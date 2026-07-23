Associated Banc-Corp Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings of $0.63 Per Common Share, or $0.73 Per Common Share Excluding Nonrecurring Items Recognized During the Quarter

Results fueled by sustained organic growth trends, ongoing integration of American National Corporation.
GREEN BAY, Wis., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated" or "Company") today reported net income available to common equity ("earnings") of $121 million, or $0.63 per common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. These amounts compare to earnings of $117 million, or $0.70 per common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and earnings of $108 million, or $0.65 per common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
The Company's results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 were impacted by several nonrecurring expenses associated with the acquisition of American National Corporation that closed on April 1, 2026. Excluding the impact of these nonrecurring items, the Company reported adjusted earnings of $140 million, or $0.73 per common share1.
"Organic growth continues to be a primary focus for our company, and midway through 2026, we've maintained our momentum in several important ways," said President & CEO Andy Harmening. "Through June 30th, we've seen double-digit C&I growth, excellent household growth, and strong, improving annual deposit growth--all while maintaining our disciplined approach to expense management and credit. We've also been pleased with the American National partnership, which has largely come in as expected."
"As we look to the back half of 2026 and into 2027, we expect to maintain our growth trajectory through steady execution of organic initiatives and the successful integration of American National Corporation. We look forward to demonstrating our ability to deliver profitable growth sustainably over time."
Second Quarter 2026 Highlights
- Total period end loans of $36.5 billion (+15% vs. 1Q 2026; +19% vs. 2Q 2025)
- Total period end commercial & industrial loans of $13.8 billion (+11% vs. 1Q 2026; +22% vs. 2Q 2025)
- Total period end deposits of $39.9 billion (+12% vs. 1Q 2026; +17% vs. 2Q 2025)
- Total period end core customer deposits1 of $34.2 billion (+12% vs. 1Q 2026; +21% vs. 2Q 2025)
- Net interest income of $370 million (+20% vs. 1Q 2026; +23% vs. 2Q 2025)
- Net interest margin of 3.17%
- Noninterest income of $80 million
- Noninterest expense of $272 million
- Provision for credit losses of $19 million
- Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans of 1.36%
- Net charge offs / average loans (annualized) of 0.26%
1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See financial tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.
Loans
Second quarter 2026 average total loans of $35.9 billion increased 15%, or $4.6 billion, from the prior quarter and increased 18%, or $5.4 billion, from the same period last year. With respect to second quarter 2026 average balances by loan category:
- Commercial and business lending increased $1.8 billion from the prior quarter and increased $2.7 billion from the same period last year to $14.8 billion.
- Commercial real estate lending increased $1.6 billion from the prior quarter and increased $1.5 billion from the same period last year to $8.9 billion.
- Consumer lending increased $1.2 billion from the prior quarter and increased $1.2 billion from the same period last year to $12.2 billion.
Second quarter 2026 period end total loans of $36.5 billion increased 15%, or $4.7 billion, from the prior quarter and increased 19%, or $5.9 billion, from the same period last year. With respect to second quarter 2026 period end balances by loan category:
- Commercial and business lending increased $1.8 billion from the prior quarter and increased $2.9 billion from the same period last year to $15.3 billion.
- Commercial real estate lending increased $1.7 billion from the prior quarter and increased $1.7 billion from the same period last year to $9.0 billion.
- Consumer lending increased $1.2 billion from the prior quarter and increased $1.2 billion from the same period last year to $12.1 billion.
We now expect 2026 period end loan growth of 18% to 20% as compared to Associated's standalone results for the year ended December 31, 2025.
Deposits
Second quarter 2026 average deposits of $40.4 billion increased 15%, or $5.2 billion, from the prior quarter and increased 18%, or $6.2 billion, from the same period last year. With respect to second quarter 2026 average balances by deposit category:
- Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $1.1 billion from the prior quarter and increased $1.4 billion from the same period last year to $7.1 billion.
- Savings increased $514 million from the prior quarter and increased $824 million from the same period last year to $6.0 billion.
- Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $834 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.0 billion from the same period last year to $8.7 billion.
- Money market deposits increased $1.6 billion from the prior quarter and increased $1.7 billion from the same period last year to $7.6 billion.
- Brokered CDs increased $558 million from the prior quarter and decreased $4 million from the same period last year to $4.1 billion.
- Other time deposits increased $711 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.2 billion from the same period last year to $4.9 billion.
- Network transaction deposits decreased $38 million from the prior quarter and increased $36 million from the same period last year to $1.9 billion.
- Core customer deposits[1] increased $4.7 billion from the prior quarter and increased $6.1 billion from the same period last year to $34.4 billion.
Second quarter 2026 period end deposits of $39.9 billion increased 12%, or $4.2 billion, from the prior quarter and increased 17%, or $5.8 billion, from the same period last year. With respect to second quarter 2026 period end balances by deposit category:
- Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $783 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.1 billion from the same period last year to $6.9 billion.
- Savings increased $511 million from the prior quarter and increased $880 million from the same period last year to $6.2 billion.
- Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $733 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.2 billion from the same period last year to $8.7 billion.
- Money market deposits increased $1.4 billion from the prior quarter and increased $1.7 billion from the same period last year to $7.6 billion.
- Brokered CDs increased $371 million from the prior quarter and decreased $138 million from the same period last year to $3.9 billion.
- Other time deposits increased $298 million from the prior quarter and increased $980 million from the same period last year to $4.8 billion.
- Network transaction deposits increased $77 million from the prior quarter and increased $31 million from the same period last year to $1.8 billion.
- Core customer deposits1 increased $3.8 billion from the prior quarter and increased $5.9 billion from the same period last year to $34.2 billion.
1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See financial tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.
We continue to expect 2026 period end total deposit growth of 17% to 19% and period end core customer deposit growth of 19% to 21% as compared to Associated's standalone results for the year ended December 31, 2025.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Second quarter 2026 net interest income of $370 million increased $63 million from the prior quarter and increased $70 million from the same period last year. The net interest margin of 3.17% was a 14 basis point increase from the prior quarter and a 13 basis point increase from the same period last year.
- The average yield on total loans for the second quarter of 2026 increased 14 basis points from the prior quarter and decreased 22 basis points from the same period last year to 5.67%.
- The average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2026 decreased 1 basis point from the prior quarter and decreased 36 basis points from the same period last year to 2.66%.
- The net free funds benefit for the second quarter of 2026 increased 2 basis points from the prior quarter and decreased 4 basis points from the same period last year to 0.52%.
We expect 2026 net interest income growth of 19% to 21% as compared to Associated's standalone results for the year ended December 31, 2025.
Noninterest Income
Second quarter 2026 total noninterest income of $80 million increased $5 million from the prior quarter and increased $13 million from the same period last year. With respect to second quarter 2026 noninterest income line items:
- Card-based fees increased $3 million from the prior quarter and increased $3 million from the same period last year.
- Service charges and deposit account fees increased $2 million from the prior quarter and increased $3 million from the same period last year.
- Capital markets, net increased $1 million from the prior quarter and increased $2 million from the same period last year.
- Wealth management fees increased $1 million from the prior quarter and increased $3 million from the same period last year.
- Mortgage banking, net decreased $3 million from the prior quarter and decreased $1 million from the same period last year.
We continue to expect total noninterest income growth of 8% to 10% in 2026 as compared to Associated's standalone results for the year ended December 31, 2025.
