Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

MIDDLETOWN, Md., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company" or "CHF") (OTC: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), reported a net loss of $1.1 million, or ($0.37) per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and net income of $1.8 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2026, reflecting the impact of a strategic securities portfolio repositioning completed during the quarter.
On May 18, 2026, the Bank executed an investment portfolio repositioning strategy to strengthen the balance sheet, increase future earnings, and enhance shareholder value. The Bank sold securities classified as both available-for-sale ("AFS") and held-to-maturity ("HTM") with an amortized cost balance of $77.3 million and a weighted average yield of 2.73%. The sale of the securities resulted in a pre-tax loss of $5.4 million ($3.9 million after-tax loss), which was recognized in the second quarter of 2026. HTM securities not sold were reclassified to AFS on the transaction date.
As of June 30, 2026, the Bank had reinvested $57.0 million of the transaction's $68.3 million proceeds. The Bank intends to reinvest the remaining proceeds prior to the end of the third quarter of 2026 and estimates a weighted average tax-equivalent yield associated with the fully invested proceeds of 5.10%.
Also, during the second quarter of 2026, several senior officers of the Bank retired and one-time severance and other benefit costs totaling $337 thousand were incurred.
The following table presents selected comparative operating performance measurements for the periods indicated, with the operating performance measurements for the periods ended June 30, 2026 adjusted to exclude the impact of the loss incurred on the sale of securities and the retirement costs1:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
6/30/20261
3/31/2026
6/30/2025
6/30/20261
6/30/2025
Net income
$ 3,018,455
$ 2,852,249
$ 2,468,004
$ 5,870,704
$ 4,350,640
Noninterest income
$ 1,200,957
$ 831,316
$ 1,093,184
$ 2,032,273
$ 1,875,501
Noninterest expense
$ 7,272,279
$ 7,071,907
$ 6,417,134
$ 14,344,186
$ 12,896,376
Provision for credit losses
$ 394,791
$ (77,299)
$ 148,330
$ 317,492
$ 396,888
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$ 1.02
$ 0.97
$ 0.84
$ 2.00
$ 1.49
Diluted
$ 1.02
$ 0.97
$ 0.84
$ 1.98
$ 1.48
Annualized return on average assets
1.05 %
1.02 %
0.92 %
1.04 %
0.83 %
Annualized return on average equity
13.24 %
12.71 %
11.93 %
12.98 %
10.73 %
1 Financial measures are calculated using methods other than those prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Refer to "Reconciliations of non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of the press release.
Net Income (Loss)
The Company recorded a net loss of $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 as a result of the loss on the sale of securities of $5.4 million previously mentioned. Net income, as adjusted1, totaled $3.0 million, or $1.02 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $2.9 million, or $0.97 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and $2.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net income, as adjusted1, totaled $5.9 million, or $1.98 per diluted common share, compared to the $4.4 million, or $1.48 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2025, representing an increase of 34.9%.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income totaled $10.6 million during the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $10.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and $8.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. On a quarterly basis, the net interest margin (the "NIM") increased from 3.37% during the second quarter of 2025 to 3.56% during the fourth quarter of 2025, and to 3.67% and 3.78% during the first and second quarters of 2026, respectively. The Company's improving NIM reflects continued upward repricing of fixed rate loans and securities booked during a period of lower interest rates, and a falling cost of total funds driven by cuts to short-term interest rates during the fourth quarters of both 2024 and 2025 by the Federal Reserve Bank. In addition, the strategic repositioning of the securities portfolio in mid-May 2026 contributed to NIM improvement. The Company's yield on earning assets increased from 5.32% for the second quarter of 2025 to 5.55% for the second quarter of 2026. The Company's cost of funds decreased from 2.05% for the second quarter of 2025 to 1.87% for the second quarter of 2026.
Noninterest Income
Linked quarter 2026 ,Noninterest income decreased $5.0 million linked quarter as a result of the loss on the sale of securities of $5.4 million recognized in the second quarter, offset by increases in mortgage banking revenue and earnings on bank-owned life insurance. Noninterest income, as adjusted1, increased $370 thousand linked quarter. Mortgage banking revenue increased $166 thousand with an increase in mortgage origination and sale activity associated with the spring and summer seasons. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance increased $166 thousand with improved equity market performance in the second quarter.
