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WKN: A12D51 | ISIN: US29357K1034 | Ticker-Symbol: 27E
Tradegate
24.07.26 | 09:47
193,00 Euro
+0,52 % +1,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
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ENOVA INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
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188,00202,0010:49
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PR Newswire
23.07.2026 22:16 Uhr
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Enova International, Inc.: Enova Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

  • Originations rose 27% and total company revenue increased 22% from the second quarter of 2025.
  • Diluted earnings per share of $4.00 increased 40% and adjusted earnings per share1 of $4.31 rose 33% compared to the second quarter of 2025.
  • Credit performance remained strong, with the consolidated net charge-off ratio decreasing to 7.3% and the net revenue margin improving to 61%.
  • Sequential stability in the consolidated 30+ day delinquency ratio and fair value premium reflect a continued stable credit performance and outlook.
  • Liquidity, including cash and marketable securities and available capacity on facilities, totaled $929 million at June 30.

CHICAGO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial services company powered by machine learning and world-class analytics, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"Healthy originations growth and strong credit performance drove our eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year adjusted EPS growth of 30% or more," said Steve Cunningham, Enova's CEO. "We are excited to build upon our proven capabilities with the planned acquisition of Grasshopper Bank. We remain in a constructive dialogue with regulators as they continue their application review process, and we look forward to closing later this year to begin immediately delivering on the significant transaction synergies."

Second Quarter 2026 Summary

  • Total revenue of $929 million increased 22% from $764 million in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Net revenue margin of 61% compared to 58% in the second quarter of 2025, reflecting continued solid credit performance.
  • Net income of $105 million, or $4.00 per diluted share, increased 38% from $76 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 of $256 million increased 26% from $203 million in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Adjusted earnings per share1 of $4.31 increased 33% from $3.23 in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Total company combined loans and finance receivables1 increased 28% from the end of the second quarter of 2025 to a record $5.5 billion with total company originations of $2.3 billion in the quarter.
  • Repurchased $19 million of common stock under the company's share repurchase program.

"Our second quarter results exceeded our expectations on both the top and bottom line and reflect the strength of our talented team, diversified product offerings, scalable operating model and world-class risk management capabilities," said Scott Cornelis, CFO of Enova. "Based on what we are seeing today we're raising our outlook for the year and we remain focused on continuing to generate sustainable and profitable growth while delivering on our commitment to driving long-term shareholder value and on our mission of helping hardworking people get access to fast, trustworthy credit."

_________________________

1 Non-GAAP measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," "Loans and Finance Receivables Financial and Operating Data," and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Conference Call

Enova will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2026 results at 4 p.m. Central Time / 5 p.m. Eastern Time today, July 23rd. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Enova Investor Relations website at http://ir.enova.com, along with the company's earnings press release and supplemental financial information. The U.S. dial-in for the call is 1-855-560-2575 (1-412-542-4161 for non-U.S. callers). Please ask to join the Enova International call. A replay of the conference call will be available until July 30, 2026, at 10:59 p.m. Central Time / 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, while an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Enova International Investor Relations website for 90 days. The U.S. dial-in for the conference call replay is 1-855-669-9658 (1-412-317-0088). The replay access code is 9822269.

About Enova

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading online financial services company that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. For over 20 years, Enova has provided over $72 billion in loans and financing to more than 15 million customers by offering a suite of market-leading products powered by the company's world-class analytics, machine learning algorithms and proprietary technology. You can learn more about the company and its portfolio of businesses at www.enova.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova. These forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and reflect the views and assumptions of Enova's senior management with respect to the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. The actual results of Enova could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties applicable to Enova's business, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties indicated in Enova's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and current reports on Forms 8-K. These risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of Enova to control, and, in many cases, Enova cannot predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words "believes," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "anticipates" and similar expressions or variations as they relate to Enova or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Enova cautions you not to put undue reliance on these statements. Enova disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Important Additional Information Filed with the SEC

