Solstice Health Named a 2026 Future 50 Company for Redefining Healthcare Through Its Direct Primary Care and Direct Surgical Care Model

OCONOMOWOC, WI / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / Wisconsin-based Solstice Health, the nation's only healthcare organization integrating Direct Primary Care and Direct Surgical Care under one model while offering a comprehensive suite of innovative healthcare services, has been named a 2026 Future 50 company by BizTimes Media, in partnership with the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC), recognizing the fastest-growing privately owned companies in southeastern Wisconsin.

Now in its 37th year, the Future 50 program recognizes the fastest-growing privately owned companies in southeastern Wisconsin based on sustained revenue and employment growth. Solstice Health's inclusion on the 2026 list follows a period of significant expansion, growing from three to five locations and increasing its patient base by more than 140% over the past three years.

"We're proud to continue the Future 50 program and provide an objective measure of the fastest-growing companies in the Milwaukee region," said Dan Meyer, publisher and owner of BizTimes Media. "As the region's only locally-owned business publication, we're excited to celebrate the companies that are creating jobs and opportunities for thousands of people in our communities."

Founded in 2012 by Timothy J. Murray, M.D., Solstice Health was built on a simple but bold idea: healthcare should work for patients-not insurance companies. By replacing the traditional insurance-driven model with transparent, membership-based care and direct-pay pricing, Solstice created an innovative alternative to conventional healthcare, restoring the physician-patient relationship while dramatically lowering the cost of care. What began as a single Direct Primary Care practice has since grown to five locations and evolved into the nation's only healthcare organization integrating Direct Primary Care and Direct Surgical Care under one model, complemented by a comprehensive suite of innovative healthcare services, including Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, medically supervised weight loss, IV medication infusions and nutritional therapy.

"Every location we open means more people getting direct access to their doctor instead of fighting an insurance company for it," said Dr. Timothy Murray, Founder and CEO of Solstice Health. "This recognition confirms that patients and employers across Wisconsin are embracing a better way to access healthcare, and we're just getting started."

The 2026 Future 50 honorees will be recognized at an awards luncheon on Friday, Sept. 18, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Italian Community Center, 631 E. Chicago St., Milwaukee, hosted by BizTimes Media. To register, visit www.biztimes.com/future50 .

About Solstice Health

Solstice Health is a Wisconsin-based healthcare organization redefining how healthcare is delivered through its integrated Direct Primary Care and Direct Surgical Care model. Complemented by a comprehensive suite of innovative healthcare services-including Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, medically supervised weight loss, IV medication infusions, nutritional therapy, employer health solutions, and more-Solstice delivers transparent, high-quality, patient-centered care at dramatically lower costs. With five locations across southeastern Wisconsin, the company continues to expand access to its innovative healthcare model for patients, employers, and communities across Wisconsin and beyond.

Media Contact

Jessa Cisewski, RN & COO, SOLSTICE HEALTH, https://solsticewi.com, +1 262-354-3100, info@solsticewi.com

Facebook | Linkedin | Instagram | Twitter

SOURCE: Solstice Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/solstice-health-named-a-2026-future-50-company-for-redefining-healthc-1195335