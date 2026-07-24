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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.07.2026 09:34 Uhr
232 Leser
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RIB Software: RIB Achieves Dual Milestone: Industry-Led Product Enhancements and Public-Sector ERP Recognition

RIB Software has achieved two significant milestones in the DACH region. In collaboration with leading construction companies and the German Construction Industry Association, RIB enhanced its ERP solution through a dedicated estimating workstream, delivering measurable improvements in functionality, usability, and performance. At the same time, the solution was recognized as a Certified Software Solution for purchasing and supply chain management in the public sector after placing in the Top 3 of a German industry challenge. Together, these achievements demonstrate RIB's commitment to customer-driven innovation and developing software that meets the evolving needs of the construction industry.

Stuttgart, Germany, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning Public Sector ERP System Optimised for Estimating in Construction

STUTTGART, 20 July 2026. RIB Software, a software vendor for the global Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry, reached two milestones within the DACH region optimising their ERP system to meet the needs of the evolving industry. In collaboration with major construction companies, RIB conducted an estimating workstream that resulted in further software developments that match precisely what the industry has been looking for. Simultaneously, the same product won the award of Certified Software Solution for purchasing and supply chain management for the public sector in an industry challenge initiated by the German Federal Ministry for Research, Technology, and Space for one of Germany's major energy companies.

Successful Estimating Workstream The driving force behind the workstream was to optimise the functionality, usability, as well as performance of the software, so that construction projects in this region could be managed more efficiently. Supported by the German Construction Industry Association that represents the needs of large and medium-sized construction companies in Germany, during a close collaboration over roughly a year and a half, concepts were developed, which subsequently went into the product roadmap for RIB's ERP software.

"The direct exchange with experienced users from construction practice proved extremely valuable. It helped us to sharpen priorities and further develop our software products in Estimation in a more focused and deliberate way. The result is visible in measurable enhancements across functionality, usability, and performance. I believe this underlines an important principle in product development: meaningful progress is achieved through structured collaboration with users, combined with a clear focus on execution," says Rolf Helmes, Chief Product Officer at RIB Software.

Industry Challenge - RIB Places in the Top 3 In February and March this year, 17 participants, including RIB, competed for the honours to be the new software to replace the current ERP system of a major energy company in Germany in the areas of purchasing and supply chain management. RIB was placed in the top 3 and was successfully certified for the public sector in these fields. Scalability, integration, as well as governance and compliance aspects were the focus during the selection process.

Both instances demonstrate the importance of working closely with industry leaders to further develop RIB's software products in a focused, deliberate way. It's an approach that goes back to RIB's roots when products were developed together with leading companies in the industry with a clear goal to optimally fit their needs. This has always been a central theme for RIB across the globe from the early years of the company until now and serves as a basis for the continued success of their software products.

Evgeny Fedotov, Chief Commercial Officer at RIB adds: "It is clear that simply listening carefully to customers helps us make better decisions together. We get to focus on what truly adds value, whether that's usability, performance, or how teams actually work on projects. This is what partnership looks like in practice. Not just talking about transformation but working through it together."

Media contacts:

RIB Software

Kim Immelman

South Africa

Phone: +27 12 684 6000

kim.immelman@rib-software.com

Attachments

  • rib-global-pr-workstream-industry-challenge 20.07.2026.pdf
  • RIB-4.0-Arbeitsbereich-press-release.jpg


Kim Immelman

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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