New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - Worldview Global Impact Corporation (WGI), a New York-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit and official partner of the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), today announced the completion of its 2026 Family Office Research Program and released initial findings examining family tax planning practices, cross-border asset allocation, and impact investing awareness among high-net-worth Chinese entrepreneurs.

Research Findings

The research, conducted through in-depth interviews with high-net-worth Chinese entrepreneurs, identified two structural patterns. First, family tax planning remains largely reactive rather than integrated into long-term wealth preservation and succession planning. Second, despite increasing cross-border asset complexity, most entrepreneurs continue to rely on fragmented tax, legal, and investment advisory services that lack effective coordination. These findings suggest growing demand for integrated family office services combining tax planning, legal structuring, asset allocation, governance, and succession planning.

Research Internship Program

The research was conducted under the supervision of WGI's research team, with research intern Zufan Zhang contributing throughout the project, including interview preparation, field research, data organization, literature review, and analytical synthesis. The internship was designed to provide hands-on experience in international policy and family office research while exposing students to rigorous research methodologies and cross-border issues.

Outstanding Research Intern Award

In recognition of the quality, professionalism, and rigor of his contribution, WGI presented Zufan Zhang with the 2026 WGI Outstanding Research Intern Award. The award recognizes exceptional research performance and meaningful contributions to WGI's international research initiatives.

Leadership Comment

"Chinese family offices are entering a new stage where integrated cross-border planning is becoming essential rather than optional," said Jasmine Wang, Co-Chair of WGI. "Beyond producing research, WGI is committed to cultivating the next generation of globally-minded researchers through meaningful participation in real-world international research projects."

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Source: Worldview Global Impact