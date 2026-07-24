A wildfire that broke out on July 4 in Trévillach, in France's Pyrénées-Orientales department, later spread toward the Ille-sur-Têt area, burning across a front of nearly 18 km. The blaze destroyed several homes, forced the evacuation of around 10,000 residents, and scorched approximately 5,000 hectares. More than 700 firefighters, supported by around 200 vehicles, were deployed to contain the flames. Despite being located in the affected area, an 11 MW photovoltaic power plant operated by French solar company Luxel suffered only limited damage. According to a video released by the Ministry of ...

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