In connection with the proposed transaction with Grasshopper, Enova filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-292287) (the "registration statement"), which contains a proxy statement of Grasshopper and a prospectus of Enova (the "proxy statement/prospectus"), and Enova may file with the SEC other relevant documents regarding the proposed transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC BY ENOVA, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT ENOVA, GRASSHOPPER AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. A definitive copy of the proxy statement/prospectus was mailed to stockholders of Grasshopper on or about December 31, 2025. Investors and security holders are able to obtain the registration statement and the proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other filings containing information about Enova, free of charge from Enova or from the SEC's website. The documents filed by Enova with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at Enova's website, at https://ir.enova.com/sec-filings, or by requesting them by mail at Enova International, Inc., Attention: General Counsel, 175 West Jackson Blvd., Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60604.

Participants in the Solicitation

This communication is not a solicitation of a proxy from any security holder of Enova or Grasshopper. However, Enova, Grasshopper and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Grasshopper in respect of the proposed transaction. Information about Enova's directors and executive officers is available in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other documents filed by Enova with the SEC. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, are contained in the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC. Free copies of this document may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Enova or a solicitation of any vote or approval with respect to the proposed transaction by Enova of Grasshopper, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, Enova provides historical non-GAAP financial information. Enova presents non-GAAP financial information because such measures are used by management in understanding the activities and business metrics of Enova's operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Enova's business that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Management provides non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of Enova's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, Enova's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Combined Loans and Finance Receivables
The combined loans and finance receivables measures are non-GAAP measures that include loans and finance receivables that Enova owns or has purchased and loans that Enova guarantees. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide management and investors with important information needed to evaluate the magnitude of potential receivable losses and the opportunity for revenue performance of the loans and finance receivable portfolio on an aggregate basis. Management also believes that the comparison of the aggregate amounts from period to period is more meaningful than comparing only the amounts reflected on Enova's consolidated balance sheet since revenue is impacted by the aggregate amount of receivables owned by Enova and those guaranteed by Enova as reflected in its consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Earnings Measures
Enova provides adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, or, collectively, the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, derivative instruments and amortization methods, which can provide a more complete understanding of Enova's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management utilizes, and also believes that investors utilize, the Adjusted Earnings Measures to assess operating performance, recognizing that such measures may highlight trends in Enova's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, management believes that the Adjusted Earnings Measures are useful to management and investors in comparing Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of certain items that are not indicative of Enova's core operating performance or results of operations.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures
Enova provides Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or, collectively, the Adjusted EBITDA measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, taxes, stock-based compensation and certain other items, as appropriate, that are not indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Management utilizes, and also believes that investors utilize, Adjusted EBITDA Measures to analyze operating performance and evaluate Enova's ability to incur and service debt and Enova's capacity for making capital expenditures. Enova believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to management and investors in comparing Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of certain non-cash items and certain items that are not indicative of Enova's core operating performance or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA Measures are also useful to investors to help assess Enova's estimated enterprise value.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



June 30,



December 31,




2026



2025



2025


Assets













Cash and cash equivalents


$

122,226



$

55,560



$

71,709


Restricted cash



342,986




323,883




336,154


Loans and finance receivables at fair value



6,172,764




4,773,315




5,471,544


Income taxes receivable



32,045




35,586




40,901


Other receivables and prepaid expenses



81,225




78,045




80,870


Property and equipment, net



140,251




127,686




132,566


Operating lease right-of-use assets



15,352




17,781




16,549


Goodwill



279,275




279,275




279,275


Intangible assets, net



2,151




6,923




3,660


Other assets



33,907




26,699




35,204


Total assets


$

7,222,182



$

5,724,753



$

6,468,432


Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Accounts payable and accrued expenses


