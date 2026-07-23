Primis Financial Corp. Reports Strong Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share
MCLEAN, Va., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) ("Primis" or the "Company"), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Primis Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income available to common shareholders of $9.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $2.4 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $16.7 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, compared to a net income available to common shareholders of $25.1 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
Q2 And Year-to-Date 2026 Accomplishments
The Company demonstrated strong profitability in the second quarter and first half of 2026. Significant areas of improvement year-over-year are detailed in the chart below:
As of or for the Three Months
As of or for the Six Months
($ in millions except per share)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net Income
$9.4
$2.4
$16.7
$25.1
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Op. Net Income(1)
11.7
4.1
23.4
10.4
ROAA
0.90
%
0.26
%
0.83
%
1.36
%
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Op. ROAA(1)
1.12
0.44
1.15
0.57
Net Interest Income
$33.8
$25.2
$65.8
$51.5
Net Interest Margin
3.45
%
2.86
%
3.44
%
3.00
%
Total Assets
$4,353
$3,872
$4,353
$3,872
Gross Loans HFI
3,466
3,131
3,466
3,131
Total Deposits
3,446
3,343
3,446
3,343
Average Earning Assets
$ 3,929
$3,532
$ 3,862
$3,466
Avg. NIB Deposits
566
467
550
457
Avg. NIB /Avg. Total Deposits
16.3
%
14.3
%
16.1
%
14.3
%
TCE /TA(1)
7.99
%
7.49
%
7.99
%
7.49
%
Tangible Book Value per Share(1)
$13.72
$11.48
$13.72
$11.48
Commenting on the results, Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "We delivered another quarter of improving results and continued momentum. Our ROA climbed to 0.90% in the second quarter, more than three times where it was a year ago. Just as noteworthy, NPAs declined by 37% during the quarter and our allowance to NPAs increased to 73%. During the quarter, we recognized a pre-tax gain related to the sale of Bearing Insurance totaling $5.9 million. We offset that gain with a provision for loan losses on a larger office CRE loan and a $0.9 settlement on a nuisance lawsuit regarding mortgage recruiting.
Lastly, as discussed later in this press release, we have identified substantial earnings enhancements related to our announcement to convert the entire bank to our digital, real-time core. The total earnings impact of $6.1 million is equally centered on revenue and expense improvements and should be incrementally in place beginning in the fourth quarter of 2026. This project will afford us another year of the superior operating leverage that we have been demonstrating while putting the entire bank on the most sales focused real time core available in our industry."
Division Updates
The second quarter of 2026 demonstrated continued progress across the Company's strategies to meet its growth and profitability goals in 2026. The following discussion highlights recent progress for each of these strategies:
Core Community Bank
The Core Bank's 24 banking offices in Virginia and Maryland represent almost two-thirds of the Company's total balance sheet. Management believes the Core Bank drives significant value for the Company with a stable deposit base and strong core profitability:
- The Core Bank has low concentrations of investor CRE (23% of total loans and only 188% of regulatory capital).
- Loan pipeline of $158 million as of June 30, 2026, up 28% from $123 million at March 31, 2026.
- Cost of deposits of 1.60% in the second quarter of 2026 compared to 1.79% in the same quarter in 2025.
- Zero brokered deposits.
- A proprietary banking app for commercial depositors that drives new sales independent of lending efforts in and around the Company's footprint.
Approximately 21% of the core Bank's deposit base are noninterest bearing deposits, supported with what management believes is the region's best and most unique technology including the Bank's proprietary V1BE service. Over $450 million of deposits have used the service, including over 80% of commercial clients. Over $70 million of new deposit relationships have resulted directly from the V1BE offering.
Primis Mortgage
Primis Mortgage had closed mortgage volume of $421 million in the second quarter of 2026, up 30% compared to the same quarter in 2025, in spite of significant macroeconomic headwinds in the second quarter. Construction-to-permanent loan volume was $34 million in the second quarter of 2026 versus $26 million in the same period in 2025. Pre-tax earnings related to Primis Mortgage were approximately $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2026, up substantially from earnings of $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2025.
Mortgage Warehouse
Mortgage warehouse lending continued to show strong growth in the second quarter of 2026. Outstanding loan balances at June 30, 2026 were $544 million, up 18% from $460 million at March 31, 2026 and up 195% from $185 million at June 30, 2025. Average loan balances were $426 million in the second quarter of 2026, up 24% from $343 million in the first quarter of 2026 and up 226% from $131 million in the second quarter of 2025. Mortgage warehouse also funded on average approximately 11% of its balance sheet with associated customer noninterest bearing deposit balances during the second quarter of 2026.
Panacea Financial
Panacea's growth remained strong through the second quarter of 2026 with loans outstanding of $617 million, including loans held for sale, up 11% annualized compared to March 31, 2026. Panacea sold approximately $51 million of loans in the second quarter of 2026, including $41 million of loans classified as held for sale at March 31, 2026, and had $33 million of loans classified as held for sale at June 30, 2026. Panacea loans held for investment were $583 million at June 30, 2026, up 18% annualized from $559 million at March 31, 2026. At the end of the second quarter of 2026, Panacea customer deposits totaled $169 million, up 52% from June 30, 2025. Panacea remains the number one ranked "Bank for doctors" on Google and banks over 7,500 professionals and practices nationwide.
Digital Platform
Funding for the national strategies is provided exclusively by the Bank's digital platform powered by what the Bank believes is one of the safest and most functional deposit accounts in the nation. Because of the scalability of the platform, there is significantly less pressure on the core Bank to provide this funding and risk the profitable, decades old relationships with core customers.
