SB Financial Group, Inc.: SB Financial Group Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

DEFIANCE, Ohio, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company")- a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights compared to the second quarter of the prior year include:

Net Income, GAAP net income and Diluted Earnings per Share ("DEPS") were $4.5 million, or $0.72 per DEPS, an improvement from the $3.9 million, or $0.60 per DEPS in the prior-year quarter. Net income, adjusted for Originated Mortgage Servicing Rights ("OMSR") and merger costs, was $4.5 million, up 21.8 percent compared to $3.7 million for the prior-year period. Adjusted DEPS of $0.73 was also up 25.9 percent from the adjusted prior-year.



Total loans reached $1.19 billion, reflecting an increase of $94.8 million, or 8.7 percent, from the prior-year quarter and an improvement of $8.4 million, or 0.71 percent, from the linked quarter. This performance marks SBFG's ninth consecutive quarter of expansion in our loan portfolio.



Total deposits climbed to $1.39 billion, increasing by $141.3 million, or 11.3 percent, from the prior-year quarter, and up $19.3 million, or 1.4 percent, from the linked quarter.



Tangible book value ("TBV") per common share finished the quarter at $19.04, climbing $2.60 per share, or 15.8 percent, from $16.44 in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted tangible book value excluding AOCI advanced to $22.57 at quarter end.





Six months ended June 30, 2026 Highlights compared to the same period of the prior-year:

GAAP net income increased to $8.8 million, a 46.3 percent expansion compared to the $6.0 million reported for the previous six months, and diluted EPS was $1.41, an improvement of 51.6 percent from $0.93.



Net interest income rose to $25.7 million, representing a 9.7 percent improvement from the $23.4 million reported in the prior-year period.



Noninterest income increased by 5.9 percent to $9.7 million compared to $9.2 million reported in the previous six months.



Noninterest expense remained well controlled, decreasing by 0.8 percent to $24.1 million from $24.3 million in the prior-year period.





Earnings Highlights Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Jun. 2026 Jun. 2025 % Change Jun. 2026 Jun. 2025 % Change Operating revenue - 17,941 - 17,176 4.5 - - 35,365 - 32,562 8.6 - Interest income 19,820 18,467 7.3 - 39,127 35,839 9.2 - Interest expense 6,866 6,339 8.3 - 13,461 12,432 8.3 - Net interest income 12,954 12,128 6.8 - 25,666 23,407 9.7 - Provision for credit losses 299 597 49.9 - 513 984 -47.9 - Noninterest income 4,987 5,048 -1.2 - 9,699 9,155 5.9 - Noninterest expense 12,137 11,852 2.4 - 24,066 24,262 -0.8 - Net income 4,497 3,852 16.7 - 8,793 6,010 46.3 - Adjusted Earnings per diluted share 0.73 0.58 25.9 - 1.36 1.00 36.0 - Earnings per diluted share 0.72 0.60 20.0 - 1.41 0.93 51.6 - Adjusted Return on Avg. Assets 1.13 - 1.00 - 13.0 - 1.07 - 0.85 - 25.9 - Return on average assets 1.12 - 1.03 - 8.7 - 1.11 - 0.82 - 35.4 - Adjusted Return on Avg. Equity 12.55 - 11.29 - 11.2 - 11.81 - 10.54 - 12.0 - Return on average equity 12.44 - 11.67 - 6.6 - 12.24 - 9.19 - 33.2 -

"Net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $4.5 million, a 16.7 percent increase from the prior-year quarter, with GAAP DEPS of $0.72, an improvement of 20.0 percent from the prior-year quarter," said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "This marks our 62nd consecutive quarter of profitability and reflects the continued benefits of not only our expanded balance sheet scale, but also the sustained, robust performance of our diversified community banking and fee-based business lines."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

In the second quarter of 2026, total operating revenue increased to $17.9 million, 4.5 percent improvement from $17.2 million in the prior-year quarter and 3.0 percent from $17.4 million in the linked quarter. The year-over-year increase was driven by higher net interest income, which was partially offset by a modest reduction in noninterest income due to lower net mortgage servicing fees. Net interest income for the quarter totaled $13.0 million, compared with $12.1 million in the prior-year period and $12.7 million in the linked quarter. The year-over-year expansion was driven by a rise in interest income on loans, which climbed to $17.5 million. Total interest expense increased to $6.9 million, up 8.3 percent from $6.3 million in the prior-year quarter, as slightly higher deposit costs were partially offset by lower costs across other funding sources. As a result, net interest margin decreased approximately 5 basis points from 3.48 percent in the prior-year quarter to 3.43 percent.

