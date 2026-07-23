mimik today announced mimOE Embedded Edition, a package of its Agentix Operating Engine and a set of purpose-built tools for the AMD Ryzen AI Embedded X100 Series processor, the newest processor in a family designed for physical AI, autonomous systems, and industrial automation. Available to download today, mimOE Embedded Edition gives OEMs, tier-1 suppliers, system integrators, and agent developers the path to operationalize Agentix-Native systems (aka Agentic AI), in which autonomous agents can reason, coordinate, and act directly on devices, from PoC to scaled operations with certainty.

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Agentic AI operations are both CPU and GPU bound. Enterprises can now scale with certainty.

Generative AI has centered on the GPU. Agentix-Native systems must spread the work. In a real multi-agent workflow traced by mimik, more than 80 percent of operations were CPU work: discovery, inter-agent collaboration, security, data movement, routing, and lifecycle management. Under 20 percent were model inference on the GPU.

The other major benefit is memory efficiency. mimOE loads shared models once and references them across agents and tenants, so multi-tenant workloads that exceed any current device's memory under conventional deployment fit comfortably on one X100 Series processor: more agents and more tenants per device, without adding silicon.

mimOE Embedded Edition brings multi-agent choreography, zero-trust security, dynamic service discovery, continued operation through network disruption, and multi-cloud integration as per workflow needs and operator choice, all engine properties rather than custom integration.

The benefits for OEMs and tier-1 suppliers are design wins that reach production instead of stalling at PoC. For system integrators, repeatable delivery across programs. For enterprises, scaled Agentix-Native operations with certainty on compute they already own. For developers, one agentic operating environment from end devices to the cloud.

"The industry has solved intelligence. It has not solved operationalization, and the tools we use in the cloud today do not fit Agentix-Native systems. These are living systems that behave differently by nature; you cannot bolt existing tooling onto them," said Sam Armani, Senior Vice President of Business Development at mimik. "That is why mimOE and the tools around it are purpose-built for the Agentix era. We run on it ourselves, every day; that is how we move fast and stay flexible as we scale."

"Agentic AI is shifting compute toward workloads that exercise the CPU, GPU, and NPU together. The AMD Ryzen AI Embedded portfolio was designed for that balance, and with mimik's mimOE running on the platform, our customers can run more agents on the same device and serve more of their own customers per deployment, moving from design-in to production Agentix-Native deployments faster," said Yousef Khalilollahi, Corporate Vice President and General Manager, AMD.

mimOE Embedded Edition and the Agentix Benchmarking tools are part of mimik's Agentix-Native toolset. Download the benchmarking tool for the AMD X100 Series processor at (https://www.mimik.com/mimoe-studio-features/benchmark). Choose the type of AI model suited to each workflow and start running Agentix-Native systems today. The three technical studies behind this announcement are here (https://www.mimik.com/agentix-compute-benchmarking). Contact us for a demo or additional questions (https://www.mimik.com/contact-us).

About mimik

mimik is an Agentix-Native company, a pioneer in Device-First Continuum AI and Compute. mimik's software platform is the operating engine for enterprises and developers to scale Agentix-Native systems with certainty, with full flexibility, on their own terms. The company has partnered with major chip vendors, device OEMs, cloud providers, and system integrators, working closely with them to enable fast-track, scaled delivery of AI to organizations in manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, retail, smart buildings, and physical AI more broadly. The outcome is business efficiency across multiple dimensions.

mimOE, Agentix Operating Engine, and Device-First Continuum AI Compute are trademarks ofmimik Technology Inc. AMD, the AMD arrow logo, Ryzen, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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Contacts:

mimik Contact:

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Arthur Bailey

Tel: +1-206-919-1805