Isabella Bank Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / Isabella Bank Corporation (Nasdaq:ISBA) ("Isabella" or the "Company") reported net income of $5.0 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2026 compared to $5.0 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2025.

SECOND QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

Loans grew $30.7 million during the quarter

Net interest margin (NIM) improved to 3.54%, up from 3.14% in second quarter 2025

Merger agreement signed with Grand River Commerce, Inc. and its banking subsidiary, Grand River Bank

Launched a successful at-the-market stock offering, increasing equity by $11.7 million

Added to the Russell 2000 Index

"Isabella Bank Corporation had another strong quarter, driven by continued loan growth and margin expansion," said CEO Jerome Schwind. "We also had a series of important events during the quarter aligned with our long-term strategy that will fuel our continued disciplined growth.

"We announced an agreement to acquire Grand River Commerce and Grand River Bank," Schwind added. "We believe this acquisition will enable us to enter the fast-growing Grand Rapids market with a strong portfolio and customer base. We look forward to welcoming the customers of Grand River Bank to the Isabella Bank family upon completion of the proposed transaction.

"We also launched a successful at-the-market offering of our common stock and were added to the Russell 2000 Index in June. In May, we celebrated one year of being listed on Nasdaq by ringing the closing bell," he added.

FINANCIAL CONDITION (June 30, 2026 to December 31, 2025 comparison)

Total assets increased $10.2 million, or 0.5%, to $2.2 billion as of June 30, 2026. This increase was primarily due to an increase of $53.3 million in loans and an increase of $15.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. These increases were offset by a $58.5 million decline in available-for-sale (AFS) securities.

The AFS securities portfolio decreased $58.5 million, or 11.8%, to $439.3 million as of June 30, 2026. The decrease was a result of maturities and principal paydowns of $121.8 million, offset by $64.4 million in purchases. Net unrealized losses on AFS securities were $10.8 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $9.9 million at December 31, 2025. Net unrealized losses as a percentage of the amortized cost of AFS securities were consistent compared to December 31, 2025, at 2%.

Loans increased $53.3 million, or 3.5%, to $1.6 billion as of June 30, 2026, primarily by growth in the commercial real estate and residential real estate portfolios of $33.5 million and $22.1 million, respectively. Most residential originations were adjustable rate products, which are retained on the balance sheet rather than sold in the secondary market. The consumer loan portfolio continues to decrease amid declining demand, competition, and adherence to credit quality standards.

The allowance for credit losses (ACL) increased $752,000, or 5.5%, to $14.5 million as of June 30, 2026. The increase is due to loan growth and an increase in loss rates driven by loans charged off during the year. Nonaccrual loans were $7.8 million as of June 30, 2026 compared to $4.6 million at December 31, 2025. Past due and accruing accounts between 30 to 89 days as a percentage of total loans was 0.06% at June 30, 2026, compared to 0.44% at year-end 2025.

Total deposits decreased $9.7 million, or 0.5%, to $1.8 billion as of June 30, 2026. The decline was a result of a $20.7 million decline in certificates of deposit, a $14.0 million decline in interest bearing demand deposits, and a $12.3 million decline in noninterest bearing demand deposits. These declines were offset by a $20.4 million increase in savings deposits and a $16.8 million increase in money market accounts.

Total equity was $248.7 million, or $32.60 per share, at June 30, 2026 compared to $231.4 million, or $31.60 per share, as of December 31, 2025. The increase in total equity is primarily due to the issuance of 303,371 shares as part of the previously announced at-the-market stock offering, increasing total equity by $11.7 million. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $26.27 as of June 30, 2026, compared to $25.01 as of December 31, 2025. Net unrealized losses in the AFS securities portfolio reduced tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) by $1.14 and $1.09 for the respective periods.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, unless otherwise noted)

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $5.0 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, compared with $5.0 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $10.0 million, or $1.37 per diluted share, compared with $9.0 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Net interest income was $18.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and $15.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, representing 3.54% and 3.14% of earning assets, or NIM on a fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP), respectively. The book yield from securities was 2.82% and 2.38% for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The yield on loans increased to 5.86% for the three months ended June 30, 2026 from 5.71% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The increase in loan yields was primarily due to higher rates on new loans and variable rate commercial loans that continue to reprice. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the three months ended June 30, 2026 decreased to 2.09% from 2.24% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 primarily due to lower rates on money market and certificate of deposit products.

