with the operating performance measurements for the periods ended June 30, 2026 adjusted to exclude the impact of the loss incurred on the sale of securities and the retirement costs1:


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


6/30/20261

3/31/2026

6/30/2025


6/30/20261

6/30/2025








Net income

$ 3,018,455

$ 2,852,249

$ 2,468,004


$ 5,870,704

$ 4,350,640

Noninterest income

$ 1,200,957

$ 831,316

$ 1,093,184


$ 2,032,273

$ 1,875,501

Noninterest expense

$ 7,272,279

$ 7,071,907

$ 6,417,134


$ 14,344,186

$ 12,896,376

Provision for credit losses

$ 394,791

$ (77,299)

$ 148,330


$ 317,492

$ 396,888

Earnings per common share:







Basic

$ 1.02

$ 0.97

$ 0.84


$ 2.00

$ 1.49

Diluted

$ 1.02

$ 0.97

$ 0.84


$ 1.98

$ 1.48

Annualized return on average assets

1.05 %

1.02 %

0.92 %


1.04 %

0.83 %

Annualized return on average equity

13.24 %

12.71 %

11.93 %


12.98 %

10.73 %








1 Financial measures are calculated using methods other than those prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Refer to "Reconciliations of non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of the press release.

Net Income (Loss)

The Company recorded a net loss of $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 as a result of the loss on the sale of securities of $5.4 million previously mentioned. Net income, as adjusted1, totaled $3.0 million, or $1.02 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $2.9 million, or $0.97 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and $2.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net income, as adjusted1, totaled $5.9 million, or $1.98 per diluted common share, compared to the $4.4 million, or $1.48 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2025, representing an increase of 34.9%.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $10.6 million during the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $10.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and $8.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. On a quarterly basis, the net interest margin (the "NIM") increased from 3.37% during the second quarter of 2025 to 3.56% during the fourth quarter of 2025, and to 3.67% and 3.78% during the first and second quarters of 2026, respectively. The Company's improving NIM reflects continued upward repricing of fixed rate loans and securities booked during a period of lower interest rates, and a falling cost of total funds driven by cuts to short-term interest rates during the fourth quarters of both 2024 and 2025 by the Federal Reserve Bank. In addition, the strategic repositioning of the securities portfolio in mid-May 2026 contributed to NIM improvement. The Company's yield on earning assets increased from 5.32% for the second quarter of 2025 to 5.55% for the second quarter of 2026. The Company's cost of funds decreased from 2.05% for the second quarter of 2025 to 1.87% for the second quarter of 2026.

Noninterest Income

Linked quarter 2026 ,Noninterest income decreased $5.0 million linked quarter as a result of the loss on the sale of securities of $5.4 million recognized in the second quarter, offset by increases in mortgage banking revenue and earnings on bank-owned life insurance. Noninterest income, as adjusted1, increased $370 thousand linked quarter. Mortgage banking revenue increased $166 thousand with an increase in mortgage origination and sale activity associated with the spring and summer seasons. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance increased $166 thousand with improved equity market performance in the second quarter.

Second Quarter 2026 vs. Second Quarter 2025 - Noninterest income decreased $5.3 million quarter over quarter as a result of the loss on the sale of securities recognized in the second quarter of 2026. Noninterest income, as adjusted1, increased $108 thousand quarter over quarter. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance increased $59 thousand, driven by relative performance of the equity market. Card and merchant services income increased $34 thousand and reflected increased transaction activity.

Six Months June 30, 2026 vs. Six Months June 30, 2025 - Noninterest income decreased $5.2 million during the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to the same period in 2025 as a result of the loss on the sale of securities of $5.4 million recognized in 2026. Noninterest income, as adjusted1, increased $157 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. Increases in mortgage banking revenue, card and merchant services income and service charges on deposits reflected growth in business activity. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance increased $48 thousand, reflecting relative performance of the equity market. Other noninterest income decreased $73 thousand as broker fees received in 2025 for referrals of Small Business Administration qualified loans totaling $72 thousand were not replicated in 2026.

