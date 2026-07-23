Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - Aquitaine Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Aquitaine") reports herein results from 19 drill holes completed at the Laurieras target within its Limousin Gold and Critical Metals Project ("Limousin" or the "Project") in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France.

The Company systematically targeted fans of drill holes to test the mineralized system from surface to over 830 metres downhole depth. Results demonstrate wide envelopes of lower grade mineralization surrounding higher grades in all drilling. The mineralized system demonstrates vertical continuity that remains open in all directions and structural interpretation suggests repetition of high-grade mineralization at depth and along strike. Current drill hole locations and results are provided in Figure 1 and 2 , and in Table 1, 2 and 3 , respectively.

Importantly, the principal Laurieras structure has now been intersected in every drill hole completed to date, mineralization remains open at depth, and the controlling structures can now be traced for more than 20 kilometres along strike. Together with the recent identification of tungsten mineralization at the parallel Moulin de Cheni area (see Aquitaine news release of July 16, 2026) and now also at Laurieras ( Figure 7 and Table 2 ), in combination with historical antimony mines within the Limousin Project area at the Les Biards and Leycuras mines, Aquitaine's interpretation that Limousin is a major district-scale precious and critical metals camp is further supported.

Highlights

High-grade gold within broad mineralized envelopes : CMA029 intersected 16.48 g/t Au over 7.50 m within 3.73 g/t Au over 34.90 m , while CMA033 returned 13.74 g/t Au over 5.00 m within 4.81 g/t Au over 21.10 m.

Mineralization demonstrated from surface to depth : Drill results confirm gold mineralization from surface to more than 800 m downhole, with the system remaining open.

Emerging structural controls : Drilling indicates shallow- to steep-plunging higher-grade domains within the broader mineralized system, providing an increasingly predictive framework for follow-up drilling.

Significant high-grade tungsten mineralization intervals were also intersected within and adjacent to the Laurieras structure, including : 0.86 % WO 3 over 0.50 metres in drill hole CMA002 and 0.62 % WO 3 over 1.00 metres within 0.41% WO 3 over 2.00 metres in drill hole CMA033D . Tungsten occurs in scheelite veins within the same structural zones that host gold, as was recently reported at the Moulin de Cheni target more than 6 kilometres away.

District-scale implications : The structural model being developed at Laurieras will help guide exploration across Aquitaine's broader Limousin land position.

Chris Taylor, CEO of Aquitaine said, "Our new drilling together with historical results from COGEMA's mining operations show repeated high-grade zones within an apparently continuous, broad mineralized envelope. Remarkably, with over 14,000 metres of drilling now completed in 43 holes across over 1.8 kilometres of strike length and over 800 vertical metres of the Laurieras structure, we have a 100% success rate intersecting mineralization and observe remarkable structural continuity that is unusual for an orogenic gold system. We continue to build predictive structural models of high-grade mineralization as we complete additional drill holes. As we have identified over 200 kilometres strike length of mineralized structures that contain 23 mines from the 20th century, and over 900 ancient high-grade Gallic mining sites, the scale of the project may be consistent with entire multi-deposit districts in other countries."

Table 1: Laurieras gold results.

Hole ID

From (m) To (m) Width* (m) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Area CMA003

147.80 161.50 13.70 0.66 0.87 Laurieras - Pierrepinet West including 149.75 153.38 2.63 1.02 0.79 CMA004

168.00 175.00 7.00 0.52 0.84 and 203.00 213.66 10.66 0.50 1.00 CMA005

0.00 26.50 26.50 1.23 11.96 including 7.40 10.40 3.00 6.29 4.08 and 108.00 110.00 2.00 1.13 0.82 including 109.00 110.00 1.00 2.07 1.20 and 237.40 242.00 4.60 0.50 0.41 and 252.00 280.00 28.00 0.53 0.55 including 272.65 277.27 4.62 1.51 0.98 CMA024

82.50 95.30 12.80 0.58 1.14 Laurieras Center including 82.50 86.50 4.00 1.35 1.50 CMA025

124.50 147.10 22.60 1.08 0.62 including 129.90 134.00 4.10 3.52 1.18 and 199.00 203.00 4.00 0.56 0.77 and 245.00 252.00 7.00 0.55 0.32 including 251.00 252.00 1.00 2.08 0.46 CMA025B