Second Quarter 2026 vs. Second Quarter 2025 - Noninterest income decreased $5.3 million quarter over quarter as a result of the loss on the sale of securities recognized in the second quarter of 2026. Noninterest income, as adjusted1, increased $108 thousand quarter over quarter. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance increased $59 thousand, driven by relative performance of the equity market. Card and merchant services income increased $34 thousand and reflected increased transaction activity.
Six Months June 30, 2026 vs. Six Months June 30, 2025 - Noninterest income decreased $5.2 million during the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to the same period in 2025 as a result of the loss on the sale of securities of $5.4 million recognized in 2026. Noninterest income, as adjusted1, increased $157 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. Increases in mortgage banking revenue, card and merchant services income and service charges on deposits reflected growth in business activity. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance increased $48 thousand, reflecting relative performance of the equity market. Other noninterest income decreased $73 thousand as broker fees received in 2025 for referrals of Small Business Administration qualified loans totaling $72 thousand were not replicated in 2026.
Noninterest Expense
Linked quarter 2026 ,Noninterest expense increased $537 thousand linked quarter primarily driven by an increase in salaries and benefits expense of $679 thousand, inclusive of one-time retirement costs incurred of $337 thousand. Noninterest expense, as adjusted1, increased $200 thousand linked quarter. The increase was driven by an increase in salaries and benefits expense, as adjusted1, of $342 thousand, offset by decreases in data and item processing expense and other expense of $77 thousand and $50 thousand, respectively. Salaries and benefits expense increased due to (i) merit increases and new hire activity, and (ii) increased health care claims expense of $148 thousand. Data and item processing expense decreased largely due to a decline in fraud related charges. The decrease in other expense included decreases in card expenses, donations, sponsorships and public relations expense, and employee development expenses.
Second Quarter 2026 vs. Second Quarter 2025 - Noninterest expense increased $1.2 million quarter over quarter as a result of increases in salaries and benefits expense of $1.0 million, inclusive of one-time retirement costs incurred of $337 thousand. Noninterest expense, as adjusted1, increased $855 thousand quarter over quarter. The increase was driven primarily by increases in salaries and benefits expense, as adjusted1, of $662 thousand and occupancy and equipment expense of $127 thousand. Salaries and benefits expense increased due to (i) merit increases and new hire activity, and (ii) increased health care claims expense of $200 thousand. The increase in occupancy and equipment expense reflected added lease costs associated with branch relocation activity in the second half of 2025 and the current period.
Six Months June 30, 2026 vs. Six Months June 30, 2025 - Noninterest expense increased $1.8 million during the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to the same period in 2025 as salaries and benefits expense increased $1.1 million, inclusive of one-time retirement costs incurred of $337 thousand, data and item processing expense, occupancy and equipment expense, and other expense, offset by a decline in legal and professional fee expense. Noninterest expense, as adjusted1, increased $1.4 million during the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. The increase was largely attributable to increases in salaries and benefits expense, as adjusted1, of $793 thousand, data and item processing expense of $227 thousand, occupancy and equipment expense of $218 thousand and other expense of $247 thousand, offset by a decrease in legal and professional fees of $106 thousand. The increase in salaries and benefits reflected (i) increased merit and incentive pay expenses and new hire activity, and (ii) increased health care claims expense of $83 thousand. The increase in data and item processing expense generally reflected increased activity. The increase in occupancy and equipment expense reflected added lease costs associated with branch relocation activity in the second half of 2025 and the current period. The increase in other expenses resulted from increased sponsorship, donation, and public relations expenses of $83 thousand, increased state tax expense other than income taxes of $30 thousand, and increased employee development expenses of $29 thousand. The decrease in professional fees was primarily driven by reduced accounting and audit fees given relief from next level compliance with the FDIC Improvement Act after an increase in the asset threshold from $1 billion to $5 billion in November 2025.
Balance Sheet
Assets totaled $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2026, representing an increase of $99.0 million since June 30, 2025 and an increase of $41.3 million since March 31, 2026. Growth in the balance sheet during both periods was primarily driven by growth in customer deposits, with the majority of growth coming during a second quarter 2026 deposit campaign. Since June 30, 2025, deposits grew $99.8 million. Since March 31, 2026, deposits grew $80.9 million. Second quarter 2026 deposit growth included growth in NOW balances of $43.1 million, money market balances of $32.3 million and time deposit balances of $9.4 million, offset by a decline in DDA balances of $5.8 million.
