A new standardized rating system aims to assess the investment quality and technical risks of ground-mounted photovoltaic systems. Developed by the Texxecure Rating Foundation, the system provides a technical risk assessment based on a rating scale ranging from AAA to D. The rating system is intended for project developers, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies, asset owners, banks, investors, and insurance providers. According to the foundation, it is designed to provide a transparent, reproducible, and comparable assessment based on uniform criteria. "We believe Texxecure ...

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