Noninterest Expense

Linked quarter 2026 ,Noninterest expense increased $537 thousand linked quarter primarily driven by an increase in salaries and benefits expense of $679 thousand, inclusive of one-time retirement costs incurred of $337 thousand. Noninterest expense, as adjusted1, increased $200 thousand linked quarter. The increase was driven by an increase in salaries and benefits expense, as adjusted1, of $342 thousand, offset by decreases in data and item processing expense and other expense of $77 thousand and $50 thousand, respectively. Salaries and benefits expense increased due to (i) merit increases and new hire activity, and (ii) increased health care claims expense of $148 thousand. Data and item processing expense decreased largely due to a decline in fraud related charges. The decrease in other expense included decreases in card expenses, donations, sponsorships and public relations expense, and employee development expenses.

Second Quarter 2026 vs. Second Quarter 2025 - Noninterest expense increased $1.2 million quarter over quarter as a result of increases in salaries and benefits expense of $1.0 million, inclusive of one-time retirement costs incurred of $337 thousand. Noninterest expense, as adjusted1, increased $855 thousand quarter over quarter. The increase was driven primarily by increases in salaries and benefits expense, as adjusted1, of $662 thousand and occupancy and equipment expense of $127 thousand. Salaries and benefits expense increased due to (i) merit increases and new hire activity, and (ii) increased health care claims expense of $200 thousand. The increase in occupancy and equipment expense reflected added lease costs associated with branch relocation activity in the second half of 2025 and the current period.

Six Months June 30, 2026 vs. Six Months June 30, 2025 - Noninterest expense increased $1.8 million during the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to the same period in 2025 as salaries and benefits expense increased $1.1 million, inclusive of one-time retirement costs incurred of $337 thousand, data and item processing expense, occupancy and equipment expense, and other expense, offset by a decline in legal and professional fee expense. Noninterest expense, as adjusted1, increased $1.4 million during the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. The increase was largely attributable to increases in salaries and benefits expense, as adjusted1, of $793 thousand, data and item processing expense of $227 thousand, occupancy and equipment expense of $218 thousand and other expense of $247 thousand, offset by a decrease in legal and professional fees of $106 thousand. The increase in salaries and benefits reflected (i) increased merit and incentive pay expenses and new hire activity, and (ii) increased health care claims expense of $83 thousand. The increase in data and item processing expense generally reflected increased activity. The increase in occupancy and equipment expense reflected added lease costs associated with branch relocation activity in the second half of 2025 and the current period. The increase in other expenses resulted from increased sponsorship, donation, and public relations expenses of $83 thousand, increased state tax expense other than income taxes of $30 thousand, and increased employee development expenses of $29 thousand. The decrease in professional fees was primarily driven by reduced accounting and audit fees given relief from next level compliance with the FDIC Improvement Act after an increase in the asset threshold from $1 billion to $5 billion in November 2025.

Balance Sheet

Assets totaled $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2026, representing an increase of $99.0 million since June 30, 2025 and an increase of $41.3 million since March 31, 2026. Growth in the balance sheet during both periods was primarily driven by growth in customer deposits, with the majority of growth coming during a second quarter 2026 deposit campaign. Since June 30, 2025, deposits grew $99.8 million. Since March 31, 2026, deposits grew $80.9 million. Second quarter 2026 deposit growth included growth in NOW balances of $43.1 million, money market balances of $32.3 million and time deposit balances of $9.4 million, offset by a decline in DDA balances of $5.8 million.

Loan balances outstanding grew to $973.5 million as of June 30, 2026, representing an increase of $101.4 million, or 11.6% from June 30, 2025, and $25.6 million, or 10.8% annualized from March 31, 2026. Since June 30, 2025, all loan portfolio segments recorded growth with the residential segment, inclusive of home equity loans, recording the largest balance growth of $31.6 million followed by the non-owner occupied commercial real estate segment with growth of $19.8 million. Since March 31, 2026, growth in loans secured by farmland, residential loans, including home equity loans, and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans of $17.0 million, $9.5 million, and $5.6 million, respectively, offset by a decline in construction and land development loans of $7.1 million contributed to total net loan growth of $25.6 million.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remained strong with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.10% as of June 30, 2026, compared to 0.11% as of March 31, 2026 and 0.13% as of June 30, 2025. The ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans was zero percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and 0.01% for the six months ended June 30, 2026. The provision for credit losses, as adjusted1, increased $472 thousand in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026. The increase reflected loan growth of $25.6 million and an increase in the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans from 1.02% at March 31, 2026 to 1.04% at June 30, 2026 based on management's assessment of macro-economic conditions. The first quarter of 2026 also included a loan loss recovery of $653 thousand related to a loan charged off in 2021.