$

334,882



$

257,509



$

305,849


Operating lease liabilities



31,554




32,654




32,041


Deferred tax liabilities, net



344,742




242,421




295,437


Long-term debt



5,013,901




3,963,514




4,498,381


Total liabilities



5,725,079




4,496,098




5,131,708


Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' equity:













Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 47,989,998, 47,176,544 and 47,441,228 shares issued and 24,885,756, 25,070,028 and 24,715,608 outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and 2025 and December 31, 2025, respectively



-




-




-


Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding



-




-




-


Additional paid in capital



390,645




346,926




370,078


Retained earnings



2,202,300




1,846,848




2,006,143


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(6,475)




(8,853)




(9,500)


Treasury stock, at cost (23,104,242, 22,106,516 and 22,725,620 shares as of June 30, 2026 and 2025 and December 31, 2025, respectively)



(1,089,367)




(956,266)




(1,029,997)


Total stockholders' equity



1,497,103




1,228,655




1,336,724


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

7,222,182



$

5,724,753



$

6,468,432


ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended




June 30,



June 30,




2026



2025



2026



2025


Revenue


$

928,927



$

764,043



$

1,804,069



$

1,509,584


Change in Fair Value



(360,861)




(322,585)




(707,044)




(641,944)


Net Revenue



568,066




441,458




1,097,025




867,640


Operating Expenses

















Marketing



203,557




142,848




392,972




282,139


Operations and technology



74,864




63,648




150,615




126,110


General and administrative



44,080




40,508




91,858




82,972


Depreciation and amortization



8,418




10,348




17,327




20,409


Total Operating Expenses



330,919




257,352




652,772




511,630


Income from Operations



237,147




184,106




444,253




356,010


Interest expense, net



(97,818)




(82,781)




(191,864)




(163,325)


Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)



440




134




(56)




(318)


Equity method investment income



338




613




639




733


Other nonoperating expenses



-




(1,019)




-




(1,019)


Income before Income Taxes



140,107




101,053




252,972




192,081


Provision for income taxes



35,049




24,904




56,815




42,987


Net income


$

105,058



$

76,149



$

196,157



$

149,094


Earnings Per Share

















Earnings per common share:

















Basic


$

4.22



$

3.01



$

7.88



$

5.85


Diluted


$

4.00



$

2.86



$

7.45



$

5.51


Weighted average common shares outstanding:

















Basic



24,882




25,297




24,878




25,486


Diluted



26,274




26,646




26,343




27,062


ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,




2026



2025


Total cash flows provided by operating activities


$

1,018,574



$

838,508


Cash flows from investing activities









Loans and finance receivables



(1,387,973)




(1,013,727)


Capitalization of software development costs and purchases of fixed assets



(23,365)




(24,099)


Total cash flows used in investing activities



(1,411,338)




(1,037,826)


Cash flows provided by financing activities



450,410




255,953


Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(297)




140


Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



57,349




56,775


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



407,863




322,668


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period


$

465,212



$

379,443


ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA

(dollars in thousands)

The following table includes financial information for loans and finance receivables, which is based on loan and finance receivable
balances for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025.

Three Months Ended June 30,


2026



2025



Change


Ending combined loan and finance receivable principal balance:













Company owned


$

5,351,091



$

4,141,113



$

1,209,978


Guaranteed by the Company(a)



19,388




16,762




2,626


Total combined loan and finance receivable principal balance(b)


$

5,370,479



$

4,157,875



$

1,212,604


Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance:













Company owned


$

6,172,764



$

4,773,315



$

1,399,449


Guaranteed by the Company(a)



27,631




23,777




3,854


Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance(b)


$

6,200,395



$

4,797,092



$

1,403,303


Fair value as a % of principal(c)



115.5

%



115.4

%



0.1

%

Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal
and accrued fees/interest outstanding:













Company owned


$

5,524,210



$

4,298,675



$

1,225,535


Guaranteed by the Company(a)



23,031




20,014




3,017


Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance(b)


