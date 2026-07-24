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WKN: A41AS9 | ISIN: SE0025011554 | Ticker-Symbol: II6
Frankfurt
24.07.26 | 09:55
6,560 Euro
+6,32 % +0,390
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENITY HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENITY HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5206,85010:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.07.2026 07:00 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Enity Holding AB: Enity Holding AB's (publ) Q2 results 2026

Strong Q2 results with strengthened net interest income and improved returns.

Q2 2026 summary Y/Y

  • Net interest income strengthened by 10%
  • Lending grew by 8%, or 6.2% in local currencies, and the net interest margin was stable at 4.2%
  • Stable LTM credit loss ratio of 0.27%
  • Return on tangible equity improved to 21% LTM
  • Balance sheet strengthened with CET1 ratio at 13.9%

Q2Q2
Q1
SEKm20262025?2026?
Lending to the public32 09229 6338.3%32 0900.0%



Net interest income3353059.7%28816%
Net commission income7341 573%35110%
Operating income42133725%446-5.6%
Operating expenses- 243- 21712%- 21115%
Net credit losses- 22- 11102%- 27- 18%
Operating profit15510942%208- 25%
Adjusted operating profit 1)173181-4.6%11353%
Profit for the period1187752%187- 37%






Net interest margin 1)28.5%24.3%
16.9%
CET1 ratio, %13.9%14.7%
13.0%
Earnings per share, SEK2.232.87-22%3.61-38%
1) Alternative performance measures, see page 44 in the Q2 report.


All about the report

Investors, analysts and media are invited to participate in the following event:

Enity, Audiocast with teleconference today at 09:00 CET

Björn Lander, CEO, and Pontus Sardal, CFO, will present the results, followed by a Q&A session. The presentation and Q&A will be held in English.

If you wish to follow the presentation via webcast, please use the link below. There will be an opportunity to submit written questions.

https://enity.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2026/register

If you wish to participate via the teleconference, please register via the link below. After registration, you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You will be able to ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/enity/q2-report-2026/dial-in

For further information, please contact:
Björn Lander, CEO
+46 (0)73 673 1899
bjorn.lander@enity.com

Pontus Sardal, CFO
+46 (0)70 149 9315
pontus.sardal@enity.com

Sofia Svavar, Head of Investor Relations
+46 (0)70 761 80 53
sofia.svavar@enity.com

About Enity
Enity is a challenger in the Nordic mortgage market, with a vision to make mortgages accessible to more people - regardless of employment type, financial background or age. Through a portfolio of mortgage banks, Enity offers a modern alternative to traditional banks. Since the group was founded as Bluestep Bostadslån in Stockholm in 2005, its operations have expanded to Norway and Finland, with 60plusbanken added in Sweden and Norwegian Bank2 joining the group in April 2024. Enity Bank Group is under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen). Additional information can be found on www.enity.com

This information is information that Enity Holding is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-24 07:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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