Noninterest Expense
Second quarter 2026 total noninterest expense of $272 million increased $53 million from the prior quarter and increased $63 million from the same period last year. Second quarter 2026 total noninterest expense included $24 million of nonrecurring costs associated with the acquisition of American National Corporation, which closed on April 1, 2026. With respect to second quarter 2026 noninterest expense line items:
- Personnel expense increased $26 million from the prior quarter and increased $34 million from the same period last year.
- Legal and professional expense increased $11 million from the prior quarter and increased $11 million from the same period last year.
- Other intangible amortization increased $5 million from the prior quarter and increased $5 million from the same period last year.
- Technology expense increased $3 million from the prior quarter and increased $6 million from the same period last year.
We expect 2026 noninterest expense growth of 20% to 21% as compared to Associated's standalone results for the year ended December 31, 2025. This figure includes nonrecurring costs incurred in connection with the acquisition of American National Corporation.
Taxes
Second quarter 2026 income tax expense was $36 million, compared to $33 million of income tax expense in the prior quarter and $28 million of income tax expense in the same period last year. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2026 was 22.37%, compared to 21.75% in the prior quarter and 20.34% in the same period last year.
We continue to expect the annual effective tax rate to be between 19% and 21% in 2026.
Credit
Second quarter 2026 provision for credit losses on loans was $19 million, compared to a provision of $11 million in the prior quarter and a provision of $18 million in the same period last year. With respect to second quarter 2026 credit quality:
- Nonaccrual loans of $150 million increased $39 million from the prior quarter and increased $37 million from the same period last year. The nonaccrual loans to total loans ratio was 0.41% in the second quarter, up from 0.35% in the prior quarter and up from 0.37% in the same period last year.
- Second quarter 2026 net charge offs of $23 million increased compared to net charge offs of $5 million in the prior quarter and increased compared to net charge offs of $13 million in the same period last year.
- The allowance for credit losses on loans (ACLL) of $494 million increased $69 million compared to the prior quarter and increased $83 million compared to the same period last year. The ACLL to total loans ratio was 1.36% in the second quarter, up from 1.34% in the prior quarter and up from 1.35% in the same period last year.
In 2026, we continue to expect to adjust provision to reflect changes to risk grades, economic conditions, loan volumes, and other indications of credit quality.
Capital
The Company's capital position remains strong, with a CET1 capital ratio of 10.47% at June 30, 2026. The Company's capital ratios continue to be in excess of the Basel III "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks on a fully phased in basis.
SECOND QUARTER 2026 EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL
The Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) today, July 23, 2026. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, http://investor.associatedbank.com. Parties may also dial into the call at 877-407-8037 (domestic) or 201-689-8037 (international) and request the Associated Banc-Corp second quarter 2026 earnings call. The second quarter 2026 financial tables with an accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Company's website just prior to the call. An audio archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately fifteen minutes after the call is over.
ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $52 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from over 200 banking locations throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska. The Company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements made in this presentation which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes any statements regarding management's plans, objectives, or goals for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings, or other measures of performance. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "should," "intend," "target," "outlook," "project," "guidance," "forecast," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include those identified in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Qs and other SEC filings, and such factors are incorporated herein by reference.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This press release and related materials may contain references to measures which are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Information concerning these non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the financial tables. Management believes these measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of earnings per common share, provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.
Associated Banc-Corp
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
Sequential
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Comparable
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 548,057
$ 465,318
$ 82,739
$ 574,698
$ 490,431
$ 521,167
$ 26,890
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial
1,268,379
920,684
347,695
1,144,123
802,251
738,938
529,441
Federal funds sold and securities purchased
14,355
175
14,180
1,400
90
-
14,355
Available for sale (AFS) investment securities, net, at
6,366,586
5,514,456
852,130
5,397,563
5,217,278
5,036,508
1,330,078
Held to maturity (HTM) investment securities, net, at
3,510,726
3,570,843
(60,117)
3,602,519
3,636,080
3,672,101
(161,375)
Equity securities
29,960
26,109
3,851
26,060
26,000
25,912
4,048
Regulatory stocks, at cost
329,436
290,189
39,247
252,514
251,642
278,356
51,080
Residential loans held for sale
94,490
87,461
7,029
72,499
74,563
96,804
(2,314)
Commercial loans held for sale
15,000
-
15,000
-
-
8,406
6,594
Loans
36,467,040
31,798,164
4,668,876
31,163,614
30,951,964
30,607,605
5,859,435
Allowance for loan losses
(443,729)
(385,756)
(57,973)
(378,068)
(378,341)
(376,515)
(67,214)
Loans, net
36,023,311
31,412,408
4,610,903
30,785,546
30,573,623
30,231,091
5,792,220
Tax credit and other investments
235,536
230,954
4,582
236,657
245,239
247,111
(11,575)
Premises and equipment, net
449,003
376,760
72,243
381,624
384,139
377,372
71,631
Bank and corporate owned life insurance
717,116
694,765
22,351
694,452
693,511
691,470
25,646
Goodwill
1,147,081
1,104,992
42,089
1,104,992
1,104,992
1,104,992
42,089
Other intangible assets, net
116,953
20,647
96,306
22,849
25,052
27,255
89,698
Mortgage servicing rights, net
87,683
87,599
84
86,337
85,063
85,245
2,438
Interest receivable
181,916
161,021
20,895
161,118
168,451
168,627
13,289
Other assets
676,918
629,359
47,559
657,645
677,458
682,373
(5,455)
Total assets
$ 51,812,506
$ 45,593,740
$ 6,218,766
$ 45,202,596
$ 44,455,863
$ 43,993,729
$ 7,818,777
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$ 6,908,338
$ 6,125,067
$ 783,271
$ 6,126,632
$ 5,906,251
$ 5,782,487
$ 1,125,851
Interest-bearing deposits
33,022,917
29,606,698
3,416,219
29,425,976
28,975,602
28,365,079
4,657,838
Total deposits
39,931,255
35,731,765
4,199,490
35,552,608
34,881,853
34,147,565
5,783,690
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under
529,276
395,652
133,624
307,864
399,665
75,585
453,691
FHLB advances
4,574,681
3,421,762
1,152,919
3,268,094
3,220,679
3,879,489
695,192
Senior and subordinated debt
591,080
592,629
(1,549)
594,276
594,074
593,530
(2,450)
Allowance for unfunded commitments
50,744
39,276
11,468
41,276
36,276
35,276
15,468
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
497,347
414,784
82,563
463,131
455,019
481,503
15,844
Total liabilities
46,174,383
40,595,868
5,578,515
40,227,249
39,587,565
39,212,948
6,961,435
Stockholders' equity
Preferred equity
194,112
194,112
-
194,112
194,112
194,112
-
Common equity
5,444,011
4,803,760
640,251
4,781,235
4,674,186
