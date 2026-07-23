New leadership in Europe across data strategy, sovereignty architecture, and go-to-market expertise to grow the autonomous data and AI market

Acceldata, the market leader in agentic data management and provider of xLake Autonomous Data AI platform, announced its expansion in Europe in response to enterprise customer demand to implement AI data projects at scale, while still meeting sovereignty requirements and data control priorities.

Acceldata's xLake data platform supports enterprises that are carrying out data and AI transformation projects. With huge volumes of data spread across different data warehouses, lakehouses, cloud, and data lakes, companies cannot undertake multi-year migration projects in order to activate all their enterprise data for agentic AI. These companies need this data to work with their AI without consolidating all these stores into one place. Acceldata's xLake (cross-lake) platform enables enterprises to leverage all their data as one seamless substrate, while respecting governance, data residency and data sovereignty requirements.

Acceldata supports hybrid and cloud deployments, helping enterprises run AI as part of their infrastructure strategy. The platform's open source foundation and support for sovereign deployment also ensures that enterprise teams stay in control of their future approach, rather than being locked into one vendor or cloud provider. The company already supports customers processing more than one trillion data events daily, covering large enterprises in multiple industries:

Seven of the top twelve banks

Four of the top ten life science companies

Three of the top five telecoms operators

Three of the top five global consumer packaged goods companies

Acceldata has significantly expanded its customer base in Europe and the company's footprint across EMEA, ahead of accelerating growth throughout the region during the rest of the year. To support this, Acceldata has recruited accomplished executives from leading companies. Ali Afsar joins Acceldata as Senior Vice President, Data Strategy. Ali has more than 25 years' experience leading data management and analytics programmes for HSBC, and he will bring his expertise in delivering strategic data implementations projects to global 2000 customers. Acceldata also appointed Colin Fernandes as Director of EMEA Market Development Global Sales Enablement to lead the company's EMEA go to market and business operations. Prior to Acceldata, Colin held similar roles at Sumo Logic and VMware. Justyn Goodenough serves as Vice President, EMEA, and continues to expand the team with several new hires into the field team.

Acceldata will showcase the latest developments in the xLake Autonomous Data and AI platform and its work with customers and partners at their flagship event at Autonomous London on 17th September, 2026. This event [https://go.acceldata.io/autonomous-26-london] will bring together customers that have already started at scale deployments of enterprise AI along with industry experts, analysts, and partners.

"Enterprises realize that embarking on a multi-year data migration effort when the world is changing every six months is a recipe for getting left behind. They want AI to work with their data now and do that with governance controls, at the right cost, while maintaining architectural flexibility," said Rohit Choudhary, Founder and CEO, Acceldata. "Alongside these challenges, enterprise IT teams also have to consider sovereignty, how this might affect their companies in future and how to prevent potential risk. Acceldata's xLake Data AI Platform solves these problems, letting enterprises deliver AI and work with data where it is. For European enterprises, delivering on AI promises while supporting data sovereignty, jurisdiction-aware architectures, insights into the costs and value delivered around AI execution is rapidly becoming a board-level imperative."

A May 2026 research by GLG on behalf of Acceldata covering C-level executives at Fortune 1000 and Global 2000 companies with revenue greater than $5 billion surfaced several important insights. 80 percent of enterprises run hybrid data infrastructures across data warehouse and data lakehouse environments. Three-quarters (75 percent) operate four or more data platforms in production, while 43 percent of enterprises have at least some Hadoop workloads still in place, and 47% reported cross-lake governance as one of the biggest challenges to AI.

"For enterprise AI leaders, the focus right now is on proving that business cases can be met. This comes down to two areas: getting the technical infrastructure correct so that enterprises can use their data effectively with AI projects, and delivering more accurate information on the costs to run agentic AI projects," said Ali Afsar, SVP Data Strategy, Acceldata. "Acceldata's xLake architecture helps teams with data observability, building data products, and AI projects for their companies, while supporting hybrid deployments and sovereignty requirements."

Acceldata's approach to data with xLake is based on bringing runtime compute, governance, and data quality to where the data resides. This prevents needless movement of data across cloud and hybrid environments, while getting better levels of support and performance than provided by lakehouse architectures. By supporting federated data across multiple locations, including on-premise data centres and hybrid deployments through to multi-cloud environments, Acceldata customers can run their AI next to their data and use the AI model that is the most efficient and cost-effective for a task.

As part of its xLake platform, Acceldata supports customers around the following areas:

xLake Control Plane Applications and products that operate across data lakes Data and AI Observability tracks data pipelines and data lifecycle across data and AI projects Agentic Data Management Builds and manages intelligent agents to automate and optimise data operations. Agentic Data Engineering Orchestrates and runs data pipelines with intelligent agents and automated workflows. Data Warehousing, Streaming and ML AI Applications

xLake Runtime Runs Data AI workloads and Agents where the data resides. Enterprise Context and Management for AI and Agents Governance and Secure Access Support for multiple deployment options Hybrid, On-Premise, Virtual Private Cloud



About Acceldata

Acceldata is the company pioneering Agentic Data Management and xLake Autonomous Data and AI platform, helping enterprises build trusted data foundations for analytics, AI, and business operations. With deep capabilities in data observability, data quality, and intelligent data operations, Acceldata enables organizations to proactively manage data across complex hybrid and cloud environments.

https://www.acceldata.io

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