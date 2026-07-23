Enova International, Inc.: Enova Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

- Originations rose 27% and total company revenue increased 22% from the second quarter of 2025.
- Diluted earnings per share of $4.00 increased 40% and adjusted earnings per share1 of $4.31 rose 33% compared to the second quarter of 2025.
- Credit performance remained strong, with the consolidated net charge-off ratio decreasing to 7.3% and the net revenue margin improving to 61%.
- Sequential stability in the consolidated 30+ day delinquency ratio and fair value premium reflect a continued stable credit performance and outlook.
- Liquidity, including cash and marketable securities and available capacity on facilities, totaled $929 million at June 30.
CHICAGO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial services company powered by machine learning and world-class analytics, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.
"Healthy originations growth and strong credit performance drove our eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year adjusted EPS growth of 30% or more," said Steve Cunningham, Enova's CEO. "We are excited to build upon our proven capabilities with the planned acquisition of Grasshopper Bank. We remain in a constructive dialogue with regulators as they continue their application review process, and we look forward to closing later this year to begin immediately delivering on the significant transaction synergies."
Second Quarter 2026 Summary
- Total revenue of $929 million increased 22% from $764 million in the second quarter of 2025.
- Net revenue margin of 61% compared to 58% in the second quarter of 2025, reflecting continued solid credit performance.
- Net income of $105 million, or $4.00 per diluted share, increased 38% from $76 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 of $256 million increased 26% from $203 million in the second quarter of 2025.
- Adjusted earnings per share1 of $4.31 increased 33% from $3.23 in the second quarter of 2025.
- Total company combined loans and finance receivables1 increased 28% from the end of the second quarter of 2025 to a record $5.5 billion with total company originations of $2.3 billion in the quarter.
- Repurchased $19 million of common stock under the company's share repurchase program.
"Our second quarter results exceeded our expectations on both the top and bottom line and reflect the strength of our talented team, diversified product offerings, scalable operating model and world-class risk management capabilities," said Scott Cornelis, CFO of Enova. "Based on what we are seeing today we're raising our outlook for the year and we remain focused on continuing to generate sustainable and profitable growth while delivering on our commitment to driving long-term shareholder value and on our mission of helping hardworking people get access to fast, trustworthy credit."
_________________________
1 Non-GAAP measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," "Loans and Finance Receivables Financial and Operating Data," and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.
Conference Call
Enova will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2026 results at 4 p.m. Central Time / 5 p.m. Eastern Time today, July 23rd. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Enova Investor Relations website at http://ir.enova.com, along with the company's earnings press release and supplemental financial information. The U.S. dial-in for the call is 1-855-560-2575 (1-412-542-4161 for non-U.S. callers). Please ask to join the Enova International call. A replay of the conference call will be available until July 30, 2026, at 10:59 p.m. Central Time / 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, while an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Enova International Investor Relations website for 90 days. The U.S. dial-in for the conference call replay is 1-855-669-9658 (1-412-317-0088). The replay access code is 9822269.
About Enova
Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading online financial services company that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. For over 20 years, Enova has provided over $72 billion in loans and financing to more than 15 million customers by offering a suite of market-leading products powered by the company's world-class analytics, machine learning algorithms and proprietary technology. You can learn more about the company and its portfolio of businesses at www.enova.com.
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova. These forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and reflect the views and assumptions of Enova's senior management with respect to the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. The actual results of Enova could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties applicable to Enova's business, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties indicated in Enova's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and current reports on Forms 8-K. These risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of Enova to control, and, in many cases, Enova cannot predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words "believes," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "anticipates" and similar expressions or variations as they relate to Enova or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Enova cautions you not to put undue reliance on these statements. Enova disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.
Important Additional Information Filed with the SEC
In connection with the proposed transaction with Grasshopper, Enova filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-292287) (the "registration statement"), which contains a proxy statement of Grasshopper and a prospectus of Enova (the "proxy statement/prospectus"), and Enova may file with the SEC other relevant documents regarding the proposed transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC BY ENOVA, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT ENOVA, GRASSHOPPER AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. A definitive copy of the proxy statement/prospectus was mailed to stockholders of Grasshopper on or about December 31, 2025. Investors and security holders are able to obtain the registration statement and the proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other filings containing information about Enova, free of charge from Enova or from the SEC's website. The documents filed by Enova with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at Enova's website, at https://ir.enova.com/sec-filings, or by requesting them by mail at Enova International, Inc., Attention: General Counsel, 175 West Jackson Blvd., Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60604.
Participants in the Solicitation
This communication is not a solicitation of a proxy from any security holder of Enova or Grasshopper. However, Enova, Grasshopper and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Grasshopper in respect of the proposed transaction. Information about Enova's directors and executive officers is available in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other documents filed by Enova with the SEC. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, are contained in the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC. Free copies of this document may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.
