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WKN: 908712 | ISIN: US1972361026 | Ticker-Symbol: CM6
Frankfurt
24.07.26 | 08:03
28,200 Euro
-0,70 % -0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.07.2026 22:01 Uhr
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Columbia Banking System, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

TACOMA, Wash., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

$208 million


$217 million


$0.73


$0.76

Net income


Operating net income1


Earnings per common share -
diluted


Operating earnings per
common share - diluted1

CEO Commentary

"Our second quarter results demonstrate the resilience of our franchise and reflect the value of disciplined execution across the company," said Clint Stein, Chairman, CEO & President. "While the operating environment remains dynamic, we continued to execute on our strategic priorities through prudent expense management, ongoing balance sheet optimization, and consistent capital returns to shareholders. Commercial loan balances continued to grow, reflecting the strength of our customer relationships and the trust we have built across our markets. We also continued to reposition the balance sheet in ways that support stronger long-term performance. Supported by our diversified business model, sound credit culture, and strong capital generation, we remain committed to delivering sustainable returns and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Clint Stein, Chairman, CEO & President of Columbia Banking System, Inc.

2Q26 HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED TO 1Q26)





Net Interest
Income and
NIM

• Net interest income decreased by $5 million
from the prior quarter, due in part to $4 million of
interest income reversals, alongside modest
balance sheet deleveraging.


• Net interest margin was 3.93%, down 3 basis
points from the prior quarter, as the interest
income reversals mentioned above reduced the
net interest margin by 3 basis points.





Non-Interest
Income and
Expense

• Non-interest income increased by $5 million,
due primarily to higher treasury management
and card-based fees, partially offset by quarterly
changes in fair value adjustments and hedging
activity. Results also include $3 million in death
benefit proceeds related to a single policy.


• Non-interest expense decreased by $19 million,
due to lower merger expense and the realization
of acquisition-related cost savings.





Credit
Quality

• Net charge-offs were 0.25% of average loans
and leases (annualized), compared to 0.30% for
the prior quarter.


• Provision expense was $27 million, compared to
$28 million for the prior quarter.


• Non-performing assets to total assets ratio was
0.42%, compared to 0.40% as of March 31,
2026.





Capital

• Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 13.4%
and estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based
capital ratio of 11.6%.


• Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per
common share on May 15, 2026, which was
paid June 15, 2026.


• Repurchased $199 million of common stock
under our current repurchase plan.





Notable
Items

• Our first small business and retail campaign of
2026, which began in February and
ended April 30, 2026, brought over $600
million in new deposits to the bank and also was
successful in generating new SBA lending
relationships. Our second campaign began in
June and has generated approximately $650
million in new deposit balances through mid-
July.


2Q26 KEY FINANCIAL DATA







PERFORMANCE METRICS

2Q26


1Q26


2Q25

Return on average assets

1.27 %


1.18 %


1.19 %

Return on average common equity

10.99 %


10.00 %


11.56 %

Return on average tangible common
equity1

15.29 %


13.88 %


16.03 %

Operating return on average assets1

1.33 %


1.28 %


1.25 %

Operating return on average
common equity1

11.46 %


10.89 %


12.16 %

Operating return on average
tangible common equity1

15.95 %


15.11 %


16.85 %

Net interest margin

3.93 %


3.96 %


3.75 %

Efficiency ratio

55.15 %


58.03 %


54.29 %

Operating efficiency ratio, as
adjusted 1

52.92 %


53.68 %


51.79 %







INCOME STATEMENT

($ in millions, excl. per share data)

2Q26


1Q26


2Q25

Net interest income

$589


$594


$446

Provision for credit losses

$27


$28


$30

Non-interest income

$88


$83


$65

Non-interest expense

$375


$394


$278

Pre-provision net revenue1

$302


$283


$233

Operating pre-provision net
revenue1

$314


$306


$242

Earnings per common
share - diluted

$0.73


$0.66


$0.73

Operating earnings per common
share - diluted1

$0.76


$0.72


$0.76

Dividends paid per share

$0.37


$0.37


$0.36







BALANCE SHEET

($ in millions, excl. per share data)

2Q26


1Q26


2Q25

Total assets

$65,380


$66,027


$51,901

Loans and leases

$47,166


$47,697


$37,637

Deposits

$52,056


$53,489


$41,743

Book value per common share

$26.70


$26.47


$25.41

Tangible book value per common
share1

$19.22


$19.03


$18.47

Organizational Update
Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia," the "Company," "we," or "our") closed its acquisition of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. ("Pacific Premier") on August 31, 2025, and completed the systems conversion and nine branch consolidations during the first quarter of 2026. All organizational changes and cost-related synergies were essentially complete as of June 30, 2026, including the achievement of our previously disclosed cost savings target associated with the Pacific Premier acquisition.

During the second quarter, we opened a branch in Colorado Springs and a financial hub in Las Vegas. We continue to strategically expand and refine our physical footprint to support relationship-driven growth, while funding these initiatives through targeted real estate optimization and other efficiency improvements.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income was $589 million for the second quarter of 2026, down $5 million from the first quarter of 2026, due in part to $4 million of interest income reversals, alongside modest balance sheet deleveraging.

Columbia's net interest margin was 3.93% for the second quarter of 2026, down 3 basis points from the first quarter of 2026, as the interest income reversals mentioned above reduced the net interest margin by 3 basis points during the second quarter. Excluding this impact, net interest margin was consistent between periods, as higher yields on loans and leases partially offset a lower yield on taxable securities, driven by changes in prepayment speed expectations. Improved funding costs also contributed favorably to the net interest margin.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 8 basis points from the prior quarter to 1.96% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 2.04% for the first quarter of 2026. The decrease during the second quarter reflects our active management of deposit rates and a lower mix of higher-cost brokered deposits. The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.95% for the month of June and 1.94% as of June 30, 2026.

Columbia's cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 3 basis points from the prior quarter to 2.21% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 2.24% for the first quarter of 2026. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.22% for the month of June and 2.21% as of June 30, 2026. Refer to the Q2 2026 Earnings Presentation for additional net interest margin change details and interest rate sensitivity information.

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $88 million for the second quarter of 2026, up $5 million from the prior quarter. Quarterly changes in fair value adjustments and mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") hedging activity, which reflect interest rate fluctuations during the quarter, collectively resulted in a net fair value loss of $3 million for the second quarter, compared to a net fair value gain of $2 million for the first quarter, as detailed in our non-GAAP disclosures. Excluding these items, non-interest income was $91 million2 for the second quarter of 2026, up $10 million between periods, due primarily to higher treasury management and card-based fees. We also received $3 million in death benefit proceeds during the second quarter related to a single policy, which was recorded in other income.

Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $375 million for the second quarter of 2026, down $19 million from the prior quarter, due to lower merger expense. Excluding merger and restructuring expense and exit and disposal costs, as detailed in our non-GAAP disclosures, non-interest expense was $366 million2, down $3 million from the prior quarter, due to cost savings related to the Pacific Premier acquisition. Refer to the Q2 2026 Earnings Presentation for additional expense details.

Balance Sheet
Total consolidated assets were $65.4 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared to $66.0 billion as of March 31, 2026. The decrease reflects balance sheet optimization activity. Cash and cash equivalents were $1.8 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared to $2.1 billion as of March 31, 2026. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $25.6 billion as of June 30, 2026, representing 39% of total assets, 49% of total deposits, and 125% of uninsured deposits. Available-for-sale securities, which are held on balance sheet at fair value, were $11.1 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared to $10.9 billion as of March 31, 2026. The increase is due to the purchase of $462 million of investment securities, which offset paydowns and a decrease in the fair value of the portfolio. Refer to the Q2 2026 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our investment securities portfolio and liquidity position.