222.50 231.50 9.00 3.59 2.18 including 224.00 227.50 3.50 8.92 4.93 and 248.88 255.28 6.40 0.71 27.88 including 248.88 252.00 3.12 1.24 56.58 and 288.70 295.70 7.00 0.51 0.64 and 332.56 355.39 22.83 0.53 1.41 including 334.56 339.00 4.44 1.39 2.33 and 383.00 389.00 6.00 0.68 0.24 CMA029

79.30 82.00 2.70 1.72 0.63 Laurieras Center including 80.40 82.00 1.60 2.63 0.77 and 296.40 331.30 34.90 3.73 1.39 including 318.50 326.00 7.50 16.48 4.44 CMA029B

12.50 17.30 4.80 0.55 0.79 and 70.00 78.00 8.00 1.00 0.81 including 74.45 77.00 2.55 2.73 1.74 and 383.10 392.00 8.90 0.52 4.95 including 388.50 390.50 2.00 1.22 17.30 CMA029C

478.50 483.50 5.00 0.50 0.53 CMA029D

11.30 14.30 3.00 0.68 1.98 and 35.50 42.00 6.50 0.88 0.85 including 35.50 36.50 1.00 2.16 2.10 CMA030

0.00 5.60 5.60 0.50 4.81 Laurieras Center and 105.50 115.10 9.60 1.61 1.69 including 107.65 109.20 1.55 7.40 5.92 and 171.00 173.00 2.00 2.35 0.55 and 212.50 218.65 6.15 0.64 0.52 including 213.15 215.00 1.85 1.31 0.79 CMA030B

0.00 1.80 1.80 9.11 7.29 and 130.80 136.50 5.70 0.52 1.11 and 157.50 158.90 1.40 2.92 3.98 including 158.00 158.90 0.90 4.45 5.34 and 213.90 215.75 1.85 52.33 4.05 including 213.90 215.00 1.10 87.60 6.39 CMA031

0.00 3.20 3.20 7.86 1.35 and 65.00 68.00 3.00 4.47 3.09 including 66.00 68.00 2.00 6.60 4.08 and 162.00 183.00 21.00 0.76 0.89 including 166.85 168.10 1.25 9.21 1.96 and 240.40 243.00 2.60 1.53 0.22 including 242.00 243.00 1.00 3.26 0.11 and 261.00 277.50 16.50 0.52 1.19 including 264.00 266.40 2.40 1.03 1.20 CMA032

226.50 243.00 16.50 0.53 0.63 including 226.50 227.00 0.50 5.21 1.19 and 292.00 293.00 1.00 17.30 2.52 and 340.00 343.00 3.00 1.44 5.75 including 341.20 343.00 1.80 2.21 9.08 CMA033

294.50 295.65 1.15 3.91 0.54 and 297.40 318.50 21.10 4.81 1.46 including 297.40 305.00 7.60 4.15 2.98 including 310.00 315.00 5.00 13.74 1.40 CMA033B

303.00 329.50 26.50 1.15 0.59 including 324.00 326.50 2.50 10.62 2.40 and 336.10 345.00 8.90 0.52 1.14 and 402.00 406.50 4.50 0.51 0.37 CMA033C

60.40 68.00 7.60 0.82 0.62 including 61.00 64.00 3.00 1.37 0.77 and 395.00 400.00 5.00 0.52 1.11 and 419.00 452.00 33.00 0.82 0.54 including 431.00 435.00 4.00 2.90 0.36 and 441.75 444.00 2.25 3.41 2.93 CMA033D

395.80 398.00 2.20 2.87 0.95 including 396.50 397.20 0.70 8.67 2.70 CMA033E

0.00 7.00 7.00 6.81 1.78 and 12.80 19.00 6.20 0.62 2.70 and 45.30 55.00 9.70 0.65 0.39 including 49.00 54.00 5.00 1.12 0.34 and 143.50 150.25 6.75 0.74 1.18 including 147.90 150.25 2.35 1.60 0.74 and 398.00 399.00 1.00 3.22 0.28 and 746.00 759.00 13.00 0.50 0.29 including 754.00 756.00 2.00 1.24 0.38 and 764.00 789.00 25.00 0.50 0.23

Table 2: Laurieras tungsten results.