Loan balances outstanding grew to $973.5 million as of June 30, 2026, representing an increase of $101.4 million, or 11.6% from June 30, 2025, and $25.6 million, or 10.8% annualized from March 31, 2026. Since June 30, 2025, all loan portfolio segments recorded growth with the residential segment, inclusive of home equity loans, recording the largest balance growth of $31.6 million followed by the non-owner occupied commercial real estate segment with growth of $19.8 million. Since March 31, 2026, growth in loans secured by farmland, residential loans, including home equity loans, and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans of $17.0 million, $9.5 million, and $5.6 million, respectively, offset by a decline in construction and land development loans of $7.1 million contributed to total net loan growth of $25.6 million.
Asset Quality
Asset quality remained strong with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.10% as of June 30, 2026, compared to 0.11% as of March 31, 2026 and 0.13% as of June 30, 2025. The ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans was zero percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and 0.01% for the six months ended June 30, 2026. The provision for credit losses, as adjusted1, increased $472 thousand in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026. The increase reflected loan growth of $25.6 million and an increase in the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans from 1.02% at March 31, 2026 to 1.04% at June 30, 2026 based on management's assessment of macro-economic conditions. The first quarter of 2026 also included a loan loss recovery of $653 thousand related to a loan charged off in 2021.
Capital
As a result of the loss on the sale of securities and balance sheet growth during the second quarter 2026, capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank declined from the prior quarter. The Company's shareholders' equity at June 30, 2026 totaled $88.8 million, down $2.8 million, or 3.0%, from March 31, 2026. The Company's ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets1 fell 50 basis points linked quarter to 7.30%. The Bank's CET1 ratio is estimated to be 11.72% at June 30, 2026, down 30 basis points linked quarter. The Bank's total risk-based capital ratio is estimated to be 12.89% at June 30, 2026, down 27 basis points linked quarter. As of June 30, 2026, the Bank was well capitalized under the regulatory framework for prompt corrective action.
Dividend
A dividend of $0.08 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on July 17, 2026, for stockholders of record as of July 31, 2026 and payable on August 7, 2026.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company included certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. The Company believes these financial measures provide information that is useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance and performance trends to facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP and users should recognize the non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company might not be comparable to measures of other companies with similar titles. See "Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of the press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "continue", "plans", "intends", the negative of these words and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may be included in comments regarding future financial performance, expected levels of future revenue and expenses such as credit losses, growth strategies, new business initiatives, and anticipated trends impacting performance. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor an assurance of future performance. While we believe the expectations of forward-looking statements to be reasonable, actual results may differ materially as forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and often outside of the control of the Company. Therefore, users should not rely on forward-looking statements.
1 A non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of the press release.
Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
Robert E. Goetz, Jr. ("BJ")
President & Chief Executive Officer
301-371-3055
John A. Scaldara, Jr.
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
301-371-3070
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Balance Sheets (unaudited)1
As of Period End
6/30/2026
3/31/2026
12/31/20251
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 76,651,107