The platform ended the second quarter of 2026 with approximately $1.0 billion of deposits with a cost of deposits of 3.79% compared to $1.1 billion at June 30, 2025 with a cost of 4.27%. The platform also successfully grew business accounts in 2026 with small business balances reaching $38 million at June 30, 2026, up substantially from $16 million at December 31, 2025. These customers remain sticky with approximately 74% of our digital deposits banking with Primis for at least three years.
Core Consolidation Initiative
In 2025, the Company announced its decision to fully convert its core bank and all divisions onto its real-time, fully digital core that had served as the backbone of its successful national deposit origination platform. Concurrent with that decision, management has been fully evaluating its products and services as well as vendors and various contracts supporting both cores. Additional earnings improvements from this evaluation are expected to begin late in 2026 and be fully implemented in early 2027. The improvements to earnings are on both the income and expense side totaling $6.1 million and are comprised of the following:
- $3 million in revenue improvements resulting from consolidating account types and applying best practice fee solutions across all products and services, expected to be in place by late 2026.
- $2.4 million in cost savings from consolidation of printing and statement services. Expected to be in place by January 2027.
- $0.7 million from the consolidation of contracts and other consulting services. Consolidation of these services is beginning in 4Q 2026 with the majority of the savings realized in the first quarter of 2027 and full realization expected by the end of the second quarter of 2027.
In addition, we currently amortize approximately $0.8 million per quarter of capitalized costs from the initial development of the digital platform. This amortization expense is expected to end during the third quarter of 2027.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income in the second quarter of 2026 was $33.8 million, up 34.1%, versus $25.2 million in the second quarter of 2025. As noted above, the Company's net interest margin improved to 3.45% in the second quarter of 2026 compared to 2.86% in the same quarter of 2025 with the expansion driven by robust earning asset growth funded at attractive incremental margins.
Yield on earnings assets in the second quarter of 2026 increased three basis points and 34 basis points versus the first quarter of 2026 and second quarter of 2025, respectively. Yield on investments increased 131 basis points year-over-year largely due to the portfolio restructuring in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Cost of deposits in the Bank have benefitted from the focus on growing noninterest bearing deposit balances as well as the Core Bank's management of interest expense. In the second quarter of 2026, the Company reported cost of interest-bearing deposits of 2.69% compared to 2.94% in the same quarter in 2025. Cost of funds was 2.46% in the second quarter of 2026, down 21 basis points from 2.67% in the second quarter of 2025.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $22.0 million in the second quarter of 2026 versus $13.6 million in the first quarter of 2026 and $18.0 million in the second quarter of 2025. The second quarter of 2026 included a gain of $5.9 million from the liquidation of an insurance agency investment while the second quarter of 2025 included a $7.5 million gain on the Company's investment in Panacea Financial Holdings. Mortgage related income grew 44.3% to $11.4 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $7.9 million in the same quarter in 2025. In 2026, the Company restructured its bank-owned life insurance portfolio which improved noninterest income by approximately $1.2 million annually beginning late in the second quarter of 2026.
The Company reported gain on sale income of $1.6 million related to the sale of Panacea loans and the guaranteed portion of SBA loans in the second quarter of 2026 compared to no similar gain on sale income in the second quarter of 2025. Approximately $237 thousand of the gain on sale income was attributable to the Core Bank in the second quarter of 2026 with the remainder driven by the Panacea Division. The Company anticipates increasing SBA gain on sale income to between $500 thousand to $600 thousand from the Core Bank beginning in the third quarter of 2026.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $38.2 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $31.9 million for the same quarter of 2025. The following table reflects the core operating expense burden at the Company, net of mortgage related and Panacea division impacts.
($ in thousands)
2Q26
1Q26
4Q25
3Q25
2Q25
Reported Noninterest Expense
$38,207
$33,754
$42,164
$32,313
$31,942
Nonrecurring
-
-
(1,126)
-
(232)
Primis Mortgage Expenses
(11,526)
(10,545)
(10,048)
(8,214)
(8,514)
Panacea Net Expense
(1,507)
(1,040)
(2,614)
(2,100)
(370)
Consumer Program Servicing Fee
(300)
(347)
(391)
(439)
(518)
Reserve for Unfunded Commitment
39
136
127
19
(18)
Total Adjustments
(13,294)
(11,796)
(14,052)
(10,734)
(9,652)
Core Operating Expense Burden
$24,913
$21,958
$28,112
$21,579
$22,290
Core operating expense burden, as defined above, was $25 million in the second quarter of 2026 versus $22 million in both the first quarter of 2026 and second quarter of 2025. As previously disclosed, the first and second quarters of 2026 include a full quarter of lease expense, net of reduced depreciation expense, of approximately $1.4 million from the Company's sale leaseback transaction executed in the fourth quarter of 2025. The second quarter of 2026 included a number of discrete expenses including $1.1 million related to the settlement of a previously disclosed mortgage lawsuit, $0.4 million increase of loan related expenses and $0.2 million higher marketing costs. There was also approximately $0.9 million cumulatively of smaller expenses related to the Company's recent shelf filing, BOLI exchange and core conversion project.
Lastly, the Company is also in the beginning stages of deploying artificial intelligence tools and agents to drive ongoing productivity improvements in order to preserve operating leverage.
Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality
Loans held for investment increased to $3.5 billion at June 30, 2026 compared to $3.4 billion at March 31, 2026 and $3.1 billion at June 30, 2025. Primary drivers in these levels include:
- Core Bank loans averaged approximately $2.0 billion in the second quarter of 2026, flat from the first quarter of 2026
- Panacea Financial loans grew $24 million, or 4%, through the end of second quarter of 2026 to $583 million excluding loans held for sale at June 30, 2026.