Gross loans and leases were $47.2 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared to $47.7 billion as of March 31, 2026. The decrease reflects continued expected runoff in below-market-rate transactional loans and lower balances in non-owner occupied commercial real estate given elevated payoffs, due in part to competitive pricing pressure. Commercial loans, inclusive of owner-occupied commercial real estate, increased by 5% on an annualized basis relative to March 31, 2026, partially offsetting contraction in other portfolios. "Our bankers remained focused on relationship-driven activity during the second quarter, generating new business opportunities while continuing to manage the balance sheet with discipline," commented Tory Nixon, President of Columbia Bank. "Commercial relationship growth remained solid, and the continued runoff of lower-return transactional loans is reshaping our balance sheet as intended. Customer engagement remains healthy, and we remain encouraged by the quality of our pipelines and the opportunities we see across our western footprint." Refer to the Q2 2026 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our loan portfolio, which include underwriting characteristics, the composition of our commercial portfolios, and disclosure related to transactional loans.

Total deposits were $52.1 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared to $53.5 billion as of March 31, 2026. The decrease reflects intentional reductions in brokered deposits and wholesale public deposits, which declined to $978 million and $928 million, respectively, as of June 30, 2026, compared to $1.6 billion and $1.2 billion, respectively, as of March 31, 2026. Customer deposit contraction in April due to seasonal tax payments also contributed to the decline between periods. "Seasonal factors reduced deposit balances early in the quarter, with balances stabilizing in May and June despite increasing competition," stated Mr. Nixon. "Our teams continue to emphasize relationship banking, serving our customers through advice-driven conversations and tailored solutions, while preserving the strength of our core deposit franchise. Meeting the evolving needs of our customers remains at the center of the value we provide." We utilized borrowings, which were $4.3 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared to $3.4 billion as of March 31, 2026, to supplement funding needs. Refer to the Q2 2026 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to deposit characteristics and flows.

Credit Quality
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $475 million, or 1.01% of loans and leases, as of June 30, 2026, compared to $478 million, or 1.00% of loans and leases, as of March 31, 2026. The provision for credit losses was $27 million for the second quarter of 2026 and reflects loan portfolio runoff, credit migration trends, charge-off activity, and changes in the economic forecasts used in credit models.

Net charge-offs were 0.25% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 0.30% for the first quarter of 2026. Net charge-offs in the FinPac portfolio were $15 million for the second quarter, compared to $14 million for the first quarter. Net charge-offs excluding the FinPac portfolio were $15 million for the second quarter, compared to $21 million for the first quarter. Non-performing assets were $273 million, or 0.42% of total assets, as of June 30, 2026, compared to $264 million, or 0.40% of total assets, as of March 31, 2026. Refer to the Q2 2026 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to the allowance for credit losses and other credit trends.

Capital
Columbia's book value per common share was $26.70 as of June 30, 2026, compared to $26.47 as of March 31, 2026. During the second quarter, Columbia repurchased 6.6 million common shares under its current repurchase plan at an average price of $29.93, representing 2.3% of outstanding common shares. Book value also was impacted by the change in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income ("AOCI") to $(310) million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $(291) million as of the prior quarter-end. The change in AOCI is due primarily to an increase in the tax-effected net unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities to $275 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $260 million as of March 31, 2026. Tangible book value per common share3 was $19.22 as of June 30, 2026, compared to $19.03 as of March 31, 2026.

Columbia's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 13.4% and its estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.6% as of June 30, 2026, compared to 13.5% and 11.7%, respectively, as of March 31, 2026. Columbia remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. The regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2026 are estimates, pending completion and filing of Columbia's regulatory reports.

Earnings Presentation and Conference Call Information
Columbia's Q2 2026 Earnings Presentation provides additional disclosure. A copy will be available on our investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com.

Columbia will host its second quarter 2026 earnings conference call on July 23, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). During the call, Columbia's management will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its second quarter 2026 financial results. Participants may join the audiocast or register for the call using the link below to receive dial-in details and their own unique PINs. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Join the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/thdt6a5z/
Register for the call: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb20bf1c21e7e4dcd93e446da448dd1e9
Access the replay through Columbia's investor relations page: https://www.columbiabankingsystem.com/news-market-data/event-calendar/default.aspx

About Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Columbia Banking System, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLB) is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington and is the parent company of Columbia Bank, an award-winning preeminent regional bank with offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. Columbia Bank combines the resources, sophistication, and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver superior, personalized service. The bank supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking, Small Business Administration lending, institutional and corporate banking, and equipment leasing. Columbia Bank customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Management. Learn more at www.columbiabankingsystem.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about strategic and growth initiatives and the result of such activity. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, renewed inflation and any recession or slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that could result in increased loan and lease losses, especially those risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; risks related to our acquisition of Pacific Premier (the "Transaction"), including, among others, (i) any revenue synergies from the Transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, and (ii) deposit attrition as a result of the Transaction; the impact of proposed or imposed tariffs by the U.S. government and retaliatory tariffs proposed or imposed by U.S. trading partners that could have an adverse impact on customers; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the liquidity and stability of banks; changes in interest rates that could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect asset yields and valuations and funding sources; changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverage; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; changes in laws or regulations; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships; the effect of geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts and terrorist attacks; and natural disasters and other similar unexpected events outside of our control. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of Columbia, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking and state regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by Columbia's Board of Directors.

_________________________

1 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information.

2 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information.

3 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information.

TABLE INDEX


Page

Consolidated Statements of Income

7

Consolidated Balance Sheets

8

Financial Highlights

10

Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix

11

Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix

13

Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets

14

Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses

15

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates

17

Residential Mortgage Banking Activity

19

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

21

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in millions, shares in thousands)

Jun 30,
2026


Mar 31,
2026


Dec 31,
2025


Sep 30,
2025


Jun 30,
2025


Seq.

Quarter


Year
over
Year

Interest income:














Loans and leases

$ 683


$ 684


$ 722


$ 619


$ 564


- %


21 %

Interest and dividends on investments:














Taxable

98


103


102


89


80


(5) %


23 %

Exempt from federal income tax

12


12


12


8


7


- %


71 %

Dividends

4


3


3


4


3


33 %


33 %

Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

13


14


19


20


16


(7) %


(19) %

Total interest income

810


816


858


740


670


(1) %


21 %

Interest expense:














Deposits

173


184


195


195


180


(6) %


(4) %

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and
federal funds purchased

1


1


1


1


1


- %


- %

Borrowings

39


30


27


30


35


30 %


11 %

Junior and other subordinated debentures

8


7


8


9


8


14 %


- %

Total interest expense

221


222


231


235


224


- %


(1) %

Net interest income

589


594


627


505


446


(1) %


32 %

Provision for credit losses

27


28


23


70


30


(4) %


(10) %

Non-interest income:














Service charges on deposits

23


20


24


21


20


15 %


15 %

Card-based fees

17


15


16


15


14


13 %


21 %

Financial services and trust revenue

15


15


15


9


6


- %


150 %

Residential mortgage banking revenue, net

7


12


7


7


8


(42) %


(13) %

(Loss) gain on investment securities, net

(1)


-


2


2


-


nm


nm

Gain on loan and lease sales, net

-


1


1


-


-


(100) %


nm

(Loss) gain on loans held for investment, at fair value

(1)


(2)


-


4


-


(50) %


nm

BOLI income

9


9


9


6


5


- %


80 %

Other income

19


13


16


13


12


46 %


58 %

Total non-interest income

88


83


90


77


65


6 %


35 %

Non-interest expense:














Salaries and employee benefits

196


196


201


171


155


- %


26 %

Occupancy and equipment, net

65


66


67


54


47


(2) %


38 %

FDIC assessments

9


9


4


8


8


- %


13 %

Intangible amortization

38


41


42


31


26


(7) %


46 %

Merger and restructuring expense

9


24


39


87


8


(63) %


13 %

Other expenses

58


58


59


42


34


- %


71 %

Total non-interest expense

375


394


412


393


278


(5) %


35 %

Income before provision for income taxes

275


255


282


119


203


8 %


35 %

Provision for income taxes

67


63


67


23


51


6 %


31 %

Net income

$ 208


$ 192


$ 215


$ 96


$ 152


8 %


37 %















Weighted average basic shares outstanding (in
thousands)

285,558


290,933


295,376


237,838


209,125


(2) %


37 %

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in
thousands)

286,472


292,160


296,760


238,925


209,975


(2) %


36 %

Earnings per common share - basic

$ 0.73


$ 0.66


$ 0.72


$ 0.40


$ 0.73


11 %


- %

Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 0.73


$ 0.66


$ 0.72


$ 0.40


$ 0.73


11 %


- %















nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended


% Change

($ in millions, shares in thousands)


Jun 30, 2026


Jun 30, 2025


Year over
Year

Interest income:







Loans and leases


$ 1,367


$ 1,117


22 %

Interest and dividends on investments:







Taxable


201


149


35 %

Exempt from federal income tax


24


14


71 %

Dividends


7


6


17 %

Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits


27


32


(16) %

Total interest income


1,626


1,318


23 %

Interest expense:







Deposits


357


357


0 %

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased


2


2


0 %

Borrowings


69


71


(3) %

Junior and other subordinated debentures


15


17


(12) %

Total interest expense


443


447


(1) %

Net interest income


1,183


871


36 %

Provision for credit losses


55


57


(4) %

Non-interest income:







Service charges on deposits


43


39


10 %

Card-based fees


32


27


19 %

Financial services and trust revenue


30


11


173 %

Residential mortgage banking revenue, net


19


17


12 %

(Loss) gain on investment securities, net


(1)


2


(150) %

Gain on loan and lease sales, net


1


-


nm

(Loss) gain on loans held for investment, at fair value


(3)


7


(143) %

BOLI income


18


10


80 %

Other income


32


18


78 %

Total non-interest income


171


131


31 %

Non-interest expense:







Salaries and employee benefits


392


300


31 %

Occupancy and equipment, net


131


95


38 %

FDIC assessments


18


16


13 %

Intangible amortization


79


54


46 %

Merger and restructuring expense


33


23


43 %

Legal settlement


-


55


(100) %

Other expenses


116


75


55 %

Total non-interest expense


769


618


24 %

Income before provision for income taxes


530


327


62 %

Provision for income taxes


130


88


48 %

Net income


$ 400


$ 239


67 %








Weighted average basic shares outstanding (in thousands)


288,130


208,964


38 %

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in thousands)


289,212


209,965


38 %

Earnings per common share - basic


$ 1.39


$ 1.14


22 %

Earnings per common share - diluted


$ 1.38


$ 1.14


21 %








nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)












% Change

($ in millions, shares in thousands)

Jun 30, 2026


Mar 31, 2026


Dec 31, 2025


Sep 30, 2025


Jun 30, 2025


Seq.

Quarter


Year
over
Year

Assets:














Cash and due from banks

$ 648


$ 577


$ 511


$ 535


$ 608


12 %


7 %

Interest-bearing cash and temporary
investments

1,121


1,522


1,869


1,808


1,334


(26) %


(16) %

Investment securities:














Equity and other, at fair value

126


124


113


112


93


2 %


35 %

Available for sale, at fair value

11,131


10,915


11,112


11,013


8,653


2 %


29 %

Held to maturity, at amortized cost

17


18


18


18


2


(6) %


nm

Loans held for sale

61


81


262


340


66


(25) %


(8) %

Loans and leases

47,166


47,697


47,776


48,462


37,637


(1) %


25 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans and
leases

(458)


(459)


(466)


(473)


(421)


- %


9 %

Net loans and leases

46,708


47,238


47,310


47,989


37,216


(1) %


26 %

Restricted equity securities

207


168


159


119


161


23 %


29 %

Premises and equipment, net

424


426


422


416


357


- %


19 %

Goodwill

1,482


1,482


1,482


1,481


1,029


- %


44 %

Other intangible assets, net

633


671


712


754


430


(6) %


47 %

Bank-owned life insurance

1,227


1,222


1,218


1,199


705


- %


74 %

Other assets

1,595


1,583


1,644


1,712


1,247


1 %


28 %

Total assets

$ 65,380


$ 66,027


$ 66,832


$ 67,496


$ 51,901


(1) %


26 %

Liabilities:














Deposits














Non-interest-bearing

$ 17,218


$ 17,635


$ 17,419


$ 17,810


$ 13,220


(2) %


30 %

Interest-bearing

34,838


35,854


36,792


37,961


28,523


(3) %


22 %

Total deposits

52,056


53,489


54,211


55,771


41,743


(3) %


25 %

Securities sold under agreements to
repurchase

189


162


207


167


191


17 %


(1) %

Borrowings

4,250


3,400


3,200


2,300


3,350


25 %


27 %

Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value

339


333


338


331


323


2 %


5 %

Junior and other subordinated debentures,
at amortized cost

97


97


97


107


108


- %


(10) %

Other liabilities

897


882


939


1,030


844


2 %


6 %

Total liabilities

57,828


58,363


58,992


59,706


46,559


(1) %


24 %

Shareholders' equity:














Common stock

7,702


7,896


8,099


8,189


5,826


(2) %


32 %

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

160


59


(26)


(131)


(151)


171 %


nm

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(310)


(291)


(233)


(268)


(333)


7 %


(7) %

Total shareholders' equity

7,552


7,664


7,840


7,790


5,342


(1) %


41 %

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 65,380


$ 66,027


$ 66,832


$ 67,496


$ 51,901


(1) %


26 %















Common shares outstanding at period end (in
thousands)

282,817


289,530


295,422


299,147


210,213


(2) %


35 %















nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended


% Change



Jun 30,
2026


Mar 31,
2026


Dec 31,
2025


Sep 30,
2025


Jun 30,
2025


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Per Common Share Data:















Dividends


$ 0.37


$ 0.37


$ 0.37


$ 0.36


$ 0.36


- %


3 %

Book value


$ 26.70


$ 26.47


$ 26.54


$ 26.04


$ 25.41


1 %


5 %

Tangible book value (1)


$ 19.22


$ 19.03


$ 19.11


$ 18.57


$ 18.47


1 %


4 %
















Performance Ratios:















Efficiency ratio (2)


55.15 %


58.03 %


57.30 %


67.29 %


54.29 %


(2.88)


0.86

Non-interest expense to average assets (1)


2.29 %


2.41 %


2.44 %


2.74 %


2.16 %


(0.12)


0.13

Return on average assets ("ROAA")


1.27 %


1.18 %


1.27 %


0.67 %


1.19 %


0.09


0.08

Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") ROAA (1)


1.85 %


1.73 %


1.80 %


1.32 %


1.81 %


0.12


0.04

Return on average common equity


10.99 %


10.00 %


10.92 %


6.19 %


11.56 %


0.99


(0.57)

Return on average tangible common equity (1)


15.29 %


13.88 %


15.24 %


8.58 %


16.03 %


1.41


(0.74)
















Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)















Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1),(2)


52.92 %


53.68 %


51.39 %


52.32 %


51.79 %


(0.76)


