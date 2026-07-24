Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 24-Jul-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 24/07/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 9.75% Notes due 24/07/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like XS3451557XXX -- MNT100,000,000 each) securities Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 25/07/2033; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to securities XS3317212XXX -- and including GBP1,999) Preference Share Linked Notes due 26/07/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to securities XS3317211XXX -- and including GBP1,999) Issuer Name: Tower Bridge Funding 2026-2 PLC Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/12/2073; fully paid; Debt and debt-like (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 securities XS3430851XXX -- in excess thereof) Class Z Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due 20/12/2073; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS3430851XXX -- thereof) Class X Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due 20/12/2073; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS3430851XXX -- thereof) Issuer Name: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 24/04/2030; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to Debt and debt-like bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up securities XS3449093XXX -- to and including GBP199,000) Issuer Name: Volex plc Equity shares Ordinary Shares of 25p each; fully paid (commercial GB0009390070 -- companies)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 437317 EQS News ID: 2370926 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 24, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)