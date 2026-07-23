Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - The Securities and Exchange Commission announced today that it will host a roundtable on Sept. 17, 2026, to discuss moving towards 24-hour trading in the U.S. equity markets, including preparations to support overnight trading, operations and resiliency in a 24-hour market, and opportunities and challenges for expansion.

"We are moving towards a new day - and night - in the U.S. equity markets," said SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins. "With the expansion to overnight trading, I'm excited at the prospect of U.S. equity markets aligning with those markets that already trade continuously and look forward to balancing round-the-clock trading with all-important investor and customer protections."

The roundtable will be open to the public and held at the SEC's headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. The discussion will be streamed live on SEC.gov, and a recording will be made available at a later date.

Information regarding the roundtable's agenda and speakers will be posted before the event. Please note that the number of in-person participants may be limited and visitors will be subject to security checks.

Members of the public who wish to provide their views on 24-hour trading may submit their comments electronically or on paper. Please submit comments using one method only. Information that is submitted will become part of the public record of the roundtable and posted on the SEC's website. All comments received will be posted without change. Persons submitting comments are cautioned that personal identifying information is not redacted or edited from comment submissions. You should submit only information that you wish to make publicly available. All submissions should refer to File Number 4-913, and the file number should be included on the subject line if email is used.

Electronic Comments:

Use the Commission's internet comment form or send an email to rule-comments@sec.gov with "File Number 4-913" included in the subject line.

Paper Comments:

Send paper comments to Vanessa Countryman, Secretary, Securities and Exchange Commission, 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549-1090.

Source: Newsfile SEC Press Digest