$ 41,117,713
$ 30,707,438
$ 28,508,739
$ 67,210,170
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
117,130,706
51,710,763
53,681,375
54,390,834
46,712,422
Securities held-to-maturity
-
85,592,007
86,553,557
87,642,810
88,807,858
Less allowance for credit losses
-
50,414
78,511
73,338
92,176
Total securities held-to-maturity
-
85,541,593
86,475,046
87,569,472
88,715,682
Total securities
117,130,706
137,252,356
140,156,421
141,960,306
135,428,104
Equity securities, at cost
1,027,700
2,709,200
2,281,700
951,700
1,426,700
Loans
973,493,548
947,933,729
930,855,154
899,798,030
872,116,129
Less allowance for loan credit losses
10,097,893
9,701,472
9,842,370
9,648,797
8,675,088
Loans, net
963,395,655
938,232,257
921,012,784
890,149,233
863,441,041
Loans held for sale
3,078,861
3,241,537
3,935,463
3,782,055
1,445,377
Premises and equipment
6,331,653
6,238,824
6,423,885
6,335,780
6,169,205
Right of use asset
5,134,965
4,903,838
5,014,155
1,691,267
1,816,066
Accrued interest receivable
3,626,025
3,607,585
3,397,155
3,433,569
3,422,469
Deferred tax assets
5,060,704
4,226,269
4,452,078
4,501,612
4,356,321
Bank owned life insurance
8,044,423
7,858,667
7,837,986
7,656,529
7,570,668
Goodwill
1,656,507
1,656,507
1,656,507
1,656,507
1,656,507
Other assets
3,556,292
2,311,950
2,204,457
1,836,331
1,666,160
Total Assets
$ 1,194,694,598
$ 1,153,356,703
$ 1,129,080,029
$ 1,092,463,628
$ 1,095,608,788
LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 266,326,799
$ 272,084,060
$ 257,415,232
$ 255,052,436
$ 256,355,584
Interest-bearing
811,348,546
724,715,536
727,389,108
727,289,753
721,494,804
Total deposits
1,077,675,345
996,799,596
984,804,340
982,342,189
977,850,388
FHLB advances and other borrowings
5,000,000
42,000,000
33,000,000
5,000,000
15,000,000
Subordinated debt, net
12,059,069
12,056,006
12,052,944
12,049,882
12,046,819
Lease liabilities
5,218,274
4,983,788
5,088,540
1,760,706
1,886,828
Accrued interest payable
484,064
720,468
473,682
709,739
567,996
Other liabilities
5,487,564
5,272,313
4,809,964
4,306,714
4,321,095
Total Liabilities
1,105,924,316
1,061,832,171
1,040,229,470
1,006,169,230
1,011,673,126
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
29,481
29,459
29,327
29,291
29,289
Additional paid-in-capital
41,702,821
41,642,026
41,649,351
41,588,025
41,469,625
Retained earnings
53,597,510
54,931,337
52,313,860
50,180,223
48,480,152
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(6,559,530)
(5,078,290)
(5,141,979)
(5,503,141)
(6,043,404)
Total Shareholders' Equity
88,770,282
91,524,532
88,850,559
86,294,398
83,935,662
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 1,194,694,598
$ 1,153,356,703
$ 1,129,080,029
$ 1,092,463,628
$ 1,095,608,788
1 December 31, 2025 information derived from the audited financial statements.
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Statements of Income (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
6/30/2026
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
6/30/2026
6/30/2025
Interest Income
Loans, including fees
$ 14,254,582
$ 13,870,716
$ 13,604,427
$ 13,086,145
$ 12,597,796
$ 28,125,298
$ 24,826,334
Securities
1,044,498
989,011
994,358
946,231
888,721
2,033,509
1,747,353
Fed funds sold and other bank deposits
244,187
84,701
176,658
511,786
467,029
328,888
586,231
Total interest income
15,543,267
14,944,428
14,775,443
14,544,162
13,953,546
30,487,695
27,159,918
Interest Expense
Deposits
4,587,069
4,431,541
4,873,913
5,031,782
4,758,194
9,018,610
9,163,925
Subordinated debt
119,161
295,339
57,799
137,305
149,325
414,500
414,500
Other borrowed funds
256,664
207,250
207,250
207,249
207,250
463,914
338,380
Total interest expense
4,962,894
4,934,130
5,138,962
5,376,336
5,114,769
9,897,024
9,916,805
Net interest income
10,580,373
10,010,298
9,636,481
9,167,826
8,838,777
20,590,671
17,243,113
Provision for credit losses
344,377
(77,299)
124,140
960,847
148,330
267,078
396,888
Net interest income after provision
for credit losses
10,235,996
10,087,597
9,512,341
8,206,979
8,690,447
20,323,593
16,846,225
Noninterest income
Mortgage banking revenue
402,775
236,836
428,177
348,561
406,440
639,611
570,455
Card and merchant services
344,548
313,701
337,191
333,325
310,082
658,249
591,497
Service charges on deposits
250,752
262,717
252,477
254,754
231,856
513,469
466,953
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
178,191
12,390
48,166
77,570
118,847
190,581
142,767
Loss on sale of securities
(5,393,148)
-
-
-
-
(5,393,148)
-
Other
24,691
5,672
18,737
40,436
25,959
30,363
103,829
