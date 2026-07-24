LiberNovo Omni SE, Omni Pro and Maxis Enter Final Week of Early Bird Launch Pricing

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2026 / Seven days is what remains of LiberNovo's 2026 launch pricing . Across the EU and UK, Omni SE, Omni Pro, and the Maxis series hold their early bird prices until July 31, and the window closes there.

The whole lineup is built around dynamic ergonomics: the support system links the neck support, backrest, armrests, and seat, so everything moves together as you shift, lean, and recline. The chair follows the movement; you get on with the work.

A quick way to choose

Omni SE : the simplest build in the lineup. No motor and no battery; you set the lumbar depth by hand and the automatic support does the rest. Solid dynamic ergonomics at the friendlier price. Better Comfort, Simplified.

Omni Pro : the premium chair in the lineup. Motorized lumbar adjustment and the OmniStretch guided back stretch at the press of a button, plus Active Airflow ventilation built into the seat for long days and warm rooms, an aluminum base, and Danish Gabriel fabric. Where performance peaks.

Maxis: Built for Bigger Builds . A 52 cm seat depth for full thigh support, a wider frame rated to 181 kg, more room to move, and a five-stage recline from 105° to 160° on progressive springs that keeps a heavier frame steady all the way back. Choose Maxis Manual, Maxis Electric, or Maxis Airflow.

Pricing until the window closes

European Union: Omni SE from €589 (regularly €929), Omni Pro from €979 (regularly €1,669), Maxis from €829 (regularly €1,399); bundle savings reach 48%. Ends July 31 at 6:00 PM CEST at eu.libernovo.com .

United Kingdom: Omni SE from £509 (regularly £839), Omni Pro from £849 (regularly £1,369), Maxis from £719 (regularly £1,099); bundle savings reach 44%. Ends July 31 at 5:00 PM BST at uk.libernovo.com .

If you have been comparing versions and waiting on feedback from real buyers, it exists now. Omni SE and Omni Pro have been shipping for weeks, and owners are posting first impressions in communities like Reddit: unboxing, assembly, seat feel, lumbar support, ventilation. Worth ten minutes before you decide.

After July 31 the lineup moves to its regular pricing. If one of these chairs has been sitting in an open tab, this is the week to close it, in a good way.

About LiberNovo

LiberNovo builds dynamic ergonomic seating for people who sit for a living: developers, creatives, gamers, remote workers, and anyone managing back or hip discomfort from long hours at a desk. Its chairs support continuous movement rather than fixed posture, so comfort holds across a full day. Support by Motion, Defined by Comfort.

Learn more at libernovo.com.

Media Contact:

Emilia Zhang

pr@libernovo.com

SOURCE: LiberNovo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/libernovo-omni-se-omni-pro-and-maxis-enter-final-week-of-early-bird-la-1195273