Total loans increased $94.8 million from the prior-year quarter and $8.4 million from the linked quarter. Total deposits at quarter end increased $141.3 million, or 11.3 percent, to $1.39 billion, supported by stable core deposit relationships and continued customer deposit gathering activities across the Company's markets. Overall results for the quarter reflected continued balance sheet discipline, stable credit performance, and the benefit of a diversified revenue business model.

Mortgage Loan Business

Net mortgage banking revenue for the quarter reached $1.9 million, a decrease of $236,000 from the prior-year quarter. Loan servicing fees added $934,000 to revenue, reflecting an increase of $30,000 from the prior-year quarter. The OMSR net valuation adjustment for the second quarter of 2026 was a negative $54,000, compared with a recapture of $159,000 in the second quarter of 2025.

Mortgage Banking ($ in thousands) Jun. 2026 Mar. 2026 Dec. 2025 Sep. 2025 Jun. 2025 Prior Year

Growth Mortgage originations - 79,346 - 65,768 - 72,398 - 67,609 - 97,901 - (18,555 - Mortgage sales 70,253 53,420 70,361 66,408 74,313 (4,060 - Mortgage servicing portfolio 1,504,657 1,482,052 1,479,982 1,470,360 1,456,374 48,283 Mortgage servicing rights 15,953 15,728 15,254 15,347 15,458 495 Revenue Loan servicing fees 934 928 928 914 904 30 OMSR amortization (497 - (529 - (572 - (455 - (469 - (28 - Net administrative fees 437 399 356 459 435 2 OMSR valuation adjustment (54 - 452 (157 - (301 - 159 (213 - Net loan servicing fees 383 851 199 158 594 (211 - Gain on sale of mortgages 1,541 978 1,272 1,328 1,566 (25 - Mortgage banking revenue, net - 1,924 - 1,829 - 1,471 - 1,486 - 2,160 - (236 -

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

"Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2026 reached $5.0 million, proving highly resilient compared to the prior-year base of $5.0 million," Mr. Klein noted. "Our wealth management fees improved to $955,000, from $859,000 a year ago, while title insurance contributed $577,000 to total revenue, illustrating the strength of our team's cross-functional internal referral strategies."

Noninterest Income/Noninterest Expense ($ in thousands, except ratios) Jun. 2026 Mar. 2026 Dec. 2025 Sep. 2025 Jun. 2025 Prior Year

Growth Noninterest Income (NII) - 4,987 - 4,712 - 3,708 - 4,244 - 5,048 - (61 - NII / Total Revenue 27.8 - 27.0 - 22.6 - 25.6 - 29.4 - -1.6 - NII / Average Assets 1.2 - 1.2 - 1.0 - 1.1 - 1.4 - -0.2 - Total Revenue Growth 4.5 - 13.3 - 6.3 - 15.9 - 22.3 - -17.8 - Noninterest Expense (NIE) - 12,137 - 11,929 - 11,239 - 11,498 - 11,852 - 285 Efficiency Ratio 67.3 - 68.1 - 68.1 - 69.0 - 68.9 - -1.6 - NIE / Average Assets 3.0 - 3.1 - 2.9 - 3.0 - 3.2 - -0.2 - Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets -1.8 - -1.9 - -1.9 - -1.9 - -1.8 - 0.0 - Total Expense Growth 2.4 - -3.9 - 2.1 - 4.5 - 11.1 - -8.7 -

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2026 rose 2.4 percent to $12.1 million from $11.9 million in the prior-year quarter, predominantly driven by an increase of $410,000 in salaries and employee benefits, which totaled $7.0 million, to support revenue-producing lenders. This increase was heavily mitigated by lower data-processing expenses, which decreased to $693,000 from $888,000 in the prior-year quarter as previous merger-related and systems-integration costs fully wound down. "Our core efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2026 improved to 67.32 percent, compared to 68.90 percent in the second quarter of 2025 and 68.12 percent in the linked quarter," stated Mr. Klein. "This positive operating leverage reflects our disciplined approach to managing overhead while proactively funding expansion in our growth markets."