Net interest income was $35.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and $29.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, representing 3.43% and 3.10% of earning assets, or NIM on a fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP), respectively. The book yield from securities was 2.67% and 2.31% for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The yield on loans increased to 5.82% for the six months ended June 30, 2026 from 5.72% for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The increase in loan yields was primarily due to higher rates on new loans and variable rate commercial loans that continue to reprice. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the six months ended June 30, 2026 decreased to 2.12% from 2.25% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 primarily due to lower rates on money market and certificate of deposit products.

The provision for credit losses was $895,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, driven by a $465,000 increase in the ACL on loans and net charge offs totaling $384,000. The provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was a credit of $1.1 million, which reflects $1.4 million in net recoveries, offset by a $242,000 increase in the ACL on loans and an increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments. Recoveries of $1.6 million during second quarter 2025 were related to overdrawn deposit accounts from a single customer that were charged off during the third quarter of 2024.

The provision for credit losses was $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to a credit of $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Net charge offs for the six months ended June 30, 2026 totaled $637,000, while there were net recoveries of $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 was $4.4 million and $3.7 million, respectively. Service charges and fees increased $479,000 as a result of internal initiatives designed to align fees with the market. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) policies increased $134,000 compared to second quarter 2025 due to additional investments in a separate account BOLI in 2025. Wealth management fees grew $132,000 due to growth in assets under management since second quarter 2025.

Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 was $8.7 million and $7.2 million, respectively. Service charges and fees increased $877,000 as a result of internal initiatives designed to align fees with the market. Wealth management fees grew $261,000 due to growth in assets under management. Earnings on BOLI policies increased $210,000 due to additional investments in a separate account BOLI in 2025. Other noninterest income in 2026 includes a $137,000 gain related to a death benefit from a BOLI policy.

Noninterest expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 were $15.4 million and $13.7 million, respectively. Compensation and benefit expenses increased $651,000, reflecting annual merit increases, incentives, and higher medical insurance claims. Occupancy and equipment increased $240,000 and merger-related expenses of $505,000 were included in noninterest expenses in second quarter 2026.

Noninterest expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 were $30.0 million and $27.0 million, respectively. Compensation and benefit expenses increased $1.2 million for the same reasons as the quarterly comparison. Occupancy and equipment expenses increased $480,000 and merger-related expenses during second quarter 2026 totaled $505,000.

Income tax expense for both of the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 was $1.1 million, while the effective tax rate (ETR) was 18% for both periods. Income tax expense for both of the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 was $2.1 million, while the ETR was 17% for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 19% for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The ETR in the first six months of 2025 included a one-time tax expense totaling $166,000 due to the taxes owed from the lifetime earnings on BOLI policies that were surrendered during first quarter 2025. Excluding the one-time charge, the ETR was 17% for the first six months of 2025.

About Isabella Bank Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (Nasdaq: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving its customers' and communities' local banking needs for over 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services. The Bank has locations throughout eight Mid-Michigan counties: Bay, Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations link at www.isabellabank.com.

Contact

Lori Peterson, Director of Marketing

Phone: 989-779-6333 Fax: 989-775-5501

Available Information

The Company maintains an Internet web site at ir.isabellabank.com/overview. The Company makes available, free of charge, on its web site the Company's annual reports, quarterly earnings reports, and other press releases.

