

EQS Newswire / 24/07/2026 / 08:35 UTC+8

[For Immediate Release] 24 July 2026 CPBIO HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED ?????????? (Incorporated in Bermuda with members' limited liability) (Stock code: 03839.HK) CT ENTERPRISE Rebrands as CPBIO

Company completes transition to a biotech-driven business, positioning itself as an integrated life sciences platform (24 July 2026 - Hong Kong) Chia Tai Enterprises International Limited (Stock Code: 03839.HK) is now called CPBIO Holding Company Limited ("CPBIO" or the "Company") with a new corporate logo launch. The new company name marks an importance of a biotech business. Going forward, CPBIO will focus on sustainable farming, biosecurity and food safety, while continuing to expand its global biotechnology platform and working with leading global industry partners to advance animal health and life sciences.

Refocusing on Core Strengths to Chart a Long-Term Strategy The new name reflects the Company's evolved business structure and strategic direction. Since 2025, animal health and chlortetracycline ("CTC") products have been the Company's core business, laying the groundwork for its expansion into biotechnology. CPBIO will continue to prioritize high-growth segments such as animal health and biological products, leveraging R&D and technology to strengthen its product pipeline, accelerate the build-out of a globally competitive biotechnology platform and broaden its footprint across the global life sciences value chain.

Capturing Industry Opportunities Through Strategic Expansion Amid global population growth and rising demand for animal protein, issues such as food safety, public health, biosecurity and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) are drawing increasing global attention. Sustainable livestock farming has moved beyond an agricultural concern to become a matter central to global food security and public health. The animal health sector is shifting its focus from disease treatment toward disease prevention and comprehensive health management, with market demand moving beyond traditional veterinary drugs and antibiotics toward integrated solutions spanning disease control, nutritional management, biosecurity, smart farming, and data management. In step with these long-term trends, CPBIO has adopted "Comprehensive Solutions with Proven Results" as its brand philosophy. Taking a full value-chain approach, the Company has built end-to-end capabilities spanning research and development ("R&D"), manufacturing, technical services and global marketing. Anchored by a core portfolio of veterinary products, biological products and feed additives, and supported by biotechnology, precision nutrition and smart farming technologies, CPBIO delivers one-stop animal health solutions to commercial livestock producers around the world. Its offerings span disease prevention, immunization, nutritional optimization, biosecurity and antibiotic alternatives, helping producers enhance farming efficiency, production resilience and food safety.

Driving Innovation with a Global Vision CPBIO has built an integrated global footprint spanning multiple countries and regions, covering R&D, application testing, commercial manufacturing, global distribution and technical support. This mature international platform underpins the Company's core products while accelerating the commercialization of new products, technologies and solutions. By integrating its products, sales channels, brand and technical services, CPBIO continues to deepen its market penetration, accelerate the commercialization of its pipeline, and build competitive advantages that are difficult to replicate. Leveraging its global distribution network and cross-industry connections, CPBIO will continue to strengthen its core animal health business while expanding into high-growth areas such as advanced biologicals, precision nutrition, smart livestock farming and pet health. By translating scientific breakthroughs into scalable products and holistic solutions, the Company is building a diversified biotechnology portfolio resilient across industry cycles, strengthening its global competitiveness and long-term earnings potential.

Guided by Vision, Driven by Mission Positioned at the forefront of life sciences, CPBIO has grown from a leading supplier of animal health products into a global provider of biotechnology solutions. The Company is guided by its vision of "Becoming a World-leading Biotechnology Company" and its mission: "With innovative biotechnology, advance animal health, protect the earth, and benefit mankind". Anchored by this vision and mission, CPBIO is committed to driving the global livestock industry toward a safer, more efficient and more sustainable future, while continuing to create long-term value for shareholders, customers and partners. - END - About CPBIO Holding Company Limited CPBIO Holding Company Limited (Stock Code: 03839.HK) (formerly Chia Tai Enterprises International Limited) has been listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited since July 2015. The Company is an integrated life sciences platform that uses biotechnology to drive and support sustainable farming, biosecurity and food safety. Driven by its vision to become a world-leading biotechnology Company, CPBIO harnesses cutting edge innovation to advance animal health, protect the environment, and benefit humankind. Through continuous technological breakthroughs, the Company is at the forefront of delivering safer, more efficient, and more sustainable livestock production solutions worldwide, supporting the future of global food security. CPBIO is a subsidiary of Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF.BK), one of the world's leading agri-food companies listed in Thailand, and is a member of Charoen Pokphand Group ("CP Group"). CP Group operates in 23 countries across a diverse business covering Agro-industry and food, retail and distribution, media and telecommunication, E-commerce and digital, property development and infrastructure, automotive and industrial products, pharmaceuticals and animal health, finance and banking. This press release is issued by DLK Advisory Limited on behalf of CPBIO Holding Company Limited. For enquiries, please contact, DLK Advisory ???? Tel: +852 2857 7101 Fax:+852 2857 7103



File: 3839_Name Change_ENG_20260724_FINAL



24/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

View original content: EQS News