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2026, SB Financial reported total assets of $1.62 billion, representing an increase of $74.7 million from December 31, 2025, and $133.8 million, or 9.0 percent, from June 30, 2025. The year-over-year asset growth was primarily driven by steady organic loan generation across commercial and agricultural lines. Cash and due from banks increased by $58.7 million from the prior-year period to $138.2 million, supported by sustained deposit gathering and investment portfolio cash flows. Key balance-sheet metrics for the quarter included a loan-to-deposit ratio of 85.51 percent and a loan-to-asset ratio of 73.43 percent, both of which remained well-aligned with target operating bands.

Total deposits at quarter end reached $1.39 billion, an increase of $141.3 million, or 11.3 percent, from the prior-year quarter, driven by strong client retention and expanded commercial deposit relationships. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits totaled $258.6 million, accounting for 18.6 percent of the total deposit portfolio. Shareholders' equity finished the period at $146.7 million, representing an increase of $13.1 million, or 9.8 percent, from the prior-year period.

During the second quarter, SB Financial repurchased approximately 28,000 shares, roughly flat compared to the linked quarter, reflecting a measured approach to capital allocation and ongoing evaluation of market dynamics and corporate priorities during the period. The Company remains committed to a prudent capital allocation strategy, supporting shareholder returns through dividends and share buybacks while preserving the financial flexibility to fund organic expansion, strategic initiatives, and capital stability.

"As we enter the second half of 2026, we are operating from a strong fundamental foundation characterized by top-tier capital ratios, exceptional credit quality, and a resilient core deposit franchise," stated Mr. Klein. "Our consistent organic loan expansion highlights our strong client relationship model and localized lending expertise, while our robust reserve coverage and near-zero delinquency levels reflect our disciplined approach to credit administration. Supported by our diverse fee-generating businesses and careful expense management, we are well-positioned to maintain positive operating leverage and drive long-term value for our shareholders."

Loan Balances ($ in thousands, except ratios) Jun. 2026 Mar. 2026 Dec. 2025 Sep. 2025 Jun. 2025 Annual

Growth Commercial - 111,128 - 112,226 - 113,878 - 117,581 - 118,984 - (7,856 - % of Total 9.3 - 9.5 - 9.6 - 10.6 - 10.9 - -6.6 - Commercial RE 611,274 601,556 596,983 535,307 525,671 85,603 % of Total 51.4 - 50.9 - 50.6 - 48.2 - 48.0 - 16.3 - Agriculture 81,341 78,569 76,514 65,150 60,924 20,417 % of Total 6.8 - 6.7 - 6.5 - 5.9 - 5.6 - 33.5 - Residential RE 295,481 299,741 304,741 309,140 310,126 (14,645 - % of Total 24.8 - 25.4 - 25.8 - 27.8 - 28.3 - -4.7 - Consumer & Other 90,335 89,043 88,475 83,367 79,014 11,321 % of Total 7.6 - 7.5 - 7.5 - 7.5 - 7.2 - 14.3 - Total Loans - 1,189,559 - 1,181,135 - 1,180,591 - 1,110,545 - 1,094,719 - 94,840 Total Growth Percentage 8.7 - Deposit Balances ($ in thousands, except ratios) Jun. 2026 Mar. 2026 Dec. 2025 Sep. 2025 Jun. 2025 Annual

Growth Non-Int DDA - 258,576 - 248,239 - 254,063 - 246,725 - 241,245 - 17,331 % of Total 18.6 - 18.1 - 19.4 - 19.5 - 19.3 - 7.2 - Interest DDA 206,593 215,594 202,501 194,420 205,581 1,012 % of Total 14.9 - 15.7 - 15.5 - 15.4 - 16.4 - 0.5 - Savings 325,675 333,662 296,484 290,111 282,311 43,364 % of Total 23.4 - 24.3 - 22.7 - 23.0 - 22.6 - 15.4 - Money Market 315,363 300,028 280,896 261,953 249,536 65,827 % of Total 22.7 - 21.9 - 21.5 - 20.7 - 20.0 - 26.4 - Time Deposits 284,940 274,300 273,300 269,313 271,149 13,791 % of Total 20.5 - 20.0 - 20.9 - 21.3 - 21.7 - 5.1 - Total Deposits - 1,391,147 - 1,371,823 - 1,307,244 - 1,262,522 - 1,249,822 - 141,325 Total Growth Percentage 11.3 -