The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its website (www.isabellabank.com and, more specifically, under the News tab at ir.isabellabank.com/news). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company's web site, in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company's website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder. The Company intends such forward looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are included in this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements generally relate to losses, impact of events, financial condition, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position, and other matters regarding or affecting the Company and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result", "expect", "could", "may", "plan", "believe", "estimate", "anticipate", "strategy", "trend", "forecast", "outlook", "project", "intend", "assume", "outcome", "continue", "remain", "potential", "opportunity", "current", "position", "maintain", "sustain", "seek", "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) uncertainty or perceived instability in the banking industry as a whole; (ii) increased competition for deposits among traditional and nontraditional financial services companies, and related changes in deposit customer behavior; (iii) the persistent inflationary pressures in the United States, and its impact on market interest rates, the labor market, the economy as a whole, and credit quality; (iv) elevated asset prices; (iv) the Company's ability to effectively execute its expansion strategy and manage its growth, including identifying and consummating suitable acquisitions; (v) risks relating to the proposed acquisition of of Grand River including, without limitation: the timing of consummation of the proposed transaction between Isabella and Grand River; the risk that any condition to closing of the proposed acquisition may not be satisfied or waived; the risk that the Merger may not be completed at all; the diversion of management time on issues related to the proposed acquisition; the expected impact of the proposed acquisition and on the combined entities' operations, financial condition, and financial results; the businesses of Isabella and Grand River may not be combined successfully, or such combination may take longer to accomplish than expected; the cost savings from the proposed acquisition may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; operating costs, customer loss and business disruption following the proposed acquisition, including adverse effects on relationships with employees, may be greater than expected; the risk of deposit and customer attrition; increased competitive pressures on solicitations of customers by competitors; regulatory approvals of the proposed acquisition may not be obtained, or adverse conditions may be imposed in connection with regulatory approvals of the proposed acquisition; and the risk that the Grand River shareholders may not approve the proposed acquisition; (vi) risks associated with concentrations of the Company's business in market areas, loans secured by real estate, and public funds deposits as a percentage of total deposits; (vii) adverse changes in customer spending, borrowing, and savings habits; (viii) risks associated with the Company's commercial loan portfolio and agricultural loan portfolio; (ix) risks related to the significant amount of credit that the Company has extended to a limited number of borrowers and in a limited geographic area; (x) damage to the Company's reputation resulting from adverse publicity, regulatory actions, litigation, operational failures, and the failure to meet client expectations and other facts; (xi) the Company's ability to keep pace with technological change or difficulties that may experienced when implementing new technologies; (xii) cybersecurity risk, including cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of a cyber-attack; (xiii) costs and effects of litigation, investigations or similar matters to which the Company may be subject; (xiv) natural disasters, severe weather, acts of god, military conflicts (including the conflicts in the Middle East, the possible expansion of such conflicts and potential geopolitical and economic consequences), acts of terrorism, domestic civil unrest, geopolitical instability, public health outbreaks (such as coronavirus), other international or domestic calamities, and other events beyond the Company's control, including as a result of in the policies of the current U.S. presidential administration or Congress; (xv) the impacts of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts and the resulting impact on the Company and its customers; (xvi) compliance with governmental and regulatory requirements, including the Dodd-Frank Act Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act of 2018, and others relating to banking, consumer protection, securities and tax matters; (xvii) changes in accounting principles and standards; (xviii) changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies that apply to the Company's business and operations, and any additional regulations, or repeals that may be forthcoming as a result thereof, which could cause the Company to incur additional costs and adversely affect the Company's business environment, operations and financial results; and (xix) the Company's ability to navigate the uncertain impacts of current and future governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including the current and future policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and as a result of initiatives of the Trump administration. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to future events. Although the Company believes the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties to which the Company's business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the SEC, including the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" of such documents, and other documents the Company files or furnishes with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, the Company cautions you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or by any person that the future events, plans or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors with a more complete understanding of the Company's financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

The Company classifies a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in the statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

Table Index Consolidated Financial Schedules (Unaudited) A Selected Financial Data B Consolidated Balance Sheets C Consolidated Statements of Income D Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income E Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income (continued) F Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

A

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

The following table outlines selected financial data as of, and for the:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 PER SHARE Basic earnings $ 0.69