Total noninterest income (loss)
(4,192,191)
831,316
1,084,748
1,054,646
1,093,184
(3,360,875)
1,875,501
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
4,658,424
3,979,145
4,101,261
3,861,631
3,660,059
8,637,569
7,507,261
Data and item processing
953,718
1,030,332
1,043,435
940,872
911,744
1,984,050
1,756,771
Occupancy and equipment
750,870
761,855
709,382
641,092
623,512
1,512,725
1,294,416
Legal and professional fees
280,505
257,974
320,853
332,527
366,768
538,479
644,745
FDIC insurance
161,334
200,001
389,431
166,176
170,937
361,335
313,803
Advertising
109,101
97,674
74,846
91,883
79,253
206,775
186,628
Other
695,238
744,926
769,525
658,319
604,861
1,440,164
1,192,752
7,609,190
7,071,907
7,408,733
6,692,500
6,417,134
14,681,097
12,896,376
Total noninterest expense
Income (loss) before income taxes
(1,565,385)
3,847,006
3,188,356
2,569,125
3,366,497
2,281,621
5,825,350
Income tax expense (benefit)
(467,233)
994,757
820,106
634,729
898,493
527,524
1,474,710
Net income (loss)
$ (1,098,152)
$ 2,852,249
$ 2,368,250
$ 1,934,396
$ 2,468,004
$ 1,754,097
$ 4,350,640
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Per Share Data (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
6/30/2026
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
6/30/2026
6/30/2025
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ (0.37)
$ 0.97
$ 0.81
$ 0.66
$ 0.84
$ 0.60
$ 1.49
Diluted
$ (0.37)
$ 0.97
$ 0.80
$ 0.66
$ 0.84
$ 0.59
$ 1.48
Common shares outstanding at period end
2,948,143
2,945,928
2,932,680
2,929,053
2,928,888
2,948,143
2,928,888
Average common shares outstanding
Basic
2,946,683
2,936,041
2,932,562
2,929,012
2,928,888
2,941,391
2,925,773
Diluted
2,946,683
2,947,910
2,956,327
2,952,922
2,944,207
2,960,233
2,942,204
Cash dividends paid per common share
$ 0.08
$ 0.08
$ 0.08
$ 0.08
$ 0.08
$ 0.16
$ 0.16
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data (unaudited)
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Six Months Ended
6/30/2026
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
6/30/2026
6/30/2025
Per Share Data
Common shares outstanding at period end
2,948,143
2,945,928
2,932,680
2,929,053
2,928,888
2,948,143
2,928,888
Book value per share
$ 30.11
$ 31.07
$ 30.30
$ 29.46
$ 28.66
$ 30.11
$ 28.66
Tangible book value per share1
$ 29.55
$ 30.51
$ 29.73
$ 28.90
$ 28.09
$ 29.55
$ 28.09
Capital (bank consolidated only unless noted otherwise)
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital
11.72 %
12.02 %
11.96 %
12.15 %
12.28 %
11.72 %
12.28 %
Tier 1 capital
11.72 %
12.02 %
11.96 %
12.15 %
12.28 %
11.72 %
12.28 %
Total risk-based capital
12.89 %
13.16 %
13.14 %
13.37 %
13.41 %
12.89 %
13.41 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.82 %
9.47 %
9.48 %
9.32 %
9.29 %
8.82 %
9.29 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (CHF)1
7.30 %
7.80 %
7.73 %
7.76 %
7.52 %
7.30 %
7.52 %
Asset Quality Data
Nonaccrual loans
$ 1,212,877
$ 1,232,834
$ 2,025,128
$ 2,044,469
$ 1,442,329
$ 1,212,877
$ 1,442,329
Non-performing assets
$ 1,212,877
$ 1,232,834
$ 2,025,128
$ 2,044,469
$ 1,442,329
$ 1,212,877
$ 1,442,329
Non-performing assets plus loans past due 90+ days
$ 1,220,371
$ 1,232,834
$ 2,025,128
$ 2,044,469
$ 1,442,329
$ 1,220,371
$ 1,442,329
Non-performing loans to loans
0.13 %
0.13 %
0.22 %
0.23 %
0.17 %
0.13 %
0.17 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.10 %
0.11 %
0.18 %
0.19 %
0.13 %
0.10 %
0.13 %
Net (charge-offs) / recoveries
$ 3,450
$ (90,410)
$ 3,450
$ 3,450
$ 4,520
$ (86,960)
$ 4,520
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
0.00 %
0.01 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.01 %
0.00 %
ACL - loans2 to total loans
1.04 %
1.02 %
1.06 %
1.07 %
0.99 %
1.04 %
0.99 %
ACL - loans2 to non-performing assets plus loans past due 90+ days
827.44 %
786.92 %
486.01 %
471.95 %
601.46 %
827.44 %
601.46 %
Other Data
Return on average assets
-0.38 %
1.02 %
0.85 %
0.70 %
0.92 %
0.31 %
0.83 %
Return on average equity
-4.82 %
12.71 %
10.63 %
8.96 %
11.93 %
3.88 %
10.73 %
Net interest margin
3.78 %
3.67 %
3.56 %
3.40 %
3.37 %
3.72 %
3.36 %
Yield on interest-earning assets
5.55 %
5.48 %
5.45 %
5.38 %
5.32 %
5.52 %
5.30 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
2.56 %
2.61 %
2.73 %
2.85 %
2.80 %
2.59 %
2.79 %
Loans to deposits ratio
90.33 %
95.10 %
94.52 %
91.60 %
89.19 %
90.33 %
89.19 %
1 Financial measures are calculated using methods other than those prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Refer to "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of the press release.
