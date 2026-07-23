Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - Axion Minerals Corp. (CSE: AXN) ("Axion" or the "Company") announces that it has obtained a receipt for its final long form prospectus dated July 3, 2026 (the "Prospectus") from the British Columbia Securities Commission. The common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share") have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and are expected to commence trading on the CSE at the market open on July 24, 2026 under the trading symbol "AXN".

The Prospectus qualified the distribution of 1,158,500 units of the Company (the "Units"), which were issued on July 9, 2026 upon the automatic exercise of 1,158,500 previously issued special warrants of the Company, for no additional consideration and without any further action on the part of the holders thereof. Each Unit consists of one Common Share and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.20 per Common Share at any time on or before 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the first business day that is 24 months after July 9, 2026. No securities were offered, and no proceeds were raised, under the Prospectus.

"Listing on the CSE is an exciting milestone for our team and provides Axion with a strong platform to pursue the significant opportunity we see at Cranberry Creek," said Christopher Hill, Chief Executive Officer of Axion Minerals Corp. "As demand for critical minerals continues to grow, we believe the Company is well positioned to explore and unlock the potential of this highly prospective property while building long-term value for our shareholders."

For more information, please refer to the Prospectus available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Axion Minerals Corp.

Axion Minerals Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic mineral properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Cranberry Creek REE property, which is comprised of three contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 2,673.19 hectares in the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia.

On Behalf of Axion Minerals Corp.

Christopher Hill

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected commencement of trading of the Common Shares on the CSE, the expected date thereof and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks relating to the date the Common Shares begin trading on the CSE, the Company's option to acquire the Cranberry Creek REE property, the proposed expenditures for exploration work thereon, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the CSE), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Prospectus and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

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Source: Axion Minerals Corp.