First Western Financial, Inc.: First Western Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2026 Summary

Net income available to common shareholders of $5.7 million , or $0.57 per diluted shares, in Q2 2026

Net interest income increased $0.9 million , or 4.3% , from $20.9 million in Q1 2026 to $21.8 million in Q2 2026

Net interest margin increased 9 basis points from 2.81% in Q1 2026 to 2.90% in Q2 2026

Average noninterest-bearing deposits increased $17.8 million, or 5.1%, from $347.5 million in Q1 2026 to $365.3 million in Q2 2026





DENVER, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc. ("First Western" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MYFW), today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Net income available to common shareholders was $5.7 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026. This compares to net income of $6.2 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2026, and net income of $2.5 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025.

Scott C. Wylie, CEO of First Western, commented, "Our second quarter performance reflected continued execution across the franchise, highlighted by growth in net interest income, expansion in our net interest margin, disciplined expense management, stable asset quality, and positive noninterest-bearing deposit trends. Healthy economic activity across our markets continues to support high quality loan demand, while our focus on relationship-based banking is helping us steadily expand our deposit base. Coupled with careful balance sheet management, these efforts contributed to further growth in both book value and tangible book value per share during the quarter.

"Supported by strong loan and deposit pipelines and favorable trends across our business, we are well positioned to build on our momentum and continue delivering attractive financial performance and long-term value for our shareholders throughout 2026," said Mr. Wylie.

For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2026 2025 Earnings Summary Net interest income - 21,764 - 20,883 - 17,884 (Release of) provision for credit losses (469 - (728 - 1,773 Total non-interest income 6,385 6,656 6,305 Total non-interest expense 21,217 20,164 19,099 Income before income taxes 7,401 8,103 3,317 Income tax expense 1,672 1,895 814 Net income available to common shareholders 5,729 6,208 2,503 Basic earnings per common share 0.59 0.64 0.26 Diluted earnings per common share 0.57 0.63 0.26 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.73 - 0.79 - 0.36 - Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) 8.28 9.32 3.90 Return on tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 9.19 10.26 4.40 Net interest margin 2.90 2.81 2.67 Efficiency ratio(1) 74.03 73.11 78.83

____________________ (1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Operating Results for the Second Quarter 2026

Revenue

Total income before non-interest expense was $28.6 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 1.1% from $28.3 million for the first quarter of 2026. Gross revenue(1) was $28.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 1.8% from $27.6 million for the first quarter of 2026. Relative to the first quarter of 2026, the increase in Total income before non-interest expense was primarily driven by an increase in Net interest income, partially offset by a decrease in Non-interest income. Relative to the second quarter of 2025, Total income before non-interest expense increased 27.7% from $22.4 million and Gross revenue increased 16.1% from $24.2 million. Relative to the second quarter of 2025, the increase in Total income before non-interest expense was primarily driven by an increase in Net interest income and a decrease in Provision for credit losses.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2026 increased 9 basis points to 2.90% from 2.81% reported in the first quarter of 2026, primarily due to a decrease in cost of funds and an improved mix shift in average interest-earning assets. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 4 basis points to 5.58% from 5.54% reported in the first quarter of 2026, while the cost of funds decreased 4 basis points to 2.86% from 2.90% reported in the first quarter of 2026. The increase in yield on interest-earning assets was primarily driven by an improved mix shift in average interest-earning assets as a result of increases in average debt security and loan balances in the quarter, and an increase in loan yields. The decrease in cost of funds was primarily driven by an improved mix shift in average deposits as a result of an increase in average noninterest-bearing deposits, and lower rates on time deposit accounts.

Relative to the second quarter of 2025, net interest margin increased 23 basis points from 2.67%, primarily due to a 26 basis point decrease in cost of funds, partially offset by a 2 basis point decrease in yield on interest-earning assets.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $21.8 million, an increase of 4.3% from $20.9 million for the first quarter of 2026. The increase quarter-over-quarter was primarily driven by a 9 basis point increase in net interest margin and an increase in day count. Relative to the second quarter of 2025, Net interest income increased 21.8% from $17.9 million. The increase compared to the second quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by an increase in average interest-earning assets and a 23 basis point increase in net interest margin.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $6.4 million, a decrease of 4.5% from $6.7 million in the first quarter of 2026. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases in Net gain on mortgage loans and Risk management and insurance fees, partially offset by an increase in Bank fees. The decrease in Net gain on mortgage loans was driven by lower origination volume, while the decrease in Risk management and insurance fees was primarily driven by smaller case size. The increase in Bank fees was driven by increases in prepayment penalty and swap fees.

