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WKN: 858265 | ISIN: CA8787422044 | Ticker-Symbol: TEKB
Tradegate
24.07.26 | 10:02
52,84 Euro
+0,46 % +0,24
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED CL B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED CL B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,5253,3410:43
52,6253,2410:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.07.2026 19:36 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Teck Resources Ltd: Teck Announces Dividend

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared an eligible dividend of $0.125 per share on its outstanding Class A common shares and Class B subordinate voting shares, to be paid on September 29, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2026.

About Teck
Teck is a leading Canadian resource company focused on responsibly providing metals essential to economic development and the energy transition. Teck has a portfolio of world-class copper and zinc operations across North and South America and an industry-leading copper growth pipeline. We are focused on creating value by advancing responsible growth and ensuring resilience built on a foundation of stakeholder trust. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources

Investor Contact:
Edwin Shadeo
Acting Vice President, Investor Relations
604.699.4531
edwin.shadeo@teck.com

Media Contact:
Dale Steeves
Director, External Communications
236.987.7405
dale.steeves@teck.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
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