- Mortgage warehouse outstandings increased significantly to $544 million, or 18%, at the end of the second quarter of 2026 compared to $460 million at March 31, 2026.
- Mortgage portfolio loans generated by Primis Mortgage grew to $140 million at June 30, 2026, up 15% from $122 million at March 31, 2026 and up 132% from $67 million at June 30, 2025.
- Loan balances associated with the consumer loan program declined to $75 million at June 30, 2026, net of fair value discounts, compared to $113 million at June 30, 2025. Importantly, loans in promotional periods with full deferral now represent an immaterial amount of the portfolio which is amortizing down over time.
Nonperforming assets, excluding portions guaranteed by the SBA, improved to 1.45% of total assets at June 30, 2026 compared to 2.35% of total assets at March 31, 2026 and 1.90% at June 30, 2025. The Company has made significant progress reducing nonperforming assets with total nonperforming assets decreasing to $63 million at June 30, 2026 from $100 million at March 31, 2026, representing a 37% reduction in the second quarter of 2026.
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to a provision for credit losses of $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $8.3 million for the second quarter of 2025. Approximately $5.3 million of the second quarter 2026 provision was related to specific reserve additions for one nonaccrual credit. Absent this amount, improvements in specific reserve amounts largely offset provision amounts related to portfolio growth and the consumer loan program. Core net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 53 basis points, up 38 basis points from the same period a year ago and up 47 basis points from the first quarter of 2026. The increase in net charge-offs was largely driven by one nonaccrual loan that was resolved in the second quarter of 2026. As a percentage of loans held for investment, the allowance for credit losses was 1.33% at the end of the second quarter of 2026 compared to 1.47% at the end of the second quarter of 2025.
Deposits and Funding
Total deposits at June 30, 2026 were $3.4 billion, up $0.1 billion, or 3.1% when compared to the same period in 2025. Noninterest bearing demand deposits were $506 million at June 30, 2026, an increase of 5.9% compared to balances at June 30, 2025. The Company had FHLB advances totaling $300 million outstanding at June 30, 2026, up from $25 million at December 31, 2025 and compared to no advances at June 30, 2025.
Taxes
Tax expense for the second quarter of 2026 was $2.7 million. Included in this expense was $0.8 million of tax expense related to the Panacea Financial Holdings deconsolidation in 2025 offset by $0.8 million of benefit from the purchase of certain tax credits. The Company expects the effective tax rate to be approximately 22% for the rest of 2026.
Shareholders' Equity
Tangible book value per common share(1) at the end of the second quarter of 2026 was $13.72, an increase of $2.24, or 19.5%, from levels reported at June 30, 2025. Tangible common equity(1) ended the second quarter of 2026 at $340.0 million, or 7.99% of tangible assets(1).
The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on August 21, 2026 to shareholders of record on August 7, 2026. This is Primis' fifty-ninth consecutive quarterly dividend.
About Primis Financial Corp.
As of June 30, 2026, Primis had $4.4 billion in total assets, $3.5 billion in total loans held for investment and $3.4 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through twenty-four full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and provides services to customers through certain online and mobile applications.
Contacts:
Address:
Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and CEO
Primis Financial Corp.
Matthew A. Switzer, EVP and CFO
1676 International Drive, Suite 900
Phone: (703) 893-7400
McLean, VA 22102
Primis Financial Corp., NASDAQ Symbol FRST
Website: www.primisbank.com
Conference Call
The Company's management will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results on Friday, July 24, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (ET). A live webcast of the conference call is available at the following website: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/499443631. Participants may also call 1-833-461-5787, enter meeting ID 499 443 631 and ask for the Primis Financial Corp. call. A replay of the teleconference will be available for 7 days using the webcast link above.
Non-GAAP Measures
Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables. Primis uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its performance. The measures entitled operating net income (loss) available to Primis' common shareholders; pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings; operating return on average assets; pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets; operating return on average equity; operating return on average tangible equity; operating efficiency ratio; operating earnings per share - basic; operating earnings per share - diluted; core operating expense burden, tangible book value per share; tangible common equity; tangible common equity to tangible assets; and core net interest margin are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. We use the term "operating" to describe a financial measure that excludes income or expense considered to be non-recurring in nature. Items identified as non-operating are those that, when excluded from a reported financial measure, provide management or the reader with a measure that may be more indicative of forward-looking trends in our business. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided when discussing the financial measure or in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items table.
Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information about Primis that allows management and investors to evaluate the ongoing operating results, financial strength and performance of Primis and provide meaningful comparison to its peers. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider Primis' performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of Primis. Non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized and, therefore, it may not be possible to compare these measures with other companies that present measures having the same or similar names.
Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and certain of our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such statements can generally be identified by such words as "may," "plan," "contemplate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "continue," "expect," "project," "predict," "estimate," "could," "should," "would," "will," and other similar words or expressions of the future or otherwise regarding the outlook for the Company's future business and financial performance and/or the performance of the banking industry and economy in general. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations regarding our future operating and financial performance, including the preliminary estimated financial and operating information presented herein, which is subject to adjustment; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth and new offerings and services; our expectations regarding net interest margin; expectations on our growth strategy, expense management, capital management and future profitability; expectations on credit quality and performance; and the assumptions underlying our expectations.
Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the information known to, and current beliefs and expectations of, the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters; the impact of current and future economic and market conditions generally (including seasonality) and in the financial services industry, nationally and within our primary market areas; adverse developments in borrower industries; changes in interest rates, inflation, loan demand, real estate values, or competition, as well as labor shortages and supply chain disruptions; the impact of tariffs, trade policies, and trade wars (including reduced consumer spending, lower economic growth or recession, reduced demand for U.S. exports, disruptions to supply chains, and decreased demand for other banking products and services); the Company's ability to implement its various strategic and growth initiatives, including its recently established Panacea Financial Division, digital banking platform, V1BE fulfillment service, Mortgage Warehouse division and Primis Mortgage Company, as well as with respect to use and implementation of artificial intelligence; competitive pressures among financial institutions increasing significantly (including as a result of technological changes and the use of artificial intelligence); changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices; legislative, regulatory or supervisory actions related to so-called "de-banking," including any new prohibitions, requirements or enforcement priorities that could affect customer relationships, compliance obligations, or operational practices; changes in management's plans for the future; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions; potential impacts of adverse developments in the banking industry, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; potential increases in the provision for credit losses; our ability to identify and address increased cybersecurity risks, including those impacting vendors and other second parties; fraud or misconduct by internal or external actors, which we may not be able to prevent, detect or mitigate; acts of God or of war or other conflicts, civil unrest, acts of terrorism, pandemics or other catastrophic events that may affect general economic conditions; action or inaction by the federal government, including as a result of any prolonged government shutdown; and other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are based upon information presently known to the Company's management and are inherently subjective, uncertain and subject to change due to any number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, under the captions "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors," and in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
___________
(1)
Non-GAAP financial measure. Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items" in the financial tables for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.
Primis Financial Corp
Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For Three Months Ended:
For Six Months Ended:
Selected Performance Ratios:
2Q 2026
1Q 2026
4Q 2025
3Q 2025
2Q 2025
2Q 2026
2Q 2025
Return on average assets
0.90 %
0.76 %
2.94 %
0.70 %
0.26 %
0.83 %
1.36 %
Operating return on average assets(1)
0.53 %
0.84 %
0.23 %
0.70 %
(0.34 %)
0.68 %
0.02 %
Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets
1.68 %
1.20 %
3.84 %
0.89 %
1.20 %
1.44 %
2.23 %
Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets(1)
1.12 %
1.20 %
0.39 %
0.89 %
0.44 %
1.15 %
0.57 %
Return on average common equity
8.71 %
7.24 %
29.46 %
7.13 %
2.57 %
7.84 %
13.96 %
Operating return on average common equity(1)
5.17 %
7.96 %
2.36 %
7.13 %
(3.40 %)
6.56 %
0.19 %
Operating return on average tangible common equity(1)
6.65 %
10.19 %
3.07 %
9.45 %
(4.51 %)
8.38 %
0.26 %
Cost of funds
2.46 %
2.46 %
2.52 %
2.62 %
2.67 %
2.46 %
2.67 %
Net interest margin
3.45 %
3.43 %
3.28 %
3.18 %
2.86 %
3.44 %
3.00 %
Gross loans to deposits
100.58 %
99.22 %
96.70 %
95.92 %
93.65 %
100.58 %
93.65 %
Efficiency ratio
68.48 %
73.97 %
52.14 %
78.81 %
73.92 %
70.95 %
63.25 %
Operating efficiency ratio(1)
76.51 %
73.97 %
91.05 %
78.81 %
88.67 %
70.95 %
90.27 %
Per Common Share Data:
Earnings per common share - Basic
$ 0.38
$ 0.30
$ 1.20
$ 0.28
$ 0.10
$ 0.68
$ 1.01
Operating earnings per common share - Basic(1)
$ 0.23
$ 0.33
$ 0.10
$ 0.28
$ (0.13)
$ 0.55
$ 0.01
Earnings per common share - Diluted
$ 0.38
$ 0.30
$ 1.20
$ 0.28
$ 0.10
$ 0.68
$ 1.01
Operating earnings per common share - Diluted(1)
$ 0.23
$ 0.33
$ 0.10
$ 0.28
$ (0.13)
$ 0.55
$ 0.01
Book value per common share
$ 17.49
$ 17.25
$ 17.12
$ 15.51
$ 15.27
$ 17.49
$ 15.27
Tangible book value per common share(1)