$ 0.68

$ 0.64

$ 0.71

$ 0.68

$ 1.37

$ 1.21

Diluted earnings 0.69 0.68 0.64 0.71 0.68 1.37 1.21 Dividends 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.56 0.56 Book value (1) 32.60 31.90 31.60 30.94 29.95 32.60 29.95 Tangible book value (1) (2) 26.27 25.32 25.01 24.37 23.39 26.27 23.39 Market price (1) 39.50 45.67 50.00 35.25 30.15 39.50 30.15 Common shares outstanding (1) (3) 7,628,809 7,333,319 7,322,207 7,350,567 7,361,684 7,628,809 7,361,684 Average number of diluted common shares outstanding (3) 7,337,378 7,329,058 7,345,610 7,371,652 7,398,109 7,332,078 7,413,974 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average total assets 0.91 % 0.91 % 0.85 % 0.94 % 0.96 % 0.91 % 0.87 % Return on average shareholders' equity 8.50 % 8.58 % 8.04 % 9.28 % 9.19 % 8.54 % 8.35 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2) 10.66 % 10.79 % 10.16 % 11.83 % 11.78 % 10.72 % 10.74 % Net interest margin yield (fully taxable equivalent) (1) (2) 3.54 % 3.33 % 3.28 % 3.15 % 3.14 % 3.43 % 3.10 % Efficiency ratio (2) 67.84 % 68.50 % 65.02 % 67.62 % 72.14 % 68.16 % 72.26 % Loan to deposit ratio (1) 87.83 % 83.82 % 84.43 % 74.36 % 75.57 % 87.83 % 75.57 % Shareholders' equity to total assets (1) 11.20 % 10.39 % 10.47 % 10.06 % 10.23 % 11.20 % 10.23 % Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 9.23 % 8.43 % 8.47 % 8.10 % 8.17 % 9.23 % 8.17 % ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT Wealth assets under management (1) 750,840 701,510 707,118 679,724 678,959 750,840 678,959 ASSET QUALITY Nonaccrual loans (1) 7,790 4,418 4,578 3,443 1,164 7,790 1,164 Foreclosed assets (1) 620 573 938 1,018 667 620 667 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) 384 253 34 74 (1,432 ) 637 (1,484 ) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.01 % (0.10 %) 0.04 % (0.11 %) Nonperforming loans to total loans (1) 0.49 % 0.28 % 0.30 % 0.24 % 0.09 % 0.49 % 0.09 % Nonperforming assets to total assets (1) 0.38 % 0.22 % 0.25 % 0.20 % 0.09 % 0.38 % 0.09 % Allowance for credit losses to loans (1) 0.91 % 0.90 % 0.89 % 0.92 % 0.93 % 0.91 % 0.93 % CAPITAL RATIOS (1) Tier 1 leverage 9.59 % 8.89 % 8.84 % 8.71 % 9.04 % 9.59 % 9.04 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.34 % 11.71 % 11.73 % 12.37 % 12.46 % 12.34 % 12.46 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.34 % 11.71 % 11.73 % 12.37 % 12.46 % 12.34 % 12.46 % Total risk-based capital 14.63 % 14.01 % 14.41 % 15.20 % 15.34 % 14.63 % 15.34 %

