DJ Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist GBP Hedged: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist GBP Hedged (WEHG) Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist GBP Hedged: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jul-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist GBP Hedged DEALING DATE: 23-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 12.056 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2654095 CODE: WEHG ISIN: IE000KTD5XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000KTD5XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: WEHG LEI Code: 2138007KF76QTMYCGF91 Sequence No.: 437337 EQS News ID: 2371084 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)