2 "ACL-loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses specific to loans outstanding and does not include the allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet credit exposure or the allowance for credit losses related to securities held-to-maturity.
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
June 30, 2025
Average Balance
Interest
Yield /
Average Balance
Interest
Yield /
Average Balance
Interest
Yield /
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, including LHFS
$ 954,410,076
$ 14,254,582
5.99 %
$ 945,455,025
$ 13,870,716
5.93 %
$ 868,901,865
$ 12,597,796
5.81 %
Securities
134,552,222
1,044,498
3.11 %
141,858,443
989,011
2.79 %
135,415,559
888,721
2.63 %
Fed funds sold and other bank deposits
33,144,617
244,187
2.96 %
14,241,106
84,701
2.40 %
47,920,689
467,029
3.91 %
1,122,106,915
15,543,267
5.55 %
1,101,554,574
14,944,428
5.48 %
1,052,238,113
13,953,546
5.32 %
Noninterest-earning assets
26,319,812
27,232,242
23,523,401
Total Assets
$ 1,148,426,727
$ 1,128,786,816
$ 1,075,761,514
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$ 562,295,257
$ 3,013,089
2.15 %
$ 540,203,233
$ 2,858,754
2.15 %
$ 527,492,595
$ 3,146,490
2.39 %
Time deposits
185,241,631
1,573,980
3.41 %
182,279,894
1,572,787
3.50 %
176,936,573
1,611,704
3.65 %
Interest-bearing deposits
747,536,888
4,587,069
2.46 %
722,483,127
4,431,541
2.49 %
704,429,168
4,758,194
2.71 %
Borrowings
29,314,083
375,825
5.13 %
42,349,733
502,589
4.79 %
27,044,756
356,575
5.28 %
Interest-bearing liabilities
776,850,971
4,962,894
2.56 %
764,832,860
4,934,130
2.61 %
731,473,924
5,114,769
2.80 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
269,761,926
260,898,989
254,468,601
Other
10,386,224
12,053,230
6,873,331
Total Liabilities
1,056,999,121
1,037,785,079
992,815,856
Cost of Total Deposits
1.81 %
1.83 %
1.99 %
Cost of Total Funds (interest-
bearing liabilities plus non-
interest-bearing deposits)
1.87 %
1.95 %
2.05 %
Shareholders' equity
91,427,606
91,001,737
82,945,658
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
$ 1,148,426,727
$ 1,128,786,816
$ 1,075,761,514
Net interest income / NIM
$ 10,580,373
3.78 %
$ 10,010,298
3.67 %
$ 8,838,777
3.37 %
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
Average Balance
Interest
Yield /
Average Balance
Interest
Yield /
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Loans
$ 949,952,286
$ 28,125,298
5.96 %
$ 863,910,059
$ 24,826,334
5.78 %
Securities
138,680,430
2,033,509
2.93 %
135,273,444
1,747,353
2.58 %
Fed funds sold and other bank deposits
23,712,187
328,888
2.80 %
32,240,014
586,231
3.67 %
1,112,344,903
30,487,695
5.52 %
1,031,423,517
27,159,918
5.30 %
Noninterest-earning assets
26,319,275
22,237,546
Total Assets
$ 1,138,664,178
$ 1,053,661,063
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$ 551,288,106
$ 5,871,842
2.15 %
$ 519,577,191
$ 6,111,158
2.37 %
Time deposits
183,760,648
3,146,768
3.45 %
166,993,913
3,052,767
3.69 %
Interest-bearing deposits
735,048,754
9,018,610
2.47 %
686,571,104
9,163,925
2.69 %
Borrowings
35,768,279
878,414
4.93 %
28,715,359
752,880
5.26 %
Interest-bearing liabilities
770,817,033
9,897,024
2.59 %
715,286,463
9,916,805
2.79 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
265,407,529
249,504,107
Other
11,216,689