(1) At end of period

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) in table F

(3) Whole shares

B

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,774 $ 50,105 $ 26,041 $ 161,301 $ 108,554 Marketable securities available-for-sale, at fair value 439,289 492,744 497,791 511,970 500,560 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 410 360 423 737 55 Commercial and industrial 231,590 225,369 220,450 218,132 207,719 Commercial real estate 673,271 660,643 639,758 626,642 614,383 Advances to mortgage brokers 75,159 72,083 76,676 5,056 3,005 Agricultural 97,462 96,969 102,109 97,794 96,842 Residential real estate 449,992 438,333 427,880 412,056 398,668 Consumer 62,198 65,544 69,491 72,225 76,896 Loans held for investment 1,589,672 1,558,941 1,536,364 1,431,905 1,397,513 Allowance for credit losses 14,479 14,014 13,727 13,149 12,977 Loans, net 1,575,193 1,544,927 1,522,637 1,418,756 1,384,536 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 5,600 5,600 5,600 5,600 5,600 Premises and equipment 28,894 29,064 29,000 28,659 28,171 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance policies 46,603 46,173 46,133 45,651 45,774 Goodwill and other intangible assets 48,282 48,282 48,282 48,282 48,282 Other assets 33,596 34,701 33,541 38,698 34,636 Total assets $ 2,219,641 $ 2,251,956 $ 2,209,448 $ 2,259,654 $ 2,156,168 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 414,018 $ 411,216 $ 426,342 $ 421,027 $ 493,477 Interest bearing demand deposits 252,149 263,954 266,187 248,666 223,376 Money market deposits 453,478 477,544 436,631 558,212 446,845 Savings 300,867 300,732 280,429 292,899 289,746 Certificates of deposit 389,401 406,399 410,065 404,798 395,932 Total deposits 1,809,913 1,859,845 1,819,654 1,925,602 1,849,376 Short-term borrowings 116,012 113,530 68,000 62,022 43,208 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - 45,000 - - Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,559 29,537 29,514 29,492 29,469 Total borrowed funds 145,571 143,067 142,514 91,514 72,677 Other liabilities 15,453 15,083 15,884 15,118 13,615 Total liabilities 1,970,937 2,017,995 1,978,052 2,032,234 1,935,668 Shareholders' equity Common stock 135,079 123,251 123,204 124,284 124,607 Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations 2,532 2,522 2,366 2,373 2,331 Retained earnings 119,844 116,790 113,849 111,172 107,949 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,751 ) (8,602 ) (8,023 ) (10,409 ) (14,387 ) Total shareholders' equity 248,704 233,961 231,396 227,420 220,500 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,219,641 $ 2,251,956 $ 2,209,448 $ 2,259,654 $ 2,156,168

C

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 22,607 $ 21,464 $ 21,669 $ 20,583 $ 19,832 $ 44,071 $ 39,180 Available-for-sale securities Taxable 2,902 2,489 2,539 2,478 2,513 5,391 4,616 Nontaxable 470 499 509 516 519 969 1,059 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 64 75 63 70 125 139 285 Federal funds sold and other 173 602 498 1,235 253 775 735 Total interest income 26,216 25,129 25,278 24,882 23,242 51,345 45,875 Interest expense Deposits 6,778 7,112 7,380 8,012 7,391 13,890 14,854 Short-term borrowings 1,007 736 587 441 324 1,743 665 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 43 133 317 - 132 176 170 Subordinated debt 304 266 266 267 266 570 532 Total interest expense 8,132 8,247 8,550 8,720 8,113 16,379 16,221 Net interest income 18,084 16,882 16,728 16,162 15,129 34,966 29,654 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 895 604 434 209 (1,099 ) 1,499 (1,206 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 17,189 16,278 16,294 15,953 16,228 33,467 30,860 Noninterest income Service charges and fees 2,550 2,372 2,461 2,352 2,071 4,922 4,045 Wealth management fees 1,216 1,108 1,110 1,074 1,084 2,324 2,063 Income from bank-owned life insurance policies 434 448 485 468 300 882 672 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 15 33 65 38 47 48 77 Other 160 400 323 376 184 560 357 Total noninterest income 4,375 4,361 4,444 4,308 3,686 8,736 7,214 Noninterest expenses Compensation and benefits 8,147 7,928 7,532 7,630 7,496 16,075 14,879 Occupancy and equipment 2,890 2,840 2,663 2,628 2,650 5,730 5,250 Other professional services 807 1,015 815 851 863 1,822 1,574 ATM and debit card fees 629 558 575 595 555 1,187 1,041 Marketing 514 506 547 514 469 1,020 928 FDIC insurance premiums 288 306 339 271 267 594 570 Merger-related expenses 505 - - - - 505 - Other 1,606 1,509 1,450 1,496 1,445 3,115 2,802 Total noninterest expenses 15,386 14,662 13,921 13,985 13,745 30,048 27,044 Income before income tax expense 6,178 5,977 6,817 6,276 6,169 12,155 11,030 Income tax expense 1,137 985 2,127 1,036 1,138 2,122 2,050 Net income $ 5,041 $ 4,992 $ 4,690 $ 5,240 $ 5,031 $ 10,033 $ 8,980 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.69 $ 0.68 $ 0.64 $ 0.71 $ 0.68 $ 1.37 $ 1.21 Diluted 0.69 0.68 0.64 0.71 0.68 1.37 1.21 Cash dividends per common share 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.56 0.56