1.13

Operating non-interest expense to average assets (1)


2.24 %


2.26 %


2.20 %


2.14 %


2.10 %


(0.02)


0.14

Operating ROAA (1)


1.33 %


1.28 %


1.44 %


1.42 %


1.25 %


0.05


0.08

Operating PPNR ROAA (1)


1.92 %


1.87 %


2.02 %


1.89 %


1.88 %


0.05


0.04

Operating return on average common equity (1)


11.46 %


10.89 %


12.34 %


13.15 %


12.16 %


0.57


(0.70)

Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)


15.95 %


15.11 %


17.22 %


18.24 %


16.85 %


0.84


(0.90)
















Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:















Yield on loans and leases


5.77 %


5.78 %


5.92 %


5.96 %


6.00 %


(0.01)


(0.23)

Yield on earning assets (2)


5.40 %


5.44 %


5.55 %


5.62 %


5.62 %


(0.04)


(0.22)

Cost of interest bearing deposits


1.96 %


2.04 %


2.08 %


2.43 %


2.52 %


(0.08)


(0.56)

Cost of interest bearing liabilities


2.21 %


2.24 %


2.27 %


2.65 %


2.78 %


(0.03)


(0.57)

Cost of total deposits


1.32 %


1.39 %


1.40 %


1.66 %


1.73 %


(0.07)


(0.41)

Cost of total funding (3)


1.55 %


1.56 %


1.57 %


1.87 %


1.98 %


(0.01)


(0.43)

Net interest margin (2)


3.93 %


3.96 %


4.06 %


3.84 %


3.75 %


(0.03)


0.18

Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets


2.33 %


2.59 %


3.12 %


3.41 %


2.97 %


(0.26)


(0.64)

Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets


78.67 %


78.44 %


78.12 %


78.39 %


78.64 %


0.23


0.03

Average loans and leases / Average total deposits


90.19 %


88.58 %


87.34 %


88.39 %


90.07 %


1.61


0.12

Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits


32.90 %


32.26 %


32.45 %


31.41 %


31.39 %


0.64


1.51

Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)


91.88 %


93.58 %


94.52 %


93.47 %


91.92 %


(1.70)


(0.04)
















Select Credit & Capital Ratios:















Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases


0.57 %


0.55 %


0.41 %


0.40 %


0.47 %


0.02


0.10

Non-performing assets to total assets


0.42 %


0.40 %


0.30 %


0.29 %


0.35 %


0.02


0.07

Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases


1.01 %


1.00 %


1.02 %


1.01 %


1.17 %


0.01


(0.16)

Total risk-based capital ratio (4)


13.4 %


13.5 %


13.6 %


13.4 %


13.0 %


(0.10)


0.40

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (4)


11.6 %


11.7 %


11.8 %


11.6 %


10.8 %


(0.10)


0.80


(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

(2) Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(3) Total funding = total deposits + total borrowings.

(4) Estimated holding company ratios.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended


% Change



Jun 30, 2026


Jun 30, 2025


Year over Year

Per Common Share Data:







Dividends


$ 0.74


$ 0.72


2.78 %








Performance Ratios:







Efficiency ratio (2)


56.59 %


61.54 %


(4.95)

Non-interest expense to average assets (1)


2.35 %


2.42 %


(0.07)

Return on average assets


1.22 %


0.94 %


0.28

PPNR ROAA (1)


1.79 %


1.50 %


0.29

Return on average common equity


10.49 %


9.18 %


1.31

Return on average tangible common equity (1)


14.58 %


12.80 %


1.78








Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)







Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1),(2)


53.29 %


53.40 %


(0.11)

Operating non-interest expense to average assets (1)


2.25 %


2.11 %


0.14

Operating ROAA (1)


1.30 %


1.17 %


0.13

Operating PPNR ROAA (1)


1.90 %


1.78 %


0.12

Operating return on average common equity (1)


11.17 %


11.52 %


(0.35)

Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)


15.53 %


16.07 %


(0.54)








Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:







Yield on loans and leases


5.78 %


5.96 %


(0.18)

Yield on earning assets (2)


5.42 %


5.56 %


(0.14)

Cost of interest bearing deposits


2.00 %


2.52 %


(0.52)

Cost of interest bearing liabilities


2.23 %


2.79 %


(0.56)

Cost of total deposits


1.35 %


1.72 %


(0.37)

Cost of total funding (3)


1.56 %


1.98 %


(0.42)

Net interest margin (2)


3.94 %


3.67 %


0.27

Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets


2.46 %


3.05 %


(0.59)

Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets


78.55 %


78.78 %


(0.23)

Average loans and leases / Average total deposits


89.38 %


90.21 %


(0.83)

Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits


32.58 %


31.57 %


1.01

Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)


92.73 %


91.90 %


0.83


(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

(2) Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(3) Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix

(Unaudited)


Jun 30, 2026


Mar 31, 2026


Dec 31, 2025


Sep 30, 2025


Jun 30, 2025


% Change

($ in millions)

Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Loans and leases:














Commercial real estate: (1)














Non-owner occupied term

$ 7,584


$ 8,113


$ 8,206


$ 8,444


$ 6,190


(7) %


23 %

Owner occupied term

7,405


7,258


7,314


7,361


5,320


2 %


39 %

Multifamily

10,122


10,173


10,281


10,377


5,735


(1) %


76 %

Construction & development

1,529


1,670


1,707


2,071


2,070


(8) %


(26) %

Residential development

369


373


362


367


286


(1) %


29 %

Commercial:














Term

7,004


6,887


6,713


6,590


5,353


2 %


31 %

Lines of credit & other

3,794


3,804


3,643


3,582


2,951


- %


29 %

Leases & equipment finance

1,617


1,619


1,599


1,614


1,641


- %


(1) %

Residential:














Mortgage

5,402


5,483


5,624


5,722


5,830


(1) %


(7) %

Home equity loans & lines

2,176


2,147


2,149


2,153


2,083


1 %


4 %

Consumer & other

164


170


178


181


178


(4) %


(8) %

Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees
and costs

$ 47,166


$ 47,697


$ 47,776


$ 48,462


$ 37,637


(1) %


25 %















Loans and leases mix:














Commercial real estate: (1)














Non-owner occupied term

16 %


17 %


17 %


18 %


16 %





Owner occupied term

16 %


15 %


15 %


15 %


14 %





Multifamily

22 %


21 %


22 %


21 %


15 %





Construction & development

3 %


4 %


4 %


4 %


6 %





Residential development

1 %


1 %


1 %


1 %


1 %





Commercial:














Term

15 %


15 %


14 %


14 %


14 %





Lines of credit & other

8 %


8 %


8 %


7 %


8 %





Leases & equipment finance

3 %


3 %


3 %


3 %


4 %





Residential:














Mortgage

11 %


11 %


12 %


12 %


15 %





Home equity loans & lines

5 %


5 %


4 %


4 %


6 %





Consumer & other

- %


- %


- %


1 %


1 %





Total

100 %


100 %


100 %


100 %


100 %







(1)

During the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company aligned the presentation of certain loans with its established loan classification methodology. This resulted in approximately $174 million of loans being reported within different commercial real estate loan categories, primarily multifamily loans, with a corresponding decrease in non-owner occupied term loans.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix

(Unaudited)


Jun 30, 2026


Mar 31, 2026


Dec 31, 2025


Sep 30, 2025


Jun 30, 2025


% Change

($ in millions)

Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount


Seq. Quarter


Year
over
Year

Deposits:














Demand, non-interest bearing

$ 17,218


$ 17,635


$ 17,419


$ 17,810


$ 13,220


(2) %


30 %

Demand, interest bearing

11,093


10,860


10,763


11,675


8,335


2 %


33 %

Money market

16,415


16,843


17,013


16,816


11,694


(3) %


40 %

Savings

2,392


2,437


2,442


2,504


2,276


(2) %


5 %

Time

4,938


5,714


6,574


6,966


6,218


(14) %


(21) %

Total

$ 52,056


$ 53,489


$ 54,211


$ 55,771


$ 41,743


(3) %


25 %















Total core deposits (1)

$ 49,488


$ 50,245


$ 50,174


$ 51,535


$ 37,294


(2) %


33 %















Deposit mix:














Demand, non-interest bearing

33 %


33 %


32 %


32 %


32 %





Demand, interest bearing

21 %


20 %


20 %


21 %


20 %





Money market

32 %


31 %


31 %


30 %


28 %





Savings

5 %


5 %


5 %


5 %


5 %





Time

9 %


11 %


12 %


12 %


15 %





Total

100 %


100 %


100 %


100 %


100 %






(1) Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in millions)

Jun 30,
2026


Mar 31,
2026


Dec 31,
2025


Sep 30,
2025


Jun 30,
2025


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Non-performing assets:(1)














Loans and leases on non-accrual status:















Commercial real estate

$ 96


$ 91


$ 50


$ 53


$ 31


5 %


210 %


Commercial

84


96


66


67


67


(13) %


25 %


Total loans and leases on non-accrual status

180


187


116


120


98


(4) %


84 %

Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing: (2)















Commercial real estate

4


3


2


-


-


33 %


nm


Commercial

4


2


8


5


5


100 %


(20) %


Residential (2)

80


69


72


71


74


16 %


8 %


Total loans and leases past due 90+ days and
accruing (2)

88


74


82


76


79


19 %


11 %

Total non-performing loans and leases (1), (2)

268


261


198


196


177


3 %


51 %

Other real estate owned

5


3


2


3


3


67 %


67 %

Total non-performing assets (1), (2)

$ 273


$ 264


$ 200


$ 199


$ 180


3 %


52 %
















Loans and leases past due 31-89 days

$ 125


$ 168


$ 94


$ 85


$ 142


(26) %


(12) %

Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and
leases

0.27 %


0.35 %


0.20 %


0.18 %


0.38 %


(0.08)


(0.11)

Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and
leases (1), (2)

0.57 %


0.55 %


0.41 %


0.40 %


0.47 %


0.02


0.10

Non-performing assets to total assets (1), (2)

0.42 %


0.40 %


0.30 %


0.29 %


0.35 %


0.02


0.07

Non-accrual loans and leases to total loan and leases (2)

0.38 %


0.39 %


0.24 %


0.25 %


0.26 %


(0.01)


0.12
















nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."




(1)

Non-accrual and 90+ days past due loans include government guarantees of $78 million, $88 million, $79 million, $70 million, and $68 million at June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively.



(2)

Excludes certain mortgage loans that carry a government guarantee, which Columbia has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $4 million, $4 million, $3 million, $2 million, and $2 million at June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses

(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in millions)

Jun 30,
2026


Mar 31,
2026


Dec 31,
2025


Sep 30,
2025


Jun 30,
2025


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(ACLLL)














Balance, beginning of period

$ 459


$ 466


$ 473


$ 421


$ 421


(2) %


9 %

Initial ACL recorded for PCD loans acquired during
the period

-


-


-


5


-


nm


nm

Provision for credit losses on loans and leases

29


28


23


69


29


4 %


0 %

Charge-offs















Commercial real estate

(1)


-


(8)


(3)


-


nm


nm


Commercial

(32)


(39)


(23)


(22)


(33)


(18) %


(3) %


Residential

-


-


(1)


-


-


nm


nm


Consumer & other

(2)


(1)


(1)


(2)


(1)


100 %


100 %


Total charge-offs

(35)


(40)


(33)


(27)


(34)


(13) %


3 %

Recoveries















Commercial

4


4


3


4


5


0 %


(20) %


Consumer & other

1


1


-


1


-


0 %


nm


Total recoveries

5


5


3


5


5


0 %


0 %

Net charge-offs















Commercial real estate

(1)


-


(8)


(3)


-


nm


nm


Commercial

(28)


(35)


(20)


(18)


(28)


(20) %


0 %


Residential

-


-


(1)


-


-


nm


nm


Consumer & other

(1)


-


(1)


(1)


(1)


nm


0 %


Total net charge-offs

(30)


(35)


(30)


(22)


(29)


(14) %


3 %

Balance, end of period

$ 458


$ 459


$ 466


$ 473


$ 421


0 %


9 %

Reserve for unfunded commitments














Balance, beginning of period

$ 19


$ 19


$ 19


$ 18


$ 17


0 %


12 %

(Recapture) provision for credit losses on
unfunded commitments

(2)


-


-


1


1


nm


(300) %

Balance, end of period

17


19


19


19


18


(11) %


(6) %

Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$ 475


$ 478


$ 485


$ 492


$ 439


(1) %


8 %















Net charge-offs to average loans and leases
(annualized)

0.25 %


0.30 %


0.25 %


0.22 %


0.31 %


(0.05)


(0.06)

Recoveries to gross charge-offs

14.29 %


12.50 %


9.09 %


18.52 %


15.19 %


1.79


(0.90)

ACLLL to loans and leases

0.97 %


0.96 %


0.98 %


0.98 %


1.12 %


0.01


(0.15)

ACL to loans and leases

1.01 %


1.00 %


1.02 %


1.01 %


1.17 %


0.01


(0.16)
















nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."


Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended


% Change

($ in millions)


Jun 30, 2026


Jun 30, 2025


Year over Year

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)







Balance, beginning of period


$ 466


$ 425


10 %

Provision for credit losses on loans and leases


57


55


4 %

Charge-offs








Commercial real estate


(1)


-


nm


Commercial


(71)


(66)


8 %


Residential


-


(1)


nm


Consumer & other


(3)


(2)


50 %


Total charge-offs


(75)


(69)


9 %

Recoveries








Commercial


8


9


(11) %


Consumer & other


2


1


100 %


Total recoveries


10


10


0 %

Net charge-offs








Commercial real estate


(1)


-


nm


Commercial


(63)


(57)


11 %


Residential


-


(1)


nm


Consumer & other


(1)


(1)


0 %


Total net charge-offs


(65)


(59)


10 %

Balance, end of period


$ 458


$ 421


9 %

Reserve for unfunded commitments







Balance, beginning of period


$ 19


$ 16


19 %

(Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments


(2)


2


(200) %

Balance, end of period


17


18


(6) %

Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)


$ 475


$ 439


8 %








Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)


0.28 %


0.31 %


(0.03)

Recoveries to gross charge-offs


13.33 %


14.62 %


(1.29)









nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended


June 30, 2026


March 31, 2026


June 30, 2025

($ in millions)

Average
Balance


Interest
Income
or
Expense


Average
Yields
or Rates


Average
Balance


Interest
Income
or
Expense


Average
Yields
or Rates


Average
Balance


Interest
Income
or
Expense


Average
Yields
or Rates

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:


















Loans held for sale

$ 66


$ -


6.86 %


$ 189


$ 3


5.17 %


$ 67


$ 1


6.66 %

Loans and leases (1)

47,419


683


5.77 %


47,714


681


5.78 %


37,648


563


6.00 %

Taxable securities

10,173


102


3.97 %


10,097


106


4.22 %


7,937


83


4.22 %

Non-taxable securities (2)

1,219


15


4.63 %


1,253


14


4.51 %


798


8


3.95 %

Temporary investments and
interest-bearing cash

1,402


13


3.71 %


1,578


14


3.65 %


1,421


16


4.46 %

Total interest-earning assets (1), (2)

