DJ Amundi MSCI UK IMI SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF GBP Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI UK IMI SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF GBP Acc (FT1K) Amundi MSCI UK IMI SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF GBP Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jul-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI UK IMI SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF GBP Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 15.1531 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4196311 CODE: FT1K ISIN: LU1437025XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437025XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: FT1K LEI Code: 222100W4JS565M7W3C88 Sequence No.: 437418 EQS News ID: 2371246 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 24, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)