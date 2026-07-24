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PR Newswire
24.07.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Online Home Shop hits £100million sales milestone and triples profits

MANCHESTER, England, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OHS (Online Home Shop Limited), the family-owned e-commerce homeware retailer based in Worsley, Greater Manchester, has reported record gross sales of £100 million for 2026.

The milestone is a 68% year-on-year increase to 31 January 2026 and helped triple operating profit from £5m to £15.3m over the same period.

This second consecutive record-breaking year is attributable to the growth of the OHS website, increasing customer base and repeat purchases and continued growth in key marketplaces.

The company continues to grow its core business in home textiles and is continuing its expansion across recent new product categories, including garden, furniture, soft furnishings, and clothing.

This growth journey is supported by the recent announcement of opening a new 327,000 sq. ft fulfilment centre in Trafford Park, Manchester.

This will continue to help OHS enhance stock management, improve distribution efficiency, and better serve customers as demand continues to grow significantly.

The company now employs more than 200 staff and with the continued expansion and new fulfilment centre, headcount is expected to double to over 400 staff in the current financial year.

During the first half of the current financial year sales are up over 50% year-on-year, and this growth is forecast to continue for the remainder of the year.

Moshe Cohen, CEO of Online Home Shop, said: "We are delighted to announce another strong set of results, reflecting the exceptional talent, commitment and hard work of everyone across OHS.

"Our continued investment in our people and infrastructure has strengthened the business and positioned us for sustainable long-term growth.

"By attracting and developing the very best people, we continue to deliver high-quality, trend-led homeware products at unbeatable prices, while providing an outstanding shopping experience for our customers.

"As we look ahead, we remain focused on building on this momentum and delivering the next phase of our growth."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/online-home-shop-hits-100million-sales-milestone-and-triples-profits-302833452.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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