Capital

As a result of the loss on the sale of securities and balance sheet growth during the second quarter 2026, capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank declined from the prior quarter. The Company's shareholders' equity at June 30, 2026 totaled $88.8 million, down $2.8 million, or 3.0%, from March 31, 2026. The Company's ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets1 fell 50 basis points linked quarter to 7.30%. The Bank's CET1 ratio is estimated to be 11.72% at June 30, 2026, down 30 basis points linked quarter. The Bank's total risk-based capital ratio is estimated to be 12.89% at June 30, 2026, down 27 basis points linked quarter. As of June 30, 2026, the Bank was well capitalized under the regulatory framework for prompt corrective action.

Dividend

A dividend of $0.08 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on July 17, 2026, for stockholders of record as of July 31, 2026 and payable on August 7, 2026.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company included certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. The Company believes these financial measures provide information that is useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance and performance trends to facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP and users should recognize the non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company might not be comparable to measures of other companies with similar titles. See "Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of the press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "continue", "plans", "intends", the negative of these words and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may be included in comments regarding future financial performance, expected levels of future revenue and expenses such as credit losses, growth strategies, new business initiatives, and anticipated trends impacting performance. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor an assurance of future performance. While we believe the expectations of forward-looking statements to be reasonable, actual results may differ materially as forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and often outside of the control of the Company. Therefore, users should not rely on forward-looking statements.


1 A non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of the press release.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
Robert E. Goetz, Jr. ("BJ")
President & Chief Executive Officer
301-371-3055

John A. Scaldara, Jr.
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
301-371-3070

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Balance Sheets (unaudited)1












As of Period End




6/30/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/20251

9/30/2025

6/30/2025









ASSETS








Cash and due from banks

$ 76,651,107

$ 41,117,713

$ 30,707,438

$ 28,508,739

$ 67,210,170


Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

117,130,706

51,710,763

53,681,375

54,390,834

46,712,422


Securities held-to-maturity

-

85,592,007

86,553,557

87,642,810

88,807,858



Less allowance for credit losses

-

50,414

78,511

73,338

92,176



Total securities held-to-maturity

-

85,541,593

86,475,046

87,569,472

88,715,682



Total securities

117,130,706

137,252,356

140,156,421

141,960,306

135,428,104


Equity securities, at cost

1,027,700

2,709,200

2,281,700

951,700

1,426,700


Loans

973,493,548

947,933,729

930,855,154

899,798,030

872,116,129



Less allowance for loan credit losses

10,097,893

9,701,472

9,842,370

9,648,797

8,675,088



Loans, net

963,395,655

938,232,257

921,012,784

890,149,233

863,441,041


Loans held for sale

3,078,861

3,241,537

3,935,463

3,782,055

1,445,377


Premises and equipment

6,331,653

6,238,824

6,423,885

6,335,780

6,169,205


Right of use asset

5,134,965

4,903,838

5,014,155

1,691,267

1,816,066


Accrued interest receivable

3,626,025

3,607,585

3,397,155

3,433,569

3,422,469


Deferred tax assets

5,060,704

4,226,269

4,452,078

4,501,612

4,356,321


Bank owned life insurance

8,044,423

7,858,667

7,837,986

7,656,529

7,570,668


Goodwill

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507


Other assets

3,556,292

2,311,950

2,204,457

1,836,331

1,666,160











Total Assets

$ 1,194,694,598

$ 1,153,356,703

$ 1,129,080,029

$ 1,092,463,628

$ 1,095,608,788









LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Liabilities








Deposits:








Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 266,326,799

$ 272,084,060

$ 257,415,232

$ 255,052,436

$ 256,355,584



Interest-bearing

811,348,546

724,715,536

727,389,108

727,289,753

721,494,804



Total deposits

1,077,675,345

996,799,596

984,804,340

982,342,189

977,850,388



FHLB advances and other borrowings

5,000,000

42,000,000

33,000,000

5,000,000

15,000,000



Subordinated debt, net

12,059,069

12,056,006

12,052,944

12,049,882

12,046,819



Lease liabilities

5,218,274

4,983,788

5,088,540

1,760,706

1,886,828



Accrued interest payable

484,064

720,468

473,682

709,739

567,996



Other liabilities

5,487,564

5,272,313

4,809,964

4,306,714

4,321,095











Total Liabilities

1,105,924,316

1,061,832,171

1,040,229,470

1,006,169,230

1,011,673,126










Shareholders' Equity








Common stock

29,481

29,459

29,327

29,291

29,289



Additional paid-in-capital

41,702,821

41,642,026

41,649,351

41,588,025

41,469,625



Retained earnings

53,597,510

54,931,337

52,313,860

50,180,223

48,480,152



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6,559,530)