$ 13.72
$ 13.47
$ 13.34
$ 11.71
$ 11.48
$ 13.72
$ 11.48
Cash dividend per common share
$ 0.10
$ 0.10
$ 0.10
$ 0.10
$ 0.10
$ 0.20
$ 0.20
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic
24,731,956
24,665,011
24,634,544
24,632,202
24,701,319
24,698,677
24,703,942
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted
24,788,023
24,719,255
24,654,037
24,643,889
24,714,229
24,751,058
24,718,458
Shares outstanding at end of period
24,799,072
24,772,072
24,695,385
24,644,385
24,643,185
24,799,072
24,643,185
Asset Quality Ratios:
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets, excluding SBA guarantees
1.45 %
2.35 %
2.03 %
2.07 %
1.90 %
1.45 %
1.90 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average loans (annualized)
0.65 %
0.12 %
0.16 %
0.14 %
0.80 %
0.41 %
1.13 %
Core net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average loans (annualized)(1)
0.53 %
0.06 %
0.05 %
0.03 %
0.15 %
0.30 %
0.11 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.33 %
1.37 %
1.40 %
1.40 %
1.47 %
1.33 %
1.47 %
Capital Ratios:
Common equity to assets
9.96 %
10.04 %
10.45 %
9.66 %
9.72 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)
7.99 %
8.02 %
8.33 %
7.48 %
7.49 %
Leverage ratio(2)
8.63 %
8.76 %
8.80 %
8.32 %
8.34 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(2)
9.48 %
9.18 %
9.36 %
8.62 %
8.92 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(2)
9.75 %
9.45 %
9.64 %
8.91 %
9.22 %
Total risk-based capital ratio(2)
12.32 %
12.01 %
12.40 %
12.02 %
12.43 %
(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures
(2) Ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C
Primis Financial Corp
(Dollars in thousands)
For Three Months Ended:
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
2Q 2026
1Q 2026
4Q 2025
3Q 2025
2Q 2025
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 176,825
$ 159,881
$ 143,607
$ 63,881
$ 94,074
Investment securities-available for sale
168,285
171,877
171,377
234,660
242,073
Investment securities-held to maturity
6,588
6,792
6,981
8,550
8,850
Loans held for sale
231,990
223,180
166,066
202,372
126,869
Loans held for investment
3,466,388
3,396,366
3,283,683
3,200,234
3,130,521
Allowance for credit losses
(45,964)
(46,381)
(45,883)
(44,766)
(45,985)
Net loans
3,420,424
3,349,985
3,237,800
3,155,468
3,084,536
Stock in Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank
27,487
24,162
14,185
17,035
12,998
Bank premises and equipment, net
5,955
5,924
6,070
19,380
19,642
Operating lease right-of-use assets
64,233
64,781
65,596
9,427
9,927
Goodwill and other intangible assets
93,482
93,488
93,495
93,502
93,508
Assets held for sale, net
776
776
776
775
2,181
Bank-owned life insurance
77,515
76,958
68,969
68,504
68,048
Deferred tax assets, net
15,914
14,593
14,683
17,328
19,466
Investment in Panacea Financial Holdings, Inc. common stock
7,299
6,899
6,899
6,880
6,586
Other assets
56,841
57,372
50,884
57,087
82,968
Total assets
$ 4,353,614
$ 4,256,668
$ 4,047,388
$ 3,954,849
$ 3,871,726
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Demand deposits
$ 505,758
$ 541,168
$ 554,442
$ 489,728
$ 477,705
NOW accounts
878,976
844,528
862,735
831,709
858,624
Money market accounts
794,540
778,366
740,886
737,634
744,321
Savings accounts
960,343
942,847
922,337
958,416
935,527
Time deposits
306,724
316,156
315,185
318,865
326,496
Total deposits
3,446,341
3,423,065
3,395,585
3,336,352
3,342,673
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - short term
3,974
3,525
3,552
3,954
4,370
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
300,000
230,000
25,000
85,000
-
Secured borrowings
14,165
14,450
14,773
15,403
16,449
Subordinated debt and notes
69,358
69,311
96,162
96,091
96,020
Operating lease liabilities
60,573
60,832
61,340
10,682
11,195
Other liabilities
25,374
28,287
28,080
25,214
24,604
Total liabilities
3,919,785
3,829,470
3,624,492
3,572,696
3,495,311
Total stockholders' equity
433,829
427,198
422,896
382,153
376,415
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 4,353,614
$ 4,256,668
$ 4,047,388
$ 3,954,849
$ 3,871,726
Tangible common equity(1)
$ 340,347
$ 333,710
$ 329,401
$ 288,651
$ 282,907
Primis Financial Corp
(Dollars in thousands)
For Three Months Ended:
For Six Months Ended:
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited)
2Q 2026
1Q 2026
4Q 2025
3Q 2025
2Q 2025
2Q 2026
2Q 2025
Interest and dividend income
$ 56,322
$ 53,526
$ 53,326
$ 51,766
$ 47,627
$ 109,848
$ 95,350
Interest expense
22,567
21,452
22,474
22,734
22,447
44,019
43,806
Net interest income
33,755
32,074
30,852
29,032
25,180
65,829
51,544
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
5,452
1,549
2,439
(49)
8,303
7,001
9,899
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
28,303
30,525
28,413