This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Enova or a solicitation of any vote or approval with respect to the proposed transaction by Enova of Grasshopper, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, Enova provides historical non-GAAP financial information. Enova presents non-GAAP financial information because such measures are used by management in understanding the activities and business metrics of Enova's operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Enova's business that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.
Management provides non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of Enova's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, Enova's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.
Combined Loans and Finance Receivables
The combined loans and finance receivables measures are non-GAAP measures that include loans and finance receivables that Enova owns or has purchased and loans that Enova guarantees. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide management and investors with important information needed to evaluate the magnitude of potential receivable losses and the opportunity for revenue performance of the loans and finance receivable portfolio on an aggregate basis. Management also believes that the comparison of the aggregate amounts from period to period is more meaningful than comparing only the amounts reflected on Enova's consolidated balance sheet since revenue is impacted by the aggregate amount of receivables owned by Enova and those guaranteed by Enova as reflected in its consolidated financial statements.
Adjusted Earnings Measures
Enova provides adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, or, collectively, the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, derivative instruments and amortization methods, which can provide a more complete understanding of Enova's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management utilizes, and also believes that investors utilize, the Adjusted Earnings Measures to assess operating performance, recognizing that such measures may highlight trends in Enova's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, management believes that the Adjusted Earnings Measures are useful to management and investors in comparing Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of certain items that are not indicative of Enova's core operating performance or results of operations.
Adjusted EBITDA Measures
Enova provides Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or, collectively, the Adjusted EBITDA measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, taxes, stock-based compensation and certain other items, as appropriate, that are not indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Management utilizes, and also believes that investors utilize, Adjusted EBITDA Measures to analyze operating performance and evaluate Enova's ability to incur and service debt and Enova's capacity for making capital expenditures. Enova believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to management and investors in comparing Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of certain non-cash items and certain items that are not indicative of Enova's core operating performance or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA Measures are also useful to investors to help assess Enova's estimated enterprise value.
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2026
2025
2025
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
122,226
$
55,560
$
71,709
Restricted cash
342,986
323,883
336,154
Loans and finance receivables at fair value
6,172,764
4,773,315
5,471,544
Income taxes receivable
32,045
35,586
40,901
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
81,225
78,045
80,870
Property and equipment, net
140,251
127,686
132,566
Operating lease right-of-use assets
15,352
17,781
16,549
Goodwill
279,275
279,275
279,275
Intangible assets, net
2,151
6,923
3,660
Other assets
33,907
26,699
35,204
Total assets
$
7,222,182
$
5,724,753
$
6,468,432
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
334,882
$
257,509
$
305,849
Operating lease liabilities
31,554
32,654
32,041
Deferred tax liabilities, net
344,742
242,421
295,437
Long-term debt
5,013,901
3,963,514
4,498,381
Total liabilities
5,725,079
4,496,098
5,131,708
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 47,989,998, 47,176,544 and 47,441,228 shares issued and 24,885,756, 25,070,028 and 24,715,608 outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and 2025 and December 31, 2025, respectively
-
-
-
Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
-
Additional paid in capital
390,645
346,926
370,078
Retained earnings
2,202,300
1,846,848
2,006,143
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(6,475)
(8,853)
(9,500)
Treasury stock, at cost (23,104,242, 22,106,516 and 22,725,620 shares as of June 30, 2026 and 2025 and December 31, 2025, respectively)
(1,089,367)
(956,266)
(1,029,997)
Total stockholders' equity
1,497,103
1,228,655
1,336,724
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,222,182
$
5,724,753
$
6,468,432
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Revenue
$
928,927
$
764,043
$
1,804,069
$
1,509,584
Change in Fair Value
(360,861)
(322,585)
(707,044)
(641,944)
Net Revenue
568,066
441,458
1,097,025
867,640
Operating Expenses
Marketing
203,557
142,848
392,972
282,139
Operations and technology
74,864
63,648
150,615
126,110
General and administrative
44,080
40,508
91,858
82,972
Depreciation and amortization
8,418
10,348
17,327
20,409
Total Operating Expenses
330,919
257,352
652,772
511,630
Income from Operations
237,147
184,106
444,253
356,010
Interest expense, net
(97,818)
(82,781)
(191,864)
(163,325)
Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)
440
134
(56)
(318)
