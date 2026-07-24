DJ Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF Dist (PRIE) Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jul-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 23-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 36.5909 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6738323 CODE: PRIE ISIN: LU1931974XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIE LEI Code: 213800F6FCJR28V71D96 Sequence No.: 437408 EQS News ID: 2371226 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)