Hole ID

From (m) To (m) Width* (m) WO3 (%) Gold (g/t) Area CMA002

142.50 143.00 0.50 0.86 1.03 Gabillou CMA009

35.00 39.00 4.00 0.12 0.01 Pierrepinet West CMA011

41.00 43.60 2.60 0.17 0.21 CMA025

25.00 26.20 1.20 0.16 0.01 Laurieras Center CMA025B

175.00 176.00 1.00 0.21 <0.01 CMA026

170.00 171.00 1.00 0.20 0.10 CMA028A

25.40 28.00 2.60 0.18 0.03 incl. 26.70 28.00 1.30 0.25 0.03 CMA033

183.00 184.00 1.00 0.24 <0.01 CMA033D

171.00 173.00 2.00 0.41 <0.01 incl. 171.00 172.00 1.00 0.62 <0.01

*Interval widths are downhole depths. For most of the drill holes, true widths of mineralization are estimated to be approximately 65-95% of the downhole interval based on preliminary results, structural observations and historical data. All are diamond drill holes. Vein structures vary in strike between 60 to 70 degrees and dip between 65 to 75 degrees to the northwest. All drill holes intersect both high grade and bulk tonnage domains and often intersect multiple domains within the same drill hole.

Figure 1: Progress map of the Phase 1 drill program on the Laurieras fault structure. Gallic-era mining operations are shown in red outline.

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Long Section - Laurieras

Nineteen drill holes completed in four drill fans across 1,600 metres along strike and down to 800 metres at depth of the Laurieras structure have all intersected gold mineralization typically with polymetallic sulphides. Wide mineralized envelopes of tens of metres surround the high-grade veins, similar to those previously reported at Laurieras by Aquitaine on October 6, 2025 with its first seven drill holes and on February 19, 2026 with its 10 drill holes.

New results continue to confirm that high-grade gold mineralization occurs within a broad hydrothermal envelope containing stockwork veins ranging from centimetre to metre scale with bulk tonnage potential.

Drill results confirm that high-grade mineralization appears to plunge at shallow or steep angles within the tested host structures, as is common within orogenic gold systems. Hence, on cross sections like Figure 3, 4, 5 or 6 in this release, grades are not persisting vertically within one section, but exhibit continuity from section to section along strike. On the Laurieras long section (Figure 2), this pattern of steeply or shallowly-plunging ore shoots can be observed in past mine workings at the Limousin Project and is confirmed at several cross-section locations during Phase 1 drilling.

In addition to testing lateral continuity along strike, the new drill holes combined with historical mining information confirmed repetition of shallowly-plunging mineralized zones vertically within the host structures. This pattern is explained by the multistage emplacement of the mineralization along major faults and can be observed in Figure 3 at Laurieras Center. This observation is a major confirmation for the future exploration to predict the location of high-grade ore shoots.

Figure 2: SW-NE long section showing the progress of the Phase 1 drill program on the Laurieras structure.

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Section 1 - Continuity at Depth

The deepest drilling completed to date at the Laurieras structure in drill hole CMA033E defines the structure and associated mineralized intervals from surface to a vertical depth of approximately 830 metres in an unmined zone between the down dip extension of Pierrepinet East and Laurieras Center. See Figure 3 for reference.

New drill holes CMA033, CMA033B, CMA033C, and CMA033D were drilled from the same platform.

New drill hole CMA033 intersected 4.81 g/t gold over 21.10 metres , including 4.15 g/t gold over 7.60 metres from 297.40 to 305.00 metres, and including 13.74 g/t gold over 5.00 metres from 310.00 to 315.00 metres.

intersected , including from 297.40 to 305.00 metres, and including from 310.00 to 315.00 metres. Tungsten mineralization in the form of vein hosted scheelite (Figure 7) was observed for the first time within the Laurieras deposit, results include 0.62 % WO3 over 1.00 metres within 0.41% WO3 over 2.00 metres in drill hole CMA033D.

