Move clears way for generational upgrade to Croatia's electricity transmission network

Pantheon pursuing grid connection agreement that will help unlock more than 5 GW of renewable energy generation capacity in Croatia

Construction on track to start in early 2027

Pantheon Atlas LLC today announced that Croatia's national transmission system operator, HOPS, has approved a blueprint for Pantheon AI to supply the planned 1 GW hyperscale AI data center in Topusko and open grid access for over 5 GW of new renewable capacity currently bottlenecked in the country.

The HOPS approval confirms the technical and regulatory feasibility of supplying electricity to the project at scale, a critical milestone in positioning construction of the project to begin in early 2027.

HOPS approved plans to build more than €500 million in infrastructure including 280 km of new transmission lines, fiber-optic lines, a state-of-the-art 400 kV substation in Topusko, and roads.

Pantheon will transfer that infrastructure to the Republic of Croatia for permanent ownership and operation, delivering a generational upgrade to the nation's electricity transmission network which will address constraints in the existing grid.

"Croatia's largest-ever private investment is moving forward as a direct result of momentum from the unique partnership driving this project: Croatian expertise, U.S. capital, world-class partners in Koncar and Greenvolt, and continued support from the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Croatia and HEP (state-owned utility company)," said Mario Gudelj, Pantheon AI Project Director.

Pantheon AI is a 310-acre hyperscale AI data center campus designed to NVIDIA GW-Scale AI Factory standards.

The HOPS approval resolves what has historically been the primary constraint on large-scale data center development in Europe: grid access. Europe's established data center markets are operating below 8% vacancy, with significant grid connection delays compounding supply pressure. Central and Eastern Europe, where data center electricity demand is projected to grow three to four times by 2035, has no gigawatt-scale, AI-optimized facility to serve that demand. Pantheon AI is designed to fill that gap.

Key partners include Koncar Group (substation development), Dalekovod Projekt (transmission design), Parsec Lab (data center design and engineering), Latham Watkins and Hodgson Russ (legal counsel), and PwC and KPMG (financial advisors), and EU Energy Group. Sisak-Moslavina County has formally recognized the project as being of special regional importance.

About Pantheon AI

Pantheon AI is a hyperscale AI data center and innovation campus under development in Topusko, Croatia, by Pantheon Atlas LLC. Designed to NVIDIA 1 GW-Scale AI Factory standards with above Tier IV resilience, it will deliver 800 MW of usable IT load across a 310-acre campus, fully supplied by on-site renewable energy. It represents the largest investment in Croatian history. For more information, visit pantheonai.com.

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