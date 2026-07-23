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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.07.2026 18:36 Uhr
43 Leser
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First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Information on Share Consolidation

MELBOURNE, Fla., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc., (OTC: FCHS), ("First Choice" or the "Company"), announced today that as previously approved by the Board of Directors of the Company on September 15, 2024, all current issued and outstanding publicly traded common stock will be revised to reflect a 1 for 2,000 reverse stock split of the 32,958,288 shares of common stock of the Company outstanding as of June 30, 2026 reducing the issued and outstanding common stock to 16,429 shares of common stock. Following the Reverse Stock Split each two thousand (2000) shares of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock will automatically be combined into approximately one (1) share of common stock. The reverse split will be affected immediately after the planned Form 15 filing or after the effectiveness of the Form F 4 (the" Registration Statement") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but prior to its planned listing on the Nasdaq as detailed in its Proposed Business Combination announced on July 22, 2026. The reverse stock split does not apply to other investment nonpublic instruments consolidated as of May 7, 2026 into Series C Preferred securities and Bridge Debtholders with conversion rights and commitment shares.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing healthcare services through developing and operating functional health, longevity and regenerative medicine clinics and related healthcare businesses.

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Contact
PCG Advisory
Kevin McGrath
+1-646-418-7002
kevin@pcgadvisory.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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