Asset Quality

As of June 30, 2026, SB Financial continued to report strong asset quality metrics. Nonperforming assets totaled $4.4 million, representing 0.27 percent of total assets, reflecting a decrease of $1.8 million from $6.2 million (0.41 percent of total assets) in the prior-year quarter. Within total nonperforming assets, nonaccruing loans declined to $3.5 million, while foreclosed properties and other assets stood at $936,000. The allowance for credit losses remained strong at 1.38 percent of total loans, providing coverage of 470.2 percent of nonperforming loans. This reserve level represents an improvement from the prior-year period, reflecting the Company's disciplined credit risk framework. Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans remained very low at 6 basis points, compared to 1 basis point in the linked quarter and 2 basis points in the prior-year quarter, with gross charge-offs totaling $196,000. Collectively, these metrics underscore SB Financial's continued focus on disciplined underwriting and effective credit administration.

"Our credit results for the second quarter continue to demonstrate excellent stability across the loan portfolio and steady progress in resolving nonperforming assets," said Mr. Klein. "With nonperforming assets declining compared to the linked quarter and our allowance for credit losses providing coverage of nonperforming loans, our reserve position remains highly conservative. We remain committed to diligent underwriting and proactive risk management to protect the balance sheet as we support measured loan expansion across our markets."

Nonperforming Assets Reconcile to 10-Q

Annual

Change ($ in thousands, except ratios) Jun. 2026 Mar. 2026 Dec. 2025 Sep. 2025 Jun. 2025 Commercial & Agriculture - 1,304 - 1,359 - 2,256 - 2,243 - 3,306 - (2,002 - % of Total Com./Ag. loans 0.68 - 0.71 - 1.18 - 1.23 - 1.84 - -60.6 - Commercial RE 339 668 771 778 784 (445 - % of Total CRE loans 0.06 - 0.11 - 0.13 - 0.15 - 0.15 - -56.8 - Residential RE 1,476 1,439 1,322 1,400 1,585 (109 - % of Total Res. RE loans 0.50 - 0.48 - 0.43 - 0.45 - 0.51 - -6.9 - Consumer & Other 367 233 230 195 197 170 % of Total Con./Oth. loans 0.41 - 0.26 - 0.26 - 0.23 - 0.25 - 86.3 - Total Nonaccruing Loans 3,486 3,699 4,579 4,616 5,872 (2,386 - % of Total loans 0.29 - 0.31 - 0.39 - 0.42 - 0.54 - -40.6 - Foreclosed Assets and Other Assets 936 974 104 237 284 652 Total Change (%) N/M Total Nonperforming Assets - 4,422 - 4,673 - 4,683 - 4,853 - 6,156 - (1,734 - % of Total assets 0.27 - 0.29 - 0.30 - 0.32 - 0.41 - -28.17 -

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold the second quarter 2026 earnings conference call and webcast on July 24, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. EST. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company's website.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 27 offices: 25 in eleven Ohio counties and two in Northeast, Indiana, and 27 ATMs. State Bank has four Residential loan production offices located throughout Ohio and Indiana. Peak Title provides title insurance and title opinions throughout the Tri-State and Kentucky. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market with the ticker symbol "SBFG".