Figure 3: Cross section of the fan CMA030-030B-031-032-033-033B-033C-033D-033E at Laurieras prospect. Hydrothermal alteration zone outline shown in blue. Historical workings shown in brown.

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Cross Section 2 - High Grade Below Historic Workings

All six drill holes drilled off this platform intersected the primary Laurieras and Puits Roux structures and additional secondary structures in an unmined zone between the down dip extension of Pierrepinet East and Laurieras Center. See Figure 4 for reference.

New drill hole CMA029 intersected 3.73 g/t gold over 34.90 metres , including 16.48 g/t gold over 7.50 metres from 318.5 to 326.00 metres.

intersected , including from 318.5 to 326.00 metres. The Laurieras structure is traced vertically from surface to a depth of approximately 700 metres in new drill hole CMA029D.

Tungsten mineralization was intersected in new drill hole CMA028A and CMA026, yielding 0.18% WO3 over 2.60 metres, including 0.25% WO3 over 1.3 metres and 0.2% WO3 over 1.00 metre, respectively.

Figure 4: Cross section of the fan CMA026-027-028A-029-029B-029C-029D at Laurieras prospect. Hydrothermal alteration zone outline shown in blue. Historical workings shown in brown.

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Cross Section 3 - Demonstrates Several Mineralized Intervals

This section demonstrates a broad zone of mineralization by intercepting several primary and secondary veins in an unmined zone between the down dip extension of Pierrepinet East and Laurieras Center. See Figure 5 for reference.

New drill hole CMA025B intersected 3.59 g/t gold over 9.00 metres , including 8.92 g/t gold over 3.50 metres from 224.00 to 227.5 metres.

intersected , including from 224.00 to 227.5 metres. Drill holes CMA025 and CMA025B intersected tungsten-bearing intervals, with CMA025 returning 0.16% WO3 over 1.20 metres, and CMA025B returning 0.21% WO3 over 1.00 metre.

Figure 5: Cross section of the fan CMA024-025-025B at Laurieras prospect. Hydrothermal alteration zone outline shown in blue. Historical workings shown in brown.

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Cross Section 4 - Extension Along Strike

New drill hole CMA005 represents the western extension of the Pierrepinet target, a 130 metre step out to the west from drill hole CMA006 (October 6th, 2025 release). It intersected a mineralized interval with visible gold of 1.51 g/t gold over 4.62 metres within 0.53 g/t gold over 28.00 metres. This hole was drilled off the same platform as holes CMA003 and CMA004. See Figure 6 for reference.

Together, these holes show the consistency and predictability of the Laurieras structure to the southwest toward Gabillou target and the presence of gold within it.

Mineralization towards the bottom of CMA005 could suggest the proximity to a high-grade ore shoot, this hypothesis is supported by the presence of 9 visible gold occurrences from 283.70 to 292.00 metres.

Figure 6: Cross section of the fan CMA003-004-005 at Laurieras prospect. Hydrothermal alteration zone outline shown in blue.

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Figure 7: Drill core sample images from Phase 1 drill campaign at Laurieras.

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a) White and grey multi-stage quartz vein with visible gold from drillhole CMA025B - 160m below the last underground development between Pierrepinet East and Laurieras Center from 224.00 to 227.50 metres (8.92 g/t gold over 3.50 metres).

b) White and grey multi-stage quartz vein with visible gold from drillhole CMA029 - 80m below the last underground development in Laurieras Center from 318.50 to 326.00 metres (16.48 g/t gold over 7.50 metres).

c) White and grey multi-stage quartz vein with visible gold from drillhole CMA033 - 50m below the last underground development in Laurieras Center from 297.40 to 318.50 metres (4.81 g/t gold over 21.10 metres).

d) White and grey multi-stage quartz vein with visible gold from drillhole CMA033B - 80m below the last underground development in Laurieras Center from 324.00 to 326.50 metres (10.62 g/t gold over 2.50 metres).

e) Drill core interval of Gabillou (CMA002) from 142.50 to 143.00 metres showing a high grade scheelite interval in a quartz vein with 0.86 % WO3 and 1.03 g/t gold over 0.50 metres.

f) Drill core interval of Laurieras Center (CMA033D) from 171.00 to 172.00 metres showing a high grade scheelite interval in a quartz vein with 0.62 % WO3 over 1.00 metres.