4,586,669
857,342
Total stockholders' equity
5,638,123
4,997,872
640,251
4,975,347
4,868,298
4,780,781
857,342
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 51,812,506
$ 45,593,740
$ 6,218,766
$ 45,202,596
$ 44,455,863
$ 43,993,729
$ 7,818,777
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
Associated Banc-Corp
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Comparable Quarter
Year to Date (YTD)
Comparable YTD
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
2Q26
2Q25
Dollar
Percentage
June 2026
June 2025
Dollar
Percentage
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 506,528
$ 447,781
$ 58,747
13 %
$ 933,516
$ 881,080
$ 52,436
6 %
Interest and dividends on investment securities
Taxable
88,347
71,174
17,173
24 %
164,023
140,962
23,061
16 %
Tax-exempt
13,725
13,902
(177)
(1) %
27,463
27,858
(395)
(1) %
Other interest
14,694
12,679
2,015
16 %
26,335
21,921
4,414
20 %
Total interest income
623,294
545,536
77,758
14 %
1,151,337
1,071,821
79,516
7 %
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
203,765
197,656
6,109
3 %
379,038
406,796
(27,758)
(7) %
Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold
4,085
2,004
2,081
104 %
7,818
5,626
2,192
39 %
Interest on FHLB advances
35,052
34,889
163
- %
66,621
50,979
15,642
31 %
Interest on senior and subordinated debt
10,163
10,700
(537)
(5) %
20,326
21,785
(1,459)
(7) %
Interest on other interest-bearing liabilities
190
287
(97)
(34) %
306
695
(389)
(56) %
Total interest expense
253,255
245,536
7,719
3 %
474,109
485,881
(11,772)
(2) %
Net interest income
370,039
300,000
70,039
23 %
677,228
585,940
91,288
16 %
Provision for credit losses
19,388
17,996
1,392
8 %
30,389
30,999
(610)
(2) %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
350,651
282,004
68,647
24 %
646,839
554,941
91,898
17 %
Noninterest income
Wealth management fees
26,217
23,025
3,192
14 %
51,435
45,522
5,913
13 %
Service charges and deposit account fees
15,863
13,147
2,716
21 %
29,916
25,961
3,955
15 %
Card-based fees
14,161
11,200
2,961
26 %
25,740
21,642
4,098
19 %
Other fee-based revenue
5,758
4,995
763
15 %
10,623
10,245
378
4 %
Capital markets, net
7,476
5,765
1,711
30 %
14,018
10,110
3,908
39 %
Mortgage banking, net
2,777
4,213
(1,436)
(34) %
8,888
8,035
853
11 %
Loss on mortgage portfolio sale
-
-
-
N/M
-
(6,976)
6,976
(100) %
Bank and corporate owned life insurance
4,615
4,135
480
12 %
8,430
9,339
(909)
(10) %
Asset gains (losses), net
789
(1,735)
2,524
N/M
1,629
(2,613)
4,242
N/M
Investment securities gains, net
35
7
28
N/M
6
11
(5)
(45) %
Other
2,707
2,226
481
22 %
5,571
4,477
1,094
24 %
Total noninterest income
80,398
66,977
13,421
20 %
156,256
125,754
30,502
24 %
Noninterest expense
Personnel
161,168
126,994
34,174
27 %
296,341
250,890
45,451
18 %
Technology
32,867
26,508
6,359
24 %
62,603
53,646
8,957
17 %
Occupancy
14,091
12,644
1,447
11 %
27,817
28,025
(208)
(1) %
Business development and advertising
8,548
7,748
800
10 %
16,374
14,134
2,240
16 %
Equipment
5,423
4,494
929
21 %
11,033
9,021
2,012
22 %
Legal and professional
17,454
6,674
10,780
162 %
24,176
12,757
11,419
90 %
Loan and foreclosure costs
1,552
2,705
(1,153)
(43) %
3,259
5,299
(2,040)
(38) %
FDIC assessment
10,595
9,708
887
9 %
19,432
20,144
(712)
(4) %
Other intangible amortization
6,894
2,203
4,691
N/M
9,096
4,405
4,691
106 %
Other
13,290
9,674
3,616
37 %
20,914
21,648
(734)
(3) %
Total noninterest expense
271,882
209,352
62,530
30 %
491,045
419,971
71,074
17 %
Income before income taxes
159,167
139,629
19,538
14 %
312,050
260,724
51,326
20 %
Income tax expense
35,603
28,399
7,204
25 %
68,850
47,808
21,042
44 %
Net income
123,564
111,230
12,334
11 %
243,200
212,916
30,284
14 %
Preferred stock dividends
2,875
2,875
-
- %
5,750
5,750
-
- %
Net income available to common equity
$ 120,689
$ 108,355
$ 12,334
11 %
$ 237,450
$ 207,166
$ 30,284
15 %
Pre-tax pre-provision income(a)
178,555
157,625
20,930
13 %
342,439
291,723
50,716
17 %
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.64
$ 0.65
$ (0.01)
(2) %
$ 1.34
$ 1.25
$ 0.09
7 %
Diluted
$ 0.63
$ 0.65
$ (0.02)
(3) %
$ 1.33
$ 1.24
$ 0.09
7 %
Average common shares outstanding
Basic
188,084
164,936
23,148
14 %
176,654
165,081
11,573
7 %
Diluted
189,899
166,343
23,556
14 %
178,402
166,506
11,896
7 %
N/M = Not meaningful
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
Prior periods have been adjusted to conform with current period presentation.
(a) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation below for a reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.
Associated Banc-Corp
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
Sequential Quarter
2Q26
1Q26
Dollar
Percentage
4Q25
3Q25
2Q25
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 506,528
$ 426,989
$ 79,539
19 %
$ 445,687
$ 455,623
$ 447,781
Interest and dividends on investment securities
Taxable
88,347
75,676
12,671
17 %
73,511
73,727
71,174
Tax-exempt
13,725
13,738
(13)
- %
13,851
13,888
13,902
Other interest
14,694
11,641
3,053
26 %
11,294
13,353
12,679
Total interest income
623,294
528,044
95,250
18 %
544,343
556,591
545,536
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
203,765
175,273
28,492
16 %
194,778
202,344
197,656
Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements
4,085
3,732
353
9 %
2,682
2,107
2,004
Interest on FHLB advances
35,052
31,570
3,482
11 %
26,309
35,965
34,889
Interest on senior and subordinated debt
10,163
10,163
-
- %
10,483
10,741
10,700
Interest on other interest-bearing liabilities
190
116
74
64 %
110
212
287
Total interest expense
253,255
220,854
32,401
15 %
234,362
251,369
245,536
Net interest income
370,039
307,190
62,849
20 %
309,981
305,222
300,000
Provision for credit losses
19,388
11,001
8,387
76 %
6,998
16,000
17,996
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
350,651
296,189
54,462
18 %
302,983
289,223
282,004
Noninterest income
Wealth management fees
26,217
25,219
998
4 %
25,742
25,315
23,025
Service charges and deposit account fees
15,863
14,054
1,809
13 %
13,827
13,861
13,147
Card-based fees
14,161
11,579
2,582
22 %
12,679
12,308
11,200
Other fee-based revenue
5,758
4,862
896
18 %
5,557
5,414
4,995
Capital markets, net
7,476
6,543
933
14 %
11,175
10,764
5,765
Mortgage banking, net
2,777
6,111
(3,334)
(55) %
2,926
3,541
4,213
Bank and corporate owned life insurance
4,615
3,816
799
21 %
3,804
4,051
4,135
Asset gains (losses), net
789
840
(51)
(6) %
838
3,340
(1,735)
Investment securities gains (losses), net
35
(28)
63
N/M
37
1
7
Other
2,707
2,861
(154)
(5) %
2,799
2,670
2,226
Total noninterest income
80,398
75,857
4,541
6 %
79,384
81,265
66,977
Noninterest expense
Personnel
161,168
135,172
25,996
19 %
135,130
135,703
126,994
Technology
32,867
29,736
3,131
11 %
28,641
28,590
26,508
Occupancy
14,091
13,725
366
3 %
14,229
12,757
12,644
Business development and advertising
8,548
7,827
721
9 %
9,118
8,362
7,748
Equipment
5,423
5,610
(187)
(3) %
6,888
4,368
4,494
Legal and professional
17,454
6,721
10,733
160 %
5,945
5,232
6,674
Loan and foreclosure costs
1,552
1,707
(155)
(9) %
1,327
1,638
2,705
FDIC assessment
10,595
8,837
1,758
20 %
6,589
9,980
9,708
Other intangible amortization
6,894
2,203
4,691
N/M
2,203
2,203
2,203
Other
13,290
7,625
5,665
74 %
9,396
7,369
9,674
Total noninterest expense
271,882
219,163
52,719
24 %
219,466
216,202
209,352
Income before income taxes
159,167
152,883
6,284
4 %
162,901
154,286
139,629
Income tax expense
35,603
33,248
2,355
7 %
25,772
29,554
28,399
Net income
123,564
119,635
3,929
3 %
137,129
124,732
111,230
Preferred stock dividends
2,875
2,875
-
- %
2,875
2,875
2,875
Net income available to common equity
$ 120,689
$ 116,760
$ 3,929
3 %
$ 134,254
$ 121,857
$ 108,355
Pre-tax pre-provision income(a)
178,555
163,884
14,671
9 %
169,899
170,286
157,625
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.64
$ 0.70
$ (0.06)
(9) %
$ 0.81
$ 0.73
$ 0.65
Diluted
$ 0.63
$ 0.70
$ (0.07)
(10) %
$ 0.80
$ 0.73
$ 0.65
Average common shares outstanding
Basic
188,084
165,097
22,987
14 %
165,126
165,029
164,936
Diluted
189,899
166,561
23,338
14 %
166,746
166,703
166,343
N/M = Not meaningful
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
Prior periods have been adjusted to conform with current period presentation.