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income - FTE, net interest income - FTE and net interest margin - FTE are used by the Company's management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the OMSR valuation adjustment and any gain on sale of assets from net income to report a non-GAAP adjusted net income level. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Investor Contact Information:

Mark A. Klein

Chairman, President and

Chief Executive Officer

Mark.Klein@YourStateBank.com

Anthony V. Cosentino

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited) June March December September June ($ in thousands) 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 ASSETS Cash and due from banks - 138,152 - 126,293 - 71,543 - 85,025 - 79,463 Interest bearing time deposits 2,455 1,965 1,140 2,025 1,565 Available-for-sale securities 179,026 183,626 188,626 193,190 195,955 Loans held for sale 7,438 7,203 1,761 4,736 12,774 Loans, net of unearned income 1,189,559 1,181,135 1,180,591 1,110,545 1,094,719 Allowance for credit losses (16,395 - (16,388 - (16,114 - (15,943 - (15,645 - Premises and equipment, net 21,088 21,295 21,688 21,764 21,857 Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost 5,502 5,463 5,610 5,466 5,466 Foreclosed assets 936 974 104 237 284 Interest receivable 5,455 5,499 5,490 5,455 5,299 Goodwill 27,158 27,158 27,158 27,158 27,158 Cash value of life insurance 32,354 32,401 32,208 32,004 31,060 Mortgage servicing rights 15,953 15,728 15,254 15,347 15,458 Other assets 11,383 12,246 10,308 9,254 10,888 Total assets - 1,620,064 - 1,604,598 - 1,545,367 - 1,496,263 - 1,486,301 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Non interest bearing demand - 258,576 - 248,239 - 254,063 - 246,725 - 241,245 Interest bearing demand 206,593 215,594 202,501 194,420 205,581 Savings 325,675 333,662 296,484 290,111 282,311 Money market 315,363 300,028 280,896 261,953 249,536 Time deposits 284,940 274,300 273,300 269,313 271,149 Total deposits 1,391,147 1,371,823 1,307,244 1,262,522 1,249,822 Short-term borrowings 6,732 9,433 9,230 10,976 15,640 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 22,500 27,500 35,000 35,000 35,000 Trust preferred securities 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 Subordinated debt net of issuance costs 19,763 19,751 19,739 19,726 19,715 Interest payable 2,470 2,553 2,460 2,739 2,258 Other liabilities 20,402 19,573 20,148 18,051 19,908 Total liabilities 1,473,324 1,460,943 1,404,131 1,359,324 1,352,653 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 61,319 61,319 61,319 61,319 61,319 Additional paid-in capital 15,275 15,065 15,160 15,086 15,139 Retained earnings 133,125 129,631 126,311 123,370 120,273 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,854 - (21,861 - (21,481 - (23,412 - (25,492 - Treasury stock (41,125 - (40,499 - (40,073 - (39,424 - (37,591 - Total shareholders' equity 146,740 143,655 141,236 136,939 133,648 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 1,620,064 - 1,604,598 - 1,545,367 - 1,496,263 - 1,486,301

