New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - Carly AI (https://www.usecarly.com) today announced Carly Workforce, a self-serve platform that lets businesses deploy AI agents with email addresses on the company's own domain - AI teammates that employees, customers, and vendors can reach the same way they reach anyone else at the company.

An organization can create multiple agents, each with its own email identity, responsibilities, knowledge, and permissions. Agents coordinate across departments, keep CRM records, marketing channels, and sales pipelines up to date, and run recurring workflows using shared skills, documents, and more than 200 connected business applications. Fine-grained access controls govern which employees and agents can use each resource, while usage credits are pooled and activity is managed through centralized auditing, monitoring, and billing.

Setup is self-serve: a business can create an organization, invite employees, configure permissions, and put agents to work without sales calls or an enterprise implementation cycle.

The launch comes as businesses look for practical ways to put AI to work. McKinsey's most recent State of AI research finds that while 88 percent of organizations now use AI in at least one business function, only about a quarter have scaled AI agents anywhere in the enterprise. Meanwhile, coordination work continues to dominate the workday: Microsoft's 2025 Work Trend Index reports that employees spend 57 percent of their time in meetings, email, and chat.

"The coordination work that fills the modern workday - scheduling, follow-ups, routing information between systems - is exactly what AI agents handle well," said Sarah Hirschfield, CEO of Carly AI. "What has been missing is a way for a business to deploy agents under its own identity, with real access controls and oversight, without a months-long implementation. That's the benefit of Carly Workforce."

About Carly AI

Carly AI is an AI assistant and automation platform that helps businesses handle email, scheduling, CRM, and recurring workflows through custom AI agents that connect with more than 200 business tools. Carly serves consultancies, healthcare providers, law firms, accounting firms, and financial institutions.

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Source: Carly AI