Relative to the second quarter of 2025, Non-interest income increased $0.1 million, primarily driven by increases in Trust and investment management fees and Bank fees, offset by a decrease in Net gain on mortgage loans. The increase in Trust and investment management fees was primarily driven by increases in fee income from Investment Agency and Managed Trust accounts. The increase in Bank fees was driven by increases in prepayment penalty and swap fees. The decrease in Net gain on mortgage loans was primarily driven by lower margins.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2026 was $21.2 million, an increase of 5.0% from $20.2 million in the first quarter of 2026. The increase was primarily driven by increases in Technology and information systems, Data processing, and Marketing. The increase in Technology and information systems was primarily attributable to a $0.4 million nonrecurring charge related to the write-off of certain previously capitalized technology assets.

Relative to the second quarter of 2025, Non-interest expense increased 11.0% from $19.1 million, primarily driven by an increase in Salaries and employee benefits due to an increase in headcount and bonus accruals.

The Company's efficiency ratio(1) was 74.0% in the second quarter of 2026, compared to 73.1% in the first quarter of 2026 and 78.8% in the second quarter of 2025.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded Income tax expense of $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2026, and $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2025.

Loans

Total loans held for investment were $2.72 billion as of June 30, 2026, an increase of $23.1 million, or 0.9%, from $2.69 billion as of March 31, 2026. Changes in the quarter included growth in the 1-4 family residential and Cash, securities, and other portfolios. Relative to the second quarter of 2025, total loans held for investment increased 6.8% from $2.54 billion as of June 30, 2025, primarily driven by growth in Non-owner occupied commercial real estate, 1-4 family residential, Owner occupied commercial real estate, and Cash, securities, and other portfolios, partially offset by a decrease in the Construction and development portfolio.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.85 billion as of June 30, 2026, an increase of 0.4%, from $2.84 billion as of March 31, 2026. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in money market deposit accounts, partially offset by a decrease in time deposit accounts. Relative to the second quarter of 2025, Total deposits increased 12.6% from $2.53 billion as of June 30, 2025, primarily driven by increases in money market deposit accounts and Noninterest-bearing accounts, partially offset by a decrease in time deposit accounts.

Borrowings

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings were $36.4 million as of June 30, 2026, a decrease of $13.6 million from $50.0 million as of March 31, 2026. The decrease when compared to March 31, 2026 was primarily driven by the pay down of FHLB borrowings. Relative to the second quarter of 2025, borrowings decreased $127.0 million from $163.4 million as of June 30, 2025 driven by the pay down of FHLB borrowings.

Subordinated notes were $44.8 million as of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026. Subordinated notes increased $0.1 million from $44.7 million as of June 30, 2025.

Assets Under Management

Assets Under Management ("AUM") was $7.28 billion as of June 30, 2026, an increase of $41 million, or 0.6%, from $7.23 billion as of March 31, 2026. The increase in AUM during the quarter was primarily attributable to improving market conditions. Compared to June 30, 2025, total AUM decreased 2.9% from $7.50 billion primarily attributable to net withdrawals in fixed-fee accounts.

Credit Quality

Non-performing assets totaled $16.3 million, or 0.50%, of Total assets as of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026. As of June 30, 2025, non-performing assets totaled $18.8 million, or 0.62%, of Total assets. Relative to the second quarter of 2025, the decrease in non-performing assets was primarily driven by the sale of an OREO property in the first quarter of 2026, pay downs, and a charge-off, partially offset by additions to non-accrual loans.

Non-accrual loans totaled $16.3 million as of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026. As of June 30, 2025, non-accrual loans totaled $14.4 million. Relative to the second quarter of 2025, the increase was primarily driven by additions to non-accrual loans, partially offset by pay downs and a charge-off.

During the second quarter of 2026, the Company recorded a provision release of $0.5 million, compared to a provision release of $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2026, and provision of $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. The release of $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2026 was primarily driven by decreased reserves on individually analyzed loans and a decrease in general reserves due to improved economic forecasts. As of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, the Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of Total loans was 75 basis points and 77 basis points, respectively.

Capital

As of June 30, 2026, First Western ("Consolidated") and First Western Trust Bank ("Bank") exceeded the minimum capital levels required by their respective regulators. As of June 30, 2026, the Bank was classified as "well capitalized," as summarized in the following table:

June 30, 2026

Consolidated Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.93 - CET1 to risk-weighted assets 9.93 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.47 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.06 Bank Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.37 - CET1 to risk-weighted assets 11.37 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.20 Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.22

Book value per common share increased 2.2% from $28.10 as of March 31, 2026 to $28.73 as of June 30, 2026. Book value per common share increased 7.8% from $26.64 as of June 30, 2025.