(5,078,290)

(5,141,979)

(5,503,141)

(6,043,404)











Total Shareholders' Equity

88,770,282

91,524,532

88,850,559

86,294,398

83,935,662











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,194,694,598

$ 1,153,356,703

$ 1,129,080,029

$ 1,092,463,628

$ 1,095,608,788









1 December 31, 2025 information derived from the audited financial statements.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries












Statements of Income (unaudited)















Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended




6/30/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025


6/30/2026

6/30/2025












Interest Income










Loans, including fees

$ 14,254,582

$ 13,870,716

$ 13,604,427

$ 13,086,145

$ 12,597,796


$ 28,125,298

$ 24,826,334


Securities

1,044,498

989,011

994,358

946,231

888,721


2,033,509

1,747,353


Fed funds sold and other bank deposits

244,187

84,701

176,658

511,786

467,029


328,888

586,231



Total interest income

15,543,267

14,944,428

14,775,443

14,544,162

13,953,546


30,487,695

27,159,918












Interest Expense










Deposits

4,587,069

4,431,541

4,873,913

5,031,782

4,758,194


9,018,610

9,163,925


Subordinated debt

119,161

295,339

57,799

137,305

149,325


414,500

414,500


Other borrowed funds

256,664

207,250

207,250

207,249

207,250


463,914

338,380



Total interest expense

4,962,894

4,934,130

5,138,962

5,376,336

5,114,769


9,897,024

9,916,805












Net interest income

10,580,373

10,010,298

9,636,481

9,167,826

8,838,777


20,590,671

17,243,113

Provision for credit losses

344,377

(77,299)

124,140

960,847

148,330


267,078

396,888

Net interest income after provision










for credit losses

10,235,996

10,087,597

9,512,341

8,206,979

8,690,447


20,323,593

16,846,225












Noninterest income










Mortgage banking revenue

402,775

236,836

428,177

348,561

406,440


639,611

570,455


Card and merchant services

344,548

313,701

337,191

333,325

310,082


658,249

591,497


Service charges on deposits

250,752

262,717

252,477

254,754

231,856


513,469

466,953


Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

178,191

12,390

48,166

77,570

118,847


190,581

142,767


Loss on sale of securities

(5,393,148)

-

-

-

-


(5,393,148)

-


Other

24,691

5,672

18,737

40,436

25,959


30,363

103,829



Total noninterest income (loss)

(4,192,191)

831,316

1,084,748

1,054,646

1,093,184


(3,360,875)

1,875,501












Noninterest expense










Salaries and employee benefits

4,658,424

3,979,145

4,101,261

3,861,631

3,660,059


8,637,569

7,507,261


Data and item processing

953,718

1,030,332

1,043,435

940,872

911,744


1,984,050

1,756,771


Occupancy and equipment

750,870

761,855

709,382

641,092

623,512


1,512,725

1,294,416


Legal and professional fees

280,505

257,974

320,853

332,527

366,768


538,479

644,745


FDIC insurance

161,334

200,001

389,431

166,176

170,937


361,335

313,803


Advertising

109,101

97,674

74,846

91,883

79,253


206,775

186,628


Other

695,238

744,926

769,525

658,319

604,861


1,440,164

1,192,752




7,609,190

7,071,907

7,408,733

6,692,500

6,417,134


14,681,097

12,896,376



Total noninterest expense




















Income (loss) before income taxes

(1,565,385)

3,847,006

3,188,356

2,569,125

3,366,497


2,281,621

5,825,350

Income tax expense (benefit)

(467,233)

994,757

820,106

634,729

898,493


527,524

1,474,710

Net income (loss)

$ (1,098,152)

$ 2,852,249

$ 2,368,250

$ 1,934,396

$ 2,468,004


$ 1,754,097

$ 4,350,640












Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries












Per Share Data (unaudited)















Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended




6/30/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025


6/30/2026

6/30/2025












Earnings per common share










Basic

$ (0.37)