(a) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation below for a reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.
Associated Banc-Corp
Net Interest Income Analysis - Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis - Sequential and Comparable Quarter
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
June 30, 2025(a)
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest
Income
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Income
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Income
Average
Assets
Earning assets
Loans (b)(c)
Commercial and industrial
$ 13,185,643
$ 197,248
6.00 %
$ 11,776,702
$ 172,507
5.94 %
$ 10,981,221
$ 179,955
6.57 %
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
1,577,489
22,000
5.59 %
1,190,708
15,968
5.44 %
1,114,054
16,014
5.77 %
Commercial and business lending
14,763,132
219,248
5.96 %
12,967,410
188,475
5.89 %
12,095,274
195,969
6.50 %
Commercial real estate-investor
6,502,707
99,131
6.11 %
5,277,283
78,154
6.01 %
5,582,333
91,569
6.58 %
Real estate construction
2,410,500
40,425
6.73 %
2,055,338
34,043
6.72 %
1,869,708
33,883
7.27 %
Commercial real estate lending
8,913,207
139,556
6.28 %
7,332,621
112,197
6.21 %
7,452,041
125,452
6.75 %
Total commercial
23,676,339
358,804
6.08 %
20,300,031
300,672
6.01 %
19,547,316
321,421
6.59 %
Residential mortgage
6,916,754
65,963
3.81 %
6,831,984
64,640
3.78 %
7,034,607
64,995
3.70 %
Auto finance
4,044,290
58,768
5.83 %
3,125,504
41,969
5.45 %
2,933,161
41,156
5.63 %
Home equity
817,378
13,096
6.41 %
709,865
11,692
6.60 %
667,339
12,098
7.25 %
Other consumer
415,476
10,388
10.03 %
314,118
8,504
10.98 %
309,578
8,644
11.20 %
Total consumer
12,193,898
148,215
4.87 %
10,981,471
126,805
4.65 %
10,944,685
126,893
4.64 %
Total loans
35,870,237
507,019
5.67 %
31,281,502
427,477
5.53 %
30,492,001
448,313
5.89 %
Investments
Taxable securities
8,153,435
88,347
4.33 %
7,071,751
75,676
4.28 %
6,578,690
71,174
4.33 %
Tax-exempt securities(b)
1,971,946
17,373
3.52 %
1,978,501
17,389
3.52 %
2,004,725
17,598
3.51 %
Other short-term investments
1,291,636
14,694
4.56 %
1,016,795
11,641
4.64 %
999,294
12,679
5.09 %
Total investments
11,417,017
120,414
4.22 %
10,067,047
104,706
4.17 %
9,582,709
101,451
4.24 %
Total earning assets and related
47,287,254
$ 627,433
5.32 %
41,348,549
$ 532,183
5.20 %
40,074,710
$ 549,764
5.50 %
Other assets, net
3,948,588
3,670,399
3,345,353
Total assets
$ 51,235,842
$ 45,018,948
$ 43,420,063
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits
Savings
$ 6,046,605
$ 19,815
1.31 %
$ 5,532,848
$ 17,690
1.30 %
$ 5,222,869
$ 17,139
1.32 %
Interest-bearing demand
8,720,180
37,161
1.71 %
7,886,442
34,236
1.76 %
7,683,402
42,485
2.22 %
Money market
7,641,652
45,976
2.41 %
6,061,442
34,239
2.29 %
5,988,947
38,695
2.59 %
Network transaction deposits
1,879,876
17,459
3.73 %
1,917,854
17,502
3.70 %
1,843,998
20,211
4.40 %
Brokered CDs
4,085,995
40,487
3.97 %
3,528,294
34,811
4.00 %
4,089,844
45,418
4.45 %
Other time deposits
4,945,821
42,867
3.48 %
4,234,785
36,795
3.52 %
3,725,205
33,707
3.63 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
33,320,129
203,765
2.45 %
29,161,665
175,273
2.44 %
28,554,266
197,656
2.78 %
Federal funds purchased and securities
460,414
4,085
3.56 %
425,142
3,732
3.56 %
220,872
2,004
3.64 %
FHLB advances
3,733,950
35,052
3.77 %
3,380,379
31,570
3.79 %
3,221,749
34,889
4.34 %
Senior and subordinated debt
592,195
10,163
6.86 %
594,401
10,163
6.84 %
592,399
10,700
7.22 %
Other interest-bearing liabilities
16,430
190
4.64 %
11,212
116
4.18 %
17,844
287
6.45 %
Total funding
4,802,989
49,490
4.13 %
4,411,134
45,581
4.18 %
4,052,863
47,880
4.74 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities and
38,123,118
$ 253,255
2.66 %
33,572,799
$ 220,854
2.67 %
32,607,129
$ 245,536
3.02 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
7,062,098
5,999,278
5,648,935
Other liabilities
422,642
440,344
431,338
Stockholders' equity
5,627,984
5,006,527
4,732,661
Total liabilities and stockholders'
$ 51,235,842
$ 45,018,948
$ 43,420,063
Interest rate spread
2.65 %
2.53 %
2.48 %
Net free funds
0.52 %
0.50 %
0.56 %
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income
$ 374,178
3.17 %
$ 311,329
3.03 %
$ 304,228
3.04 %
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
(4,139)
(4,139)
(4,228)
Net interest income
$ 370,039
$ 307,190
$ 300,000
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
(a) Prior period has been adjusted to conform with current period presentation.
(b) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%.
(c) Loans held for sale have been included in the average balances.
