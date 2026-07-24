As one of the world's largest performing arts events, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe will take place in August in the U.K. Four Taiwanese performing arts groups-Lu Production, Mailantia Dance Company, Seed Dance Company, and Lei Dance Theater-will be featured in the Taiwan Season program at the festival.

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Lei Dance Theater will be featured at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August.

Lu Production will present "Birthday Party," a magical performance that captivates audiences through balloons, memories, magic tricks, and playful surprises, creating a celebration filled with wonder and joy. Meanwhile, Mailantia Dance Company's "Under Mask" explores the various disguises people adopt to survive in contemporary society.

Seed Dance Company's "The Wall" transforms dance into a visual philosophy through dynamic movements, examining the psychological distance and emotional barriers between individuals.

Lei Dance Theater will bring its Taiwan-France collaborative work "Proximities" to the stage, exploring the relationships between individuals and communities while reflecting on themes of isolation and intimacy. The production will be staged at the Dance Base in Scotland every evening at 7:00 p.m. from Aug. 6 to 30, with 22 performances scheduled consecutively in Edinburgh.

As a highlight of the Taiwan Culture in Europe 2026 initiative, Taiwan will showcase the island's vibrant creativity and cultural diversity to the world through performing arts. The participation in the Edinburgh Festival Fringe provides a valuable opportunity for global audiences to discover more about Taiwan's artistic vision and cultural richness.

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Contacts:

Sales and Marketing Center¦Central News Agency

Name: Luo Tsuei-yi

Email: tyl@cna.com.tw