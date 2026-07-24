Xryma Plc: Pre-Listing Liquidity Facility and Price Discovery Process

NICOSIA, Cyprus, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xryma Plc ("Xryma") announces its intention to reapply within the next twelve months for admission to list on Euronext Paris ("Euronext"), with such admission being subject to Euronext's approval. Before submitting its application, Xryma intends to launch a pre-listing liquidity facility and price discovery process, comprising a private placement to institutional and qualified investors alongside a secondary market offer to Xryma existing shareholders ("shareholders") wishing to exit prior to listing.

The admission referred to above that is subject to the approval of Euronext may also be subject to approval by relevant regulatory authorities, and no assurance can be given that approval will be granted or as to the timing of any admission.

The pre-listing liquidity facility and price discovery process is designed to:

Enable shareholders seeking an exit to participate without the need to open an EU brokerage account,

Provide a clear and orderly opportunity for existing shareholders to sell all or part of their holdings ahead of any potential admission to trading on Euronext Paris,

Enable shareholders to sell all or part of their holdings at the same price at which qualified and institutional investors subscribe for shares in the Company,

Establish, through a bookbuild with qualified and institutional investors, a market-validated referenced price for Xryma shares ahead of any potential admission on Euronext Paris (the "Primary Market Placement Price"),

Support orderly trading upon potential admission.

Individual shareholder mailouts explaining the details of the pre-listing liquidity facility scheme with instructions and necessary documentation will be conducted during August 2026.

As the Primary Market Placement Price is to be determined by the subsequent bookbuild, shareholders will be given the opportunity to set a floor price which will result in the sale of their shares if the Primary Market Placement Price is higher. Shareholders will receive the Primary Market Placement Price minus applicable fees.

Shareholders and Investors may be scaled back to match corresponding demand from the other party, with partial fulfilment a possibility if the Company cannot match supply to demand.

Completion of the process is subject to achieving a level of institutional and qualified investor demand that the Board considers appropriate to support an orderly market should Xryma subsequently be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris.

Participation is entirely voluntary. Shareholders who do not wish to sell will simply retain their shares. Shareholders that do not intend to participate should continue to onboard with a Euronext participating broker, or a Euroclear ESES custodian, per previous communications.

The major shareholders, SCP Select All Enterprise (Monaco) and SCP Red 5 Solutions (Monaco) will not participate in the offer and will be subject to lock up arrangements.

Mr Nikogiannis (John) Karantzis, CEO of Xryma Plc comments: "Our shareholders have told us they would value a straightforward way to realise their holdings without the time and cost of opening an EU brokerage account. This process is our response to that feedback. We are structuring the placement to be large enough to establish a credible reference price whilst limiting dilution, with demand directed first towards meeting shareholder sell interest. We look forward to updating the market on the revised timetable in due course."

Shareholders seeking a more detailed explanation of the pre-listing liquidity facility and price discovery process, should refer to the guide available at https://www.xryma.com/investors

Important Information & Disclaimers

This press release may contain inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

This publication is not for publication or distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Australia, South Africa, Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this publication may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the treasury shares or possession or distribution of this publication in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required.

This publication does not constitute or form part of an offer for sale or solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Japan or any other jurisdiction and the securities referred to herein have not been registered under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Any New Shares (if such are issued) will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under the securities laws of any State or any other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of, the Securities Act and in compliance with all applicable securities laws of any State or any other jurisdiction of the United States. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.

The information set forth herein must not be distributed in any jurisdiction where such distribution is unlawful, and any recipients are requested to inform themselves about and to observe such restrictions.

The Offering referred to herein by Xryma Plc will only be made in accordance with all applicable corporate and securities laws. Any shares referred to herein will exclusively be offered or sold in reliance on any applicable exemptions from prospectus or registration requirements in any jurisdiction. In member states of the European Economic Area, this publication is only addressed to and directed at persons who are 'qualified investors' within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended and including any relevant delegated regulations, the "Prospectus Regulation") or in any other circumstances falling within exemptions available in the relevant member state under Article 1(4) and/or 1(5) of the Prospectus Regulation. In the United Kingdom, this publication is only addressed to and directed at qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation, as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended ("EUWA"), who are persons (i) who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) (investment professionals) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the "Order"), (ii) falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, incorporated associations, etc.) of the Order, or (iii) to whom it may otherwise be lawfully communicated; any other persons in the United Kingdom should not take any action on the basis of this publication and should not act on or rely on it.

This publication does not constitute a recommendation concerning the prospective Offering. This announcement does not constitute an Offer or invitation to subscribe.

This announcement includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, 'forward looking statements'. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology, including the terms 'believes', 'estimates', 'anticipates', 'expects', 'intends', 'may', 'will', or 'should' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances which may or may not occur. Many of these factors are beyond the control of the Company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and circumstances may vary materially from those described in this announcement as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

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