Baggett Law Personal Injury Lawyers Announces Matt and Amanda Baggett's 17th Consecutive Super Lawyers Recognition

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / Baggett Law Personal Injury Lawyers is proud to announce that attorneys Matt Baggett and Amanda Baggett have once again been selected to Florida Super Lawyers for 2026, marking the 17th consecutive year each has earned this prestigious recognition.

Awarded to only about 5% of attorneys in Florida each year, Super Lawyers recognizes lawyers who have attained a high degree of professional achievement and peer recognition. Matt and Amanda Baggett have been honored by Super Lawyers every year since 2009, reflecting their longstanding commitment to excellence in personal injury law and unwavering dedication to the clients and communities they serve.

Earning this distinction for 17 consecutive years highlights the consistency of their work on behalf of injured Floridians and their continued commitment to providing skilled, compassionate legal representation. Throughout their careers, Matt and Amanda have built their practice on advocating for those harmed by the negligence of others while maintaining a strong commitment to serving their local communities.

Everyone at Baggett Law Personal Injury Lawyers congratulates Matt and Amanda Baggett on this outstanding achievement and celebrates another year of recognition for their professionalism, advocacy, and dedication to client service.

Baggett Law Personal Injury Lawyers represents individuals and families throughout Florida in a wide range of personal injury matters. The firm is committed to providing personalized legal representation, responsive client service, and dedicated advocacy to help injury victims pursue the compensation they deserve.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Baggett Law Personal Injury Lawyers

Address: 9471 Baymeadows Rd, Suite #105

City: Jacksonville

State: Florida

Zip: 32256

Country: United States

Phone: 904-396-1100

Website: https://www.baggettlaw.com/

SOURCE: Baggett Law Personal Injury Lawyers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/baggett-law-personal-injury-lawyers-announces-matt-and-amanda-ba-1195339