60,279


$ 813


5.40 %


60,831


$ 818


5.44 %


47,871


$ 671


5.62 %

Goodwill and other intangible
assets

2,136






2,175






1,472





Other assets

3,217






3,209






2,209





Total assets

$ 65,632






$ 66,215






$ 51,552





INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:


















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 11,002


$ 45


1.65 %


$ 10,780


$ 43


1.60 %


$ 8,480


$ 48


2.28 %

Money market deposits

16,658


87


2.10 %


16,848


88


2.12 %


11,783


72


2.46 %

Savings deposits

2,413


1


0.14 %


2,443


1


0.12 %


2,287


1


0.13 %

Time deposits

5,205


40


3.03 %


6,414


52


3.32 %


6,126


59


3.85 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

35,278


173


1.96 %


36,485


184


2.04 %


28,676


180


2.52 %

Repurchase agreements and
federal funds purchased

163


1


1.65 %


187


1


1.86 %


186


1


2.06 %

Borrowings

4,050


39


3.90 %


3,071


30


3.96 %


3,058


35


4.53 %

Junior and other subordinated
debentures

431


8


7.07 %


435


7


7.03 %


428


8


8.05 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

39,922


$ 221


2.21 %


40,178


$ 222


2.24 %


32,348


$ 224


2.78 %

Non-interest-bearing deposits

17,301






17,378






13,123





Other liabilities

814






873






794





Total liabilities

58,037






58,429






46,265





Common equity

7,594






7,786






5,287





Total liabilities and shareholders'
equity

$ 65,631






$ 66,215






$ 51,552





NET INTEREST INCOME (2)



$ 592






$ 596






$ 447



NET INTEREST SPREAD (2)





3.19 %






3.20 %






2.84 %

NET INTEREST INCOME TO
EARNING ASSETS OR NET
INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)





3.93 %






3.96 %






3.75 %



(1)

Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.



(2)

Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to $2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and $1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates

(Unaudited)


Six Months Ended


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025

($ in millions)

Average
Balance


Interest
Income
or Expense


Average
Yields
or Rates


Average
Balance


Interest
Income or
Expense


Average
Yields or
Rates

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:












Loans held for sale

$ 127


$ 3


5.62 %


$ 63


$ 2


6.49 %

Loans and leases (1)

47,565


1,364


5.78 %


37,663


1,115


5.96 %

Taxable securities

10,135


208


4.09 %


7,815


155


3.97 %

Non-taxable securities (2)

1,236


29


4.57 %


808


16


3.91 %

Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash

1,490


27


3.67 %


1,457


32


4.46 %

Total interest-earning assets (1), (2)

60,553


$ 1,631


5.42 %


47,806


$ 1,320


5.56 %

Goodwill and other intangible assets

2,156






1,487





Other assets

3,213






2,210





Total assets

$ 65,922






$ 51,503





INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:












Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 10,892


$ 88


1.63 %


$ 8,426


$ 95


2.27 %

Money market deposits

16,753


175


2.11 %


11,694


141


2.43 %

Savings deposits

2,428


2


0.13 %


2,319


1


0.12 %

Time deposits

5,806


92


3.19 %


6,131


120


3.93 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

35,879


357


2.00 %


28,570


357


2.52 %

Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased

175


2


1.76 %


201


2


1.94 %

Borrowings

3,563


69


3.93 %


3,048


71


4.67 %

Junior and other subordinated debentures

433


15


7.05 %


433


17


7.99 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

40,050


$ 443


2.23 %


32,252


$ 447


2.79 %

Non-interest-bearing deposits

17,339






13,180





Other liabilities

844






819





Total liabilities

58,233






46,251





Common equity

7,689






5,252





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 65,922






$ 51,503





NET INTEREST INCOME (2)



$ 1,188






$ 873



NET INTEREST SPREAD (2)





3.19 %






2.77 %

NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET
INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)





3.94 %






3.67 %















(1)

Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.

(2)

Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $5 million for the year ended June 30, 2026, as compared to $2 million for the same period in 2025.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Residential Mortgage Banking Activity

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended


%

($ in millions)

Jun 30,
2026


Mar 31,
2026


Dec 31,
2025


Sep 30,
2025


Jun 30,
2025


Seq.
Quarter


Year over
Year

Residential mortgage banking revenue:














Origination and sale

$ 6


$ 5


$ 5


$ 5


$ 5


20 %


20 %

Servicing

5


6


6


5


6


(17) %


(17) %

Change in fair value of MSR asset:














Changes due to collection/realization of
expected cash flows over time

(3)


(3)


(3)


(3)


(3)


- %


- %

Changes due to valuation inputs or
assumptions

1


6


(1)


-


(2)


(83) %


nm

MSR hedge (loss) gain

(2)


(2)


-


-


2


- %


(200) %

Total

$ 7


$ 12


$ 7


$ 7


$ 8


(42) %


(13) %















Closed loan volume for sale

$ 195


$ 171


$ 176


$ 166


$ 164


14 %


19 %

Gain on sale margin

3.08 %


2.92 %


2.84 %


3.01 %


2.77 %


0.16


0.31















Residential mortgage servicing rights:














Balance, beginning of period

$ 105


$ 99


$ 101


$ 103


$ 106


6 %


(1) %

Additions for new MSR capitalized

2


3


2


1


2


(33) %


- %

Change in fair value of MSR asset:














Changes due to collection/realization of
expected cash flows over time

(3)


(3)


(3)


(3)


(3)


- %


- %

Changes due to valuation inputs or
assumptions

1


6


(1)


-


(2)


(83) %


nm

Balance, end of period

$ 105


$ 105


$ 99


$ 101


$ 103


- %


2 %















Residential mortgage loans serviced for others

$ 7,734


$ 7,812


$ 7,755


$ 7,797


$ 7,852


(1) %


(2) %

MSR as % of serviced portfolio

1.36 %


1.34 %


1.28 %


1.30 %


1.31 %


0.02


0.05















nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Residential Mortgage Banking Activity

(Unaudited)


Six Months Ended


% Change

($ in millions)

Jun 30, 2026


Jun 30, 2025


Year over
Year

Residential mortgage banking revenue:






Origination and sale

$ 11


$ 9


22 %

Servicing

11


12


(8) %

Change in fair value of MSR asset:






Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(6)


(6)


0 %

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

7


(3)


nm

MSR hedge (loss) gain

(4)


5


(180) %

Total

$ 19


$ 17


12 %







Closed loan volume for sale

$ 366


$ 300


22 %

Gain on sale margin

3.01 %


2.98 %


0.03







Residential mortgage servicing rights:






Balance, beginning of period

$ 99


$ 108


(8) %

Additions for new MSR capitalized

5


4


25 %

Change in fair value of MSR asset:






Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(6)


(6)


0 %

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

7


(3)


nm

Balance, end of period

$ 105


$ 103


2 %







nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends, and our financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes, and operating pre-provision net revenue and operating return on tangible common equity are also used as part of our incentive compensation program for our executive officers. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitution for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Tangible Capital, as adjusted

(Unaudited)




Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in millions, except per-share data)



