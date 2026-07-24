Samsung Bioepis reports revenue of 847.1 billion KRW and an operating profit of 230.6 billion KRW in the first half of 2026, recording 6% year-over-year growth

Expanding direct commercialization in Europe to five products with the launch of OPUVIZ 40 mg/mL vial, a biosimilar to Eylea 1 (aflibercept)

First to announce preliminary results from Phase 1, 3 clinical studies for SB27, a biosimilar candidate referencing Keytruda 2 (pembrolizumab)

Samsung Epis Holdings continuing to secure next-generation growth engines through establishment of a global R&D hub in China

Samsung Epis Holdings (KRX: 0126Z0), an investment company dedicated to innovations in biopharmaceuticals and biotechnology, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal year 2026.

"We delivered solid first-half 2026 results, achieving 6% growth year-over-year. This performance demonstrates the resilience of our biosimilar portfolio in the global market," said Kyung-Ah Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Samsung Epis Holdings. "We remain confident in our growth trajectory; increasing product demand in Europe and the US is expected to be reflected sequentially in the second-half results, which would result in steady business performance for the fiscal year."

Second Quarter and First Half 2026 Results Samsung Bioepis

Samsung Bioepis, a 100% owned subsidiary of Samsung Epis Holdings, recorded revenue of 847.1 billion KRW and an operating profit of 230.6 billion KRW in the first half of 2026. This represents an increase of 45.5 billion KRW (+6%) in revenue and 12.8 billion KRW (+6%) in operating profit compared to the same period last year.

For the second quarter, the company recorded revenue of 392.2 billion KRW and an operating profit of 86.6 billion KRW; revenue and operating profit decreased by 8.8 billion KRW (-2%) and by 3.2 billion KRW (-4%) respectively compared to the same period last year.

[Samsung Bioepis Earnings, KRW billion] H1'25 H1'26 YoY Change Q2'25 Q2'26 YoY Change Revenue 801.6 847.1 45.5 (+6%) 401.0 392.2 -8.8 (-2%) Operating Profit 217.8 230.6 12.8 (+6%) 89.8 86.6 -3.2 (-4%)

Business Updates

Samsung Bioepis has expanded direct commercialization in Europe to five products with the launch of OPUVIZ (aflibercept) 40 mg/mL vial in May 2026. In the US, the company has expanded its market presence with the introduction of OSPOMYV (denosumab-dssb). Furthermore, the company is expanding its commercial footprint in international markets, including Japan where it launched its first biosimilar product in May 2026 through partnership with NIPRO Corporation. The company also announced the expansion of its global development and commercialization agreement with Organon to commercialize PYZCHIVA (ustekinumab), a biosimilar referencing Stelara 3 (ustekinumab), in Canada.

(denosumab-dssb). Furthermore, the company is expanding its commercial footprint in international markets, including Japan where it launched its first biosimilar product in May 2026 through partnership with NIPRO Corporation. The company also announced the expansion of its global development and commercialization agreement with Organon to commercialize PYZCHIVA (ustekinumab), a biosimilar referencing Stelara (ustekinumab), in Canada. In June 2026, the company announced preliminary results from Phase 1 and Phase 3 clinical studies for SB27, a biosimilar candidate referencing Keytruda (pembrolizumab). Phase 1 study demonstrated pharmacokinetic (PK) equivalence between SB27 and Keytruda while Phase 3 study demonstrated equivalent objective response rate (ORR) at Week 24. Both studies are expected to be completed within 2026.

SBE303, the company's first novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) candidate, entered the global Phase 1 clinical study in March. SBE303 is engineered to bind to Nectin-4, an adhesion protein that is specifically expressed in tumor cells, including urothelial cancer, lung cancer, and breast cancer. Nonclinical characterization of SBE303 was presented at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in April, highlighting its anti-tumor efficacy, safety, tolerability profile and a promising ability to work in combination with existing immuno-oncology therapies.

Second Quarter and First Half 2026 Results Samsung Epis Holdings

Samsung Epis Holdings recorded consolidated revenue of 845.8 billion KRW and an operating profit of 149.3 billion KRW in the first half of 2026, reflecting non-cash accounting adjustments. For the second quarter, the company achieved revenue of 391.9 billion KRW and an operating profit of 58.8 billion KRW. Samsung Epis Holdings is stabilizing its business under the holding company structure based on the solid performance of its core subsidiary, Samsung Bioepis, and established its first overseas R&D base in China to strengthen its novel therapeutic development capabilities.

Disclaimer

This document contains 'forward-looking statements' regarding future expectations, projections, plans, and anticipation. 'Forward-looking statements' are matters that pertain to the Company's future business and financial performance, and are subject to uncertainties such as trends in domestic and international financial markets, including but not limited to fluctuations in exchange rates and/or interest rates.

'Forward-looking statements,' by their nature, addresses matters that may be uncertain; actual results may be materially different from those expressed in this document.

About Samsung Epis Holdings Co., Ltd.

As an investment holdings company dedicated to biopharmaceuticals and biotechnology, Samsung Epis Holdings aims to maximize corporate and shareholder value through proactive R&D and investment and optimize business strategies for its subsidiaries, Samsung Bioepis and Epis NexLab. Samsung Epis Holdings continues to embrace future challenges and drive innovation by identifying new growth drivers and strengthening global collaboration platforms, thereby laying a solid foundation for the continued growth of its subsidiaries. For more information about Samsung Epis Holdings, please visit: www.samsungepisholdings.com.

About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.

Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone. Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world's leading biopharmaceutical company. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Epis Holdings, Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad pipeline of biologic candidates that cover a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including immunology, oncology, ophthalmology, hematology, nephrology, neurology, and endocrinology. For more information, please visit www.samsungbioepis.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

1 Eylea is a trademark of Bayer AG 2 Keytruda is a trademark of Merck Sharp Dohme. 3 Stelara is a trademark of Johnson Johnson Corporation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260724676763/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Anna Nayun Kim, nayun86.kim@samsung.com

Yoon Kim, yoon1.kim@samsung.com