$ 0.97

$ 0.81

$ 0.66

$ 0.84


$ 0.60

$ 1.49


Diluted

$ (0.37)

$ 0.97

$ 0.80

$ 0.66

$ 0.84


$ 0.59

$ 1.48

Common shares outstanding at period end

2,948,143

2,945,928

2,932,680

2,929,053

2,928,888


2,948,143

2,928,888

Average common shares outstanding










Basic

2,946,683

2,936,041

2,932,562

2,929,012

2,928,888


2,941,391

2,925,773


Diluted

2,946,683

2,947,910

2,956,327

2,952,922

2,944,207


2,960,233

2,942,204

Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.08

$ 0.08

$ 0.08

$ 0.08

$ 0.08


$ 0.16

$ 0.16

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries












Selected Financial Data (unaudited)















As of and for the Three Months Ended


As of and for the Six Months Ended




6/30/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025


6/30/2026

6/30/2025












Per Share Data










Common shares outstanding at period end

2,948,143

2,945,928

2,932,680

2,929,053

2,928,888


2,948,143

2,928,888


Book value per share

$ 30.11

$ 31.07

$ 30.30

$ 29.46

$ 28.66


$ 30.11

$ 28.66


Tangible book value per share1

$ 29.55

$ 30.51

$ 29.73

$ 28.90

$ 28.09


$ 29.55

$ 28.09












Capital (bank consolidated only unless noted otherwise)










Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital

11.72 %

12.02 %

11.96 %

12.15 %

12.28 %


11.72 %

12.28 %


Tier 1 capital

11.72 %

12.02 %

11.96 %

12.15 %

12.28 %


11.72 %

12.28 %


Total risk-based capital

12.89 %

13.16 %

13.14 %

13.37 %

13.41 %


12.89 %

13.41 %


Tier 1 leverage ratio

8.82 %

9.47 %

9.48 %

9.32 %

9.29 %


8.82 %

9.29 %


Tangible common equity to tangible assets (CHF)1

7.30 %

7.80 %

7.73 %

7.76 %

7.52 %


7.30 %

7.52 %












Asset Quality Data










Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,212,877

$ 1,232,834

$ 2,025,128

$ 2,044,469

$ 1,442,329


$ 1,212,877

$ 1,442,329


Non-performing assets

$ 1,212,877

$ 1,232,834

$ 2,025,128

$ 2,044,469

$ 1,442,329


$ 1,212,877

$ 1,442,329


Non-performing assets plus loans past due 90+ days

$ 1,220,371

$ 1,232,834

$ 2,025,128

$ 2,044,469

$ 1,442,329


$ 1,220,371

$ 1,442,329


Non-performing loans to loans

0.13 %

0.13 %

0.22 %

0.23 %

0.17 %


0.13 %

0.17 %


Non-performing assets to total assets

0.10 %

0.11 %

0.18 %

0.19 %

0.13 %


0.10 %

0.13 %


Net (charge-offs) / recoveries

$ 3,450

$ (90,410)

$ 3,450

$ 3,450

$ 4,520


$ (86,960)

$ 4,520


Net loan charge-offs to average loans

0.00 %

0.01 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %


0.01 %

0.00 %


ACL - loans2 to total loans

1.04 %

1.02 %

1.06 %

1.07 %

0.99 %


1.04 %

0.99 %


ACL - loans2 to non-performing assets plus loans past due 90+ days

827.44 %

786.92 %

486.01 %

471.95 %

601.46 %


827.44 %

601.46 %












Other Data











Return on average assets

-0.38 %

1.02 %

0.85 %

0.70 %

0.92 %


0.31 %

0.83 %


Return on average equity

-4.82 %

12.71 %

10.63 %

8.96 %

11.93 %


3.88 %

10.73 %


Net interest margin

3.78 %

3.67 %

3.56 %

3.40 %

3.37 %


3.72 %

3.36 %


Yield on interest-earning assets

5.55 %

5.48 %

5.45 %

5.38 %

5.32 %


5.52 %

5.30 %


Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.56 %

2.61 %

2.73 %

2.85 %

2.80 %


2.59 %

2.79 %


Loans to deposits ratio

90.33 %

95.10 %

94.52 %

91.60 %

89.19 %


90.33 %

89.19 %













1 Financial measures are calculated using methods other than those prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Refer to "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of the press release.