Associated Banc-Corp
Net Interest Income Analysis - Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis - Year Over Year
Six Months Ended June 30,
2026
2025(a)
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest
Income
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Income
Average
Assets
Earning assets
Loans (b) (c)
Commercial and industrial
$ 12,485,064
$ 369,755
5.97 %
$ 10,783,368
$ 349,740
6.54 %
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
1,385,167
37,968
5.53 %
1,127,535
32,214
5.76 %
Commercial and business lending
13,870,231
407,723
5.93 %
11,910,904
381,954
6.46 %
Commercial real estate-investor
5,893,380
177,285
6.06 %
5,499,334
178,658
6.55 %
Real estate construction
2,233,900
74,468
6.72 %
1,884,065
67,829
7.26 %
Commercial real estate lending
8,127,280
251,753
6.24 %
7,383,399
246,486
6.73 %
Total commercial
21,997,511
659,476
6.04 %
19,294,303
628,440
6.57 %
Residential mortgage
6,874,603
130,603
3.80 %
7,144,851
131,818
3.69 %
Auto finance
3,587,435
100,736
5.66 %
2,889,190
80,332
5.61 %
Home equity
763,919
24,788
6.49 %
662,509
24,150
7.29 %
Other consumer
365,077
18,892
10.44 %
311,691
17,417
11.27 %
Total consumer
11,591,034
275,019
4.76 %
11,008,241
253,717
4.62 %
Total loans
33,588,545
934,495
5.60 %
30,302,544
882,157
5.86 %
Investments
Taxable securities
7,615,581
164,023
4.31 %
6,489,135
140,962
4.34 %
Tax-exempt securities(b)
1,975,205
34,763
3.52 %
2,010,403
35,264
3.51 %
Other short-term investments
1,154,975
26,335
4.60 %
878,929
21,921
5.03 %
Total investments
10,745,761
225,121
4.19 %
9,378,467
198,147
4.23 %
Total earning assets and related interest income
44,334,306
$ 1,159,616
5.26 %
39,681,011
$ 1,080,304
5.48 %
Other assets, net
3,810,263
3,346,515
Total assets
$ 48,144,569
$ 43,027,526
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits
Savings
$ 5,791,146
$ 37,505
1.31 %
$ 5,192,835
$ 35,068
1.36 %
Interest-bearing demand
8,305,614
71,397
1.73 %
7,856,593
87,915
2.26 %
Money market
6,855,912
80,215
2.36 %
6,033,999
78,255
2.62 %
Network transaction deposits
1,898,760
34,961
3.71 %
1,845,974
40,278
4.40 %
Brokered CDs
3,808,685
75,298
3.99 %
4,201,955
94,711
4.55 %
Other time deposits
4,592,267
79,662
3.50 %
3,740,683
70,569
3.80 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
31,252,384
379,038
2.45 %
28,872,038
406,796
2.84 %
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
442,876
7,818
3.56 %
297,963
5,626
3.81 %
FHLB advances
3,558,141
66,621
3.78 %
2,413,352
50,979
4.26 %
Senior and subordinated debt
593,292
20,326
6.85 %
609,788
21,785
7.15 %
Other interest-bearing liabilities
13,835
306
4.46 %
24,683
695
5.68 %
Total funding
4,608,144
95,071
4.15 %
3,345,786
79,085
4.76 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities and related interest expense
35,860,528
$ 474,109
2.67 %
32,217,824
$ 485,881
3.04 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
6,533,624
5,644,554
Other liabilities
431,445
483,247
Stockholders' equity
5,318,972
4,681,901
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 48,144,569
$ 43,027,526
Interest rate spread
2.59 %
2.44 %
Net free funds
0.51 %
0.57 %
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income and net interest margin
$ 685,507
3.10 %
$ 594,423
3.01 %
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
(8,279)
(8,483)
Net interest income
$ 677,228
$ 585,940
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
(a) Prior period has been adjusted to conform with current period presentation.
(b) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%.
(c) Loans held for sale have been included in the average balances.
Associated Banc-Corp
Loan and Deposit Composition
(Dollars in thousands)
Period end loan composition
Jun 30, 2026
Mar 31, 2026
Seql Qtr %
Dec 31, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2025
Comp Qtr %
Commercial and industrial
$ 13,750,175
$ 12,339,597
11 %
$ 11,799,757
$ 11,567,651
$ 11,281,964
22 %
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
1,575,445
1,193,778
32 %
1,186,324
1,149,939
1,101,501
43 %
Commercial and business lending
15,325,620
13,533,375
13 %
12,986,081
12,717,590
12,383,465
24 %
Commercial real estate-investor
6,492,950
5,266,584
23 %
5,246,030
5,369,441
5,370,422
21 %
Real estate construction
2,546,186
2,117,479
20 %
1,994,642
1,958,766
1,950,267
31 %
Commercial real estate lending
9,039,136
7,384,063
22 %
7,240,672
7,328,207
7,320,689
23 %
Total commercial
24,364,756
20,917,438
16 %
20,226,753
20,045,797
19,704,154
24 %
Residential mortgage
6,808,398
6,727,734
1 %
6,793,957
6,858,285
6,949,387
(2) %
Auto finance
4,044,416
3,136,334
29 %
3,106,498
3,041,644
2,969,495
36 %
Home equity
826,343
706,075
17 %
713,271
698,112
676,208
22 %
Other consumer
423,127
310,583
36 %
323,135
308,126
308,361
37 %
Total consumer
12,102,284
10,880,726
11 %
10,936,861
10,906,167
10,903,451
11 %
Total loans
$ 36,467,040
$ 31,798,164
15 %
$ 31,163,614
$ 30,951,964
$ 30,607,605
19 %
Quarter average loan composition(a)
Jun 30, 2026
Mar 31, 2026
Seql Qtr %
Dec 31, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2025
Comp Qtr %
Commercial and industrial
$ 13,185,643
$ 11,776,702
12 %
$ 11,588,059
$ 11,367,533
$ 10,981,221
20 %
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
1,577,489
1,190,708
32 %
1,157,531
1,105,787
1,114,054
42 %
Commercial and business lending
14,763,132
12,967,410
14 %
12,745,590
12,473,319
12,095,274
22 %
Commercial real estate-investor
6,502,707
5,277,283
23 %
5,291,562
5,300,765
5,582,333
16 %
Real estate construction
2,410,500
2,055,338
17 %
1,974,318
1,991,565
1,869,708
29 %
Commercial real estate lending
8,913,207
7,332,621
22 %
7,265,880
7,292,330
7,452,041
20 %
Total commercial
23,676,339
20,300,031
17 %
20,011,470
19,765,649
19,547,316
21 %
Residential mortgage
6,916,754
6,831,984
1 %
6,899,778
6,987,858
7,034,607
(2) %
Auto finance
4,044,290
3,125,504
29 %
3,064,457
3,000,978
2,933,161
38 %
Home equity
817,378
709,865
15 %
706,923
690,330
667,339
22 %
Other consumer
415,476
314,118
32 %
312,730
305,644
309,578
34 %
Total consumer
12,193,898
10,981,471
11 %
