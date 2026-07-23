Kensington Asset Management, LLC: Kensington Credit Opportunities ETF Surpasses $100 Million in Assets

Actively managed fixed income ETF reflects growing advisor interest in flexible, risk-aware credit strategies

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / Kensington Asset Management today announced that the Kensington Credit Opportunities ETF (Ticker:KAMO) has surpassed $100 million in assets in just over six months, marking an early milestone for the actively managed fixed income ETF.

Utilizing Kensington Asset Management's disciplined, quantitative investment process, KAMO dynamically allocates across multiple credit sectors, including U.S. high yield, investment grade credit and U.S. Treasuries, seeking income and total return opportunities.

KAMO was designed to provide investors with a flexible, risk-aware approach to fixed income that can adapt as market conditions evolve. Yield opportunities across the bond market have grown increasingly complex amid elevated rate volatility and shifting credit conditions, contributing to advisor interest in tactical portfolio management.

"Reaching $100 million in assets in such a short period is a meaningful milestone and reflects the growing demand for active fixed income strategies that can seek opportunity while managing risk," said Jason Sim, Portfolio Manager at Kensington Asset Management.

To commemorate the milestone, Kensington Asset Management will return to Cboe Global Markets in September to ring the closing bell celebrating KAMO surpassing $100 million in assets. The event comes two years after the firm rang the closing bell to celebrate the launch of its first ETF, the Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (Ticker:KHPI), marking another milestone in Kensington's expanding ETF platform.

"Every investment strategy represents years of research, refinement and disciplined execution. Seeing KAMO reach this milestone is a testament to the dedication of our investment team and the work they've put into building a thoughtful fixed income strategy. I'm proud of what they've accomplished and grateful for the opportunity to bring these investment solutions to our clients," said Mark Engelbrecht, Managing Partner at Kensington Asset Management.

The Fund's growth highlights increasing advisor interest in solutions that move beyond traditional core bond allocations in pursuit of enhanced diversification and income potential. Kensington Asset Management remains committed to delivering innovative investment solutions that constructed to assist clients navigate changing markets with confidence.

About Kensington Asset Management

Kensington Asset Management is an independent investment manager focused on delivering risk-aware investment strategies through disciplined, rules-based processes for financial advisors, institutions and individual investors.

For more information about KAMO, please visit KAMO | Credit Opportunities ETF - Kensington Asset Management.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Kensington Credit Opportunities ETF (KAMO) before investing. The Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Fund may be obtained by calling 1(866) 303-8623 / visiting www.kensingtonassetmanagement.com, which should be read carefully. There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve its investment objectives. Please read carefully. There is no guarantee any investment strategy will generate a profit or prevent a loss.



The Kensington Credit Opportunities ETF ("KAMO"), prospectus available here. Investing in the Funds involves risk, including loss of principal. Risks specific to the KAMO are detailed in the prospectus.

Future distributions are not guaranteed, and distributions may include option income, dividends, and possibly some return of capital.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, so that shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost.

Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. To obtain performance data current to the most recent month-end please call (866) 303-8623 or visit our website, available here.

Options Risk: An option gives the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy (call) or sell (put) an asset at a specified price. Options are speculative. The Fund may lose the premium paid if the underlying asset's price doesn't move favorably. Writing put options risks declines in the asset's value, while writing call options may require delivering the asset below market price. Uncovered call options carry the risk of unlimited loss.

Advisory services offered through Kensington Asset Management, LLC.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, Distributor, Member FINRA/SIPC not affiliated with Kensington Asset Management, LLC or Liquid Strategies, LLC.

KAML-970549-2026-07-17

Contact Information

Taylor Short

Info@kensingtonassetmanagement.com

(877) 891-1206

SOURCE: Kensington Asset Management

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/kensington-credit-opportunities-etf-kamo-surpasses-100-million-in-as-1195497