Jun 30, 2026


Mar 31, 2026


Dec 31, 2025


Sep 30, 2025


Jun 30, 2025


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Total shareholders' equity

a


$ 7,552


$ 7,664


$ 7,840


$ 7,790


$ 5,342


(1) %


41 %

Less: Goodwill



1,482


1,482


1,482


1,481


1,029


- %


44 %

Less: Other intangible assets, net



633


671


712


754


430


(6) %


47 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity

b


$ 5,437


$ 5,511


$ 5,646


$ 5,555


$ 3,883


(1) %


40 %

















Total assets

c


$ 65,380


$ 66,027


$ 66,832


$ 67,496


$ 51,901


(1) %


26 %

Less: Goodwill



1,482


1,482


1,482


1,481


1,029


- %


44 %

Less: Other intangible assets, net



633


671


712


754


430


(6) %


47 %

Tangible assets

d


$ 63,265


$ 63,874


$ 64,638


$ 65,261


$ 50,442


(1) %


25 %

Common shares outstanding at period end (in
thousands)

e


282,817


289,530


295,422


299,147


210,213


(2) %


35 %

















Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio

a / c


11.55 %


11.61 %


11.73 %


11.54 %


10.29 %


(0.06)


1.26

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio

b / d


8.59 %


8.63 %


8.73 %


8.51 %


7.70 %


(0.04)


0.89

Book value per common share

a / e


$ 26.70


$ 26.47


$ 26.54


$ 26.04


$ 25.41


1 %


5 %

Tangible book value per common share

b / e


$ 19.22


$ 19.03


$ 19.11


$ 18.57


$ 18.47


1 %


4 %

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

Income Statements, as adjusted

(Unaudited)




Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in millions)



Jun 30, 2026


Mar 31, 2026


Dec 31, 2025


Sep 30, 2025


Jun 30, 2025


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Non-Interest Income Adjustments
















(Loss) gain on investment securities, net



$ (1)


$ -


$ 2


$ 2


$ -


nm


nm

Gain (loss) on swap derivatives



-


-


1


(1)


(1)


nm


nm

(Loss) gain on loans held for investment, at
fair value



(1)


(2)


-


4


-


(50) %


nm

Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation
inputs or assumptions



1


6


(1)


-


(2)


(83) %


nm

MSR hedge (loss) gain



(2)


(2)


-


-


2


- %


(200) %

Total non-interest income adjustments

a


$ (3)


$ 2


$ 2


$ 5


$ (1)


(250) %


200 %

















Non-Interest Expense Adjustments
















Merger and restructuring expense



$ 9


$ 24


$ 39


$ 87


$ 8


(63) %


13 %

Exit and disposal costs



-


1


1


-


-


(100) %


nm

FDIC special assessment



-


-


(5)


(1)


-


nm


nm

Legal settlement and other non-operating
expense



-


-


4


-


-


nm


nm

Total non-interest expense adjustments

b


$ 9


$ 25


$ 39


$ 86


$ 8


(64) %


13 %

















Net interest income

c


$ 589


$ 594


$ 627


$ 505


$ 446


(1) %


32 %

















Non-interest income (GAAP)

d


$ 88


$ 83


$ 90


$ 77


$ 65


6 %


35 %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


3


(2)


(2)


(5)


1


nm


200 %

Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)

e


$ 91


$ 81


$ 88


$ 72


$ 66


12 %


38 %

















Revenue (GAAP)

f=c+d


$ 677


$ 677


$ 717


$ 582


$ 511


- %


32 %

Operating revenue (non-GAAP)

g=c+e


$ 680


$ 675


$ 715


$ 577


$ 512


1 %


33 %

















Non-interest expense (GAAP)

h


$ 375


$ 394


$ 412


$ 393


$ 278


(5) %


35 %

Less: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


(9)


(25)


(39)


(86)


(8)


(64) %


13 %

Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

i


$ 366


$ 369


$ 373


$ 307


$ 270


(1) %


36 %

















Net income (GAAP)

j


$ 208


$ 192


$ 215


$ 96


$ 152


8 %


37 %

Provision for income taxes



67


63


67


23


51


6 %


31 %

Income before provision for income taxes



275


255


282


119


203


8 %


35 %

Provision for credit losses



27


28


23


70


30


(4) %


(10) %

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-
GAAP)

k


302


283


305


189


233


7 %


30 %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


3


(2)


(2)


(5)


1


nm


200 %

Add: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


9


25


39


86


8


(64) %


13 %

Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)

l


$ 314


$ 306


$ 342


$ 270


$ 242


3 %


30 %

















Net income (GAAP)

j


$ 208


$ 192


$ 215


$ 96


$ 152


8 %


37 %

Acquisition-related provision expense



-


-


-


70


-


nm


nm

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


3


(2)


(2)


(5)


1


nm


200 %

Add: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


9


25


39


86


8


(64) %


13 %

Tax effect of adjustments



(3)


(6)


(9)


(43)


(1)


(50) %


200 %

Operating net income (non-GAAP)

m


$ 217


$ 209


$ 243


$ 204


$ 160


4 %


36 %

















nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

Average Balances, Earnings Per Share, and Performance Metrics, as adjusted

(Unaudited)




Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in millions, shares in thousands)



Jun 30, 2026


Mar 31, 2026


Dec 31, 2025


Sep 30, 2025


Jun 30, 2025


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Average assets

n


$ 65,632


$ 66,215


$ 67,114


$ 56,823


$ 51,552


(1) %


27 %

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible
assets, net



2,136


2,175


2,217


1,719


1,472


(2) %


45 %

Average tangible assets

o


$ 63,496


$ 64,040


$ 64,897


$ 55,104


$ 50,080


(1) %


27 %

















Average common shareholders' equity

p


$ 7,594


$ 7,786


$ 7,814


$ 6,157


$ 5,287


(2) %


44 %

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible
assets, net



2,136


2,175


2,217


1,719


1,472


(2) %


45 %

Average tangible common equity

q


$ 5,458


$ 5,611


$ 5,597


$ 4,438


$ 3,815


(3) %


43 %

















Weighted average basic shares outstanding
(in thousands)

r


285,558


290,933


295,376


237,838


209,125


(2) %


37 %

Weighted average diluted shares
outstanding (in thousands)

s


286,472


292,160


296,760


238,925


209,975


(2) %


36 %

















Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics
















Earnings per share - basic

j / r


$ 0.73


$ 0.66


$ 0.72


$ 0.40


$ 0.73


11 %


- %

Earnings per share - diluted

j / s


$ 0.73


$ 0.66


$ 0.72


$ 0.40


$ 0.73


11 %


- %

Efficiency ratio (1)

h / f


55.15 %


58.03 %


57.30 %


67.29 %


54.29 %


(2.88)


0.86

Non-interest expense to average assets

h / n


2.29 %


2.41 %


2.44 %


2.74 %


2.16 %


(0.12)


0.13

Return on average assets

j / n


1.27 %


1.18 %


1.27 %


0.67 %


1.19 %


0.09


0.08

Return on average tangible assets

j / o


1.31 %


1.22 %


1.31 %


0.69 %


1.22 %


0.09


0.09

PPNR return on average assets

k / n


1.85 %


1.73 %


1.80 %


1.32 %


1.81 %


0.12


0.04

Return on average common equity

j / p


10.99 %


10.00 %


10.92 %


6.19 %


11.56 %


0.99


(0.57)

Return on average tangible common equity

j / q


15.29 %


13.88 %


15.24 %


8.58 %


16.03 %


1.41


(0.74)

















Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics
















Operating earnings per share - basic

m / r


$ 0.76


$ 0.72


$ 0.82


$ 0.86


$ 0.77


6 %


(1) %

Operating earnings per share - diluted

m / s


$ 0.76


$ 0.72


$ 0.82


$ 0.85


$ 0.76


6 %


- %

Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1)

u / y


52.92 %


53.68 %


51.39 %


52.32 %


51.79 %


(0.76)


1.13

Operating non-interest expense to average assets

i / n


2.24 %


2.26 %


2.20 %


2.14 %


2.10 %


(0.02)