D

AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands) Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS Loans (1) $ 1,544,323 $ 22,607 5.86 % $ 1,501,654 $ 21,464 5.78 % $ 1,388,684 $ 19,832 5.71 % AFS securities (2) Taxable 432,520 2,902 2.69 % 430,376 2,489 2.35 % 461,483 2,513 2.18 % Nontaxable (3) 63,607 600 3.78 % 67,878 637 3.81 % 72,869 697 3.84 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 5,600 64 4.55 % 5,600 75 5.36 % 5,600 125 8.94 % Federal funds sold 2 - 3.67 % 7 - 3.54 % 6 - 3.83 % Other (4) 18,079 173 3.81 % 64,190 602 3.75 % 20,487 253 4.92 % Total interest earning assets (3) 2,064,131 26,346 5.12 % 2,069,705 25,267 4.94 % 1,949,129 23,420 4.81 % NONEARNING ASSETS Allowance for credit losses (14,078 ) (13,680 ) (13,369 ) Cash and demand deposits due from banks 22,544 23,113 22,026 Premises and equipment 29,086 29,110 28,306 Other assets 116,913 116,639 106,595 Total assets $ 2,218,596 $ 2,224,887 $ 2,092,687 INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Interest bearing demand deposits $ 257,088 205 0.32 % $ 266,101 294 0.45 % $ 236,076 220 0.37 % Money market deposits 452,737 2,625 2.33 % 464,438 2,719 2.37 % 449,110 2,857 2.55 % Savings 302,375 503 0.67 % 291,413 488 0.68 % 286,434 544 0.76 % Certificates of deposit 396,481 3,445 3.49 % 407,483 3,611 3.59 % 395,450 3,770 3.82 % Short-term borrowings 115,713 1,007 3.49 % 86,885 736 3.44 % 41,661 324 3.11 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,396 43 3.86 % 13,444 133 3.96 % 11,539 132 4.53 % Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,545 304 4.11 % 29,522 266 3.61 % 29,455 266 3.61 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,558,335 8,132 2.09 % 1,559,286 8,247 2.14 % 1,449,725 8,113 2.24 % NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Demand deposits 404,805 411,011 409,262 Other liabilities 17,462 18,653 14,158 Shareholders' equity 237,994 235,937 219,542 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,218,596 $ 2,224,887 $ 2,092,687 Net interest income (FTE) (5) $ 18,214 $ 17,020 $ 15,307 Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) (5) 3.54 % 3.33 % 3.14 %

(1) Includes loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans

(2) Average balances for available-for-sale (AFS) securities are based on amortized cost

(3) Includes FTE adjustments of $130,000, $138,000, and $178,000, respectively

(4) Includes average interest bearing deposits with other banks, net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter

(5) Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) in table F

E

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands) Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield/Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS Loans (1) $ 1,523,109 $ 44,071 5.82 % $ 1,379,774 $ 39,180 5.72 % AFS securities (2) Taxable 431,452 5,391 2.52 % 449,919 4,616 2.07 % Nontaxable (3) 65,731 1,237 3.80 % 74,551 1,421 3.84 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 5,600 139 4.95 % 8,291 285 6.89 % Federal funds sold 5 - 3.57 % 5 - 4.03 % Other (4) 41,006 775 3.76 % 33,856 735 4.32 % Total interest earning assets (3) 2,066,903 51,613 5.03 % 1,946,396 46,237 4.78 % NONEARNING ASSETS Allowance for credit losses (13,881 ) (13,127 ) Cash and demand deposits due from banks 22,825 22,956 Premises and equipment 29,098 28,134 Other assets 116,776 104,770 Total assets $ 2,221,721 $ 2,089,129 INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Interest bearing demand deposits $ 261,570 499 0.38 % $ 238,455 462 0.39 % Money market deposits 458,556 5,344 2.35 % 454,855 5,786 2.56 % Savings 296,925 991 0.67 % 286,399 1,082 0.76 % Certificates of deposit 401,952 7,056 3.54 % 391,657 7,524 3.87 % Short-term borrowings 101,378 1,743 3.47 % 42,607 665 3.15 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 8,895 176 3.93 % 7,459 170 4.53 % Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,534 570 3.86 % 29,444 532 3.62 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,558,810 16,379 2.12 % 1,450,876 16,221 2.25 % NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Demand deposits 407,890 406,160 Other liabilities 18,051 15,200 Shareholders' equity 236,970 216,893 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,221,721 $ 2,089,129 Net interest income (FTE) (5) $ 35,234 $ 30,016 Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) (5) 3.43 % 3.10 %

(1) Includes loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans

(2) Average balances for available-for-sale (AFS) securities are based on amortized cost

(3) Includes FTE adjustments of $268,000 and $362,000, respectively

(4) Includes average interest bearing deposits with other banks, net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter

(5) Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) in table F

F

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 Loans $ 1,589,672 $ 1,558,941 $ 1,536,364 $ 1,431,905 $ 1,397,513 $ 1,589,672 $ 1,397,513 Advances to mortgage brokers 75,159 72,083 76,676 5,056 3,005 75,159 3,005 Adjusted loans $ 1,514,513 $ 1,486,858 $ 1,459,688 $ 1,426,849 $ 1,394,508 $ 1,514,513 $ 1,394,508 Total shareholders' equity $ 248,704 $ 233,961 $ 231,396 $ 227,420 $ 220,500 $ 248,704 $ 220,500 Goodwill and other intangible assets 48,282 48,282 48,282 48,282 48,282 48,282 48,282 Tangible equity (A) 200,422 185,679 183,114 179,138 172,218 200,422 172,218 Common shares outstanding (1) (B) 7,628,809 7,333,319 7,322,207 7,350,567 7,361,684 7,628,809 7,361,684 Tangible book value per share (A/B) $ 26.27 $ 25.32 $ 25.01 $ 24.37 $ 23.39 $ 26.27 $ 23.39 Noninterest expenses $ 15,386 $ 14,662 $ 13,921 $ 13,985 $ 13,745 $ 30,048 $ 27,044 Amortization of acquisition intangibles - - - - - - 1 Adjusted noninterest expense (C) $ 15,386 $ 14,662 $ 13,921 $ 13,985 $ 13,745 $ 30,048 $ 27,043 Net interest income $ 18,084 $ 16,882 $ 16,728 $ 16,162 $ 15,129 $ 34,966 $ 29,654 Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin 130 138 138 144 178 268 362 Net interest income (FTE) 18,214 17,020 16,866 16,306 15,307 35,234 30,016 Noninterest income 4,375 4,361 4,444 4,308 3,686 8,736 7,214 Tax equivalent adjustment for BOLI 91 94 102 98 63 185 141 Adjusted revenue (FTE) 22,680 21,475 21,412 20,712 19,056 44,155 37,371 Net gains (losses) on foreclosed assets - 70 3 31 3 70 (52 ) Adjusted revenue (D) $ 22,680 $ 21,405 $ 21,409 $ 20,681 $ 19,053 $ 44,085 $ 37,423 Efficiency ratio (C/D) 67.84 % 68.50 % 65.02 % 67.62 % 72.14 % 68.16 % 72.26 %

(1) Whole shares

SOURCE: Isabella Bank Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/isabella-bank-corporation-reports-second-quarter-2026-earnings-1195398