Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - IC Group Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ICGH) ("IC Group" or the "Company") today announced an exclusive partnership with a leading global provider of venue technology solutions used across community, educational, and sports venues.

The partnership supports the expansion of IC Group's audience engagement solutions across the North American community sports ecosystem, became effective on June 19, 2026, and has an initial three-year term. The agreement supports the distribution of IC Group's fan engagement solutions through the partner's technology. As venues adopt the partner's solutions, IC Group's solution may be deployed through those implementations. The agreement contains no minimum revenue commitments.

Through this partnership, IC Group continues to extend the reach of its live engagement solutions across education, recreation facilities, community venues, sports organizations, and events in North America. The relationship also creates opportunities to introduce new audience engagement capabilities that can help organizations enhance how they connect with participants, fans, sponsors, and local communities.

IC Group's platform supports audience engagement, sponsorship activation, promotional campaigns, and data-driven experiences. The platform is also designed to create connected engagement experiences across multiple venues, enabling brands, and sponsors to manage campaigns and audience interactions through a unified platform.

"This exclusive partnership represents an important expansion of our offering within the live events market. By integrating our engagement solution into an established venue technology ecosystem, we can broaden access to help organizations engage audiences, activate sponsorships, and enhance the live event experience."



Sean Henderson, Growth & Partnerships Channel Leader at IC Group "Community sports organizations play a vital role in bringing people together through shared experiences. This initiative expands access to audience engagement technologies while creating opportunities for brands, sponsors, and events to deliver more connected experiences across multiple venues and communities."



Duncan McCready, CEO of IC Group

About IC Group Holdings Inc.

IC Group (TSXV: ICGH) is a consumer engagement company driving commerce and data for global brands and professional sports teams across live events, digital ecosystems, and mobile channels. Operating at the intersection of marketing, technology, and commerce, IC Group simplifies the complexities of modern consumer engagement for customers on a global scale.

For more information, visit www.icgroupinc.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Company's partnership with a leading global provider of venue technologies, the development and future capabilities of the Company's platform, anticipated fan engagement solutions, new opportunities to introduce engagement capabilities in the partner's ecosystem, expanded reach and expected customer engagement opportunities, future growth prospects, and the anticipated benefits of the Company's partnership.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs as of the date of this news release. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: IC Group Holdings Inc.