Hangzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - On July 21, 2026, the GOAI Global Open-Source AI Challenge (goaihz.com) officially unveiled its four competition tracks and participation rules, calling for projects from AI builders, research teams, open-source communities, and industry innovators worldwide.

Centered on the core theme of "Bringing AI into the Real World," this year's competition features four major tracks: Agent Infra, Boundless Agents, AI for Research and Embodied Future, covering areas such as agent infrastructure, industry applications, scientific research, and embodied intelligence. The competition aims to drive AI from capability demonstrations toward real-world tasks, and from isolated demonstrations toward open systems that are operational, reproducible, and verifiable.

Four Tracks, Four Pathways to Real-World AI Implementation

As AI agents transition from conceptual demonstrations to actual "on-the-job" deployment, the industry's expectations for AI have shifted from "Can it hold a conversation?" to "Can it get the job done?" At the same time, as generative AI's ability to complete end-to-end tasks continues to improve, the industry's focus is shifting: attention is no longer limited to the capabilities of models, but also extends to their stability, controllability, and security-ultimately returning to a single goal: whether they can be seamlessly integrated into real-world workflows.

The track design for this year's competition represents a systematic response to this trend: it focuses not only on the infrastructure supporting the operation of intelligent agents but also seeks application products that can be integrated into industry scenarios; it encourages AI to play a deep role in scientific discovery while also promoting direct interaction between AI and the physical world.

Track 1: Agent Infra

The Agent Infra track focuses on multi-agent infrastructure and collaborative systems for complex tasks, driving agents from the Demo phase to Production.

Participating teams must start from real-world scenarios and, using AgentTeams as the foundation for collaborative design, build an end-to-end closed-loop task system comprising at least three Agents with different roles. They must fully demonstrate capabilities such as task decomposition, context passing, tool invocation, result verification, and the documentation of execution evidence, and encapsulate the key capabilities into reusable Skills.

This track places greater emphasis on system engineering capabilities-specifically, the stability of multi-agent collaboration, the level of engineering sophistication of skills, and reliable integration with enterprise systems. Building on this foundation, capabilities such as MCP, RAG, observability, security approval, and rollback auditing will serve as bonus criteria, further demonstrating the system's reliability and reproducibility. Operational logs, Trace, metrics, and execution evidence will serve as key evidence for verifying these aspects.





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Track 2: Boundless Agents

The Boundless Agents track focuses on real-world industry scenarios and is organized into five major categories: "AI + Smart Glasses," "AI + Automotive," "AI + Finance," "AI + Education," and "AI + Industrial Manufacturing." It encourages participating teams to develop functional, demonstrable, and replicable agent applications.

Entries must form a clear, closed-loop task process covering user input, task understanding, workflow orchestration, knowledge base or tool invocation, result delivery, exception handling and effectiveness verification. They must also specify the target users, pain points in the scenario, data sources, privacy protection measures, and the boundaries of industry application.

This track seeks more than just an attractive demonstration of features; it seeks application prototypes that can truly integrate into users' workflows, improve product experiences, or enhance business efficiency. The core challenge of this track is how to enable intelligent agents to consistently create value in real-world scenarios.





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Track 3: AI for Research

The Frontier Exploration track focuses on the interdisciplinary applications of AI and scientific research, offering two distinct competition pathways: algorithm challenges and open exploration challenges.

Algorithm challenges cover areas such as virtual cells, small-molecule-protein binding trajectory prediction, and literature-driven scientific discovery agents in materials science. Participating teams must develop a working, reproducible algorithmic solution based on the provided dataset and evaluation framework, and explain the scientific significance of their results.

The Open Exploration track encourages participants to draw from their own research fields to propose a real-world scientific problem for which there is no universally accepted answer, and to transform it into an environment where an Agent can enter, experiment, refine, and continuously explore.

This track seeks not only teams that "know how to use AI to conduct experiments," but researchers capable of translating scientific intuition into computable problems, verifiable signals, and sustainable exploration environments.





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Track 4: Embodied Future

The Embodied Future track focuses on the interaction between open embodied intelligence and the physical world, featuring two types of tasks: a general-purpose dual-arm collaborative manipulation test and an all-terrain patrol challenge in an industrial park.

The dual-arm collaborative manipulation test leverages the X-Eval simulation and real-world evaluation platform. It targets areas such as vision-language-action (VLA) models, world action models (WAM), dual-arm cooperative control, and simulation-to-reality transfer, assessing the system's success rate, generalization ability, execution efficiency, and robustness in complex manipulation tasks.

The Industrial Park All-Terrain Patrol Challenge uses Lynx S10 of Yunshenchu Technology Co --- wheeled-legged robot as the base platform. It tests the robot's multimodal perception, path planning, autonomous navigation, real-time obstacle avoidance, and task execution capabilities in complex environments such as slopes, gravel stairs, slippery surfaces, unknown obstacles, and dynamic disturbances.

Participating teams must submit a functional, reproducible, and measurable embodied intelligence solution. Through code, deployment instructions, data sources, technical documentation, and task validation results, they must demonstrate a complete closed-loop connection between model capabilities, systems engineering, and real-world task execution.





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Common Standards: More Than Just Concepts-Emphasizing Real Value

Although the four tracks focus on different areas, they all follow the same set of standards: the goal is not merely to showcase concepts, but to use real-world problems, complete closed-loop solutions, and verifiable value as the core criteria for evaluation.

The competition also encourages open source, reusability, and sustainability. The preliminary round will focus on evaluating problem definition, solution design, innovative value, open value, and feasibility. In subsequent rounds, materials such as working Demo, code or models, deployment instructions, technical documentation, evaluation results, evidence of operation, and compliance disclosures will serve as key criteria for project evaluation.

Global Recruitment Begins; Registration Open to Developers and Research Teams

Registration for the competition is now open to developers, university labs, research institutions, open-source teams, corporate technology teams, and independent AI builders worldwide.

During the competition, the organizing committee will provide participating teams with support, including challenge briefings, platform tools, datasets, technical documentation, and other relevant resources, through the official website, online briefings, technical sessions, community Q&A sessions, and mentor guidance. For international participants, competition announcements, access to materials, and Q&A sessions regarding the challenges will be conducted via the official email and international communication channels to be announced at a later date.

Schedule and Awards

The deadline for submitting preliminary entries for the "Track 1 Agent Infra,""Track 2 Boundless Agents," and "Track 3 AI for Research" is August 16; the deadline for the "Track 4 Embodied Future" is August 20. The finals and on-site demonstrations are scheduled to take place on September 22-23. Specific arrangements are subject to the organizing committee's final notice.

The competition features one GOAI Grand Prize, with a cash prize of 1 million RMB. Each of the four tracks will also present its own track champion, first runner-up, second runner-up, and multiple special awards. Specific details regarding quotas, prize amounts, and selection criteria are subject to the participant handbook for each track and announcements on the official competition website.

Participants may register individually or as a team of up to three members.

From "answering" to "collaborating," from "generating" to "executing," from "computing" to "discovering"-the GOAI Global Open-Source AI Challenge cordially invites every team committed to deepening technological excellence, tackling real-world problems, and sharing outcomes openly to join the competition. GOAI moves AI from demonstrations to actual operation, and from imagination to reality, serving as an open-source force that leads AI into the real world.

Visit the competition's official website now at goaihz.com and click "Register Now" in the upper-right corner to participate. The competition handbooks for each track can be downloaded from the official website to learn more about the specific challenges.

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Source: NYA Collective