29,081
16,877
58,828
41,645
Account maintenance and deposit service fees
1,699
1,246
1,292
1,358
1,675
2,945
3,014
Mortgage banking income
11,388
10,760
9,992
8,887
7,893
22,148
13,508
Gain on sale of loans
1,582
567
1,470
249
210
2,149
210
Gains on Panacea Financial Holdings investment
400
-
20
294
7,450
400
32,028
Gain on sale-leaseback
-
-
50,573
-
-
-
-
Loss on sales of investment securities
-
-
(14,777)
-
-
-
-
Gain (loss) on other investments
5,961
49
33
381
(308)
6,010
(255)
Other
1,004
933
1,413
800
1,110
1,937
1,860
Noninterest income
22,034
13,555
50,016
11,969
18,030
35,589
50,365
Employee compensation and benefits
20,267
19,556
25,535
18,523
17,060
39,823
35,001
Occupancy and equipment expenses
4,799
4,617
4,459
3,481
3,127
9,416
6,412
Virginia franchise tax expense
695
611
577
576
577
1,306
1,154
FDIC Insurance assessment
854
738
918
999
1,021
1,592
1,814
Data processing expense
2,342
2,188
2,421
2,369
3,037
4,530
5,886
Marketing expense
934
760
472
450
720
1,694
1,234
Telecommunication and communication expense
350
311
352
309
324
661
611
Professional fees
2,886
1,860
3,730
2,509
2,413
4,746
4,638
Miscellaneous lending expenses
1,128
728
634
231
900
1,856
1,734
Other expenses
3,952
2,385
3,066
2,866
2,763
6,337
5,974
Noninterest expense
38,207
33,754
42,164
32,313
31,942
71,961
64,458
Income before income taxes
12,130
10,326
36,265
8,737
2,965
22,456
27,552
Income tax expense
2,704
3,014
6,725
1,907
528
5,718
6,081
Net Income
9,426
7,312
29,540
6,830
2,437
16,738
21,471
Noncontrolling interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,602
Net income available to Primis' common shareholders
$ 9,426
$ 7,312
$ 29,540
$ 6,830
$ 2,437
$ 16,738
$ 25,073
(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures
Primis Financial Corp
(Dollars in thousands)
For Three Months Ended:
Loan Portfolio Composition
2Q 2026
1Q 2026
4Q 2025
3Q 2025
2Q 2025
Loans held for sale
$ 231,990
$ 223,180
$ 166,066
$ 202,372
$ 126,869
Loans secured by real estate:
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
560,515
534,897
510,088
495,739
480,981
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
522,383
540,154
567,092
592,480
590,848
Secured by farmland
2,479
2,386
3,407
3,642
3,696
Construction and land development
153,906
151,426
131,757
102,227
106,443
Residential 1-4 family
558,782
560,711
576,866
564,087
571,206
Multi-family residential
137,953
150,475
140,261
137,804
157,097
Home equity lines of credit
61,985
61,786
61,738
62,458
62,103
Total real estate loans
1,998,003
2,001,835
1,991,209
1,958,437
1,972,374
Commercial loans
1,184,862
1,104,438
970,492
915,158
811,458
Paycheck Protection Program loans
1,713
1,716
1,719
1,723
1,729
Consumer loans
277,248
283,605
315,407
319,977
339,936
Total Non-PCD loans
3,461,826
3,391,594
3,278,827
3,195,295
3,125,497
PCD loans
4,562
4,772
4,856
4,939
5,024
Total loans receivable, net of deferred fees
$ 3,466,388
$ 3,396,366
$ 3,283,683
$ 3,200,234
$ 3,130,521
(Dollars in thousands)
For Three Months Ended:
Loans by Risk Grade:
2Q 2026
1Q 2026
4Q 2025
3Q 2025
2Q 2025
Pass Grade 1 - Highest Quality
$ 128
$ 119
$ 87
$ 666
$ 667
Pass Grade 2 - Good Quality
152,946
160,228
178,999
168,177
170,560
Pass Grade 3 - Satisfactory Quality
1,537,862
1,556,700
1,882,934
1,842,958
1,737,153
Pass Grade 4 - Pass
1,591,207
1,469,542
1,026,499
1,034,035
1,050,397
Pass Grade 5 - Pass/ Watch(1)
14,599
13,765
-
-
-
Pass Grade 6 - Special Mention(2)
75,213
49,308
48,683
7,004
31,902
Grade 7 - Substandard(2)
86,884
139,155
138,932
139,847
139,842
Grade 8 - Doubtful(2)
7,549
7,549
7,549
7,547
-
Grade 9 - Loss(2)
-
-
-
-
-
Total loans
$ 3,466,388
$ 3,396,366
$ 3,283,683
$ 3,200,234
$ 3,130,521
(Dollars in thousands)
For Three Months Ended:
Asset Quality Information
2Q 2026
1Q 2026
4Q 2025
3Q 2025
2Q 2025
Allowance for Credit Losses:
Balance at beginning of period
$ (46,381)
$ (45,883)
$ (44,766)
$ (45,985)
$ (44,021)
Recovery of (provision for) credit losses
(5,452)
(1,549)
(2,439)
49
(8,303)
Net charge-offs
5,869
1,051
1,322
1,170
6,339
Ending balance
$ (45,964)
$ (46,381)
$ (45,883)
$ (44,766)
$ (45,985)
Reserve for Unfunded Commitments:
Balance at beginning of period
$ (870)
$ (1,006)
$ (1,133)
$ (1,152)
$ (1,134)
Recovery of (provision for) unfunded loan commitment reserve
39
136
127
19
(18)
Total Reserve for Unfunded Commitments
$ (831)
$ (870)
$ (1,006)
$ (1,133)
$ (1,152)
Non-Performing Assets:
2Q 2026
1Q 2026
4Q 2025
3Q 2025
2Q 2025
Nonaccrual loans
$ 61,847
$ 84,949
$ 84,823
$ 84,973
$ 53,059
Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more
5,827
20,222
1,713
1,713
25,188
Total non-performing assets
$ 67,674
$ 105,171
$ 86,536
$ 86,686
$ 78,247
SBA guaranteed portion of non-performing loans
$ 4,491
$ 5,033
$ 4,482
