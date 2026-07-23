Kiawah Island, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - Kiawah Island Golf Resort announces that Roger Warren, President, plans to retire at the end of 2026 following an extraordinary 23-year tenure marked by strong leadership, sustained growth, and an unwavering commitment to preserving the property's distinctive position as one of the premier golf and resort destinations in the United States.

Under his leadership, Kiawah Island Golf Resort has consistently delivered exceptional performance while enhancing the guest experience, strengthening the Kiawah brand, and maintaining the unique character that sets the property apart in the luxury hospitality market.

"Roger's leadership, vision, and dedication have left an indelible mark on Kiawah Island Golf Resort. We are extremely grateful for his contributions and look forward to honoring his legacy while identifying the next leader to guide the resort into the future." - William H. Goodwin Jr, Chairman, Kiawah Island Golf Resort.

"I am deeply thankful to the ownership and board of Kiawah Island Golf Resort for their trust and support over the past 23 years," said Warren. "Any accomplishments achieved during my tenure were only possible because of the dedication, talent, and passion of our executive committee, managers, employees, partners, and stakeholders. Serving this organization has been one of the greatest honors of my professional life."

Kiawah Island Golf Resort has engaged Spencer Stuart, a leading global executive search and leadership advisory firm, to conduct the search for the resort's next President. The resort and Warren intend to explore opportunities for his advisory support regarding select development projects and transition-related matters.

Roger Warren

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ABOUT KIAWAH ISLAND GOLF RESORT

Located along 10 miles of pristine beach less than 30 miles south of Charleston, S.C., Kiawah Island Golf Resort consistently ranks as one of the country's top resorts. It includes The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, the resort's Forbes "Triple" Five-Star/AAA Five Diamond 255-room hotel and spa, nearly 500 private villas and luxury homes, and five championship golf courses, including The Ocean Course, host of the 1991 Ryder Cup, the 2012 PGA Championship, 2021 PGA Championship, and 2031 PGA Championship. The resort offers award-winning racquet sports programming at Roy Barth Tennis Center and features acclaimed recreation and nature programs throughout the island. For more information, visit www.kiawahresort.com.

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Source: Kiawah Island Golf Resort