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) At and for the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June March December September June June June Interest income 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 2026 2025 Loans Taxable - 17,498 - 17,246 - 17,234 - 16,449 - 16,059 - 34,744 - 31,303 Tax exempt 98 99 107 117 116 197 231 Securities Taxable 1,006 1,029 1,096 1,097 1,133 2,035 2,302 Tax exempt 36 36 36 35 35 72 73 Other interest income 1,182 897 799 1,111 1,124 2,079 1,930 Total interest income 19,820 19,307 19,272 18,809 18,467 39,127 35,839 Interest expense Deposits 6,237 5,957 5,820 5,721 5,597 12,194 10,949 Repurchase agreements & other 7 14 22 28 21 21 45 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 234 285 370 369 366 519 728 Trust preferred securities 145 144 154 162 161 289 321 Subordinated debt 243 195 194 195 194 438 389 Total interest expense 6,866 6,595 6,560 6,475 6,339 13,461 12,432 Net interest income 12,954 12,712 12,712 12,334 12,128 25,666 23,407 Provision for credit losses 299 214 198 124 597 513 984 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 12,655 12,498 12,514 12,210 11,531 25,153 22,423 Noninterest income Wealth management fees 955 941 900 912 859 1,896 1,723 Customer service fees 917 910 892 887 886 1,827 1,765 Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR 1,541 978 1,272 1,328 1,566 2,519 2,415 Mortgage loan servicing fees, net 383 851 199 158 594 1,234 1,205 Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans 62 144 38 8 82 206 97 Title insurance revenue 577 485 525 544 582 1,062 979 Gain (loss) on sale of assets (9 - 8 - - - (1 - - Other 561 395 (118 - 407 479 956 971 Total noninterest income 4,987 4,712 3,708 4,244 5,048 9,699 9,155 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 7,005 6,096 6,047 6,198 6,595 13,101 12,832 Net occupancy expense 802 882 822 801 793 1,684 1,686 Equipment expense 1,226 1,244 1,154 1,188 1,121 2,470 2,193 Data processing fees 693 726 790 723 888 1,419 2,327 Professional fees 844 1,016 805 863 892 1,860 1,926 Marketing expense 255 277 122 174 190 532 355 Telephone and communication expense 126 118 124 123 125 244 264 Postage and delivery expense 146 187 140 157 107 333 244 State, local and other taxes 221 288 331 268 268 509 492 Employee expense 177 184 158 255 176 361 350 Other expenses 642 911 746 748 697 1,553 1,593 Total noninterest expense 12,137 11,929 11,239 11,498 11,852 24,066 24,262 Income before income tax expense 5,505 5,281 4,983 4,956 4,727 10,786 7,316 Income tax expense 1,008 985 1,065 910 875 1,993 1,306 Net income - 4,497 - 4,296 - 3,918 - 4,046 - 3,852 - 8,793 - 6,010 Common share data: Basic earnings per common share - 0.72 - 0.69 - 0.63 - 0.64 - 0.60 - 1.41 - 0.93 Diluted earnings per common share - 0.72 - 0.69 - 0.63 - 0.64 - 0.60 - 1.41 - 0.93 Average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic: 6,205 6,230 6,252 6,297 6,448 6,218 6,464 Diluted: 6,220 6,243 6,266 6,311 6,459 6,233 6,483