0.14

Operating return on average assets

m / n


1.33 %


1.28 %


1.44 %


1.42 %


1.25 %


0.05


0.08

Operating return on average tangible assets

m / o


1.37 %


1.32 %


1.49 %


1.47 %


1.28 %


0.05


0.09

Operating PPNR return on average assets

l / n


1.92 %


1.87 %


2.02 %


1.89 %


1.88 %


0.05


0.04

Operating return on average common equity

m / p


11.46 %


10.89 %


12.34 %


13.15 %


12.16 %


0.57


(0.70)

Operating return on average tangible common equity

m / q


15.95 %


15.11 %


17.22 %


18.24 %


16.85 %


0.84


(0.90)


(1) Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

Operating Efficiency Ratio, as adjusted

(Unaudited)




Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in millions)



Jun 30, 2026


Mar 31, 2026


Dec 31, 2025


Sep 30, 2025


Jun 30, 2025


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Non-interest expense (GAAP)

h


$ 375


$ 394


$ 412


$ 393


$ 278


(5) %


35 %

Less: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


(9)


(25)


(39)


(86)


(8)


(64) %


13 %

Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

i


366


369


373


307


270


(1) %


36 %

Less: B&O taxes

t


(3)


(4)


(3)


(3)


(3)


(25) %


- %

Operating non-interest expense, excluding
B&O taxes (non-GAAP)

u


$ 363


$ 365


$ 370


$ 304


$ 267


(1) %


36 %

















Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

v


$ 592


$ 596


$ 629


$ 507


$ 447


(1) %


32 %

Non-interest income (GAAP)

d


88


83


90


77


65


6 %


35 %

Add: BOLI tax equivalent adjustment (1)

w


3


3


3


2


2


- %


50 %

Total Revenue, excluding BOLI tax equivalent
adjustments (tax equivalent)

x


683


682


722


586


514


- %


33 %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


3


(2)


(2)


(5)


1


nm


200 %

Total Adjusted Operating Revenue,
excluding BOLI tax equivalent adjustments
(tax equivalent) (non-GAAP)

y


$ 686


$ 680


$ 720


$ 581


$ 515


1 %


33 %

















Efficiency ratio (1)

h / f


55.15 %


58.03 %


57.30 %


67.29 %


54.29 %


(2.88)


0.86

Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-
GAAP) (1)

u / y


52.92 %


53.68 %


51.39 %


52.32 %


51.79 %


(0.76)


1.13

















nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

(1) Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

Income Statements, as adjusted

(Unaudited)




Six Months Ended


% Change

($ in millions)



Jun 30, 2026


Jun 30, 2025


Year over Year

Non-Interest Income Adjustments








(Loss) gain on investment securities, net



$ (1)


$ 2


(150) %

Loss on swap derivatives



-


(2)


nm

(Loss) gain on loans held for investment, at fair value



(3)


7


(143) %

Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions



7


(3)


nm

MSR hedge (loss) gain



(4)


5


(180) %

Total non-interest income adjustments

a


$ (1)


$ 9


(111) %









Non-Interest Expense Adjustments








Merger and restructuring expense



$ 33


$ 23


43 %

Exit and disposal costs



1


1


- %

Legal settlement and other non-operating expense



-


55


(100) %

Total non-interest expense adjustments

b


$ 34


$ 79


(57) %









Net interest income

c


$ 1,183


$ 871


36 %









Non-interest income (GAAP)

d


$ 171


$ 131


31 %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


1


(9)


nm

Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)

e


$ 172


$ 122


41 %









Revenue (GAAP)

f=c+d


$ 1,354


$ 1,002


35 %

Operating revenue (non-GAAP)

g=c+e


$ 1,355


$ 993


36 %









Non-interest expense (GAAP)

h


$ 769


$ 618


24 %

Less: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


(34)


(79)


(57) %

Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

i


$ 735


$ 539


36 %









Net income (GAAP)

j


$ 400


$ 239


67 %

Provision for income taxes



130


88


48 %

Income before provision for income taxes



530


327


62 %

Provision for credit losses



55


57


(4) %

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)

k


585


384


52 %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


1


(9)


nm

Add: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


34


79


(57) %

Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)

l


$ 620


$ 454


37 %









Net income (GAAP)

j


$ 400


$ 239


67 %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


1


(9)


nm

Add: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


34


79


(57) %

Tax effect of adjustments



(9)


(9)


- %

Operating net income (non-GAAP)

m


$ 426


$ 300


42 %

nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

Average Balances, Earnings Per Share, and Performance Metrics, as adjusted

(Unaudited)




Six Months Ended


% Change

($ in millions, shares in thousands)



Jun 30, 2026


Jun 30, 2025


Year over Year

Average assets

n


$ 65,922


$ 51,503


28 %

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



2,156


1,487


45 %

Average tangible assets

o


$ 63,766


$ 50,016


27 %









Average common shareholders' equity

p


$ 7,689


$ 5,252


46 %

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



2,156


1,487


45 %

Average tangible common equity

q


$ 5,533


$ 3,765


47 %









Weighted average basic shares outstanding

r


288,130


208,964


38 %

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

s


289,212


209,965


38 %









Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics








Earnings per share - basic

j / r


$ 1.39


$ 1.14


22 %

Earnings per share - diluted

j / s


$ 1.38


$ 1.14


21 %

Efficiency ratio (1)

h / f


56.59 %


61.54 %


(4.95)

Non-interest expense to average assets

h/n


2.35 %


2.42 %


(0.07)

Return on average assets

j / n


1.22 %


0.94 %


0.28

Return on average tangible assets

j / o


1.26 %


0.96 %


0.30

PPNR return on average assets

k/n


1.79 %


1.50 %


0.29

Return on average common equity

j / p


10.49 %


9.18 %


1.31

Return on average tangible common equity

j / q


14.58 %


12.80 %


1.78









Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics








Operating earnings per share - basic

m / r


$ 1.48


$ 1.44


3 %

Operating earnings per share - diluted

m / s


$ 1.47


$ 1.43


3 %

Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1)

u / y


53.29 %


53.40 %


(0.11)

Operating non-interest expense to average assets

i/n


2.25 %


2.11 %


0.14

Operating return on average assets

m / n


1.30 %


1.17 %


0.13

Operating return on average tangible assets

m / o


1.35 %


1.21 %


0.14

Operating PPNR return on average assets

l / n


1.90 %


1.78 %


0.12

Operating return on average common equity

m / p


11.17 %


11.52 %


(0.35)

Operating return on average tangible common equity

m / q


15.53 %


16.07 %


(0.54)

(1) Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

Operating Efficiency Ratio, as adjusted

(Unaudited)




Six Months Ended


% change

($ in millions)



Jun 30, 2026


Jun 30, 2025


Year over Year

Non-interest expense (GAAP)

h


$ 769


$ 618


24 %

Less: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


(34)


(79)


(57) %

Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

i


735


539


36 %

Less: B&O taxes

t


(7)


(6)


17 %

Operating non-interest expense, excluding B&O taxes (non-GAAP)

u


$ 728


$ 533


37 %









Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

v


$ 1,188


$ 873


36 %

Non-interest income (GAAP)

d


171


131


31 %

Add: BOLI tax equivalent adjustment (1)

w


6


3


100 %

Total Revenue, excluding BOLI tax equivalent adjustments (tax equivalent)

x


1,365


1,007


36 %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


1


(9)


nm

Total Adjusted Operating Revenue, excluding BOLI tax equivalent adjustments
(tax equivalent) (non-GAAP)

y


$ 1,366


$ 998


37 %









Efficiency ratio (1)

h /f


56.59 %


61.54 %


(4.95)

Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)

u / y


53.29 %


53.40 %


(0.11)









nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

(1) Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation.

SOURCE Columbia Banking System, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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