Tangible book value per common share(1) increased 2.7% from $24.87 as of March 31, 2026 to $25.53 as of June 30, 2026. Tangible book value per common share increased 9.1% from $23.39 as of June 30, 2025.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. MT/ 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 24, 2026. Telephone access: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI620e7cc229a04eecacb0dc725f48f6cf

A slide presentation relating to the second quarter 2026 results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Events and Presentations page of the Company's investor relations website at https://myfw.gcs-web.com

About First Western

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana. First Western and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "MYFW." For more information, please visit www.myfw.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include "Tangible Common Equity," "Tangible Common Book Value per Share," "Return on Tangible Common Equity," "Efficiency Ratio," and "Gross Revenue". The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "position," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk of geographic concentration in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana; the risk of changes in the economy affecting real estate values and liquidity; the risk in our ability to continue to originate residential real estate loans and sell such loans; risks specific to commercial loans and borrowers; the risk of claims and litigation pertaining to our fiduciary responsibilities; the risk of changes in interest rates could reduce our net interest margins and Net interest income; increased credit risk, including as a result of deterioration in economic conditions, could require us to increase our allowance for credit losses and could have a material adverse effect on our results of operations and financial condition; the risk in our ability to maintain a strong core deposit base or other low-cost funding sources. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 27, 2026 ("Form 10-K"), and other documents we file with the SEC from time to time. We urge readers of this news release to review the "Risk Factors" section our Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other filings with the SEC. Also, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today's date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Lisa Fortuna

310-622-8251

MYFW@finprofiles.com

IR@myfw.com

First Western Financial, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2026 2026 2025 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees - 38,967 - 38,125 - 35,065 Loans accounted for under the fair value option 23 39 85 Investment securities 1,845 1,464 819 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 876 1,341 1,376 Dividends, restricted stock 142 136 155 Total interest and dividend income 41,853 41,105 37,500 Interest expense: Deposits 18,980 19,017 18,208 Other borrowed funds 1,109 1,205 1,408 Total interest expense 20,089 20,222 19,616 Net interest income 21,764 20,883 17,884 Less: (Release of) provision for credit losses (469 - (728 - 1,773 Net interest income, after provision for credit losses 22,233 21,611 16,111 Non-interest income: Trust and investment management fees 4,742 4,751 4,512 Net gain on mortgage loans 906 1,458 1,187 Bank fees 429 305 293 Risk management and insurance fees 112 249 47 Income on company-owned life insurance 119 116 112 Net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option 10 (39 - 26 Net loss on other real estate owned - (7 - - Unrealized (loss) gain recognized on equity securities (2 - (4 - 3 Other 69 (173 - 125 Total non-interest income 6,385 6,656 6,305 Total income before non-interest expense 28,618 28,267 22,416 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 13,034 12,935 11,019 Occupancy and equipment 1,983 1,903 2,246 Professional services 1,490 1,596 1,855 Technology and information systems 1,478 999 1,008 Data processing 1,359 1,186 1,166 Marketing 358 193 267 Amortization of other intangible assets 48 48 52 Other 1,467 1,304 1,486 Total non-interest expense 21,217 20,164 19,099 Income before income taxes 7,401 8,103 3,317 Income tax expense 1,672 1,895 814 Net income available to common shareholders - 5,729 - 6,208 - 2,503 Earnings per common share: Basic - 0.59 - 0.64 - 0.26 Diluted 0.57 0.63 0.26

First Western Financial, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) June 30, March 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2026 2025 Assets Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks - 14,310 - 10,907 - 12,353 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 160,576 253,144 221,861 Total cash and cash equivalents 174,886 264,051 234,214 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $89,745, $41,937, and $0, respectively) 89,615 41,939 - Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair value of $112,617, $90,775 and $93,979, respectively), net of allowance for credit losses of $151, $83, and $71, respectively 116,766 95,030 99,825 Correspondent bank stock, at cost 5,695 6,424 11,254 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 24,675 28,426 24,151 Loans (includes $1,758, $2,468, and $5,099 measured at fair value, respectively) 2,711,803 2,690,115 2,540,096 Allowance for credit losses (20,297 - (20,801 - (18,994 - Loans, net 2,691,506 2,669,314 2,521,102 Premises and equipment, net 25,641 25,704 24,488 Accrued interest receivable 11,338 11,582 10,783 Accounts receivable 4,781 5,461 4,435 Other receivables 171 1,318 4,915 Other real estate owned, net - - 4,385 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 31,325 31,373 31,524 Deferred tax assets, net 2,679 3,073 2,809 Company-owned life insurance 17,651 17,532 17,184 Other assets 41,277 39,490 35,728 Total assets - 3,238,006 - 3,240,717 - 3,026,797 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing - 381,826 - 380,072 - 361,656 Interest-bearing 2,464,138 2,461,543 2,167,473 Total deposits 2,845,964 2,841,615 2,529,129 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve borrowings 36,431 50,006 163,416 Subordinated notes 44,849 44,810 44,673 Accrued interest payable 1,243 1,593 1,406 Other liabilities 28,926 29,328 29,326 Total liabilities 2,957,413 2,967,352 2,767,950 Shareholders' Equity Total shareholders' equity 280,593 273,365 258,847 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 3,238,006 - 3,240,717 - 3,026,797