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) At and for the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June March December September June June June SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 2026 2025 Net interest income - 12,954 - 12,712 - 12,712 - 12,334 - 12,128 - 25,666 - 23,407 Tax-equivalent adjustment 36 36 38 40 40 72 81 Tax-equivalent net interest income 12,990 12,748 12,750 12,374 12,168 25,738 23,488 Provision for credit loss 299 214 198 124 597 513 984 Noninterest income 4,987 4,712 3,708 4,244 5,048 9,699 9,155 Total operating revenue 17,941 17,424 16,420 16,578 17,176 35,365 32,562 Noninterest expense 12,137 11,929 11,239 11,498 11,852 24,066 24,262 Pre-tax pre-provision income 5,804 5,495 5,181 5,080 5,324 11,299 8,300 Net income 4,497 4,296 3,918 4,046 3,852 8,793 6,010 PER SHARE INFORMATION: Basic earnings per share (EPS) 0.72 0.69 0.63 0.64 0.60 1.41 0.93 Diluted earnings per share 0.72 0.69 0.63 0.64 0.60 1.41 0.93 Common dividends 0.160 0.155 0.155 0.150 0.150 0.315 0.295 Book value per common share 23.70 23.10 22.65 21.85 21.02 23.70 21.02 Tangible book value per common share (TBV) 19.04 18.45 18.00 17.21 16.44 19.04 16.44 Market price per common share 25.27 21.00 22.27 19.29 19.10 25.27 19.10 Market price to TBV 132.7 - 113.8 - 123.7 - 112.1 - 116.2 - 132.7 - 116.2 - Market price to trailing 12 month EPS 9.4 8.2 10.1 9.1 10.4 9.4 10.4 PERFORMANCE RATIOS: Return on average assets (ROAA) 1.12 - 1.10 - 1.01 - 1.07 - 1.03 - 1.11 - 0.82 - Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA 1.45 - 1.41 - 1.34 - 1.34 - 1.42 - 1.52 - 1.21 - Return on average equity (ROE) 12.44 - 12.04 - 11.08 - 12.08 - 11.67 - 12.24 - 9.19 - Return on average tangible equity 15.53 - 15.06 - 13.97 - 15.47 - 14.97 - 15.30 - 11.64 - Efficiency ratio 67.32 - 68.12 - 68.09 - 69.00 - 68.90 - 67.72 - 74.14 - Earning asset yield 5.26 - 5.29 - 5.32 - 5.31 - 5.29 - 5.26 - 5.25 - Cost of interest bearing liabilities 2.34 - 2.31 - 2.34 - 2.33 - 2.33 - 2.31 - 2.30 - Net interest margin 3.43 - 3.48 - 3.51 - 3.48 - 3.48 - 3.45 - 3.43 - Tax equivalent effect 0.01 - 0.01 - 0.01 - 0.02 - 0.01 - 0.01 - 0.01 - Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.44 - 3.49 - 3.52 - 3.50 - 3.49 - 3.46 - 3.44 - Non interest income/Average assets 1.24 - 1.21 - 0.96 - 1.12 - 1.35 - 1.23 - 1.25 - Non interest expense/Average assets 3.03 - 3.06 - 2.90 - 3.04 - 3.17 - 3.04 - 3.31 - Net noninterest expense/Average assets -1.78 - -1.85 - -1.94 - -1.92 - -1.82 - -1.82 - -2.06 - ASSET QUALITY RATIOS: Gross charge-offs 196 33 133 11 49 229 135 Recoveries 3 8 3 9 3 10 5 Net charge-offs 193 25 130 2 46 219 130 Nonperforming loans/Total loans 0.29 - 0.31 - 0.39 - 0.42 - 0.54 - 0.29 - 0.54 - Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO 0.37 - 0.40 - 0.40 - 0.44 - 0.56 - 0.37 - 0.56 - Nonperforming assets/Total assets 0.27 - 0.29 - 0.30 - 0.32 - 0.41 - 0.27 - 0.41 - Allowance for credit loss/Nonperforming loans 470.31 - 443.04 - 351.91 - 345.39 - 266.43 - 470.31 - 266.43 - Allowance for credit loss/Total loans 1.38 - 1.39 - 1.36 - 1.44 - 1.43 - 1.38 - 1.43 - Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.) 0.06 - 0.01 - 0.04 - 0.00 - 0.02 - 0.04 - 0.02 - CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS: Loans/ Deposits 85.51 - 86.10 - 90.31 - 87.96 - 87.59 - 85.51 - 87.59 - Equity/ Assets 9.06 - 8.95 - 9.14 - 9.15 - 8.99 - 9.06 - 8.99 - Tangible equity/Tangible assets 7.41 - 7.28 - 7.40 - 7.35 - 7.17 - 7.41 - 7.17 - Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank) 12.07 - 12.11 - 11.78 - 12.48 - 12.53 - 12.07 - 12.53 - END OF PERIOD BALANCES Total assets 1,620,064 1,604,598 1,545,367 1,496,263 1,486,301 1,620,064 1,486,301 Total loans 1,189,559 1,181,135 1,180,591 1,110,545 1,094,719 1,189,559 1,094,719 Deposits 1,391,147 1,371,823 1,307,244 1,262,522 1,249,822 1,391,147 1,249,822 Shareholders equity 146,740 143,655 141,236 136,939 133,648 146,740 133,648 Goodwill and intangibles 28,870 28,929 28,989 29,048 29,107 28,870 29,107 Tangible equity 117,870 114,726 112,247 107,891 104,541 117,870 104,541 Mortgage servicing portfolio 1,504,657 1,482,052 1,479,982 1,470,360 1,456,374 1,504,657 1,456,374 Wealth/Brokerage assets under care 556,930 556,930 566,004 563,036 536,836 556,930 536,836 Total assets under care 3,681,651 3,643,580 3,591,353 3,529,659 3,479,511 3,681,651 3,479,511 Full-time equivalent employees 258 258 252 253 256 258 256 Period end common shares outstanding 6,191 6,219 6,236 6,268 6,359 6,191 6,359 Market capitalization (all) 156,436 130,597 138,883 120,907 121,453 156,436 121,453 AVERAGE BALANCES Total assets 1,608,355 1,579,781 1,536,215 1,502,389 1,498,756 1,594,416 1,479,613 Total earning assets 1,512,017 1,479,667 1,436,207 1,404,330 1,399,485 1,498,829 1,377,780 Total loans 1,193,207 1,186,225 1,158,567 1,104,175 1,094,199 1,184,307 1,085,313 Deposits 1,381,439 1,347,351 1,299,512 1,270,783 1,270,798 1,364,852 1,249,885 Shareholders equity 145,034 144,659 140,315 132,866 132,353 144,816 131,849 Goodwill and intangibles 28,899 28,959 29,027 29,077 29,116 28,929 27,742 Tangible equity 116,135 115,700 111,288 103,789 103,237 115,887 104,107 Average basic shares outstanding 6,205 6,230 6,252 6,297 6,448 6,218 6,464 Average diluted shares outstanding 6,220 6,243 6,266 6,311 6,459 6,233 6,483

