Enity Holding AB: Enity Holding AB's (publ) Q2 results 2026

Strong Q2 results with strengthened net interest income and improved returns.
Q2 2026 summary Y/Y
- Net interest income strengthened by 10%
- Lending grew by 8%, or 6.2% in local currencies, and the net interest margin was stable at 4.2%
- Stable LTM credit loss ratio of 0.27%
- Return on tangible equity improved to 21% LTM
- Balance sheet strengthened with CET1 ratio at 13.9%
|Q2
|Q2
|Q1
|SEKm
|2026
|2025
|?
|2026
|?
|Lending to the public
|32 092
|29 633
|8.3%
|32 090
|0.0%
|Net interest income
|335
|305
|9.7%
|288
|16%
|Net commission income
|73
|4
|1 573%
|35
|110%
|Operating income
|421
|337
|25%
|446
|-5.6%
|Operating expenses
|- 243
|- 217
|12%
|- 211
|15%
|Net credit losses
|- 22
|- 11
|102%
|- 27
|- 18%
|Operating profit
|155
|109
|42%
|208
|- 25%
|Adjusted operating profit 1)
|173
|181
|-4.6%
|113
|53%
|Profit for the period
|118
|77
|52%
|187
|- 37%
|Net interest margin 1)
|28.5%
|24.3%
|16.9%
|CET1 ratio, %
|13.9%
|14.7%
|13.0%
|Earnings per share, SEK
|2.23
|2.87
|-22%
|3.61
|-38%
|1) Alternative performance measures, see page 44 in the Q2 report.
All about the report
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Björn Lander, CEO, and Pontus Sardal, CFO, will present the results, followed by a Q&A session. The presentation and Q&A will be held in English.
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For further information, please contact:
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+46 (0)73 673 1899
bjorn.lander@enity.com
Pontus Sardal, CFO
+46 (0)70 149 9315
pontus.sardal@enity.com
Sofia Svavar, Head of Investor Relations
+46 (0)70 761 80 53
sofia.svavar@enity.com
About Enity
Enity is a challenger in the Nordic mortgage market, with a vision to make mortgages accessible to more people - regardless of employment type, financial background or age. Through a portfolio of mortgage banks, Enity offers a modern alternative to traditional banks. Since the group was founded as Bluestep Bostadslån in Stockholm in 2005, its operations have expanded to Norway and Finland, with 60plusbanken added in Sweden and Norwegian Bank2 joining the group in April 2024. Enity Bank Group is under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen). Additional information can be found on www.enity.com
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