DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc (AUEM) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jul-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 8.6746 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 188830878 CODE: AUEM ISIN: LU1681045XXX =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681045XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: AUEM LEI Code: 5493008CVGZHOIJ55730 Sequence No.: 437330 EQS News ID: 2371070 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)