A research team from India has developed a PV panel self-cleaning coating that iincorporates silicon dioxide (SiO2) nanoparticles into a polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) matrix, forming a nanocomposite that is then applied to the module's glass substrate. "The novelty of this research work is an integrated experimental and computational evaluation of a PDMS/SiO2 superhydrophobic nanocomposite coating for solar photovoltaic panels," said corresponding author C. Ayyanar to pv magazine. "Unlike previous research works that mainly focused on the coating's hydrophobic or self-cleaning behavior, the present ...

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