2 "ACL-loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses specific to loans outstanding and does not include the allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet credit exposure or the allowance for credit losses related to securities held-to-maturity.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries





















Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)
























Three Months Ended




June 30, 2026


March 31, 2026


June 30, 2025




Average Balance


Interest


Yield /
Rate


Average Balance


Interest


Yield /
Rate


Average Balance


Interest


Yield /
Rate












ASSETS



















Interest-earning assets:




















Loans, including LHFS

$ 954,410,076


$ 14,254,582


5.99 %


$ 945,455,025


$ 13,870,716


5.93 %


$ 868,901,865


$ 12,597,796


5.81 %



Securities

134,552,222


1,044,498


3.11 %


141,858,443


989,011


2.79 %


135,415,559


888,721


2.63 %



Fed funds sold and other bank deposits

33,144,617


244,187


2.96 %


14,241,106


84,701


2.40 %


47,920,689


467,029


3.91 %




1,122,106,915


15,543,267


5.55 %


1,101,554,574


14,944,428


5.48 %


1,052,238,113


13,953,546


5.32 %






















Noninterest-earning assets

26,319,812






27,232,242






23,523,401



























Total Assets

$ 1,148,426,727






$ 1,128,786,816






$ 1,075,761,514

























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Demand deposits

$ 562,295,257


$ 3,013,089


2.15 %


$ 540,203,233


$ 2,858,754


2.15 %


$ 527,492,595


$ 3,146,490


2.39 %



Time deposits

185,241,631


1,573,980


3.41 %


182,279,894


1,572,787


3.50 %


176,936,573


1,611,704


3.65 %



Interest-bearing deposits

747,536,888


4,587,069


2.46 %


722,483,127


4,431,541


2.49 %


704,429,168


4,758,194


2.71 %



Borrowings

29,314,083


375,825


5.13 %


42,349,733


502,589


4.79 %


27,044,756


356,575


5.28 %



Interest-bearing liabilities

776,850,971


4,962,894


2.56 %


764,832,860


4,934,130


2.61 %


731,473,924


5,114,769


2.80 %


Noninterest-bearing liabilities:




















Demand deposits

269,761,926






260,898,989






254,468,601







Other

10,386,224






12,053,230






6,873,331



























Total Liabilities

1,056,999,121






1,037,785,079






992,815,856



























Cost of Total Deposits





1.81 %






1.83 %






1.99 %



Cost of Total Funds (interest-




















bearing liabilities plus non-




















interest-bearing deposits)





1.87 %






1.95 %






2.05 %






















Shareholders' equity

91,427,606






91,001,737






82,945,658



























Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity

$ 1,148,426,727






$ 1,128,786,816






$ 1,075,761,514



























Net interest income / NIM



$ 10,580,373


3.78 %




$ 10,010,298


3.67 %




$ 8,838,777


3.37 %

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries















Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)


















Six Months Ended




June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025




Average Balance


Interest


Yield /
Rate


Average Balance


Interest


Yield /
Rate









ASSETS













Interest-earning assets:














Loans

$ 949,952,286


$ 28,125,298


5.96 %


$ 863,910,059


$ 24,826,334


5.78 %



Securities

138,680,430


2,033,509


2.93 %


135,273,444


1,747,353


2.58 %



Fed funds sold and other bank deposits

23,712,187


328,888


2.80 %


32,240,014


586,231


3.67 %




1,112,344,903


30,487,695


5.52 %


1,031,423,517


27,159,918


5.30 %
















Noninterest-earning assets

26,319,275






22,237,546





















Total Assets

$ 1,138,664,178






$ 1,053,661,063



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest-bearing liabilities:














Demand deposits

$ 551,288,106


$ 5,871,842


2.15 %


$ 519,577,191


$ 6,111,158


2.37 %



Time deposits

183,760,648


3,146,768


3.45 %


166,993,913


3,052,767


3.69 %



Interest-bearing deposits

735,048,754


9,018,610


2.47 %


686,571,104


9,163,925


2.69 %



Borrowings

35,768,279


878,414


4.93 %


28,715,359


752,880


5.26 %



Interest-bearing liabilities

770,817,033


9,897,024


2.59 %


715,286,463


9,916,805


2.79 %


Noninterest-bearing liabilities:














Demand deposits

265,407,529






249,504,107







Other

11,216,689






7,095,291





















Total Liabilities

1,047,441,251






971,885,861





















Cost of Total Deposits





1.82 %






1.97 %



Cost of Total Funds (interest-














bearing liabilities plus non-














interest-bearing deposits)





1.93 %






2.07 %
















Shareholders' equity

91,222,927






81,775,202





















Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity

$ 1,138,664,178






$ 1,053,661,063





















Net interest income / NIM



$ 20,590,671


3.72 %




$ 17,243,113


3.36 %

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Loan and Deposit Composition (unaudited)












As of Period End




6/30/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025









Loans:







Commercial real estate:







Construction and land development

$ 77,375,812

$ 84,428,311

$ 87,098,819

$ 80,671,698

$ 67,819,407


Multifamily

23,752,016

23,033,500

23,416,919

22,749,443

22,989,449


Farmland

47,470,183

30,473,035

30,057,354

29,121,486

32,872,235


Other:








Owner occupied

152,971,360

152,110,763

147,006,921

142,991,662

139,335,615



Non-owner occupied

184,240,299

178,593,573

177,115,227

170,462,324

164,434,003









Residential, including home equity

339,069,899

329,551,095

322,126,792

314,145,221

307,500,247

Commercial and industrial

144,278,828

145,316,304

139,246,435

135,174,298

132,669,094

Consumer


976,461

936,235

1,181,301

868,300

847,668



Gross loans

970,134,858

944,442,816

927,249,768

896,184,432

868,467,718



Net deferred loan costs

3,358,690

3,490,913

3,605,386

3,613,598

3,648,411



Total Loans

$ 973,493,548

$ 947,933,729

$ 930,855,154

$ 899,798,030

$ 872,116,129









Deposits:







Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 266,326,799

$ 272,084,060

$ 257,415,232

$ 255,052,436

$ 256,355,584

Interest-bearing:







NOW 1

240,228,075

197,158,536

199,685,709

202,974,127

203,465,972


Savings

77,224,221

75,285,399

71,859,873

71,308,729

73,765,147


Money market 1

304,000,976

271,791,739

272,585,155

266,564,412

260,793,172


Time


189,895,274

180,479,862

183,258,371

186,442,485

183,470,513



Total interest-bearing

811,348,546

724,715,536

727,389,108

727,289,753

721,494,804



Total Deposits

$ 1,077,675,345

$ 996,799,596

$ 984,804,340

$ 982,342,189

$ 977,850,388










1 Includes transaction accounts enrolled in the Bank's reciprocal deposit program.





Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries












Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measurements (unaudited)















Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended




6/30/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025


6/30/2026

6/30/2025












Financial Measurements:





















Net Income










GAAP Net income (loss)

$ (1,098,152)

$ 2,852,249

$ 2,368,250

$ 1,934,396

$ 2,468,004


$ 1,754,097

$ 4,350,640


Adjustments to net income:











Loss on sale of securities

5,393,148

-

-

-

-


5,393,148

-



Elimination of ACL - HTM securities

(50,414)

-

-

-

-


(50,414)




Retirement costs

336,911

-

-

-

-


336,911




Tax effect of adjustments to net income

(1,563,038)

-

-

-

-


(1,563,038)

-


Non-GAAP Net income

$ 3,018,455

$ 2,852,249

$ 2,368,250

$ 1,934,396

$ 2,468,004


$ 5,870,704

$ 4,350,640













Provision for Credit Losses










GAAP Provision for credit losses

$ 344,377

$ (77,299)

$ 124,140

$ 960,847

$ 148,330


$ 267,078

$ 396,888


Adjustment to provision for credit losses:











Elimination of ACL - HTM securities

$ 50,414

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -


$ 50,414

$ -


Non-GAAP Provision for credit losses

$ 394,791

$ (77,299)

$ 124,140

$ 960,847

$ 148,330


$ 317,492

$ 396,888













Noninterest Income










GAAP Noninterest income (loss)

$ (4,192,191)

$ 831,316

$ 1,084,748

$ 1,054,646

$ 1,093,184


$ (3,360,875)

$ 1,875,501


Adjustment to noninterest income:











Loss on sale of securities

5,393,148

-

-

-

-


5,393,148

-


Non-GAAP Noninterest income

$ 1,200,957

$ 831,316

$ 1,084,748

$ 1,054,646

$ 1,093,184


$ 2,032,273

$ 1,875,501













Salaries and Benefits










GAAP Salaries and benefits

$ 4,658,424

$ 3,979,145

$ 4,101,261

$ 3,861,631

$ 3,660,059


$ 8,637,569

$ 7,507,261


Adjustment to salaries and benefits:











Retirement costs

(336,911)

-

-

-

-


(336,911)

-


Non-GAAP Salaries and benefits

$ 4,321,513

$ 3,979,145

$ 4,101,261

$ 3,861,631

$ 3,660,059


$ 8,300,658

$ 7,507,261













Noninterest Expense










GAAP Noninterest expense

$ 7,609,190

$ 7,071,907

$ 7,408,733

$ 6,692,500

$ 6,417,134


$ 14,681,097

$ 12,896,376


Adjustment to noninterest expense:











Retirement costs

(336,911)

-

-

-

-


(336,911)

-


Non-GAAP Noninterest expense

$ 7,272,279

$ 7,071,907

$ 7,408,733

$ 6,692,500

$ 6,417,134


$ 14,344,186

$ 12,896,376













Earnings per Common Share - Basic










GAAP Earnings per common share - basic

$ (0.37)

$ 0.97

$ 0.81

$ 0.66

$ 0.84


$ 0.60

$ 1.49



Effect of adjustments to net income

1.39

-

-

-

-


1.40

-


Non-GAAP Earnings per common share - basic

$ 1.02

$ 0.97

$ 0.81

$ 0.66

$ 0.84


$ 2.00

$ 1.49













Earnings per Common Share - Diluted










GAAP Earnings per common share - diluted

$ (0.37)

$ 0.97

$ 0.80

$ 0.66

$ 0.84


$ 0.59

$ 1.48



Effect of adjustments to net income

1.39

-

-

-

-


1.39

-


Non-GAAP Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 1.02

$ 0.97

$ 0.80

$ 0.66

$ 0.84


$ 1.98

$ 1.48













Annualized Return on Average Assets










GAAP Annualized return on average assets

-0.38 %

1.02 %

0.85 %

0.70 %

0.92 %


0.31 %

0.83 %



Effect of adjustments to net income

1.44 %

-

-

-

-


0.73 %

-


Non-GAAP Annualized return on average assets

1.05 %

1.02 %

0.85 %

0.70 %

0.92 %


1.04 %

0.83 %













Annualized Return on Average Equity










GAAP Annualized return on average equity

-4.82 %

12.71 %

10.63 %

8.96 %

11.93 %


3.88 %

10.73 %



Effect of adjustments to net income

18.06 %

-

-

-

-


9.10 %

-


Non-GAAP Annualized return on average equity

13.24 %

12.71 %

10.63 %

8.96 %

11.93 %


12.98 %

10.73 %













Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets










GAAP Total shareholders' equity

$ 88,770,282

$ 91,524,532

$ 88,850,559

$ 86,294,398

$ 83,935,662






Intangible assets

(1,656,507)

(1,656,507)

(1,656,507)

(1,656,507)

(1,656,507)





Non-GAAP Total shareholders' equity

$ 87,113,775

$ 89,868,025

$ 87,194,052

$ 84,637,891

$ 82,279,155
















GAAP Total assets

$ 1,194,694,598

$ 1,153,356,703

$ 1,129,080,029

$ 1,092,463,628

$ 1,095,608,788






Intangible assets

(1,656,507)

(1,656,507)

(1,656,507)

(1,656,507)

(1,656,507)





Non-GAAP Total assets

$ 1,193,038,091

$ 1,151,700,196

$ 1,127,423,522

$ 1,090,807,121

$ 1,093,952,281
















Non-GAAP Tangible common equity to tangible
assets

7.30 %

7.80 %

7.73 %

7.76 %

7.52 %
















Tangible Book Value per Share










GAAP Total shareholders' equity

$ 88,770,282

$ 91,524,532

$ 88,850,559

$ 86,294,398

$ 83,935,662






Intangible assets

(1,656,507)

(1,656,507)

(1,656,507)

(1,656,507)

(1,656,507)





Non-GAAP Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 87,113,775

$ 89,868,025

$ 87,194,052

$ 84,637,891

$ 82,279,155

















Common shares outstanding

2,948,143

2,945,928

2,932,680

2,929,053

2,928,888





Non-GAAP Tangible book value per share

$ 29.55

$ 30.51

$ 29.73

$ 28.90

$ 28.09




SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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