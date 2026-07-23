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WKN: A41F7Q | ISIN: US84472E1029 | Ticker-Symbol: IV1
Frankfurt
24.07.26 | 09:55
84,50 Euro
-1,17 % -1,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHSTATE BANK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHSTATE BANK CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
83,5092,5010:48
PR Newswire
23.07.2026 22:18 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SouthState Bank Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results, Declares an Increase in the Quarterly Cash Dividend

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Bank Corporation ("SouthState" or the "Company") (NYSE: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2026.

"We continue to make progress on our priorities of balance sheet growth, opportunistic hiring, active share repurchases and building our artificial intelligence capabilities," said John C. Corbett, SouthState's Chief Executive Officer. "The second quarter featured solid loan growth, a stable net interest margin, unchanged deposit costs, and improved efficiency. Asset quality trends also improved, with a decline in non-accruals and charge-offs of just 6 basis points. Over the past year, we've retired nearly 5% of our share count, raised our dividend by 11% and grown tangible book value by 13%. We remain focused on delivering for our shareholders."

Highlights of the second quarter of 2026 include:

Returns

  • Reported diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") and Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $2.35, up 11% year over year on a reported basis and 2% year over year on an adjusted basis
  • Net Income of $230 million
  • Return on Average Common Equity of 10.2%; Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 17.6%*
  • Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 1.36%*
  • Book Value per Share of $94.17
  • Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share (Non-GAAP) of $58.72, an increase of 13% year over year, after raising the dividend by 11%, and repurchasing nearly 5% of the Company's shares over the past year

Performance

  • Net Interest Income of $576 million, an increase of $14 million, or 3%, compared to the prior quarter
  • Noninterest Income of $97 million, a decrease of $3 million compared to the prior quarter primarily due to mortgage banking income; Noninterest Income represented 0.57% of average assets for the second quarter of 2026*
  • Noninterest Expense of $358 million, a decrease of $2 million compared to the prior quarter primarily due to OREO and loan related expense
  • Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent and tax equivalent (Non-GAAP), of 3.78%
  • Net charge-offs totaled $8 million, or 0.06%* of average loans
  • $16 million of Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL"); total Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") plus reserve for unfunded commitments of 1.30% of loans
  • Efficiency Ratio improved to 50% from the prior quarter

Balance Sheet

  • Loans increased by $1.4 billion, or 11%*, compared to the prior quarter and increased by $3.6 billion, or 8%, year over year; deposits increased by $474 million, or 3%*, and increased by $2.7 billion, or 5%, year over year; ending loan to deposit ratio of 90%
  • Total deposit cost of 1.76%, unchanged from the prior quarter
  • Strong capital position with Tangible Common Equity, Total Risk-Based Capital, Tier 1 Leverage, and Tier 1 Common Equity ratios of 8.7%, 13.5%, 9.4%, and 11.1%, respectivelyâ€ 

Subsequent Events

  • The Board of Directors of the Company increased its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock from $0.60 per share to $0.66 per share; the dividend is payable on August 14, 2026 to shareholders of record as of August 7, 2026

* Annualized percentages
â€  Preliminary

Financial Performance


























Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Jun. 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Jun. 30,


Jun. 30,


Jun. 30,


INCOME STATEMENT


2026


2026


2025


2025


2025


2026


2025


Interest Income























Loans, including fees (1)


$

744,652


$

721,571


$

748,106


$

782,382


$

746,448


$

1,466,222


$

1,471,088


Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities























purchased under agreements to resell



93,607



95,258



100,640



99,300



94,056



188,866



177,982


Total interest income



838,259



816,829



848,746



881,682



840,504



1,655,088



1,649,070


Interest Expense























Deposits



244,216



238,522



250,189



257,271



241,593



482,738



487,550


Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements























to repurchase, and other borrowings



18,094



16,702



17,442



24,714



20,963



34,796



39,025


Total interest expense



262,310



255,224



267,631



281,985



262,556



517,534



526,575


Net Interest Income



575,949



561,605



581,115



599,697



577,948



1,137,554



1,122,495


Provision for credit losses



15,919



10,808



6,605



5,085



7,505



26,727



108,067


Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses



560,030



550,797



574,510



594,612



570,443



1,110,827



1,014,428


Noninterest Income























Operating income



96,726



100,098



105,753



99,086



86,817



196,824



172,437


Securities losses, net



-



-



-



-



-



-



(228,811)


Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs



-



-



-



-



-



-



229,279


Total noninterest income



96,726



100,098



105,753



99,086



86,817



196,824



172,905


Noninterest Expense























Operating expense



357,749



359,524



364,196



351,453



350,682



717,273



691,502


Merger, branch consolidation, severance related, and other expense (8)



-



-



4,494



20,889



24,379



-



92,385


FDIC special assessment



-



-



(3,835)



-



-



-



-


Total noninterest expense



357,749



359,524



364,855



372,342



375,061



717,273



783,887


Income before Income Tax Provision



299,007



291,371



315,408



321,356



282,199



590,378



403,446


Income tax provision



68,985



65,551



67,686



74,715



66,975



134,536



99,142


Net Income


$

230,022


$

225,820


$

247,722


$

246,641


$

215,224


$

455,842


$

304,304

























Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)























Net Income (GAAP)


$

230,022


$

225,820


$

247,722


$

246,641


$

215,224


$

455,842


$

304,304


Securities losses, net of tax



-



-



-



-



-



-



178,639


Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax



-



-



-



-



-



-



(179,004)


Initial provision for credit losses - Non-PCD loans and UFC from























Independent, net of tax



-



-



-



-



-



-



71,892


Merger, branch consolidation, severance related, and other expense,























net of tax (8)



-



-



3,529



16,032



18,593



-



71,687


Deferred tax asset remeasurement



-



-



-



-



-



-



5,581


FDIC special assessment, net of tax



-



-



(3,012)



-



-



-



-


Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)


$

230,022


$

225,820


$

248,239


$

262,673


$

233,817


$

455,842


$

453,099

























Basic earnings per common share


$

2.36


$

2.29


$

2.48


$

2.44


$

2.12


$

4.66


$

3.00


Diluted earnings per common share


$

2.35


$

2.28


$

2.46


$

2.42


$

2.11


$

4.64


$

2.99


Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)


$

2.36


$

2.29


$

2.48


$

2.60


$

2.30


$

4.66


$

4.47


Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)


$

2.35


$

2.28


$

2.47


$

2.58


$

2.30


$

4.64


$

4.45


Dividends per common share


$

0.60


$

0.60


$

0.60


$

0.60


$

0.54


$

1.20


$

1.08


Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding



97,300,899



98,544,242



100,063,315



101,218,431



101,495,456



97,919,136



101,452,777


Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



97,676,767



98,922,258



100,618,796



101,735,095



101,845,360



98,292,252



101,835,756


Effective tax rate



23.07 %



22.50 %



21.46 %



23.25 %



23.73 %



22.79 %



24.57 %


Adjusted effective tax rate



23.07 %



22.50 %



21.46 %



23.25 %



23.73 %



22.79 %



23.19 %


Performance and Capital Ratios



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended





Jun. 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Jun. 30,


Jun. 30,


Jun. 30,





2026


2026


2025


2025


2025


2026


2025



PERFORMANCE RATIOS






















Return on average assets (annualized)



1.36

%


1.37

%


1.47

%


1.49

%


1.34

%

1.36

%

0.95

%


Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



1.36

%


1.37

%


1.48

%


1.59

%


1.45

%

1.36

%

1.42

%


Return on average common equity (annualized)



10.19

%


10.11

%


10.90

%


11.04

%


9.93

%

10.15

%

7.17

%


Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



10.19

%


10.11

%


10.92

%


11.75

%


10.79

%

10.15

%

10.68

%


Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)



17.62

%


17.59

%


19.10

%


19.62

%


18.17

%

17.60

%

13.73

%


Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)



17.62

%


17.59

%


19.14

%


20.81

%


19.61

%

17.60

%

19.72

%


Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)



50.00

%


51.05

%


49.65

%


49.88

%


52.75

%

50.52

%

56.75

%


Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)



50.00

%


51.05

%


49.56

%


46.89

%


49.09

%

50.52

%

49.65

%


Dividend payout ratio (5)



25.31

%


26.12

%


24.23

%


24.59

%


25.47

%

25.71

%

36.00

%


Book value per common share


$

94.17


$

92.21


$

91.38


$

89.14


$

86.71







Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)


$

58.72


$

56.90


$

56.27


$

54.48


$

51.96





























CAPITAL RATIOS






















Equity-to-assets



13.3

%


13.3

%


13.5

%


13.6

%


13.4

%






Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)



8.7

%


8.6

%


8.8

%


8.8

%


8.5

%






Tier 1 leverage (6)



9.4

%


9.4

%


9.3

%


9.4

%


9.2

%






Tier 1 common equity (6)



11.1

%


11.3

%


11.4

%


11.5

%


11.2

%






Tier 1 risk-based capital (6)



11.1

%


11.3

%


11.4

%


11.5

%


11.2

%






Total risk-based capital (6)



13.5

%


13.7

%


13.8

%


14.0

%


14.5

%






Balance Sheet



Ending Balance


(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)


Jun. 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Jun. 30,


BALANCE SHEET


2026


2026


2025


2025


2025


Assets

















Cash and due from banks


$

649,079


$

598,218


$

583,375


$

582,792


$

755,798


Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks



1,701,233



2,268,864



2,589,108



2,561,663



2,708,308


Cash and cash equivalents



2,350,312



2,867,082



3,172,483



3,144,455



3,464,106



















Trading securities, at fair value



191,094



117,590



110,183



107,519



95,306


Investment securities:

















Securities held to maturity



1,955,754



2,007,249



2,048,030



2,096,727



2,145,991


Securities available for sale, at fair value



6,598,177



6,530,348



6,313,756



6,042,800



5,927,867


Other investments



366,986



370,924



353,428



366,218



357,487


Total investment securities



8,920,917



8,908,521



8,715,214



8,505,745



8,431,345


Loans held for sale



405,441



327,935



345,343



346,673



318,985


Loans:

















Purchased credit deteriorated



2,658,792



2,818,360



2,977,499



3,160,359



3,409,186


Purchased non-credit deteriorated



9,921,791



10,714,489



11,232,414



11,877,828



12,492,553


Non-acquired



38,266,289



35,963,934



34,388,614



32,629,724



31,365,508


Less allowance for credit losses



(586,664)



(585,882)



(585,197)



(590,133)



(621,046)


Loans, net



50,260,208



48,910,901



48,013,330



47,077,778



46,646,201


Premises and equipment, net



992,594



993,584



994,176



961,510



964,878


Bank owned life insurance



1,311,197



1,302,382



1,293,574



1,285,532



1,280,632


Mortgage servicing rights



91,442



90,018



84,032



84,491



85,836


Core deposit and other intangibles



343,424



364,686



386,326



409,890



433,458


Goodwill



3,094,059



3,094,059



3,094,059



3,094,059



3,094,059


Other assets



949,340



1,002,465



988,692



1,030,558



1,078,516


Total assets


$

68,910,028


$

67,979,223


$

67,197,412


$

66,048,210


$

65,893,322



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Deposits:

















Noninterest-bearing


$

13,451,094


$

13,650,799


$

13,375,697


$

13,430,459


$

13,719,030


Interest-bearing



42,898,716



42,224,864



41,770,100



40,642,810



39,977,931


Total deposits



56,349,810



55,875,663



55,145,797



54,073,269



53,696,961


Federal funds purchased and securities

















sold under agreements to repurchase



569,486



643,386



618,215



594,092



630,558


Other borrowings



996,749



696,642



696,536



696,429



1,099,705


Reserve for unfunded commitments



76,525



69,229



69,619



68,538



64,693


Other liabilities



1,785,990



1,663,387



1,608,137



1,604,756



1,600,271


Total liabilities



59,778,560



58,948,307



58,138,304



57,037,084



57,092,188



















Shareholders' equity:

















Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares



242,428



244,844



247,845



252,723



253,745


Surplus



6,247,484



6,332,285



6,480,471



6,647,952



6,679,028


Retained earnings



2,951,691



2,779,896



2,614,173



2,426,463



2,240,470


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(310,135)



(326,109)



(283,381)



(316,012)



(372,109)


Total shareholders' equity



9,131,468



9,030,916



9,059,108



9,011,126



8,801,134


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

68,910,028


$

67,979,223


$

67,197,412


$

66,048,210


$

65,893,322



















Common shares issued and outstanding



96,971,142



97,937,653



99,138,204



101,089,231



101,498,000


Net Interest Income and Margin



Three Months Ended




Jun. 30, 2026


Mar. 31, 2026


Jun. 30, 2025


(Dollars in thousands)


Average


Income/


Yield/


Average


Income/


Yield/


Average


Income/


Yield/


YIELD ANALYSIS


Balance


Expense


Rate


Balance


Expense


Rate


Balance


Expense


Rate


Interest-Earning Assets:


























Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks


$

1,386,864


$

12,236


3.54 %


$

1,881,020


$

15,792


3.40 %


$

1,884,133


$

19,839


4.22 %


Investment securities



9,213,359



81,371


3.54 %



9,221,416



79,466


3.49 %



8,513,439



74,217


3.50 %


Loans held for sale



286,422



4,602


6.44 %



223,084



3,732


6.78 %



283,017



4,829


6.84 %


Total loans held for investment



50,247,114



740,050


5.91 %



48,875,656



717,839


5.96 %



47,029,412



741,619


6.33 %


Total interest-earning assets



61,133,759



838,259


5.50 %



60,201,176



816,829


5.50 %



57,710,001



840,504


5.84 %


Noninterest-earning assets



6,694,407








6,726,355








6,840,880







Total Assets


$

67,828,166







$

66,927,531







$

64,550,881

































Interest-Bearing Liabilities ("IBL"):


























Transaction and money market accounts


$

32,098,340


$

180,220


2.25 %


$

31,499,841


$

172,453


2.22 %


$

28,986,998


$

173,481


2.40 %


Savings deposits



2,817,269



1,638


0.23 %



2,822,510



1,642


0.24 %



2,921,780



2,012


0.28 %


Certificates and other time deposits



7,184,745



62,358


3.48 %



7,215,388



64,427


3.62 %



7,177,451



66,100


3.69 %


Federal funds purchased



289,337



2,616


3.63 %



295,207



2,635


3.62 %



360,588



3,943


4.39 %


Repurchase agreements



293,341



1,477


2.02 %



319,873



1,561


1.98 %



287,341



1,462


2.04 %


Other borrowings



851,660



14,001


6.59 %



696,597



12,506


7.28 %



821,545



15,558


7.60 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities



43,534,692



262,310


2.42 %



42,849,416



255,224


2.42 %



40,555,703



262,556


2.60 %


Noninterest-bearing deposits



13,521,146








13,359,214








13,643,265







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



1,719,228








1,661,672








1,659,331







Shareholders' equity



9,053,100








9,057,229








8,692,582







Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity



24,293,474








24,078,115








23,995,178







Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$

67,828,166







$

66,927,531







$

64,550,881







Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)





$

575,949


3.78 %





$

561,605


3.78 %





$

577,948


4.02 %


Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent) (non-GAAP)








3.78 %








3.79 %








4.02 %


Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)








1.76 %








1.76 %








1.84 %


Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)








1.84 %








1.84 %








1.94 %




























Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)





$

33,054







$

38,786







$

63,507




Tax Equivalent ("TE") Adjustment





$

751







$

760







$

672





â€¢ The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $185.9 million as of June 30, 2026.

Noninterest Income and Expense



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended




Jun. 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Jun. 30,


Jun. 30,


Jun. 30,


(Dollars in thousands)


2026


2026


2025


2025


2025


2026


2025


Noninterest Income:























Fees on deposit accounts


$

41,568


$

38,699


$

41,950


$

42,572


$

37,869


$

80,267


$

73,802


Mortgage banking income



4,890



11,016



5,158



5,462



5,936



15,906



13,673


Trust and investment services income



15,164



14,471



14,684



14,157



14,419



29,635



29,351


Correspondent banking and capital markets income



24,839



24,427



30,638



25,522



19,161



49,266



35,876


Expense on centrally-cleared variation margin



(4,028)



(3,000)



(3,167)



(4,318)



(5,394)



(7,028)



(12,564)


Total correspondent banking and capital markets income



20,811



21,427



27,471



21,204



13,767



42,238



23,312


Bank owned life insurance income



9,624



9,494



9,633



10,597



9,153



19,118



19,352


Other



4,669



4,991



6,857



5,094



5,673



9,660



12,947


Securities losses, net



-



-



-



-



-



-



(228,811)


Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs



-



-



-



-



-



-



229,279


Total Noninterest Income


$

96,726


$

100,098


$

105,753


$

99,086


$

86,817


$

196,824


$

172,905

























Noninterest Expense:























Salaries and employee benefits


$

205,377


$

205,653


$

202,714


$

199,148


$

200,162


$

411,030


$

395,973


Occupancy expense



43,878



42,302



42,567



40,874



41,507



86,180



77,000


Information services expense



29,136



29,704



30,443



28,988



30,155



58,840



61,517


OREO and loan related expense



952



4,378



867



5,427



2,295



5,330



4,079


Business development and staff related



10,639



11,362



13,485



8,907



7,182



22,001



13,692


Amortization of intangibles



21,041



21,304



23,417



23,426



24,048



42,345



47,879


Professional fees



5,090



5,239



7,410



4,994



4,658



10,329



9,367


Supplies and printing expense



3,885



3,254



3,594



3,278



3,970



7,139



7,098


FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges



10,753



10,257



9,884



8,374



11,469



21,010



22,727


Advertising and marketing



3,836



3,325



4,710



2,980



3,010



7,161



5,300


Other operating expenses



23,162



22,746



25,105



25,057



22,226



45,908



46,870


Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)



-



-



4,494



20,889



24,379



-



92,385


FDIC special assessment



-



-



(3,835)



-



-



-



-


Total Noninterest Expense


$

357,749


$

359,524


$

364,855


$

372,342


$

375,061


$

717,273


$

783,887


Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type:




















Ending Balance


(Dollars in thousands)


Jun. 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Jun. 30,


LOAN PORTFOLIO (7)


2026


2026


2025


2025


2025


Construction and land development * â€ 


$

2,982,968


$

2,592,908


$

2,548,360


$

2,678,971


$

3,323,923


Investor commercial real estate*



18,656,455



18,298,938



17,883,913



17,603,205



16,953,410


Commercial owner occupied real estate



7,852,391



7,671,535



7,576,991



7,529,075



7,497,906


Commercial and industrial



9,378,444



9,385,926



9,181,408



8,644,636



8,445,878


Consumer real estate *



11,034,102



10,573,897



10,450,223



10,202,026



10,038,369


Consumer/other



942,512



973,579



957,632



1,009,998



1,007,761


Total Loans


$

50,846,872


$

49,496,783


$

48,598,527


$

47,667,911


$

47,267,247




*

Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion. Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property. Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans.

â€

Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $358.4 million, $360.4 million, $342.8 million, $350.2 million, and $371.1 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2036, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively.




















Ending Balance


(Dollars in thousands)


Jun. 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Jun. 30,


DEPOSITS


2026


2026


2025


2025


2025


Noninterest-bearing checking


$

13,451,094


$

13,650,799


$

13,375,697


$

13,430,459


$

13,719,030


Interest-bearing checking



14,710,312



14,119,614



13,838,558



12,906,408



12,607,205


Savings



2,796,845



2,841,408



2,820,621



2,853,410



2,889,670


Money market



17,531,137



18,014,140



17,751,688



17,251,469



16,772,597


Time deposits



7,860,422



7,249,702



7,359,233



7,631,523



7,708,459


Total Deposits


$

56,349,810


$

55,875,663


$

55,145,797


$

54,073,269


$

53,696,961


Asset Quality



Ending Balance




Jun. 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Jun. 30,


(Dollars in thousands)


2026


2026


2025


2025


2025


NONPERFORMING ASSETS:

















Non-acquired

















Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual


$

171,264


$

177,158


$

161,975


$

146,751


$

141,910


Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



2,961



6,915



2,997



4,352



3,687


Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



11,722



8,339



5,273



11,969



17,288


Total non-acquired nonperforming assets



185,947



192,412



170,245



163,072



162,885


Acquired

















Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual



99,352



116,002



135,179



149,695



151,466


Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



835



1,986



1,944



891



707


Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



1,254



18,155



3,901



7,147



8,783


Total acquired nonperforming assets



101,441



136,143



141,024



157,733



160,956


Total nonperforming assets


$

287,388


$

328,555


$

311,269


$

320,805


$

323,841





















Three Months Ended




Jun. 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Jun. 30,




2026


2026


2025


2025


2025


ASSET QUALITY RATIOS (7):

















Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans



1.15 %



1.18 %



1.20 %



1.24 %



1.31 %


Allowance for credit losses, including reserve for unfunded commitments,

















as a percentage of loans



1.30 %



1.32 %



1.35 %



1.38 %



1.45 %


Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans



213.79 %



193.96 %



193.71 %



195.61 %



208.57 %


Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized)



0.06 %



0.09 %



0.09 %



0.27 %



0.21 %


Net charge-offs, excluding acquisition date charge-offs, as a percentage

















of average loans (annualized) *



0.06 %



0.09 %



0.09 %



0.27 %



0.06 %


Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets



0.42 %



0.48 %



0.46 %



0.49 %



0.49 %


Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans



0.54 %



0.61 %



0.62 %



0.63 %



0.63 %



* Excluding acquisition date charge-offs recorded in connection with the Independent merger.

Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the second quarter of 2026:



Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") and Unfunded Commitments ("UFC")


(Dollars in thousands)


Non-PCD ACL


PCD ACL


Total ACL


UFC


Ending balance 3/31/2026


$

520,619


$

65,263


$

585,882


$

69,229


Charge offs



(10,335)



-



(10,335)



-


Acquired charge offs



(246)



(1,161)



(1,407)



-


Recoveries



2,150



-



2,150



-


Acquired recoveries



320



1,431



1,751



-


Provision for credit losses



13,984



(5,361)



8,623



7,296


Ending balance 6/30/2026


$

526,492


$

60,172


$

586,664


$

76,525
















Period end loans


$

48,188,080


$

2,658,792


$

50,846,872



N/A


Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans



1.09 %



2.26 %



1.15 %



N/A


Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) â€











$

12,824,707


Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)












0.60 %



â€  Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 24, 2026. Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing (833) 461-5787 within the US. The numbers for international participants are listed at https://help.events.q4inc.com/eahc/international-dial-in-numbers. The conference ID number is 404525610. Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com. A replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of July 24, 2026 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than 1.8 million customers throughout Florida, Texas, the Carolinas, Georgia, Colorado, Alabama, Virginia and Tennessee. The bank also serves clients nationwide through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. Although other companies may use calculation methods that differ from those used by SouthState for non-GAAP measures, management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.






















(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended


PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)


Jun. 30, 2026



Mar. 31, 2026



Dec. 31, 2025



Sep. 30, 2025



Jun. 30, 2025


Net income (GAAP)


$

230,022



$

225,820



$

247,722



$

246,641



$

215,224


Provision for credit losses



15,919




10,808




6,605




5,085




7,505


Income tax provision



68,985




65,551




67,686




74,715




66,975


Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)



-




-




4,494




20,889




24,379


FDIC special assessment



-




-




(3,835)




-




-


Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)


$

314,926



$

302,179



$

322,672



$

347,330



$

314,083























(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended


NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TE (NON-GAAP)


Jun. 30, 2026



Mar. 31, 2026



Dec. 31, 2025



Sep. 30, 2025



Jun. 30, 2025


Net interest income (GAAP)


$

575,949



$

561,605



$

581,115



$

599,697



$

577,948


Total average interest-earning assets



61,133,759




60,201,176




59,872,113




58,727,110




57,710,001


NIM, non-tax equivalent



3.78

%



3.78

%



3.85

%



4.05

%



4.02

%






















Tax equivalent adjustment (included in NIM, TE)



751




760




800




718




672


Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)


$

576,700



$

562,365



$

581,915



$

600,415



$

578,620


NIM, TE (Non-GAAP)



3.78

%



3.79

%



3.86

%



4.06

%



4.02

%
































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Jun. 30,



Jun. 30,


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP


2026



2026



2025



2025



2025



2026



2025


Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)





























Net income (GAAP)


$

230,022



$

225,820



$

247,722



$

246,641



$

215,224



$

455,842



$

304,304


Securities losses, net of tax



-




-




-




-




-




-




178,639


Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax



-




-




-




-




-




-




(179,004)


PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax



-




-




-




-




-




-




71,892


Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense,





























net of tax (8)



-




-




3,529




16,032




18,593




-




71,687


Deferred tax asset remeasurement



-




-




-




-




-




-




5,581


FDIC special assessment, net of tax



-




-




(3,012)




-




-




-




-


Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)


$

230,022



$

225,820



$

248,239



$

262,673



$

233,817



$

455,842



$

453,099































Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)





























Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)


$

2.36



$

2.29



$

2.48



$

2.44



$

2.12



$

4.66



$

3.00


Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax



-




-




-




-




-




-




1.76


Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax



-




-




-




-




-




-




(1.76)


Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax



-




-




-




-




-




-




0.71


Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related





























and other expense, net of tax (8)



-




-




0.03




0.16




0.18




-




0.70


Effect to adjust for deferred tax asset remeasurement



-




-




-




-




-




-




0.06


Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax



-




-




(0.03)




-




-




-




-


Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)


$

2.36



$

2.29



$

2.48



$

2.60



$

2.30



$

4.66



$

4.47































Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)





























Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)


$

2.35



$

2.28



$

2.46



$

2.42



$

2.11



$

4.64



$

2.99


Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax



-




-




-




-




-




-




1.76


Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax



-




-




-




-




-




-




(1.76)


Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax



-




-




-




-




-




-




0.71


Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related





























and other expense, net of tax (8)



-




-




0.04




0.16




0.19




-




0.70


Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement



-




-




-




-




-




-




0.05


Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax



-




-




(0.03)




-




-




-




-


Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)


$

2.35



$

2.28



$

2.47



$

2.58



$

2.30



$

4.64



$

4.45































Adjusted Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP) (2)





























Return on average assets (GAAP)



1.36

%



1.37

%



1.47

%



1.49

%



1.34

%



1.36

%



0.95

%

Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



0.56

%

Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



(0.56)

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



0.23

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related





























and other expense, net of tax (8)



-

%



-

%



0.03

%



0.10

%



0.11

%



-

%



0.22

%

Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



0.02

%

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax



-

%



-

%



(0.02)

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)



1.36

%



1.37

%



1.48

%



1.59

%



1.45

%



1.36

%



1.42

%






























Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (non-GAAP) (2)





























Return on average common equity (GAAP)



10.19

%



10.11

%



10.90

%



11.04

%



9.93

%



10.15

%



7.17

%

Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



4.21

%

Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



(4.22)

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



1.69

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related





























and other expense, net of tax (8)



-

%



-

%



0.15

%



0.71

%



0.86

%



-

%



1.70

%

Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



0.13

%

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax



-

%



-

%



(0.13)

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)



10.19

%



10.11

%



10.92

%



11.75

%



10.79

%



10.15

%



10.68

%






























Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (3)





























Return on average common equity (GAAP)



10.19

%



10.11

%



10.90

%



11.04

%



9.93

%



10.15

%



7.17

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets



7.43

%



7.48

%



8.20

%



8.58

%



8.24

%



7.45

%



6.56

%

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



17.62

%



17.59

%



19.10

%



19.62

%



18.17

%



17.60

%



13.73

%






























Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (2) (3)





























Return on average common equity (GAAP)



10.19

%



10.11

%



10.90

%



11.04

%



9.93

%



10.15

%



7.17

%

Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



4.21

%

Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



(4.22)

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



1.69

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related





























and other expense, net of tax (8)



-

%



-

%



0.15

%



0.71

%



0.86

%



-

%



1.70

%

Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



0.13

%

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax



-

%



-

%



(0.13)

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets, net of tax



7.43

%



7.48

%



8.22

%



9.06

%



8.82

%



7.45

%



9.04

%

Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)



17.62

%



17.59

%



19.14

%



20.81

%



19.61

%



17.60

%



19.72

%
































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended




Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Jun. 30,



Jun. 30,


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP


2026



2026



2025



2025



2025



2026



2025


Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) (4)





























Efficiency ratio



50.00

%



51.05

%



49.65

%



49.88

%



52.75

%



50.52

%



56.75

%

Effect to adjust for securities losses



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



(7.44)

%

Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



7.46

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related





























and other expense, net of tax (8)



-

%



-

%



(0.65)

%



(2.99)

%



(3.66)

%



-

%



(7.12)

%

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment



-

%



-

%



0.56

%



-

%



-

%



-

%



-

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)



50.00

%



51.05

%



49.56

%



46.89

%



49.09

%



50.52

%



49.65

%






























Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP) (3)





























Book value per common share (GAAP)


$

94.17



$

92.21



$

91.38



$

89.14



$

86.71










Effect to adjust for intangible assets



(35.45)




(35.31)




(35.11)




(34.66)




(34.75)










Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)


$

58.72



$

56.90



$

56.27



$

54.48



$

51.96







































Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) (3)





























Equity-to-assets (GAAP)



13.25

%



13.28

%



13.48

%



13.64

%



13.36

%









Effect to adjust for intangible assets



(4.55)

%



(4.64)

%



(4.72)

%



(4.83)

%



(4.90)

%









Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP)



8.70

%



8.64

%



8.76

%



8.81

%



8.46

%










Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation, and these reclassifications have no impact on net income or equity as previously reported.


Footnotes to tables:


(1)

Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $33.1 million, $38.8 million, $50.3 million, $83.0 million, and $63.5 million during the quarters ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively, and $71.8 million and $125.3 million during the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

(2)

Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted EPS, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the gains or losses on sales of securities, gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs, PCL on non-PCD loans and unfunded commitments, deferred tax asset remeasurement, merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, and FDIC special assessments. Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis: (a) pre-tax merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense of $4.5 million, $20.9 million, and $24.4 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively, and $92.4 million during the six months ended June 30, 2025; (b) pre-tax net securities losses of $(228.8) million for the six months ended June 30, 2025; (c) pre-tax gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs of $229.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025; (d) pre-tax PCL on non-PCD loans and unfunded commitments of $92.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025; (e) pre-tax FDIC special assessment of $(3.8) million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025; and (f) deferred tax asset remeasurement of $5.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

(3)

The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets. The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income. Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The sections titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP" provide tables that reconcile GAAP measures to non-GAAP.

(4)

Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding transaction costs on merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expenses, FDIC special assessment, and amortization of intangible assets, divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding gains (losses) on sales of securities, net, and gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs. The pre-tax amortization expenses of intangible assets were $21.0 million, $21.3 million, $23.4 million, $23.4 million, and $24.0 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively, and $42.3 million and $47.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

(5)

The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period.

(6)

June 30, 2026 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed.

(7)

Loan data excludes loans held for sale.

(8)

Includes pre-tax cyber incident net reimbursement of $(3.6) million for the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and $(3.5) million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this communication contain forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management of SouthState Bank Corporation ("SouthState") and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward looking statements.

Factors that could cause SouthState's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward looking statements are discussed in SouthState's Annual Report on Form 10 K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on SouthState's website (https://southstatecorporation.q4ir.com/SEC-Filings/Documents/default.aspx), and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.sec.gov). SouthState undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements.

SOURCE SouthState Bank Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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