10,983,888
10,984,811
10,944,685
11 %
Total loans
$ 35,870,237
$ 31,281,502
15 %
$ 30,995,358
$ 30,750,460
$ 30,492,001
18 %
Period end deposit and customer funding composition
Jun 30, 2026
Mar 31, 2026
Seql Qtr %
Dec 31, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2025
Comp Qtr %
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 6,908,338
$ 6,125,067
13 %
$ 6,126,632
$ 5,906,251
$ 5,782,487
19 %
Savings
6,171,614
5,660,641
9 %
5,471,870
5,380,574
5,291,674
17 %
Interest-bearing demand
8,697,879
7,964,665
9 %
7,823,362
7,791,861
7,490,772
16 %
Money market
7,614,164
6,188,045
23 %
6,139,438
5,785,871
5,915,867
29 %
Network transaction deposits
1,823,130
1,746,518
4 %
2,154,995
2,013,964
1,792,362
2 %
Brokered CDs
3,933,787
3,562,752
10 %
3,795,133
3,956,517
4,072,048
(3) %
Other time deposits
4,782,343
4,484,077
7 %
4,041,178
4,046,815
3,802,356
26 %
Total deposits
39,931,255
35,731,765
12 %
35,552,608
34,881,853
34,147,565
17 %
Other customer funding(b)
55,371
42,372
31 %
47,794
64,570
75,440
(27) %
Total deposits and other customer funding
$ 39,986,626
$ 35,774,137
12 %
$ 35,600,402
$ 34,946,423
$ 34,223,005
17 %
Core customer deposits(c) and other customer funding
$ 34,229,709
$ 30,464,867
12 %
$ 29,650,274
$ 28,975,941
$ 28,358,595
21 %
Quarter average deposit composition
Jun 30, 2026
Mar 31, 2026
Seql Qtr %
Dec 31, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2025
Comp Qtr %
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 7,062,098
$ 5,999,278
18 %
$ 6,064,487
$ 5,796,676
$ 5,648,935
25 %
Savings
6,046,605
5,532,848
9 %
5,436,968
5,338,129
5,222,869
16 %
Interest-bearing demand
8,720,180
7,886,442
11 %
8,054,088
7,898,770
7,683,402
13 %
Money market
7,641,652
6,061,442
26 %
5,890,836
5,860,802
5,988,947
28 %
Network transaction deposits
1,879,876
1,917,854
(2) %
2,090,587
1,933,659
1,843,998
2 %
Brokered CDs
4,085,995
3,528,294
16 %
3,998,012
3,916,329
4,089,844
- %
Other time deposits
4,945,821
4,234,785
17 %
4,093,939
3,961,522
3,725,205
33 %
Total deposits
40,382,227
35,160,943
15 %
35,628,917
34,705,887
34,203,201
18 %
Other customer funding(b)
57,029
43,973
30 %
45,973
74,305
80,010
(29) %
Total deposits and other customer funding
$ 40,439,256
$ 35,204,916
15 %
$ 35,674,890
$ 34,780,192
$ 34,283,211
18 %
Core customer deposits(c) and other customer funding
$ 34,473,385
$ 29,758,768
16 %
$ 29,586,291
$ 28,930,204
$ 28,349,369
22 %
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
(a) Loans held for sale have been included in the average balances.
(b) Includes repurchase agreements.
(c) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation below for a reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.
Associated Banc-Corp
Selected Asset Quality Information
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30, 2026
Mar 31, 2026
Seql Qtr %
Dec 31, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2025
Comp Qtr %
Allowance for loan losses
Balance at beginning of period
$ 385,756
$ 378,068
2 %
$ 378,341
$ 376,515
$ 371,348
4 %
Provision for loan losses recorded at acquisition
397
-
N/M
-
-
-
N/M
Allowance for PCD loans acquired
39,512
-
N/M
-
-
-
N/M
Allowance for purchased seasoned loans acquired
28,263
-
N/M
-
-
-
N/M
Balance at April 1, 2026
453,928
-
N/M
-
-
-
N/M
Provision for loan losses
13,000
13,000
- %
2,000
15,000
18,000
(28) %
Charge offs
(26,282)
(8,210)
N/M
(7,636)
(15,254)
(18,348)
43 %
Recoveries
3,083
2,898
6 %
5,363
2,081
5,515
(44) %
Net charge offs
(23,199)
(5,312)
N/M
(2,273)
(13,173)
(12,833)
81 %
Balance at end of period
$ 443,729
$ 385,756
15 %
$ 378,068
$ 378,341
$ 376,515
18 %
Allowance for unfunded commitments
Balance at beginning of period
$ 39,276
$ 41,276
(5) %
$ 36,276
$ 35,276
$ 35,276
11 %
Allowance for PCD unfunded commitments acquired
3,597
-
N/M
-
-
-
N/M
Allowance for purchased seasoned unfunded commitments acquired
1,871
-
N/M
-
-
-
N/M
Balance at April 1, 2026
44,744
-
N/M
-
-
-
N/M
Provision for unfunded commitments
6,000
(2,000)
N/M
5,000
1,000
-
N/M
Balance at end of period
50,744
39,276
29 %
41,276
36,276
35,276
44 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACLL)
$ 494,473
$ 425,032
16 %
$ 419,344
$ 414,618
$ 411,791
20 %
Provision for credit losses on loans
$ 19,397
$ 11,000
76 %
$ 7,000
$ 16,000
$ 18,000
8 %
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30, 2026
Mar 31, 2026
Seql Qtr %
Change
Dec 31, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2025
Comp Qtr %
Change
Net (charge offs) recoveries
Commercial and industrial
$ (17,604)
$ (2,736)
N/M
$ 1,524
$ (1,230)
$ (1,826)
N/M
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
-
-
N/M
(113)
-
-
N/M
Commercial and business lending
(17,604)
(2,736)
N/M
1,411
(1,230)
(1,826)
N/M
Commercial real estate-investor
(2,710)
500
N/M
94
(8,930)
(8,493)
(68) %
Real estate construction
2
2
- %
2
2
121
(98) %
Commercial real estate lending
(2,708)
502
N/M
96
(8,928)
(8,372)
(68) %
Total commercial
(20,312)
(2,234)
N/M
1,507
(10,158)
(10,198)
99 %
Residential mortgage
(197)
148
N/M
(197)
(231)
(302)
(35) %
Auto finance
(1,508)
(1,843)
(18) %
(2,010)
(1,505)
(689)
119 %
Home equity
251
439
(43) %
2
56
237
6 %
Other consumer
(1,433)
(1,822)
(21) %
(1,575)
(1,336)
(1,881)
(24) %
Total consumer
(2,887)
(3,078)
(6) %
(3,780)
(3,015)
(2,636)
10 %
Total net charge offs
$ (23,199)
$ (5,312)
N/M
$ (2,273)
$ (13,173)
$ (12,833)
81 %
(In basis points)
Jun 30, 2026
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2025
Net (charge offs) recoveries to average loans (annualized)
Commercial and industrial
(54)
(9)
5
(4)
(7)
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
-
-
(4)
-
-
Commercial and business lending
(48)
(9)
4
(4)
(6)
Commercial real estate-investor
(17)
4
1
(67)
(61)
Real estate construction
-
-
-
-
3
Commercial real estate lending
(12)
3
1
(49)
(45)
Total commercial
(34)
(4)
3
(20)
(21)
Residential mortgage
(1)
1
(1)
(1)
(2)
Auto finance
(15)
(24)
(26)
(20)
(9)
Home equity
12
25
-
3
14
Other consumer
(138)
(235)
(200)
(173)
(244)
Total consumer
(9)
(11)
(14)
(11)
(10)
Total net charge offs
(26)
(7)
(3)
