Summer Isn't a Break for Your Gutters: Guardian Roofing Explains Why Dry Months Are the Best Time to Prevent Costly Home Damage

Homeowners often overlook gutters during the summer, but experts say the season is the ideal time to inspect, clean and repair one of a home's most important protection systems.

AUBURN, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / When the Pacific Northwest's rainy season finally gives way to sunny skies, many homeowners stop thinking about their gutters. According to Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation, that can be an expensive mistake.

While gutters are designed to manage rainwater, summer is when they should receive the most attention. Months of winter storms often leave behind hidden damage, clogged downspouts and accumulated debris that can compromise a home's ability to handle the first heavy rains of fall.

"Most homeowners associate gutters with rainy weather, but the best time to evaluate them is actually when it's dry," said Mat Rzucidlo, President of Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation. "Summer gives homeowners an opportunity to identify problems before they become emergencies during the next storm season."

Gutters do far more than keep rain off a home's exterior. They help protect roofing systems, siding, landscaping, foundations and crawl spaces by directing water safely away from the structure. Even minor issues-such as loose fasteners, improper slope or partially blocked downspouts-can reduce performance when heavy rainfall returns.

Summer Problems That Become Fall Repairs

Guardian inspectors commonly identify issues during the summer that homeowners rarely notice from the ground, including:

Gutters pulling away from the fascia due to winter snow and wind loads

Small leaks at seams or corners

Sagging sections that prevent proper drainage

Downspouts clogged with leaves, needles and roof granules

Damage caused by moss or overhanging tree branches

Wear that can allow water to back up beneath roofing materials during heavy storms

Addressing these concerns while the weather is dry is often simpler, safer and less expensive than waiting until active leaks or overflowing gutters appear.

Gutters Also Protect Roofs

Many homeowners don't realize that gutter performance directly affects the lifespan of their roof. When water cannot move efficiently through the gutter system, it may back up beneath shingles, saturate roof decking or contribute to fascia deterioration. Over time, repeated moisture exposure can increase the likelihood of wood rot and premature roofing repairs.

"A roof and gutter system work together," said Rzucidlo. "If one isn't performing properly, the other has to absorb the consequences."

Summer Debris Creates Hidden Risks

Dry weather also creates new challenges. Leaves, pine needles, seed pods and branches continue accumulating throughout the summer. If left in gutters, that organic material traps moisture once fall rains arrive and can accelerate corrosion while creating ideal conditions for moss growth. In areas with elevated wildfire concerns, dry debris collecting in gutters can also become a combustible fuel source during periods of extreme heat.

Prevention Is Less Expensive Than Repair

Guardian encourages homeowners to schedule professional inspections during the summer months when roofing and gutter systems are fully visible and repairs can be completed under favorable weather conditions. Many issues discovered during routine inspections require only minor adjustments or maintenance, helping homeowners avoid significantly larger repair costs later in the year.

"Our goal isn't simply replacing roofs or gutters," Rzucidlo said. "It's helping homeowners understand how every part of the exterior protection system works together so they can make informed decisions before problems develop."

As the Pacific Northwest prepares for another rainy season, Guardian recommends homeowners ensure gutters are securely attached, flowing freely and capable of handling the region's heavy fall and winter rainfall. To learn more about Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation's insulation services or schedule an inspection, visit GuardianRoofing.com.

About Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation

Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation is a leading provider of residential and commercial roofing, gutter, and insulation services throughout Washington and Oregon. Headquartered in Auburn, Washington, the company is known for its commitment to quality craftsmanship, customer satisfaction, and ongoing team training. With more than 150 employees and a growing regional footprint, Guardian delivers comprehensive exterior solutions backed by strong warranties, ethical service practices, and a culture built on its core values of Family, Integrity, Victory, and Inspiration. Through community initiatives like the HALO Project, Guardian continues to give back to the communities it serves while setting the standard for service in the home improvement industry.

Media Contact:

Dana Cobb

The Barber Shop Marketing

dana@thebarbershopmarketing.com

972.955.9747

SOURCE: Guardian Roofing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/summer-isnt-a-break-for-your-gutters-guardian-roofing-explains-why-dry-1195346