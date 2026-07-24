The global clean energy transition is often discussed in terms of climate targets, renewable energy capacity additions, and carbon neutrality commitments. Yet, behind every solar panel installed across the world lies an increasingly complex geopolitical story. Solar manufacturing has evolved far beyond being an industrial activity, it has become a strategic asset, influencing national security, trade policies, economic competitiveness, and technological leadership. For nearly two decades, China has methodically built an unparalleled position across the solar manufacturing value chain, transforming ...

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