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited) For the Three & Six Months Ended Jun. 30, 2026 and 2025 ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2026 Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2025 Average Average Average Average Assets Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Taxable securities - 182,269 - 1,006 2.21 - - 198,558 - 1,133 2.29 - Overnight Cash 131,774 1,182 3.60 - 101,964 1,124 4.42 - Nontaxable securities 4,767 36 3.03 - 4,764 35 2.95 - Loans, net 1,193,207 17,596 5.91 - 1,094,199 16,176 5.93 - Total earning assets 1,512,017 19,820 5.26 - 1,399,485 18,468 5.29 - Cash on hand 5,464 4,951 Allowance for loan losses (16,460 - (15,483 - Premises and equipment 21,245 21,719 Other assets 86,089 88,084 Total assets - 1,608,355 - 1,498,756 Liabilities Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand - 836,830 - 3,949 1.89 - - 740,677 - 3,223 1.75 - Time deposits 279,469 2,288 3.28 - 276,376 2,374 3.45 - Repurchase agreements & other 7,357 7 0.38 - 10,518 21 0.80 - Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 22,995 234 4.08 - 35,000 366 4.19 - Trust preferred securities 10,310 145 5.64 - 10,310 161 6.26 - Subordinated debt 19,755 243 4.93 - 19,707 194 3.95 - Total interest bearing liabilities 1,176,716 6,866 2.34 - 1,092,588 6,339 2.33 - Non interest bearing demand 265,140 - 253,745 - Total funding 1,441,856 1.91 - 1,346,333 1.89 - 44.20 - 1 Other liabilities 21,465 20,070 Total liabilities 1,463,321 1,366,403 Equity 145,034 132,353 Total liabilities and equity - 1,608,355 - 1,498,756 Net interest income - 12,954 - 12,129 Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 3.44 - 3.48 - Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.44 - 3.49 - - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis Six Months Ended Jun. 30, 2026 Six Months Ended Jun. 30, 2025 Average Average Average Average Assets Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Taxable securities - 185,421 - 2,035 2.21 - - 200,968 - 2,302 2.31 - Overnight Cash 124,334 2,079 3.37 - 86,379 1,930 4.51 - Nontaxable securities 4,767 72 3.05 - 5,120 73 2.88 - Loans, net 1,184,307 34,941 5.95 - 1,085,313 31,535 5.86 - Total earning assets 1,498,829 39,127 5.26 - 1,377,780 35,840 5.25 - Cash on hand 5,436 4,796 Allowance for loan losses (16,339 - (15,361 - Premises and equipment 21,369 21,403 Other assets 85,121 90,995 Total assets - 1,594,416 - 1,479,613 Liabilities Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand - 825,713 - 7,646 1.87 - - 725,729 - 6,182 1.72 - Time deposits 276,666 4,548 3.31 - 276,315 4,767 3.48 - Repurchase agreements & Other 8,673 21 0.49 - 11,805 45 0.77 - Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 25,566 519 4.09 - 35,022 728 4.19 - Trust preferred securities 19,749 289 2.95 - 19,701 321 3.29 - Subordinated debt 19,713 438 4.48 - 19,665 389 3.99 - Total interest bearing liabilities 1,176,080 13,461 2.31 - 1,088,237 12,432 2.30 - Non interest bearing demand 262,473 1.89 - 247,841 1.88 - Total funding 1,438,553 1,336,078 Other liabilities 11,047 11,686 Total liabilities 1,449,600 1,347,764 Equity 144,816 131,849 Total liabilities and equity - 1,594,416 - 1,479,613 Net interest income - 25,666 - 23,408 Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 3.45 - 3.43 - Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.46 - 3.44 - - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis