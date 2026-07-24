Indian PV manufacturers Rayzon Solar and Navitas Solar have separately entered into five-year partnerships with U.S.-based perovskite technology company Caelux to develop and manufacture a combined 10 GW of perovskite-silicon tandem solar modules in India. Under the terms of the agreements, each company will integrate Caelux's energy-producing solar glass-a perovskite-coated front glass-with its n-type TOPCon module technology to manufacture hybrid tandem panels with targeted efficiencies of up to 28%, compared with around 25% for conventional TOPCon modules. Rayzon Solar's partnership covers ...

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