Equity method investment income
338
613
639
733
Other nonoperating expenses
-
(1,019)
-
(1,019)
Income before Income Taxes
140,107
101,053
252,972
192,081
Provision for income taxes
35,049
24,904
56,815
42,987
Net income
$
105,058
$
76,149
$
196,157
$
149,094
Earnings Per Share
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
4.22
$
3.01
$
7.88
$
5.85
Diluted
$
4.00
$
2.86
$
7.45
$
5.51
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
24,882
25,297
24,878
25,486
Diluted
26,274
26,646
26,343
27,062
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2026
2025
Total cash flows provided by operating activities
$
1,018,574
$
838,508
Cash flows from investing activities
Loans and finance receivables
(1,387,973)
(1,013,727)
Capitalization of software development costs and purchases of fixed assets
(23,365)
(24,099)
Total cash flows used in investing activities
(1,411,338)
(1,037,826)
Cash flows provided by financing activities
450,410
255,953
Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(297)
140
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
57,349
56,775
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
407,863
322,668
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
465,212
$
379,443
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA
(dollars in thousands)
The following table includes financial information for loans and finance receivables, which is based on loan and finance receivable
Three Months Ended June 30,
2026
2025
Change
Ending combined loan and finance receivable principal balance:
Company owned
$
5,351,091
$
4,141,113
$
1,209,978
Guaranteed by the Company(a)
19,388
16,762
2,626
Total combined loan and finance receivable principal balance(b)
$
5,370,479
$
4,157,875
$
1,212,604
Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance:
Company owned
$
6,172,764
$
4,773,315
$
1,399,449
Guaranteed by the Company(a)
27,631
23,777
3,854
Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance(b)
$
6,200,395
$
4,797,092
$
1,403,303
Fair value as a % of principal(c)
115.5
%
115.4
%
0.1
%
Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal
Company owned
$
5,524,210
$
4,298,675
$
1,225,535
Guaranteed by the Company(a)
23,031
20,014
3,017
Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance(b)
$
5,547,241
$
4,318,689
$
1,228,552
Average combined loan and finance receivable balance, including
Company owned(d)
$
5,379,753
$
4,201,674
$
1,178,079
Guaranteed by the Company(a)(d)
20,015
18,495
1,520
Average combined loan and finance receivable balance(a)(d)
$
5,399,768
$
4,220,169
$
1,179,599
Installment loans as percentage of average combined loan and finance
43.1
%
44.2
%
(1.1)
%
Line of credit accounts as percentage of average combined loan and
56.9
%
55.8
%
1.1
%
Revenue
$
916,689
$
754,577
$
162,112
Change in fair value
(358,786)
(320,556)
(38,230)
Net revenue
$
557,903
$
434,021
$
123,882
Net revenue margin
60.9
%
57.5
%
3.4
%
Combined loan and finance receivable originations and purchases
$
2,294,329
$
1,803,049
$
491,280
Delinquencies:
>30 days delinquent
$
415,321
$
305,583
$
109,738
>30 days delinquent as a % of combined loan and finance receivable
7.5
%
7.1
%
0.4
%
Charge-offs:
Charge-offs (net of recoveries)
$
392,081
$
342,880
$
49,201
Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average combined loan and
7.3
%
8.1
%
(0.8)
%
_______________________________
(a) Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the CSO programs, which are not included in our consolidated balance sheets.
(b) Non-GAAP measure.
(c) Determined using period-end balances.
(d) The average combined loan and finance receivable balance is the average of the month-end balances during the period.
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Adjusted Earnings Measures
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net income
$
105,058
$
76,149
$
196,157
$
149,094
Adjustments:
Transaction-related costs(a)
1,482
-
4,132
-
Equity method investment income
(338)
(613)
(639)
(733)
Other nonoperating expenses(b)
-
1,019
-
1,019
Intangible asset amortization
259
2,013
1,509
4,027
Stock-based compensation expense
8,747
8,106
17,456
16,042
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss
(440)
(134)
56
318
Cumulative tax effect of adjustments
(1,501)
(488)
(3,472)
(2,976)
Adjusted earnings
$
113,267
$
86,052
$
215,199
$
166,791
Diluted earnings per share
$
4.00
$
2.86
$
7.45
$
5.51
Adjusted earnings per share
$
4.31
$
3.23
$
8.17
$
6.16
Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net income
$
105,058
$
76,149
$
196,157
$
149,094
Depreciation and amortization expenses
8,418
10,348
17,327
20,409
Interest expense, net
97,818
82,781
191,864
163,325
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss
(440)
(134)
56
318
Provision for income taxes
35,049
24,904
56,815
42,987
Stock-based compensation expense
8,747
8,106
17,456
16,042
Adjustments:
Transaction-related costs(a)
1,482
-
4,132
-
Equity method investment income
(338)
(613)
(639)
(733)
Other nonoperating expenses(b)
-
1,019
-
1,019
Adjusted EBITDA
$
255,794
$
202,560
$
483,168
$
392,461
Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows:
Total Revenue
$
928,927
$
764,043
$
1,804,069
$
1,509,584
Adjusted EBITDA
255,794
202,560
483,168
392,461
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue
27.5
%
26.5
%
26.8
%
26.0
%
_______________________________
(a)
In the first and second quarters of 2026, the Company recorded $2.7 million ($2.0 million net of tax) and $1.5 million ($1.1 million net of tax), respectively, of costs related to the announced acquisition of Grasshopper Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Grasshopper Bank.
(b)
In the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded other nonoperating expense of $1.0 million ($0.8 million net of tax) related to the early extinguishment of debt.
SOURCE Enova International, Inc.