Enity Holding AB: Enity Holding AB's (publ) Q2 results 2026

Strong Q2 results with strengthened net interest income and improved returns.

Q2 2026 summary Y/Y

Net interest income strengthened by 10%

Lending grew by 8%, or 6.2% in local currencies, and the net interest margin was stable at 4.2%

Stable LTM credit loss ratio of 0.27%

Return on tangible equity improved to 21% LTM

Balance sheet strengthened with CET1 ratio at 13.9%



Q2 Q2

Q1

SEKm 2026 2025 ? 2026 ? Lending to the public 32 092 29 633 8.3% 32 090 0.0%









Net interest income 335 305 9.7% 288 16% Net commission income 73 4 1 573% 35 110% Operating income 421 337 25% 446 -5.6% Operating expenses - 243 - 217 12% - 211 15% Net credit losses - 22 - 11 102% - 27 - 18% Operating profit 155 109 42% 208 - 25% Adjusted operating profit 1) 173 181 -4.6% 113 53% Profit for the period 118 77 52% 187 - 37%











Net interest margin 1) 28.5% 24.3%

16.9%

CET1 ratio, % 13.9% 14.7%

13.0%

Earnings per share, SEK 2.23 2.87 -22% 3.61 -38% 1) Alternative performance measures, see page 44 in the Q2 report.







All about the report

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About Enity

Enity is a challenger in the Nordic mortgage market, with a vision to make mortgages accessible to more people - regardless of employment type, financial background or age. Through a portfolio of mortgage banks, Enity offers a modern alternative to traditional banks. Since the group was founded as Bluestep Bostadslån in Stockholm in 2005, its operations have expanded to Norway and Finland, with 60plusbanken added in Sweden and Norwegian Bank2 joining the group in April 2024. Enity Bank Group is under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen). Additional information can be found on www.enity.com

This information is information that Enity Holding is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-24 07:00 CEST.