7,095,291
Total Liabilities
1,047,441,251
971,885,861
Cost of Total Deposits
1.82 %
1.97 %
Cost of Total Funds (interest-
bearing liabilities plus non-
interest-bearing deposits)
1.93 %
2.07 %
Shareholders' equity
91,222,927
81,775,202
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
$ 1,138,664,178
$ 1,053,661,063
Net interest income / NIM
$ 20,590,671
3.72 %
$ 17,243,113
3.36 %
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan and Deposit Composition (unaudited)
As of Period End
6/30/2026
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
Loans:
Commercial real estate:
Construction and land development
$ 77,375,812
$ 84,428,311
$ 87,098,819
$ 80,671,698
$ 67,819,407
Multifamily
23,752,016
23,033,500
23,416,919
22,749,443
22,989,449
Farmland
47,470,183
30,473,035
30,057,354
29,121,486
32,872,235
Other:
Owner occupied
152,971,360
152,110,763
147,006,921
142,991,662
139,335,615
Non-owner occupied
184,240,299
178,593,573
177,115,227
170,462,324
164,434,003
Residential, including home equity
339,069,899
329,551,095
322,126,792
314,145,221
307,500,247
Commercial and industrial
144,278,828
145,316,304
139,246,435
135,174,298
132,669,094
Consumer
976,461
936,235
1,181,301
868,300
847,668
Gross loans
970,134,858
944,442,816
927,249,768
896,184,432
868,467,718
Net deferred loan costs
3,358,690
3,490,913
3,605,386
3,613,598
3,648,411
Total Loans
$ 973,493,548
$ 947,933,729
$ 930,855,154
$ 899,798,030
$ 872,116,129
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 266,326,799
$ 272,084,060
$ 257,415,232
$ 255,052,436
$ 256,355,584
Interest-bearing:
NOW 1
240,228,075
197,158,536
199,685,709
202,974,127
203,465,972
Savings
77,224,221
75,285,399
71,859,873
71,308,729
73,765,147
Money market 1
304,000,976
271,791,739
272,585,155
266,564,412
260,793,172
Time
189,895,274
180,479,862
183,258,371
186,442,485
183,470,513
Total interest-bearing
811,348,546
724,715,536
727,389,108
727,289,753
721,494,804
Total Deposits
$ 1,077,675,345
$ 996,799,596
$ 984,804,340
$ 982,342,189
$ 977,850,388
1 Includes transaction accounts enrolled in the Bank's reciprocal deposit program.
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measurements (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
6/30/2026
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
6/30/2026
6/30/2025
Financial Measurements:
Net Income
GAAP Net income (loss)
$ (1,098,152)
$ 2,852,249
$ 2,368,250
$ 1,934,396
$ 2,468,004
$ 1,754,097
$ 4,350,640
Adjustments to net income:
Loss on sale of securities
5,393,148
-
-
-
-
5,393,148
-
Elimination of ACL - HTM securities
(50,414)
-
-
-
-
(50,414)
Retirement costs
336,911
-
-
-
-
336,911
Tax effect of adjustments to net income
(1,563,038)
-
-
-
-
(1,563,038)
-
Non-GAAP Net income
$ 3,018,455
$ 2,852,249
$ 2,368,250
$ 1,934,396
$ 2,468,004
$ 5,870,704
$ 4,350,640
Provision for Credit Losses
GAAP Provision for credit losses
$ 344,377
$ (77,299)
$ 124,140
$ 960,847
$ 148,330
$ 267,078
$ 396,888
Adjustment to provision for credit losses:
Elimination of ACL - HTM securities
$ 50,414
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 50,414
$ -
Non-GAAP Provision for credit losses
$ 394,791
$ (77,299)
$ 124,140
$ 960,847
$ 148,330
$ 317,492
$ 396,888
Noninterest Income
GAAP Noninterest income (loss)
$ (4,192,191)
$ 831,316
$ 1,084,748
$ 1,054,646
$ 1,093,184
$ (3,360,875)
$ 1,875,501
Adjustment to noninterest income:
Loss on sale of securities
5,393,148
-
-
-
-
5,393,148
-
Non-GAAP Noninterest income
$ 1,200,957
$ 831,316
$ 1,084,748
$ 1,054,646
$ 1,093,184
$ 2,032,273
$ 1,875,501
Salaries and Benefits
GAAP Salaries and benefits
$ 4,658,424
$ 3,979,145
$ 4,101,261
$ 3,861,631
$ 3,660,059
$ 8,637,569
$ 7,507,261
Adjustment to salaries and benefits:
Retirement costs
(336,911)
-
-
-
-
(336,911)
-
Non-GAAP Salaries and benefits
$ 4,321,513
$ 3,979,145
$ 4,101,261
$ 3,861,631
$ 3,660,059
$ 8,300,658
$ 7,507,261
Noninterest Expense
GAAP Noninterest expense
$ 7,609,190
$ 7,071,907
$ 7,408,733
$ 6,692,500
$ 6,417,134
$ 14,681,097
$ 12,896,376
Adjustment to noninterest expense:
Retirement costs
(336,911)
-
-
-
-
(336,911)
-
Non-GAAP Noninterest expense
$ 7,272,279
$ 7,071,907
$ 7,408,733
$ 6,692,500
$ 6,417,134
$ 14,344,186
$ 12,896,376
Earnings per Common Share - Basic
GAAP Earnings per common share - basic
$ (0.37)
$ 0.97
$ 0.81
$ 0.66
$ 0.84
$ 0.60
$ 1.49
Effect of adjustments to net income
1.39
-
-
-
-
1.40
-
Non-GAAP Earnings per common share - basic
$ 1.02
$ 0.97
$ 0.81
$ 0.66
$ 0.84
$ 2.00
$ 1.49
Earnings per Common Share - Diluted
GAAP Earnings per common share - diluted
$ (0.37)
$ 0.97
$ 0.80
$ 0.66
$ 0.84
$ 0.59
$ 1.48
Effect of adjustments to net income
1.39
-
-
-
-
1.39
-
Non-GAAP Earnings per common share - diluted
$ 1.02
$ 0.97
$ 0.80
$ 0.66
$ 0.84
$ 1.98
$ 1.48
Annualized Return on Average Assets
GAAP Annualized return on average assets
-0.38 %
1.02 %
0.85 %
0.70 %
0.92 %
0.31 %
0.83 %
Effect of adjustments to net income
1.44 %
-
-
-
-
0.73 %
-
Non-GAAP Annualized return on average assets
1.05 %
1.02 %
0.85 %
0.70 %
0.92 %
1.04 %
0.83 %
Annualized Return on Average Equity
GAAP Annualized return on average equity
-4.82 %
12.71 %
10.63 %
8.96 %
11.93 %
3.88 %
10.73 %
Effect of adjustments to net income
18.06 %
-
-
-
-
9.10 %
-
Non-GAAP Annualized return on average equity
13.24 %
12.71 %
10.63 %
8.96 %
11.93 %
12.98 %
10.73 %
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
GAAP Total shareholders' equity
$ 88,770,282
$ 91,524,532
$ 88,850,559
$ 86,294,398
$ 83,935,662
Intangible assets
(1,656,507)
(1,656,507)
(1,656,507)
(1,656,507)
(1,656,507)
Non-GAAP Total shareholders' equity
$ 87,113,775
$ 89,868,025
$ 87,194,052
$ 84,637,891
$ 82,279,155
GAAP Total assets
$ 1,194,694,598
$ 1,153,356,703
$ 1,129,080,029
$ 1,092,463,628
$ 1,095,608,788
Intangible assets
(1,656,507)
(1,656,507)
(1,656,507)
(1,656,507)
(1,656,507)
Non-GAAP Total assets
$ 1,193,038,091
$ 1,151,700,196
$ 1,127,423,522
$ 1,090,807,121
$ 1,093,952,281
Non-GAAP Tangible common equity to tangible
7.30 %
7.80 %
7.73 %
7.76 %
7.52 %
Tangible Book Value per Share
GAAP Total shareholders' equity
$ 88,770,282
$ 91,524,532
$ 88,850,559
$ 86,294,398
$ 83,935,662
Intangible assets
(1,656,507)
(1,656,507)
(1,656,507)
(1,656,507)
(1,656,507)
Non-GAAP Tangible shareholders' equity
$ 87,113,775
$ 89,868,025
$ 87,194,052
$ 84,637,891
$ 82,279,155
Common shares outstanding
2,948,143
2,945,928
2,932,680
2,929,053
2,928,888
Non-GAAP Tangible book value per share
$ 29.55
$ 30.51
$ 29.73
$ 28.90
$ 28.09
SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.