First Western Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) June 30, March 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2026 2025 Loan Portfolio Cash, securities, and other - 182,017 - 164,119 - 161,725 Consumer and other 19,236 20,036 15,778 Construction and development 196,954 195,230 255,870 1-4 family residential 1,089,697 1,069,542 1,012,662 Non-owner occupied CRE 768,528 780,279 655,954 Owner occupied CRE 222,514 212,177 196,692 Commercial and industrial 235,148 248,875 239,278 Total 2,714,094 2,690,258 2,537,959 Loans accounted for under the fair value option 1,774 2,492 5,235 Total loans held for investment 2,715,868 2,692,750 2,543,194 Deferred fees, unamortized premiums, basis adjustments, net(1)(2) (4,065 - (2,635 - (3,098 - Loans (includes $1,758, $2,468, and $5,099 measured at fair value, respectively) - 2,711,803 - 2,690,115 - 2,540,096 Mortgage loans held for sale 24,675 28,426 24,151 Deposit Portfolio Money market deposit accounts - 1,975,295 - 1,945,207 - 1,632,997 Time deposits 353,373 371,889 397,006 Interest checking accounts 122,394 130,821 123,967 Savings accounts 13,076 13,626 13,503 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,464,138 2,461,543 2,167,473 Noninterest-bearing accounts 381,826 380,072 361,656 Total deposits - 2,845,964 - 2,841,615 - 2,529,129

____________________ (1) Includes fair value adjustments on loans held for investment accounted for under the fair value option. (2) Includes basis adjustments related to the hedged portfolio accounted for under the portfolio layer method.

First Western Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)

As of or for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2026 2025 Average Balance Sheets Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions - 94,533 - 145,676 - 123,850 Debt securities 167,993 138,537 85,739 Correspondent bank stock 7,369 6,421 7,199 Gross loans 2,712,366 2,684,756 2,443,758 Mortgage loans held for sale 22,800 30,682 18,803 Loans held at fair value 2,249 2,955 5,690 Total interest-earning assets 3,007,310 3,009,027 2,685,039 Noninterest-earning assets 121,384 123,719 124,497 Total assets - 3,128,694 - 3,132,747 - 2,809,536 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits - 2,367,442 - 2,387,214 - 2,047,570 FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings 41,409 50,338 75,362 Subordinated notes 44,823 44,785 44,639 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,453,674 2,482,337 2,167,571 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 365,291 347,520 352,391 Other liabilities 32,898 36,459 32,794 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 398,189 383,979 385,185 Total shareholders' equity 276,831 266,430 256,780 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 3,128,694 - 3,132,747 - 2,809,536 Yields/Cost of funds (annualized) Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 3.72 - 3.73 - 4.46 - Debt securities 4.41 4.29 3.83 Correspondent bank stock 7.73 8.59 8.64 Loans 5.72 5.70 5.70 Loan held at fair value 4.10 5.35 5.99 Mortgage loans held for sale 5.54 5.34 6.61 Total interest-earning assets 5.58 5.54 5.60 Interest-bearing deposits 3.22 3.23 3.57 Total deposits 2.79 2.82 3.04 FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings 3.86 4.03 4.14 Subordinated notes 6.35 6.38 5.66 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.28 3.30 3.63 Net interest margin 2.90 2.81 2.67 Net interest rate spread 2.30 2.24 1.97

First Western Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)

As of or for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2026 2026 2025 Asset Quality Non-accrual loans - 16,285 - 16,324 - 14,394 Non-performing assets 16,285 16,324 18,779 Net (recoveries) charge-offs (4 - (20 - 657 Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.60 - 0.61 - 0.57 - Non-performing assets to total assets 0.50 0.50 0.62 Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans 124.64 127.43 131.96 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.75 0.77 0.75 Net charge-offs to average loans - - 0.03 Assets Under Management - 7,275,876 - 7,234,541 - 7,497,361 Market Data Book value per share at period end - 28.73 - 28.10 - 26.64 Tangible book value per common share(1) - 25.53 - 24.87 - 23.39 Weighted average outstanding shares, basic 9,760,529 9,733,704 9,707,924 Weighted average outstanding shares, diluted 9,949,307 9,900,420 9,809,321 Shares outstanding at period end 9,765,129 9,728,968 9,717,922 Consolidated Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.93 - 9.90 - 9.96 - CET1 to risk-weighted assets 9.93 9.90 9.96 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.47 12.52 12.67 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.06 7.88 8.31 Bank Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.37 - 11.33 - 11.36 - CET1 to risk-weighted assets 11.37 11.33 11.36 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.20 12.21 12.13 Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.22 9.01 9.49

____________________ (1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Represents percentages that are not meaningful.