A Major District-Scale Gold and Critical Metals Camp

While Laurieras remains the Company's flagship deposit, exploration completed across the broader Limousin Project demonstrates that critical metal mineralization extends well beyond the current drill area. An exploration field campaign designed to identify the location and structural orientation of the structures hosting veins and the gallic pits started at the end of June. The project will add new geochemical, structural and geological information to the ever growing dataset.

Two major antimony fault structures mined historically, Les Biards and Leycuras, occur within its permit and exclusivity area. Historical underground sampling from Laurieras returned values of up to 1.21% Sb, while recent surface sampling from La Borderie (Les Biard fault trend) returned grab samples grading up to 7.13% Sb, demonstrating that antimony mineralization occurs throughout the broader hydrothermal system.

Aquitaine believes these antimony occurrences form part of the same district-scale mineralizing system responsible for the historic gold deposits.

Strategic Importance

The Limousin Project contains an uncommon combination of gold, tungsten, antimony, silver, lead and zinc, all associated with the same district-scale structural corridor.

Both tungsten and antimony are designated as Strategic Raw Materials and Critical Raw Materials under the European Union's Critical Raw Materials Act, reflecting their importance to defence, aerospace, energy security, advanced manufacturing and industrial technologies. Europe is heavily dependent on imported supplies of both commodities.

Aquitaine believes that the coexistence of precious metals and multiple strategic metals significantly enhances the long-term value of the Limousin Project and aligns closely with the European Union's objective of developing secure domestic supply chains for critical minerals.

Significance of the Results

The latest drilling has significantly increased the potential volume of the Laurieras mineralized system compared with the historically defined deposit footprint. Historical mining and exploration were largely focused on discrete, near-surface high-grade quartz veins; however, Aquitaine's drilling now demonstrates that gold mineralization occurs within substantially broader envelopes extending from surface to at least 830 metres vertical depth and remains open at depth and along strike. As drilling continues to extend the system beyond the limits of historical workings and previous exploration, the potential mineralized volume at Laurieras has increased substantially and remains unconstrained in multiple directions.

In addition, the discovery of the undocumented tungsten mineralization within the Laurieras deposit marks a significant expansion of the system's critical-metals potential and highlights the opportunity for additional value beyond gold as exploration continues.

Table 3: Limousin project drill hole locations.

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Depth (m) CMA003 561885.827 6497523.057 429.78 170.00 -55.00 180.00 CMA004 561885.622 6497524.108 429.78 170.00 -70.00 270.00 CMA005 561885.204 6497525.202 429.78 170.00 -85.00 337.70 CMA024 562633.176 6497888.499 450.88 150.00 -45.00 241.60 CMA025 562633.176 6497888.499 450.88 150.00 -70.00 277.70 CMA025B 562633.176 6497888.499 450.88 150.00 -88.00 473.30 CMA029 562661.154 6498003.484 448.12 150.00 -71.00 458.00 CMA029B 562660.928 6498003.632 448.12 150.00 -77.00 504.50 CMA029C 562662.712 6498001.833 449.08 150.00 -85.00 600.60 CMA029D 562660.482 6498004.103 449.08 150.00 -90.00 780.60 CMA030 562764.982 6498003.360 447.66 150.00 -45.00 304.60 CMA030B 562764.880 6498003.437 447.63 150.00 -55.00 301.60 CMA031 562764.713 6498003.654 447.63 150.00 -65.00 303.55 CMA032 562724.165 6498091.541 444.71 144.00 -45.00 348.65 CMA033 562724.138 6498091.514 444.52 150.00 -62.00 484.05 CMA033B 562724.131 6498091.529 444.71 150.00 -69.00 497.50 CMA033C 562723.823 6498092.130 445.07 150.00 -75.00 547.35 CMA033D 562723.846 6498092.157 445.02 150.00 -80.00 652.95 CMA033E 562723.762 6498092.399 445.02 150.00 -88.00 836.40

*The coordinate reference system is Lambert 93 (EPSG 2154).

Notice of Recours en Annulation

In February and March 2026, Aquitaine's French subsidiary Compagnie des Mines Arédiennes ("CMA") was granted a five-year extension and expansion of its Douillac exclusive mineral exploration permit (permis exclusif de recherches de mines, or "PERM") and a five-year extension of its Pierrepinet PERM pursuant to two orders issued by the French Ministry of the Economy, Finance and Industrial, Energy and Digital Sovereignty (the "Ministry of Economy").

In April 2026, two applications for annulment (recours en annulation) were filed with the Limoges Administrative Court challenging the Ministry of Economy's orders granting the Douillac and Pierrepinet PERMs. The filing of the applications for annulment does not affect the validity of CMA's PERMs or its ability to conduct exploration activities at the Limousin Project.

Although the applications for annulment challenge the Ministry of Economy's orders rather than CMA directly, CMA plans to file a defense as an intervener in the proceedings in coordination with the Ministry of Economy. Based on a review of the claimants' arguments and consultation with legal counsel, Aquitaine considers the applications for annulment to present a low risk to the validity of the Douillac and Pierrepinet PERMs. The proceedings before the Administrative Court are expected to take two or more years to resolve.

About the Limousin Project

The Limousin Project is located in the historic Limousin Mining District in the Region of Nouvelle-Aquitaine, southwest France, approximately 40 kilometres south of the city of Limoges. The project consists of 330 square kilometres of exploration licenses and includes 23 past-producing gold mines that operated during the 20th and 21st centuries, as well as more than 900 ancient Gallic high-grade gold mining sites occurring along regional-scale fault structures that extend for 200 kilometres of strike length.

Historical operations in the district were most recently conducted by COGEMA, a French mining company that produced approximately one million ounces of gold between 1988 and 2002. Underground production averaged grades of 12 to 15 grams per tonne gold at a cutoff of 12 grams per tonne in underground workings, with mining widths ranging from 3 to 10 metres, while open-pit production averaged 7 to 8 grams per tonne gold at a cutoff grade of 6 grams per tonne.

Aquitaine's technical team has identified a number of critical and strategic accessory minerals that accompany the gold mineralization across the Limousin district, including silver, antimony, tungsten, lead, copper, zinc and is systematically analysing all the samples for 49 elements.

About Aquitaine Metals Corp.

Aquitaine Metals Corp. is a Vancouver-based gold and strategic metals exploration company focused on reviving world-class mining projects in France. Through its wholly owned French subsidiary CMA, the Company is advancing the Limousin project in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, where a Phase 1 diamond drill program is underway to confirm historical datasets and test extensions of high-grade gold and critical metals ore zones.

Aquitaine and CMA are committed to sustainable exploration with a long-term vision that demonstrates responsible stewardship of the land, operational excellence and accountability.

Records of work activities, permitting timelines and environmental monitoring progress are available at CMA's website at: https://www.minesarediennes.fr/.

Aquitaine Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group: https://discoverygroup.ca/.

Quality Assurance and Control

All drilling recovers PQ and HQ core to increase the sample size. For deep holes, the core size may be reduced to NQ at depth.

Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located in Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche, France. A geologist examines the drill core and marks out the intervals to be sampled and the cutting line. Sample lengths are mostly 0.50 meter in mineralized or hydrothermally altered zones and 1.00 meter outside. Samples are adjusted to respect lithological and/or mineralogical contacts and isolate narrow (<1.0m) veins or other structures that may yield higher grades. Technicians saw the core in half along the defined cutting line using an automatic diamond saw or a hand splitter for intersections with incompetent core. One-half of the core is kept as a witness sample and the other half is submitted for analysis. Individual sample bags are sealed and placed into rice bags, which are then sealed and marked with the contents.

Preparation and analytical work for drill samples is being carried out at the independent ALS Laboratories in Sevilla (Spain) and Loughrea (Ireland), a commercial certified laboratory under ISO/IEC 17025:2017.

Samples are transported by Fedex from CMA's core storage facility located in Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche to ALS lab in Sevilla, Spain, for sample preparation. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried, crushed to 90% passing 2.00 mm screen, riffle split (1,000 g) and pulverized to 85% passing 75 µm. A quartz wash is systematically applied between every sample to reduce or eliminate any contamination during crushing and milling. Prepared samples are then transported to ALS lab in Loughrea, Ireland, by ALS for analysis. All samples are analyzed using a 50 g fire assay (50 g aliquot) with an Atomic Absorption (Au-AA26) finish and multi-element four acid digest ICP-AES/ICP-MS method (ME-MS61). For samples that return assay values over 5.0 g/t gold, another cut is taken from the original pulp (50 g sample) and fire assayed with a gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22). For samples with visible gold or which return assay values over 10 g/t gold, another cut is taken from the original pulp (1 kg sample) and assayed using a metallic screening fire assay (Au-SCR24). Certified gold and multi-element reference standards, blanks and field duplicates are routinely inserted into the sample sequence, as part of CMA quality control/quality assurance program (QAQC). A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. No QAQC issues were noted with the results reported herein.

Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control, and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices. Standards and blanks account for a minimum of 10% of the samples in addition to the laboratory's internal quality assurance programs.

Quality Control data are evaluated on receipt from the laboratories for failures. Appropriate action is taken if assay results for standards and blanks fall outside allowed tolerances. All results stated have passed CMA quality control protocols.

Mineralized Interval Calculations

Significant intervals reported in this news release are calculated as downhole length-weighted intercepts. A stoichiometric conversion factor of 1.261 is applied to calculate WO3 grade values from W elemental grade assays.

For gold, main reported intervals are calculated at a 0.1 g/t gold cut-off grade with up to 2 metres of internal waste for delineating mineralized zones, average composite gold grade no less than 0.5 g/t, and gold grade*thickness no less than 2 g/t*m.

Included high-grade intervals are calculated a 1 g/t gold cut-off grade with up to 2 metres of internal waste, average composite gold grade no less than 1 g/t, and gold grade*thickness no less than 2 g/t*m.

For tungsten, main reported intervals are calculated at a 0.05 % WO3 cut-off grade with up to 2 metres of internal waste for delineating mineralized zones, average composite gold grade no less than 0.1 % WO3, and tungsten grade*thickness no less than 0.1 %*m.

Included high-grade intervals are calculated a 0.05 % WO3 cut-off grade with up to 2 metres of internal waste, average composite tungsten grade no less than 0.3 % WO3, and tungsten grade*thickness no less than 0.3 %*m.

Individual very high-grade assays (> 0.49 % WO3) are also reported for information.

Table 3 contains a list of all Laurieras holes reported in this release. For most of the drill holes, true widths are estimated to be 65-95% of the downhole widths. Vein structures vary in strike between 60 to 70 degrees and dip between 65 to 75 degrees to the northwest.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

Mr. Andrew Wilkins, PGeo is the Responsible Officer for Lithos Geological and is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the accuracy of technical information contained in this news release. Lithos Geological Inc. has a permit to practice number 1004267 with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia.

Investor Inquiries Chris Taylor

CEO and Director

Tel. (778) 357-3501

Email. ctaylor@aquitainemetals.com Denver Harris

VP Corporate Development

Tel. (604) 603-5484

Email. dharris@aquitainemetals.com

Note on Historical Data

All information related to COGEMA's historical mining and exploration activities is believed to be accurate but has not yet been verified by a Qualified Person according to the standards of National Instrument 43-101. Verification sampling and drilling are being undertaken at historical mine sites where exposures are available and included in the current ongoing Phase 1 drill program which started in February. Other historical production data is taken from public records, publications such as Bouchot et al., 2005, and past verification work by COGEMA. It is considered generally reliable for exploration purposes but cannot be verified. Information related to ancient gold production including estimates of historical production grades and total gold produced is taken from archaeological publications, particularly Cauuet et al., 2018, and Baron et al., 2019. Gallic gold mining sites are readily apparent on airborne LIDAR data, from which Aquitaine and CMA's geologists have reproduced locations and outlines of sites verified and interpreted by archaeologists, and by Aquitaine's field crews and past explorers at COGEMA.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Company's recently completed financings and the future or prospects of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect ", "is expected ", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management discussion and analysis. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Aquitaine Metals Corp.