$

5,547,241



$

4,318,689



$

1,228,552


Average combined loan and finance receivable balance, including
principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:













Company owned(d)


$

5,379,753



$

4,201,674



$

1,178,079


Guaranteed by the Company(a)(d)



20,015




18,495




1,520


Average combined loan and finance receivable balance(a)(d)


$

5,399,768



$

4,220,169



$

1,179,599


Installment loans as percentage of average combined loan and finance
receivable balance



43.1

%



44.2

%



(1.1)

%

Line of credit accounts as percentage of average combined loan and
finance receivable balance



56.9

%



55.8

%



1.1

%














Revenue


$

916,689



$

754,577



$

162,112


Change in fair value



(358,786)




(320,556)




(38,230)


Net revenue


$

557,903



$

434,021



$

123,882


Net revenue margin



60.9

%



57.5

%



3.4

%














Combined loan and finance receivable originations and purchases


$

2,294,329



$

1,803,049



$

491,280















Delinquencies:













>30 days delinquent


$

415,321



$

305,583



$

109,738


>30 days delinquent as a % of combined loan and finance receivable
balance(c)



7.5

%



7.1

%



0.4

%














Charge-offs:













Charge-offs (net of recoveries)


$

392,081



$

342,880



$

49,201


Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average combined loan and
finance receivable balance(d)



7.3

%



8.1

%



(0.8)

%

_______________________________

(a) Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the CSO programs, which are not included in our consolidated balance sheets.

(b) Non-GAAP measure.

(c) Determined using period-end balances.

(d) The average combined loan and finance receivable balance is the average of the month-end balances during the period.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Adjusted Earnings Measures



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended




June 30,



June 30,




2026



2025



2026



2025


Net income


$

105,058



$

76,149



$

196,157



$

149,094


Adjustments:

















Transaction-related costs(a)



1,482




-




4,132




-


Equity method investment income



(338)




(613)




(639)




(733)


Other nonoperating expenses(b)



-




1,019




-




1,019


Intangible asset amortization



259




2,013




1,509




4,027


Stock-based compensation expense



8,747




8,106




17,456




16,042


Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss



(440)




(134)




56




318


Cumulative tax effect of adjustments



(1,501)




(488)




(3,472)




(2,976)



















Adjusted earnings


$

113,267



$

86,052



$

215,199



$

166,791



















Diluted earnings per share


$

4.00



$

2.86



$

7.45



$

5.51



















Adjusted earnings per share


$

4.31



$

3.23



$

8.17



$

6.16









Adjusted EBITDA









Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended




June 30,



June 30,




2026



2025



2026



2025


Net income


$

105,058



$

76,149



$

196,157



$

149,094


Depreciation and amortization expenses



8,418




10,348




17,327




20,409


Interest expense, net



97,818




82,781




191,864




163,325


Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss



(440)




(134)




56




318


Provision for income taxes



35,049




24,904




56,815




42,987


Stock-based compensation expense



8,747




8,106




17,456




16,042


Adjustments:

















Transaction-related costs(a)



1,482




-




4,132




-


Equity method investment income



(338)




(613)




(639)




(733)


Other nonoperating expenses(b)



-




1,019




-




1,019



















Adjusted EBITDA


$

255,794



$

202,560



$

483,168



$

392,461



















Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows:

















Total Revenue


$

928,927



$

764,043



$

1,804,069



$

1,509,584


Adjusted EBITDA



255,794




202,560




483,168




392,461


Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue



27.5

%



26.5

%



26.8

%



26.0

%

_______________________________

(a)

In the first and second quarters of 2026, the Company recorded $2.7 million ($2.0 million net of tax) and $1.5 million ($1.1 million net of tax), respectively, of costs related to the announced acquisition of Grasshopper Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Grasshopper Bank.

(b)

In the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded other nonoperating expense of $1.0 million ($0.8 million net of tax) related to the early extinguishment of debt.

SOURCE Enova International, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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