(17)
(17)
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30, 2026
Mar 31, 2026
Seql Qtr %
Change
Dec 31, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2025
Comp Qtr %
Change
Credit quality
Nonaccrual loans
$ 149,953
$ 110,581
36 %
$ 100,428
$ 106,179
$ 112,999
33 %
Other real estate owned (OREO)
34,052
32,534
5 %
28,016
29,268
34,287
(1) %
Repossessed assets
1,293
806
60 %
757
789
882
47 %
Total nonperforming assets
$ 185,298
$ 143,921
29 %
$ 129,201
$ 136,236
$ 148,169
25 %
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more(a)
$ 2,288
$ 2,490
(8) %
$ 2,814
$ 2,692
$ 14,160
(84) %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.36 %
1.34 %
1.35 %
1.34 %
1.35 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans
329.75 %
384.36 %
417.56 %
390.49 %
364.42 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.41 %
0.35 %
0.32 %
0.34 %
0.37 %
Nonperforming assets to total loans plus OREO and repossessed assets
0.51 %
0.45 %
0.41 %
0.44 %
0.48 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.36 %
0.32 %
0.29 %
0.31 %
0.34 %
Associated Banc-Corp
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30, 2026
Mar 31, 2026
Seql Qtr %
Dec 31, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2025
Comp Qtr %
Nonaccrual loans
Commercial and industrial
$ 44,388
$ 19,606
126 %
$ 7,178
$ 12,802
$ 6,945
N/M
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
3,255
34
N/M
203
203
-
N/M
Commercial and business lending
47,643
19,640
143 %
7,381
13,006
6,945
N/M
Commercial real estate-investor
11,184
8,078
38 %
8,311
7,333
15,805
(29) %
Real estate construction
2,974
25
N/M
144
145
146
N/M
Commercial real estate lending
14,158
8,103
75 %
8,455
7,478
15,950
(11) %
Total commercial
61,801
27,743
123 %
15,836
20,484
22,895
170 %
Residential mortgage
70,335
66,890
5 %
68,492
69,093
73,817
(5) %
Auto finance
10,973
8,888
23 %
8,271
8,218
8,004
37 %
Home equity
6,582
6,950
(5) %
7,774
8,299
8,201
(20) %
Other consumer
262
110
138 %
55
85
82
N/M
Total consumer
88,152
82,838
6 %
84,592
85,696
90,104
(2) %
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 149,953
$ 110,581
36 %
$ 100,428
$ 106,179
$ 112,999
33 %
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30, 2026
Mar 31, 2026
Seql Qtr %
Dec 31, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2025
Comp Qtr %
Accruing loans 30-89 days past due
Commercial and industrial
$ 10,668
$ 24,253
(56) %
$ 2,683
$ 1,071
$ 2,593
N/M
Commercial real estate-owner occupied
893
345
159 %
34
-
5,628
(84) %
Commercial and business lending
11,561
24,598
(53) %
2,717
1,071
8,221
41 %
Commercial real estate-investor
3,089
33,487
(91) %
19,405
14,190
1,042
196 %
Real estate construction
1,437
-
N/M
117
21
90
N/M
Commercial real estate lending
4,526
33,487
(86) %
19,522
14,211
1,132
N/M
Total commercial
16,087
58,085
(72) %
22,239
15,282
9,353
72 %
Residential mortgage
14,034
7,755
81 %
13,135
12,684
8,744
60 %
Auto finance
20,367
14,549
40 %
16,445
14,013
13,149
55 %
Home equity
4,536
2,742
65 %
3,779
4,265
4,338
5 %
Other consumer(a)
2,988
2,173
38 %
2,704
2,728
2,578
16 %
Total consumer
41,925
27,219
54 %
36,063
33,689
28,810
46 %
Total accruing loans 30-89 days past due
$ 58,012
$ 85,304
(32) %
$ 58,302
$ 48,971
$ 38,163
52 %
N/M = Not meaningful
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
(a) Excluding guaranteed student loans.
Associated Banc-Corp
Selected Quarterly Information
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data
YTD
Jun 2026
YTD
Jun 2025
2Q26
1Q26
4Q25
3Q25
2Q25
Per common share data
Dividends
$ 0.48
$ 0.46
$ 0.24
$ 0.24
$ 0.24
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
Market value:
High
31.34
25.63
31.34
29.37
27.14
27.01
24.56
Low
24.34
18.91
25.98
24.34
24.11
23.78
18.91
Close
30.77
25.86
25.76
25.71
24.39
Book value / share(a)
28.85
29.04
28.81
28.17
27.67
Tangible book value (TBV) / share(a)(b)
22.15
22.23
22.01
21.36
20.84
Selected trend information
Net interest margin(c)
3.10 %
3.01 %
3.17 %
3.03 %
3.06 %
3.04 %
3.04 %
Effective tax rate
22.06 %
18.34 %
22.37 %
21.75 %
15.82 %
19.16 %
20.34 %
Noninterest expense / average assets(c)
2.06 %
1.97 %
2.13 %
1.97 %
1.96 %
1.95 %
1.93 %
Dividend payout ratio(d)
35.82 %
36.80 %
37.50 %
34.29 %
29.63 %
31.51 %
35.38 %
Loans / deposits ratio
91.32 %
88.99 %
87.65 %
88.73 %
89.63 %
Assets under management, at market value(e)
$ 17,009
$ 15,708
$ 16,132
$ 16,178
$ 15,537
Common shares repurchased during period(f)
894
900
-
894
-
-
-
Common shares outstanding, end of period
188,718
165,438
165,980
165,904
165,778
Risk-based capital(g)(h)
Total risk-weighted assets
$ 41,108,329
$ 35,773,810
$ 35,125,680
$ 34,688,358
$ 34,241,408
Common equity Tier 1(i)
$ 4,304,915
$ 3,744,610
$ 3,683,711
$ 3,584,712
$ 3,493,316
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(i)
10.47 %
10.47 %
10.49 %
10.33 %
10.20 %
Tier 1 capital ratio
10.94 %
11.01 %
11.04 %
10.89 %
10.77 %
Total capital ratio
12.79 %
13.02 %
13.08 %
12.94 %
12.83 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.99 %
8.98 %
8.96 %
8.81 %
8.72 %
Selected equity and performance ratios
Total stockholders' equity / total assets
10.88 %
10.96 %
11.01 %
10.95 %
10.87 %
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (TCE Ratio)(b)
8.27 %
8.27 %
8.29 %
8.18 %
8.06 %
Average stockholders' equity / average assets
11.05 %
10.88 %
10.98 %
11.12 %
11.05 %
10.95 %
10.90 %
Return on average equity(c)
9.22 %
9.17 %
8.81 %
9.69 %
11.09 %
10.26 %
9.43 %
Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE)(b)(c)
12.54 %
12.66 %
12.12 %
13.03 %
15.04 %
14.02 %
12.96 %
Return on average assets(c)
1.02 %
1.00 %
0.97 %
1.08 %
1.23 %
1.12 %
1.03 %
Return on average tangible assets(b)(c)
1.07 %
1.04 %
1.03 %
1.12 %
1.27 %
1.17 %
1.07 %
Efficiency ratios (expense / revenue)
Fully tax-equivalent efficiency ratio
57.26 %
57.70 %
58.30 %
56.03 %
55.21 %
54.77 %
55.81 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio(b)
54.23 %
57.15 %
52.91 %
55.77 %
55.15 %
54.77 %
55.81 %
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
(a)
Based on period end common shares outstanding.
(b)
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation below for a reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.
(c)
This ratio is annualized.
(d)
Ratio is based upon basic earnings per common share.
(e)
In millions. Excludes assets held in brokerage accounts.
(f)
Does not include repurchases related to tax withholding on equity compensation.
(g)
The Federal Reserve establishes regulatory capital requirements, including well-capitalized standards for the Corporation. The regulatory capital requirements effective for the Corporation follow Basel III, subject to certain transition provisions.
(h)
June 30, 2026 data is estimated.
(i)
The Corporation is not classified as an advanced approaches holding company as defined by the Federal Reserve. As such, the Corporation has elected to be subject to the AOCI-related adjustments when calculating common equity tier 1 capital which allows the Corporation to opt-out of the requirement to include most components of AOCI in common equity tier 1 capital.
Associated Banc-Corp
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation
YTD
YTD
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 2026
Jun 2025
2Q26
1Q26
4Q25
3Q25
2Q25
Tangible common equity reconciliation
Common equity
$ 5,444,011
$ 4,803,760
$ 4,781,235
$ 4,674,186
$ 4,586,669
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,264,034
1,125,639
1,127,842
1,130,044
1,132,247
Tangible common equity for TBV / share and TCE
$ 4,179,977
$ 3,678,121
$ 3,653,393
$ 3,544,142
$ 3,454,422
Tangible assets reconciliation
Total assets
$ 51,812,506
$ 45,593,740
$ 45,202,596
$ 44,455,863
$ 43,993,729
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,264,034
1,125,639
1,127,842
1,130,044
1,132,247
Tangible assets for TCE Ratio
$ 50,548,472
$ 44,468,101
$ 44,074,754
$ 43,325,819
$ 42,861,482
Average tangible common equity reconciliation
Average common equity
$ 5,124,860
$ 4,487,789
$ 5,433,872
$ 4,812,415
$ 4,713,445
$ 4,627,038
$ 4,538,549
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,197,702
1,134,600
1,267,876
1,126,748
1,129,055
1,131,385
1,133,627
Average tangible common equity for ROATCE
3,927,158
3,353,189
$ 4,165,996
$ 3,685,667
$ 3,584,390
$ 3,495,653
$ 3,404,922
Average tangible assets reconciliation
Average total assets
$ 48,144,569
$ 43,027,526
$ 51,235,842
$ 45,018,948
$ 44,402,771
$ 44,015,203
$ 43,420,063
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,197,702
1,134,600
1,267,876
1,126,748
1,129,055
1,131,385
1,133,627
Average tangible assets for return on average
$ 46,946,867
$ 41,892,926
$ 49,967,966
$ 43,892,200
$ 43,273,716
$ 42,883,818
$ 42,286,436
Adjusted net income reconciliation
Net income
$ 243,200
$ 212,916
$ 123,564
$ 119,635
$ 137,129
$ 124,732
$ 111,230
Other intangible amortization, net of tax
6,822
3,304
5,170
1,652
1,652
1,652
1,652
Adjusted net income for return on average tangible
$ 250,022
$ 216,220
$ 128,734
$ 121,287
$ 138,781
$ 126,384
$ 112,882
Adjusted net income available to common equity
Net income available to common equity
$ 237,450
$ 207,166
$ 120,689
$ 116,760
$ 134,254
$ 121,857
$ 108,355
Other intangible amortization, net of tax
6,822
3,304
5,170
1,652
1,652
1,652
1,652
Adjusted net income available to common equity for
$ 244,272
$ 210,470
$ 125,859
$ 118,412
$ 135,906
$ 123,509
$ 110,007
Pre-tax pre-provision income
Income before income taxes
$ 312,050
$ 260,724
$ 159,167
$ 152,883
$ 162,901
$ 154,286
$ 139,629
Provision for credit losses
30,389
30,999
19,388
11,001
6,998
16,000
17,996
Pre-tax pre-provision income
$ 342,439
$ 291,723
$ 178,555
$ 163,884
$ 169,899
$ 170,286
$ 157,625
Period end core customer deposits reconciliation
Total deposits
$ 39,931,255
$ 35,731,765
$ 35,552,608
$ 34,881,853
$ 34,147,565
Less: Network transaction deposits
1,823,130
1,746,518
2,154,995
2,013,964
1,792,362
Less: Brokered CDs
3,933,787
3,562,752
3,795,133
3,956,517
4,072,048
Core customer deposits
$ 34,174,338
$ 30,422,495
$ 29,602,480
$ 28,911,371
$ 28,283,155
Average core customer deposits reconciliation
Average total deposits
$ 37,786,008
$ 34,516,592
$ 40,382,227
$ 35,160,943
$ 35,628,917
$ 34,705,887
$ 34,203,201
Less: Average network transaction deposits
1,898,760
1,845,974
1,879,876
1,917,854
2,090,587
1,933,659
1,843,998
Less: Average brokered CDs
3,808,685
4,201,955
4,085,995
3,528,294
3,998,012
3,916,329
4,089,844
Average core customer deposits
$ 32,078,563
$ 28,468,663
$ 34,416,356
$ 29,714,795
$ 29,540,318
$ 28,855,899
$ 28,269,359
Total expense for efficiency ratios reconciliation
Noninterest expense
$ 491,045
$ 419,971
$ 271,882
$ 219,163
$ 219,466
$ 216,202
$ 209,352
Less: Other intangible amortization
9,096
4,405
6,894
2,203
2,203
2,203
2,203
Total expense for fully tax-equivalent efficiency ratio
481,949
415,566
264,988
216,960
217,263
213,999
207,149
Less: Acquisition costs(a)
25,476
-
24,469
1,007
252
-
-
Total expense for adjusted efficiency ratio
$ 456,473
$ 415,566
$ 240,519
$ 215,953
$ 217,011
$ 213,999
$ 207,149
Total revenue for efficiency ratios reconciliation
Net interest income
$ 677,228
$ 585,940
$ 370,039
$ 307,190
$ 309,981
$ 305,222
$ 300,000
Noninterest income
156,256
125,754
80,398
75,857
79,384
81,265
66,977
Less: Investment securities (losses) gains, net
6
11
35
(28)
37
1
7
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
8,279
8,483
4,139
4,139
4,196
4,222
4,228
Total revenue for fully tax-equivalent efficiency ratio
841,757
720,166
454,541
387,214
393,524
390,708
371,198
Less: Announced initiatives(b)
-
(6,976)
-
-
-
-
-
Total revenue for adjusted efficiency ratio
$ 841,757
$ 727,142
$ 454,541
$ 387,214
$ 393,524
$ 390,708
$ 371,198
Numbers may not recalculate due to rounding conventions.
(a) During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Corporation entered into a definitive agreement to acquire American National. The acquisition was completed on April 1, 2026. These costs, incurred in connection with the acquisition, represent nonrecurring costs.
(b) Announced initiatives include the loss on mortgage portfolio sale as a result of balance sheet repositioning that the Corporation announced in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Associated Banc-Corp
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands)
2Q26
Adjusted net income available to common equity reconciliation
Net income available to common equity
$ 120,689
Acquisition costs, net of tax
18,996
Adjusted net income available to common equity for adjusted earnings per share
$ 139,685
Investor Contact:
Ben McCarville, Senior Vice President, Director of Investor Relations
920-491-7059
Media Contact:
Andrea Kozek, Vice President, Public Relations Senior Manager
920-491-7518
SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp