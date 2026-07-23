FIBRA Prologis Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Results

MEXICO CITY, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBRA Prologis (BMV:FIBRAPL 14), a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico, today reported results for the second quarter 2026.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE QUARTER:

Net effective rents on rollover were 40.8 percent.

Period-end and average occupancy were 95.8 and 96.1 percent, respectively.

Customer retention was 60.8 percent.

Same store cash NOI was 13.1 percent.

Net earnings per CBFI was (US$0.0285) for the quarter compared with US$0.0915 for the same period in 2025.

Funds from operations (FFO), as modified by FIBRA Prologis per CBFI, was US$0.0613 for the quarter compared with US$0.0585 for the same period in 2025.

OPERATING RESULTS

"While the market remains dynamic, our high-quality portfolio and strategic presence in Mexico's leading industrial markets position us well for the long term," said Jorge Girault, chief executive officer of FIBRA Prologis. "We remain focused on disciplined execution and delivering the highest level of customer service. We continue to believe the long-term fundamentals supporting modern logistics real estate remain compelling and will drive durable value creation for our investors."

Operating Portfolio 2Q26 2Q25 2Q26 Notes Period End Occupancy 95.8 % 97.7 % Higher y-o-y occupancy in Monterrey,

Guadalajara and Reynosa Average Occupancy 96.1 % 98.2 % 130bps decrease q-o-q Leases Commenced 2.3 MSF 2.1 MSF New leasing activity was primarily in

Juarez. Customer Retention 60.8 % 86.0 %

Net Effective Rent Change 40.8 % 68.0 % Led by Mexico City and Tijuana. Same Store Cash NOI 13.1 % 0.1 % Led by rent change and annual rent

increases. Same Store Net Effective NOI 8.8 % 5.0 % Led by rent change and annual rent

increases.

FINANCIAL POSITION

As of June 30, 2026, FIBRA Prologis' leverage was 24.7 percent and liquidity was approximately US$ 1.1 billion, which included US$1,000 million of available capacity on its unsecured credit facility and US$146 million of unrestricted cash.

WEBCAST & CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

FIBRA Prologis will host a live webcast/conference call to discuss quarterly results, current market conditions and future outlook.

Call details:

Friday, July 24, 2026, at 9 a.m. Mexico Time.

Access the live webcast at www.fibraprologis.com, in the Investor Relations section, by clicking Events.

Dial in: +1 888 596 4144 or +1 646 968 2525 and enter Passcode 4603995.

A telephonic replay will be available July 24 - July 31 at +1 800 770 2030 from the U. S. and Canada or at +1 647 362 9199 from all other countries using conference code 4603995. The webcast replay will be posted in the Investor Relations section of the FIBRA Prologis website under "News & Events".

ABOUT FIBRA PROLOGIS

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of June 30, 2026, the company's portfolio comprised 515 Investment Properties, totaling 87.3 million square feet (8.1 million square meters). This includes 352 logistics and manufacturing facilities across 6 industrial core markets in Mexico, comprising 66.6 million square feet (6.2 million square meters) of Gross Leasing Area (GLA) and 163 buildings with 20.7 million square feet (1.9 million square meters) of non-strategic assets in other markets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which FIBRA Prologis operates, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management. Such statements involve uncertainties that could significantly impact FIBRA Prologis financial results. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future - including statements relating to rent and occupancy growth, acquisition activity, development activity, disposition activity, general conditions in the geographic areas where we operate, expected distributions, and our debt and financial position, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained and therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: (i) national, international, regional and local economic climates, (ii) changes in financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, (iii) increased or unanticipated competition for our properties, (iv) risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties, (v) maintenance of real estate investment trust ("FIBRA") status and tax structuring, (vi) availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings, (vii) risks related to our investments (viii) environmental uncertainties, including risks of natural disasters, (ix) risks related to global pandemics, and (x) those additional factors discussed in reports filed with the "Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores" and the Mexican Stock Exchange by FIBRA Prologis under the heading "Risk Factors." FIBRA Prologis undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this release.

Non-Solicitation - Any securities discussed herein or in the accompanying presentations, if any, have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or the securities laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws. Any such announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities discussed herein or in the presentations, if and as applicable.

SOURCE FIBRA Prologis