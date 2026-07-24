DJ Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist (ESDG) Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jul-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 23-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 70.3541 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 617164 CODE: ESDG ISIN: LU2059756XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2059756XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESDG LEI Code: 549300T9XW2XYJW1RS43 Sequence No.: 437415 EQS News ID: 2371240 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)