$ 4,682
$ 4,750
(1) In first quarter of 2026. the Company expanded its risk grade matrix to include Pass Grade 5 - Pass/ Watch
(2) In first quarter of 2026, due to the expansion of the risk grade matrix, Special Mention, Substandard, Doubtful and Loss loans that were in risk grades 5,
Primis Financial Corp
(Dollars in thousands)
For Three Months Ended:
For Six Months Ended:
Average Balance Sheet
2Q 2026
1Q 2026
4Q 2025
3Q 2025
2Q 2025
2Q 2026
2Q 2025
Assets
Loans held for sale
$ 207,590
$ 159,007
$ 162,854
$ 130,061
$ 108,693
$ 183,433
$ 139,431
Loans, net of deferred fees
3,379,938
3,297,456
3,238,184
3,143,155
3,074,993
3,338,925
2,986,727
Investment securities
177,451
176,582
220,343
247,008
249,485
177,019
247,362
Other earning assets
164,006
161,199
115,908
101,278
98,369
162,611
92,457
Total earning assets
3,928,985
3,794,244
3,737,289
3,621,502
3,531,540
3,861,988
3,465,977
Other assets
272,805
261,466
244,183
232,636
272,910
267,167
252,469
Total assets
$ 4,201,790
$ 4,055,710
$ 3,981,472
$ 3,854,138
$ 3,804,450
$ 4,129,155
$ 3,718,446
Liabilities and equity
Demand deposits
$ 565,815
$ 533,570
$ 498,681
$ 481,697
$ 467,493
$ 549,781
$ 457,007
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW and other demand accounts
856,254
838,845
837,231
834,839
821,893
847,598
813,752
Money market accounts
777,265
750,380
740,915
756,361
759,107
763,896
773,507
Savings accounts
950,932
922,152
934,092
922,048
882,227
936,622
818,619
Time deposits
311,192
316,281
315,943
324,614
329,300
313,722
332,484
Total Deposits
3,461,458
3,361,228
3,326,862
3,319,559
3,260,020
3,411,619
3,195,369
Borrowings
219,946
181,185
205,767
117,697
117,701
200,672
117,330
Total Funding
3,681,404
3,542,413
3,532,629
3,437,256
3,377,721
3,612,291
3,312,699
Other Liabilities
86,339
86,090
50,978
36,720
36,649
86,216
37,461
Total liabilites
3,767,743
3,628,503
3,583,607
3,473,976
3,414,370
3,698,507
3,350,160
Primis common stockholders' equity
434,047
427,207
397,865
380,162
380,080
430,648
362,295
Noncontrolling interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,991
Total stockholders' equity
434,047
427,207
397,865
380,162
380,080
430,648
368,286
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 4,201,790
$ 4,055,710
$ 3,981,472
$ 3,854,138
$ 3,794,450
$ 4,129,155
$ 3,718,446
Net Interest Income
Loans held for sale
$ 3,142
$ 2,376
$ 2,511
$ 2,085
$ 1,754
$ 5,518
$ 2,810
Loans
49,785
47,758
47,856
46,772
42,963
97,543
86,871
Investment securities
1,950
1,911
1,841
1,894
1,928
3,862
3,834
Other earning assets
1,445
1,481
1,118
1,015
982
2,925
1,835
Total Earning Assets Income
56,322
53,526
53,326
51,766
47,627
109,848
95,350
Non-interest bearing DDA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
NOW and other interest-bearing demand accounts
4,446
4,244
4,124
4,549
4,603
8,690
9,118
Money market accounts
4,916
4,539
4,615
5,229
5,271
9,454
10,691
Savings accounts
7,575
7,202
7,599
8,070
7,793
14,777
14,211
Time deposits
2,451
2,517
2,639
2,723
2,830
4,969
5,869
Total Deposit Costs
19,388
18,502
18,977
20,571
20,497
37,890
39,889
Borrowings
3,179
2,950
3,497
2,163
1,950
6,129
3,917
Total Funding Costs
22,567
21,452
22,474
22,734
22,447
44,019
43,806
Net Interest Income
$ 33,755
$ 32,074
$ 30,852
$ 29,032
$ 25,180
$ 65,829
$ 51,544
Net Interest Margin
Loans held for sale
6.07 %
6.06 %
6.12 %
6.36 %
6.47 %
6.07 %
4.06 %
Loans
5.91 %
5.87 %
5.86 %
5.90 %
5.60 %
5.89 %
5.87 %
Investments
4.41 %
4.39 %
3.31 %
3.04 %
3.10 %
4.40 %
3.13 %
Other Earning Assets
3.53 %
3.73 %
3.83 %
3.98 %
4.00 %
3.63 %
4.00 %
Total Earning Assets
5.75 %
5.72 %
5.66 %
5.67 %
5.41 %
5.74 %
5.55 %
NOW
2.08 %
2.05 %
1.95 %
2.16 %
2.25 %
2.07 %
2.26 %
MMDA
2.54 %
2.45 %
2.47 %
2.74 %
2.79 %
2.50 %
2.79 %
Savings
3.20 %
3.17 %
3.23 %
3.47 %
3.54 %
3.18 %
3.50 %
CDs
3.16 %
3.23 %
3.31 %
3.33 %
3.45 %
3.19 %
3.56 %
Cost of Interest Bearing Deposits
2.69 %
2.65 %
2.66 %
2.88 %
2.94 %
2.67 %
2.94 %
Cost of Deposits
2.25 %
2.23 %
2.26 %
2.46 %
2.52 %
2.24 %
2.52 %
Other Funding
5.80 %
6.60 %
6.74 %
7.29 %
6.65 %
6.16 %
6.73 %
Total Cost of Funds
2.46 %
2.46 %
2.52 %
2.62 %
2.67 %
2.46 %
2.67 %
Net Interest Margin
3.45 %
3.43 %
3.28 %
3.18 %
2.86 %
3.44 %
3.00 %
Net Interest Spread
2.84 %
2.83 %
2.72 %
2.62 %
2.32 %
2.84 %
2.46 %
Primis Financial Corp
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For Three Months Ended:
For Six Months Ended:
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP items:
2Q 2026
1Q 2026
4Q 2025
3Q 2025
2Q 2025
2Q 2026
2Q 2025
Net income available to Primis' common shareholders
$ 9,426
$ 7,312
$ 29,540
$ 6,830
$ 2,437
$ 16,738
$ 25,073
Non-GAAP adjustments to Net Income:
Loss on sale of investment securities
-
-
14,777
-
-
-
-
Branch Consolidation / Other restructuring
-
-
-
-
-
-
144
Professional fee expense related to accounting matters and LPF sale
-
-
-
-
232
-
1,125
Gain on sale-leaseback
-
-
(50,573)
-
-
-
-
Transaction costs related to sale-leaseback
-
-
1,126
-
-
-
-
Gains on Panacea Financial Holdings investment
-
-
-
-
(7,450)
-
(32,028)
Loss on sale of closed bank branch buildings
-
-
-
-
-
-
107
Gain on investment in Bearing Insurance
(5,853)
-
-
-
-
(5,853)
-
Tax expense related to de-consolidation gain in 2025 on PFH investment
759
759
-
-
-
1,518
-
Income tax effect
1,264
-
7,489
-
1,559
1,264
5,929
Operating net income (loss) available to Primis' common shareholders
$ 5,596
$ 8,071
$ 2,359
$ 6,830
$ (3,222)
$ 13,667
$ 350
Net income available to Primis' common shareholders
$ 9,426
$ 7,312
$ 29,540
$ 6,830
$ 2,437
$ 16,738
$ 25,073
Income tax expense
2,704
3,014
6,725
1,907
528
5,718
6,081
Provision (benefit) for credit losses (incl. unfunded commitment expense/benefit)
5,413
1,413
2,312
(68)
8,321
6,826
9,930
Pre-tax pre-provision earnings
$ 17,543
$ 11,739
$ 38,577
$ 8,669
$ 11,286
$ 29,282
$ 41,084
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses
(5,853)
-
(34,670)
-
(7,218)
(5,853)
(30,652)
Pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings
$ 11,690
$ 11,739
$ 3,907
$ 8,669
$ 4,068
$ 23,429
$ 10,432
Return on average assets
0.90 %
0.76 %
2.94 %
0.70 %
0.26 %
0.83 %
1.36 %
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses
(0.37 %)
0.08 %
(2.71 %)
0.00 %
(0.60 %)
(0.15 %)
(1.34 %)
Operating return on average assets
0.53 %
0.84 %
0.23 %
0.70 %
(0.34 %)
0.68 %
0.02 %
Return on average assets
0.90 %
0.76 %
2.94 %
0.70 %
0.26 %
0.83 %
1.36 %
Effect of tax expense
0.26 %
0.30 %
0.67 %
0.20 %
0.06 %
0.28 %
0.33 %
Effect of provision for credit losses (incl. unfunded commitment expense)
0.52 %
0.14 %
0.23 %
(0.01 %)
0.88 %
0.33 %
0.54 %
Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets
1.68 %
1.20 %
3.84 %
0.89 %
1.20 %
1.44 %
2.23 %
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses
(0.56 %)
0.00 %
(3.45 %)
0.00 %
(0.76 %)
(0.29 %)
(1.66 %)
Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets
1.12 %
1.20 %
0.39 %
0.89 %
0.44 %
1.15 %
0.57 %
Return on average common equity
8.71 %
7.24 %
29.46 %
7.13 %
2.57 %
7.84 %
13.96 %
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses
(3.54 %)
0.72 %
(27.10 %)
0.00 %
(5.97 %)
(1.28 %)
(13.77 %)
Operating return on average common equity
5.17 %
7.96 %
2.36 %
7.13 %
(3.40 %)
6.56 %
0.19 %
Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets
1.48 %
2.23 %
0.71 %
2.32 %
(1.11 %)
1.82 %
0.07 %
Operating return on average tangible common equity
6.65 %
10.19 %
3.07 %
9.45 %
(4.51 %)
8.38 %
0.26 %
Efficiency ratio
68.48 %
73.97 %
52.14 %
78.81 %
73.92 %
70.95 %
63.25 %
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses
8.03 %
0.00 %
38.91 %
0.00 %
14.75 %
0.00 %
27.02 %
Operating efficiency ratio
76.51 %
73.97 %
91.05 %
78.81 %
88.67 %
70.95 %
90.27 %
Earnings per common share - Basic
$ 0.38
$ 0.30
$ 1.20
$ 0.28
$ 0.10
$ 0.68
$ 1.01
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses
(0.15)
0.03
(1.10)
-
(0.23)
(0.13)
(1.00)
Operating earnings per common share - Basic
$ 0.23
$ 0.33
$ 0.10
$ 0.28
$ (0.13)
$ 0.55
$ 0.01
Earnings per common share - Diluted
$ 0.38
$ 0.30
$ 1.20
$ 0.28
$ 0.10
$ 0.68
$ 1.01
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses
(0.15)
0.03
(1.10)
-
(0.23)
(0.13)
(1.00)
Operating earnings per common share - Diluted
$ 0.23
$ 0.33
$ 0.10
$ 0.28
$ (0.13)
$ 0.55
$ 0.01
Book value per common share
$ 17.49
$ 17.25
$ 17.12
$ 15.51
$ 15.27
$ 17.49
$ 15.27
Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets
(3.77)
(3.78)
(3.78)
(3.80)
(3.79)
(3.77)
(3.79)
Tangible book value per common share
$ 13.72
$ 13.47
$ 13.34
$ 11.71
$ 11.48
$ 13.72
$ 11.48
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized)
0.65 %
0.12 %
0.16 %
0.14 %
0.80 %
0.41 %
1.13 %
Impact of third-party consumer portfolio
(0.12 %)
(0.06 %)
(0.11 %)
(0.11 %)
(0.65 %)
(0.11 %)
(1.02 %)
Core net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized)
0.53 %
0.06 %
0.05 %
0.03 %
0.15 %
0.30 %
0.11 %
Total Primis common stockholders' equity
$ 433,829
$ 427,198
$ 422,896
$ 382,153
$ 376,415
$ 433,829
$ 376,415
Less goodwill and other intangible assets
(93,482)
(93,488)
(93,495)
(93,502)
(93,508)
(93,482)
(93,508)
Tangible common equity
$ 340,347
$ 333,710
$ 329,401
$ 288,651
$ 282,907
$ 340,347
$ 282,907
Common equity to assets
9.96 %
10.04 %
10.45 %
9.66 %
9.72 %
9.96 %
9.72 %
Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets
(1.97 %)
(2.02 %)
(2.12 %)
(2.18 %)
(2.23 %)
(1.97 %)
(2.23 %)
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.99 %
8.02 %
8.33 %
7.48 %
7.49 %
7.99 %
7.49 %
SOURCE Primis Financial Corp.