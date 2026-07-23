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WKN: A2JK4Z | ISIN: US9280311039 | Ticker-Symbol: 71F
Frankfurt
24.07.26 | 09:55
36,800 Euro
+2,22 % +0,800
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PR Newswire
23.07.2026 22:15 Uhr
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Virginia National Bankshares Corporation Announces 2026 Second Quarter Earnings And Quarterly Dividend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported quarterly net income of $9.0 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $4.2 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The increase in net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 as compared to the same period in the prior year was primarily due to the cost of funds reduction of 13 basis points, reduced non-interest expense and a gain from the sale of a limited investment partnership interest in Bearing Insurance Group, LLC ("Bearing").

Dividend Declaration

On July 22, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of common stock payable on August 28, 2026, to the holders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2026. The quarterly cash dividend implies an annualized dividend yield to shareholders of approximately 3.20% based on the closing price of the Company's common stock on July 22, 2026.

President and Chief Executive Officer's comments: "Our second quarter results reflected strong core performance and also benefited from the Bearing transaction, which illustrate consistent performance in a dynamic environment," stated Glenn W. Rust, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are disciplined in our approach, and we continue to focus on optimizing the balance sheet to maximize profitability. Asset quality, liquidity and capital remain strong enabling us to finance creditworthy projects which enhance our communities."

Key Performance Indicators

Second quarter 2026 compared to second quarter 2025

  • Return on average assets1 improved to 2.24% from 1.05%.
  • Return on average equity1 improved to 18.81% from 10.05%.
  • Net interest margin (FTE)1,2 improved to 3.65% from 3.40%.
  • Loan-to-deposit ratio decreased slightly to 87.6% from 89.4%.
  • Efficiency ratio (FTE)2 improved to 41.6% from 61.2%.

June 30, 2026 Balance Sheet Highlights

  • Gross loans outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 totaled $1.2 billion; this represents a decrease of $7.7 million, or 0.6% compared to June 30, 2025.
  • Securities balances were $241.0 million at June 30, 2026, and $254.2 million at December 31, 2025. The balance declined $22.1 million from June 30, 2025 to June 30, 2026, with the additional liquidity allowing the Company to take advantage of investment opportunities that complement its growth and earnings strategies.
  • Deposits at June 30, 2026 were $1.4 billion, a $22.5 million decrease from December 31, 2025, but a $20.1 million increase from June 30, 2025. The changes noted reflect normal customer behavior in the current rate environment as customers continue to optimize their cash holdings.
  • Outstanding borrowings from the FHLB were $20.0 million as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, and $61.0 million as of June 30, 2025. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had unused borrowing facilities in place of approximately $237.0 million and held no brokered deposits.
  • Book value per share increased to $35.89 as of June 30, 2026, compared to $31.67 as of June 30, 2025, and tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure)2 was $34.05 as of June 30, 2026 compared to $29.63 as of June 30, 2025. The increases reflect the consistent earnings performance that the Company posts, and in particular, the gain from the Bearing transaction in the second quarter of 2026.

Loans and Asset Quality

  • Credit performance remains strong with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.35% as of June 30, 2026, 0.56% as of December 31, 2025 and 0.48% as of June 30, 2025.
  • Nonperforming assets amounted to $5.8 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $9.2 million as of December 31, 2025, and $7.8 million as of June 30, 2025. The primary changes over the periods were in the 90 or more days past due and still accruing loans, which are government-guaranteed loans and are serviced by a third party. Timing of the distribution of payments from the servicer can create fluctuations at period ends.
  • The period-end Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans ("ACL") as a percentage of total loans was 0.66% as of June 30, 2026, 0.67% as of December 31, 2025 and 0.67% as of June 30, 2025. The portfolio of government-guaranteed loans continues to be a significant driver impacting the recovery of credit losses on loans year-over-year. Balances in such loans are 100% guaranteed and do not require an ACL.
  • For the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $231 thousand on loans, and a $94 thousand reserve for unfunded commitments, both due to construction and multifamily project loans originated in the second quarter, which drove increases in provision expense as those pools require higher reserves. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company recognized a $105 thousand recovery of credit losses on loans and a $39 thousand provision for unfunded commitments.

Net Interest Income

  • Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 of $13.7 million increased $952 thousand, or 7.4%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025, predominantly due to decreased interest expense associated with deposit accounts and increased yield on loans. On a year-to-date basis, net interest income at June 30, 2026 was $26.7 million compared to $25.1 million at June 30, 2025.
  • Net interest margin (FTE), (a non-GAAP financial measure)2, for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was 3.65%, compared to 3.40% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The net interest margin (FTE)2 for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was 3.52% compared to 3.34% for the same period in 2025.
  • The Bank's yield on loans was 5.74% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to 5.60% for the prior year same period. The accretion of the fair value mark related to purchased loans positively impacted interest income by 11 bps in the second quarter of 2026, and 14 bps in the second quarter of 2025. The yield on loans for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was 5.64%, which was 4 bps over the same period for 2025.
  • The overall cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, of 1.64% incurred in the three months ended June 30, 2026 decreased 13 bps from 1.77% in the same period in the prior year. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased period over period by 11 bps, from a cost of 2.23% to 2.12%. The cost of borrowings from the FHLB decreased 85 bps from the second quarter of 2025 to the second quarter of 2026, from 4.74% to 3.89%. On a year-to-date basis, at June 30, 2026, the overall cost of funds decreased 16 bps from 1.82% to 1.66%.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 increased $4.7 million, or 360.1%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025, the result of a gain of $4.7 million on the Bearing transaction. On a year-to-date basis, at June 30, 2026, the $4.5 million increase over June 30, 2025 also reflects the $4.7 million gain on the Bearing transaction.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2026 decreased by $412 thousand, or 4.7%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025. The 2026 quarter reflected continued lower data processing costs resulting from the 2025 core contract renewals, and a reduction of other expense (which includes legal fees) incurred compared to 2025. The $1.0 million decrease in noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to the same period of 2025 is due to reduced depreciation and data processing expenses.

Efficiency Ratio

The Company's efficiency ratio (FTE)2 improved to 41.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to 61.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as all the components of this ratio improved.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates amounted to 20.1% and 21.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. For each period, the effective income tax rate differed from the U.S. statutory rate of 21%. The effective tax rate fluctuations are attributable to changes in pretax earnings, low-income housing tax credits and the levels of permanent tax differences.

Dividends

Cash dividends of $2.0 million, or $0.36 per share, were declared and paid during the second quarter of 2026. The remaining 78% of net income was retained.

_____________________________________________________________________

1 Annualized.

2 See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has seven banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, four banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County (including one limited-service banking facility), and banking offices in Winchester and Richmond, Virginia. The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services. The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK." Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for, or more important than, operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information

Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgement of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; liquidity and capital requirements; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts or other major events, the governmental and societal responses thereto, or the prospect of these events; changes, particularly declines, in general economic and market conditions in the local economies in which the Company operates, including the effects of declines in real estate values; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and guidance related to financial services including, but not limited to, taxes, banking, securities and insurance; changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines; the financial condition of the Company's borrowers; the Company's ability to attract, hire, train and retain qualified employees; an increase in unemployment levels; competitive pressures on loan and deposit pricing and demand; fluctuation in asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company's ACL; the value of securities held in the Company's investment portfolio; performance of assets under management; cybersecurity threats or attacks and the development and maintenance of reliable electronic systems; changes in technology and their impact on the marketing of new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Company's products and services; the risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's press releases and filings with the SEC; and the Company's performance in managing the risks involved in any of the foregoing. Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


June 30, 2026



December 31, 2025*



June 30, 2025



(Unaudited)






(Unaudited)


ASSETS









Cash and due from banks

$

35,705



$

5,798



$

5,999


Interest-bearing deposits in other banks


9,694




10,552




9,840


Federal funds sold


31,948




54,264




22,683


Securities:









Available-for-sale (AFS), at fair value


234,770




247,992




254,909


Restricted securities, at cost


6,195




6,172




8,120


Total securities


240,965




254,164




263,029


Loans, net of deferred fees and costs


1,233,980




1,237,577




1,241,712


Allowance for credit losses


(8,124)




(8,270)




(8,347)


Loans, net


1,225,856




1,229,307




1,233,365


Premises and equipment, net


11,575




11,687




12,204


Bank owned life insurance


41,953




41,302




40,659


Goodwill


7,768




7,768




7,768


Core deposit intangible, net


2,199




2,682




3,213


Right of use asset, net


5,551




6,297




7,032


Deferred tax asset, net


12,179




12,079




14,084


Accrued interest receivable and other assets


12,803




13,842




15,046


Total assets

$

1,638,196



$

1,649,742



$

1,634,922


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Liabilities:









Demand deposits:









Noninterest-bearing

$

367,348



$

362,322



$

384,538


Interest-bearing


279,179




308,295




266,012


Money market and savings deposit accounts


481,847




469,815




457,077


Certificates of deposit and other time deposits


280,822




291,299




281,438


Total deposits


1,409,196




1,431,731




1,389,065


Borrowings


20,000




20,000




61,000


Junior subordinated debt, net


3,578




3,554




3,530


Lease liability


5,474




6,192




6,888


Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


5,263




4,104




3,667


Total liabilities


1,443,511




1,465,581




1,464,150


Commitments and contingent liabilities









Shareholders' equity:









Preferred stock, $2.50 par value


-




-




-


Common stock, $2.50 par value


13,416




13,327




13,318


Capital surplus


107,781




107,337




106,834


Retained earnings


104,531




94,165




87,514


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(31,043)




(30,668)




(36,894)


Total shareholders' equity


194,685




184,161




170,772


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,638,196



$

1,649,742



$

1,634,922











Common shares outstanding


5,424,431




5,393,140




5,391,979


Common shares authorized


10,000,000




10,000,000




10,000,000


Preferred shares outstanding


-




-




-


Preferred shares authorized


2,000,000




2,000,000




2,000,000




* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements


VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended



For the six months ended




June 30, 2026



June 30, 2025



June 30, 2026



June 30, 2025


Interest and dividend income:













Loans, including fees


$

17,688



$

17,330



$

34,521



$

34,363


Federal funds sold



288




64




782




248


Other interest-bearing deposits



47




45




82




87


Investment securities:













Taxable



1,066




1,265




2,169




2,574


Tax-exempt



326




323




648




646


Dividends



83




109




173




224


Total interest and dividend income



19,498




19,136




38,375




38,142















Interest expense:













Demand deposits



67




67




137




136


Money market and savings deposits



2,940




2,927




5,993




5,930


Certificates and other time deposits



2,478




2,670




5,063




5,724


Borrowings



194




582




386




1,091


Federal funds purchased



-




18




-




25


Junior subordinated debt



71




76




141




146


Total interest expense



5,750




6,340




11,720




13,052


Net interest income



13,748




12,796




26,655




25,090


Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



231




3




(105)




(157)


Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses



13,517




12,793




26,760




25,247















Noninterest income:













Wealth management fees



214




206




434




435


Deposit account fees



359




293




725




600


Debit/credit card and ATM fees



245




355




496




725


Bank owned life insurance income



332




307




651




600


Gains on sales of assets, net



-




-




5




278


Gain on sale of limited partnership investment



4,662




-




4,662




-


Other



220




150




548




433


Total noninterest income



6,032




1,311




7,521




3,071















Noninterest expense:













Salaries and employee benefits



4,027




3,863




8,026




7,799


Net occupancy



720




889




1,499




1,905


Equipment



212




202




398




388


Bank franchise tax



468




489




936




828


Computer software



214




266




428




522


Data processing



609




732




1,159




1,467


FDIC deposit insurance assessment



187




145




362




290


Marketing, advertising and promotion



254




179




521




433


Professional fees



333




331




681




587


Core deposit intangible amortization



236




284




483




579


Other



1,009




1,301




1,975




2,707


Total noninterest expense



8,269




8,681




16,468




17,505


Income before income taxes



11,280




5,423




17,813




10,813


Provision for income taxes



2,272




1,185




3,545




2,086


Net income


$

9,008



$

4,238



$

14,268



$

8,727















Net income per common share, basic


$

1.66



$

0.79



$

2.63



$

1.62


Net income per common share, diluted


$

1.65



$

0.78



$

2.62



$

1.61


Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic



5,423,642




5,391,979




5,416,631




5,385,461


Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted



5,455,403




5,417,900




5,449,308




5,410,430


VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



At or for the three months ended




June 30, 2026



March 31, 2026



December 31, 2025



September 30, 2025



June 30, 2025


Common Share Data:
















Net income


$

9,008



$

5,259



$

5,958



$

4,576



$

4,238


Net income per weighted average share, basic


$

1.66



$

0.97



$

1.10



$

0.85



$

0.79


Net income per weighted average share, diluted


$

1.65



$

0.97



$

1.10



$

0.84



$

0.78


Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



5,423,642




5,409,543




5,392,763




5,391,979




5,391,979


Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



5,455,403




5,443,437




5,424,154




5,424,642




5,417,900


Actual shares outstanding



5,424,431




5,422,513




5,393,140




5,391,979




5,391,979


Tangible book value per share at period end 4


$

34.05



$

32.51



$

32.21



$

30.90



$

29.63


Key Ratios:
















Return on average assets 1



2.24

%



1.30

%



1.45

%



1.12

%



1.05

%

Return on average equity 1



18.81

%



11.34

%



13.04

%



10.48

%



10.05

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 1, 2



3.65

%



3.40

%



3.50

%



3.43

%



3.40

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



41.6

%



56.6

%



49.5

%



57.9

%



61.2

%

Loan-to-deposit ratio



87.6

%



86.7

%



86.4

%



89.2

%



89.4

%

Net Interest Income:
















Net interest income


$

13,748



$

12,906



$

13,348



$

13,072



$

12,796


Net interest income (FTE) 2


$

13,835



$

12,991



$

13,433



$

13,158



$

12,881


Company Capital Ratios:
















Tier 1 leverage ratio 5



13.38

%



12.70

%



12.52

%



12.26

%



12.12

%

Total risk-based capital ratio 5



21.59

%



20.80

%



20.42

%



20.15

%



19.46

%

Assets and Asset Quality:
















Average earning assets


$

1,520,330



$

1,550,030



$

1,521,387



$

1,523,230



$

1,521,345


Average gross loans


$

1,235,696



$

1,233,478



$

1,223,703



$

1,230,805



$

1,240,563


Fair value mark on acquired loans


$

3,911



$

4,344



$

4,754



$

5,241



$

5,724


















Allowance for credit losses on loans:
















Beginning of period


$

7,981



$

8,270



$

8,510



$

8,347



$

8,328


Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



137




(281)




(176)




253




90


Charge-offs



(65)




(93)




(126)




(146)




(111)


Recoveries



71




85




62




56




40


End of period


$

8,124



$

7,981



$

8,270



$

8,510



$

8,347


















Non-accrual loans


$

2,099



$

2,147



$

2,198



$

2,568



$

2,614


Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing



3,692




3,841




7,042




4,201




5,178


Total nonperforming assets (NPA)


$

5,791



$

5,988



$

9,240



$

6,769



$

7,792


















NPA as a % of total assets



0.35

%



0.36

%



0.56

%



0.42

%



0.48

%

NPA as a % of gross loans



0.47

%



0.48

%



0.75

%



0.55

%



0.63

%

ACL to gross loans



0.66

%



0.64

%



0.67

%



0.69

%



0.67

%

Non-accruing loans to gross loans



0.17

%



0.17

%



0.18

%



0.21

%



0.21

%

Net charge-offs to average loans 1



0.00

%



0.00

%



0.02

%



0.03

%



0.02

%



1

Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.

2

The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE) basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

3

The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP. Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

4

This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

5

All ratios at June 30, 2026 are estimates and subject to change pending regulatory filings. Ratios for prior periods are presented as filed.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended




June 30, 2026



June 30, 2025







Interest









Interest







Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average




Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost 4



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost 4


ASSETS



















Interest Earning Assets:



















Securities:



















Taxable Securities and Dividends


$

179,586



$

1,149




2.56

%


$

201,507



$

1,374




2.73

%

Tax-Exempt Securities 1



64,347




413




2.57

%



65,347




408




2.50

%

Total Securities 1



243,933




1,562




2.56

%



266,854




1,782




2.67

%

Total Loans



1,235,696




17,688




5.74

%



1,240,563




17,330




5.60

%

Federal funds sold



31,554




288




3.66

%



5,698




64




4.51

%

Other interest-bearing deposits



9,147




47




2.06

%



8,230




45




2.19

%

Total Earning Assets



1,520,330




19,585




5.17

%



1,521,345




19,221




5.07

%

Less: Allowance for Credit Losses



(7,996)










(8,338)








Total Non-Earning Assets



97,395










102,550








Total Assets


$

1,609,729









$

1,615,557



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Interest Bearing Liabilities:



















Interest Bearing Deposits:



















Interest Checking


$

265,742



$

67




0.10

%


$

268,728



$

67




0.10

%

Money Market and Savings Deposits



489,059




2,940




2.41

%



464,058




2,927




2.53

%

Time Deposits



283,277




2,478




3.51

%



286,555




2,670




3.74

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,038,078




5,485




2.12

%



1,019,341




5,664




2.23

%

Borrowings



20,000




194




3.89

%



49,275




582




4.74

%

Federal funds purchased



-




-




0.00

%



1,472




18




4.90

%

Junior subordinated debt



3,570




71




7.98

%



3,523




76




8.65

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,061,648




5,750




2.17

%



1,073,611




6,340




2.37

%

Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



















Demand deposits



344,699










364,033








Other liabilities



11,299










8,790








Total Liabilities



1,417,646










1,446,434








Shareholders' Equity



192,083










169,123








Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$

1,609,729









$

1,615,557








Net Interest Income (FTE) 3





$

13,835









$

12,881





Interest Rate Spread 2









3.00

%









2.70

%

Cost of Funds









1.64

%









1.77

%

Interest Expense as a Percentage of
Average Earning Assets 4









1.52

%









1.67

%

Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3, 4









3.65

%









3.40

%



1

Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. Refer to the Reconcilement of Certain Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.

2

Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

3

Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

4

Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)



For the six months ended




June 30, 2026



June 30, 2025







Interest









Interest







Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average




Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost 4



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost 4


ASSETS



















Interest Earning Assets:



















Securities:



















Taxable Securities and Dividends


$

184,352



$

2,342




2.54

%


$

203,584



$

2,798




2.75

%

Tax Exempt Securities 1



64,411




820




2.55

%



65,572




818




2.49

%

Total Securities 1



248,763




3,162




2.54

%



269,156




3,616




2.69

%

Total Loans



1,234,592




34,521




5.64

%



1,237,061




34,363




5.60

%

Federal funds sold



43,046




782




3.66

%



11,256




248




4.44

%

Other interest-bearing deposits



8,696




82




1.90

%



8,041




87




2.18

%

Total Earning Assets



1,535,097




38,547




5.06

%



1,525,514




38,314




5.06

%

Less: Allowance for Credit Losses



(8,135)










(8,416)








Total Non-Earning Assets



98,624










105,321








Total Assets


$

1,625,586









$

1,622,419



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Interest Bearing Liabilities:



















Interest Bearing Deposits:



















Interest Checking


$

275,134



$

137




0.10

%


$

271,736



$

136




0.10

%

Money Market and Savings Deposits



488,403




5,993




2.47

%



464,231




5,930




2.58

%

Time Deposits



287,339




5,063




3.55

%



296,388




5,724




3.89

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,050,876




11,193




2.15

%



1,032,355




11,790




2.30

%

Borrowings



20,000




386




3.89

%



46,038




1,091




4.78

%

Federal funds purchased



-




-




0.00

%



1,017




25




4.96

%

Junior subordinated debt



3,564




141




7.98

%



3,517




146




8.37

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,074,440




11,720




2.20

%



1,082,927




13,052




2.43

%

Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



















Demand deposits



349,925










363,198








Other liabilities



11,125










9,328








Total Liabilities



1,435,490










1,455,453








Shareholders' Equity



190,096










166,966








Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$

1,625,586









$

1,622,419








Net Interest Income (FTE) 3





$

26,827









$

25,262





Interest Rate Spread 2









2.86

%









2.63

%

Cost of Funds









1.66

%









1.82

%

Interest Expense as a Percentage of
Average Earning Assets









1.54

%









1.73

%

Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3,4









3.52

%









3.34

%



1

Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. Refer to the Reconcilement of Certain Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.

2

Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

3

Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

4

Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN QUARTERLY NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended




June 30, 2026



March 31, 2026



December 31, 2025



September 30, 2025



June 30, 2025


Fully tax-equivalent measures
















Net interest income (GAAP)


$

13,748



$

12,906



$

13,348



$

13,072



$

12,796


Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



87




85




85




86




85


Net interest income (FTE) 1 (non-GAAP)


$

13,835



$

12,991



$

13,433



$

13,158



$

12,881


















Efficiency ratio 2 (GAAP)



41.8

%



57.0

%



49.8

%



58.3

%



61.5

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.2

%



-0.4

%



-0.3

%



-0.4

%



-0.3

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3 (non-GAAP)



41.6

%



56.6

%



49.5

%



57.9

%



61.2

%

















Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.63

%



3.38

%



3.48

%



3.40

%



3.37

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.02

%



0.02

%



0.02

%



0.03

%



0.03

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 1 (non-GAAP)



3.65

%



3.40

%



3.50

%



3.43

%



3.40

%





As of




June 30, 2026



March 31, 2026



December 31, 2025



September 30, 2025



June 30, 2025


Other financial measures
















Book value per share (GAAP)


$

35.89



$

34.39



$

34.15



$

32.89



$

31.67


Impact of intangible assets 4



(1.84)




(1.88)




(1.94)




(1.99)




(2.04)


Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)


$

34.05



$

32.51



$

32.21



$

30.90



$

29.63




For the Six Months Ended




June 30,
2026



June 30,
2025


Fully tax-equivalent measures







Net interest income (GAAP)


$

26,655



$

25,090


Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



172




172


Net interest income (FTE) 1 (non-GAAP)


$

26,827



$

25,262









Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.50

%



3.32

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.02

%



0.02

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 1



3.52

%



3.34

%



1

FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

2

The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

3

The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income.

4

Intangible assets include goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, for all periods presented.

SOURCE Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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